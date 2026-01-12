Royalist: Prince William wants his father to reject Harry’s Invictus invitation

Over the weekend, the Sun reported that Prince Harry “desperately wants” King Charles to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in some capacity. According to those sources, Harry will ask his father to attend the opening ceremony on July 10, 2027, given that the games end on July 17 and that’s Camilla’s birthday. If all of this seems like a hysterical freakout more than 18 months ahead of schedule, then you would be correct. But you know what the left-behinds are like, they love nothing more than screaming, crying and throwing up over an event two years away. Well, as it turns out, Prince William is incandescent with rage, panic and jealousy at the thought that daddy could choose to go to Harry’s event. Sources close to William ran straight to Tom Sykes to cry about how Charles should turn down Harry’s Invictus invitation. Some excerpts from the Royalist Substack:
I’ve been talking to friends and allies of King Charles and Prince William all day to gauge reaction to Prince Harry’s latest astonishing campaign: trying to get the King to open Harry’s big Invictus Games event in Birmingham next year. The story was leaked to the Sun and has been confirmed to me as essentially true by sources in Harry’s camp.
After talking to all sides, what I can tell you for sure is that while this is a long way from a done deal, there is a very real possibility that Charles, for some insane reason, might actually be thinking about doing this, much to the chagrin of Prince William, who thinks it is madness (which it is.)
In that sense is that the story is an interesting illustration of the larger patterns and themes that are destabilizing the monarchy so much at the moment; the conflict between monarch and heir on a key matter of policy (what to do about Harry), the King’s failure to communicate clearly to his public where he stands on the matter of Harry (is he forgiven or not?), and the way that Harry’s PR team are effortlessly setting the agenda and creating talking points of their choosing.
The story has caused some on the King’s side to bristle at what they see as an attempt to bounce the King into attending the Games and lending Harry the stamp of legitimacy, but the situation is undeniably nuanced by the fact that the King has shown remarkable indulgence to Harry, meeting him and enabling him in defiance of the clearly understood wishes of his heir, William.
Friends of William want the King’s team to rebut the Invictus story before it grows legs, and hope that the “men in grey suits” will sprinkle a few scathing and sceptical responses into media briefings in coming days. But they are definitely nervous he will indeed entertain the idea as part of a broader goal of reconciling with Harry and spending time with his Sussex grandchildren.
Friends of the King and Queen told me that any attempt “to emotionally manipulate Charles will fail.” They pointed to the fact that he is “flat-out refusing to see Harry when he is London next week” for the opening day of his controversial lawsuit against Associated News as evidence of the king’s “steel” on the matter. However, they notably declined to outright dismiss Harry’s suggestion (via the Sun) that Charles could appear alongside Harry to open the Invictus Games in 2027.
Indeed, one friend said: “The King has always made it very clear that he loves both his sons and of course he wants to be reconciled with Harry. It would be a source of great joy to him if trust could improve sufficiently to normalize the relationship.” Asked if that meant he would like to appear alongside Harry at the Invictus Games, the source said, “It’s still a long way in the future, it’s too early to speculate about.”
Friends of William are concerned that Charles is once again allowing the narrative to be set by the Sussexes, and urged the King to rebut the story and definitively rule out any public appearance with Harry unless he apologises for the “appalling and derogatory” comments he made about the King and Queen in his memoir, in which he painted them as weak, jealous and cruel.
Having been encouraged by the Daily Mail story that the King was evolving a new stance—no new meeting without an apology—which aligned himself more closely with William’s uncompromising (and extraordinarily popular) position, they say the King now has to effectively pick a side. One friend of William’s told me the King ought to move swiftly to kill the story, saying: “Let’s see what the men in grey suits have to say about Harry’s plan.”
This piece is overwrought and I cut out a lot of backstory, but there’s one concession I’ll make to Sykes’ pro-William position: Charles’s dithering isn’t helping anyone. Charles’s messaging on his sons is chaotic and contradictory, and it’s way past time for Charles to figure out what kind of relationship he wants to have with both Harry AND William. Charles needs to come up with some plan and stick to it rather than going whichever way the wind blows on any given week.
That being said, I get the sense that Charles often feels terrorized by William, and that Charles is deeply disappointed with William’s enormous character flaws (William’s short-sightedness, stupidity, classlessness, lack of culture, and fundamental bullying nature). Charles is like everyone else – he walks on eggshells around William and his violent temper. Charles actually wants to have a relationship with Harry, but Charles doesn’t know how to go about it without incurring William’s wrath, not to mention briefings like the one above. I mean, look at how audaciously stupid William is, and that’s what Charles has to deal with on a somewhat daily basis from his heir: William is briefing his sycophantic press allies that Charles, Britain’s commander in chief, should publicly announce that he’s not coming to the Invictus Games or supporting the Invictus community whatsoever. Sure, that would go over well! Great strategy, Peggy!
What a hateful,spiteful and miserable individual. Its not enough that you are the literal future King..I mean what more does he want!?
Things really ‘destabilising the monarchy’ are the Andrew scandal, opaque royal finances/greed and the way rabid monarchists have been allowed – encouraged even – to attack Charles’ younger son and his wife for years. Not necessarily in that order.
Charles is Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of UK Armed Forces. Of course he should attend the opening ceremony of the Games (at least).
As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, he must find the moral courage to do the right thing by our veterans, those currently serving and his younger son.
The ramblings of the amoral Sykes and his ilk should be of no consequence whatsoever. Charles’ legacy is at stake.
And Charles said far worse things about QEII and PP in his 1990s authorised biography than Harry said about him (or even Camilla) in Spare.
So, if they forgave him with no grovelling public apology and even he and Diana called a truce privately eventually, why are WILLIAM’S friends going on about Harry apologising to Charles and Camilla – presumably publicly – now? What’s it to them? Make it make sense.
Or is this all a Sykes fever-dream again (hopefully he’s still on the wagon and not using).
ITA all three men are supremely stupid.
William, because if he is king by 2027 (KC is doing better but you never know) the govt will pressure him to do his job and attend IG. He will look like an ass if goes and an even bigger ass of HoS who refuses to do his job.
KC is stupid for waiting until everyone is yelling at him before he decides to go. I think he will attend one ceremony. He has no choice.
Sykes is stupid for saying things like KC is stupid if he goes. The IG is not Harry performing in a play or playing military dress up. It’s about the veterans and Sykes comes accross as the short sighted ass that he is.
One way to avoid all this mess is not have the Invictus Games in the UK at all. When the current and future head of state and commander in chief are behaving like jackasses the Windsor family dysfunction will be on display instead the Games themselves. People will only want to tune in for the car crash, a disservice to the vets.
Last time the tabs said nothing about the competitors, it was all about Harry and Meghan, it is the editor of the tabs that decides what goes in their papers, shows how little they care about our wounded soldiers. We need grown up newspapers.
Ok well let’s start 1: I believe that Harry being the good son he is did issue and invite but he knows how Chuckles operates and probably knows he won’t come. 2: Yes Peg is jealous and is probably having an incandescent rage tantrum because after all “Daddy’s mine Harold”!!! This is some really childish stuff that one brother is consumed with rage that his brother invited his father to the Invictus Games!! Nobody seems to see just how childish this truly is to be putting this out there to the public.
I truly doubt William is even close or spending private time with Charles that much,he is one of those people who if he Hates You he wants everyone around him to feel the same. Like with the Yorke sisters I am sure he isnt even close to Eugenie but it just rubbed him the wrong way because she still maintained a relationship with Harry. He only loves himself and his kids.
What this says to me is that if Charles died before the IG, King William would refuse to honor the veterans who’ve sworn allegiance to him – all just to spite his brother. Geeez, no wonder he needs a crisis manager.
🎯
Oh he is beyond needing a crisis manager he needs an intervention from god at this point lol.
These people are so profoundly pathetic and petty. If they were any sort of real monarch/heir, they’d put aside family squabbles (which it is) to support causes of value (which it is). The fact that “What to do about Harry” is their overriding “policy” concern is proof positive the whole BRF is in shambles.
I do not envy the crisis manager! What a job. Hopefully it pays well. Good luck, maam!
its interesting that these royalist are making a big deal about Charles instead of focusing on the Games, Birmingham needs the invictus games, Vancouver brought in 86mil, As Harry said their feelings need to get out of the way of doing stuff for the Games and the town
I’m becoming increasingly suspicious of Tom Sykes. His articles, especially on his Substack are becoming increasingly unhinged. I’m starting to believe he isn’t actually being briefed by William but is making a lot of ‘sources’ up. If we are to believe him then he (awriter for the Daily Beast) is constantly getting briefings from William’s friends, Charles and Camilla’s team and the Sussexes team (despite making cruel videos about H&M’s daughter and daily Meghan hate). I’m starting to think his columns are just his opinions with imaginary sources backing him up. I believe he has friends in aristo circles and that’s how he got info on the Rose Hanbury story (but that was something of an open secret). However, recently his association with Dan Wooton and his frequenting of troll subreddits suggests to me he is making a lot of this up using guess work and troll talking points. Until I get evidence he really has sources close to the royals (he was very wrong about Kate’s health in 2024 and seemingly wrong about Charles’ health in 2025, what does he actually know, is he credible at all?).
ITA Sykes just makes stuff up. Case in point: Sykes lifted a single line from an anonymous, poorly-sourced quote from Royah Nikkhah’s Times article, and built it into “ZOMG the Sussexes want to set up a rival royal court!” That’s the line about the Sussexes doing things as a family so yeah, it wouldn’t be surprising if Harry brings Harry and the kids. Who knows who that source was, and Sykes clearly hasn’t talked to them himself.
Also, Sykes is lying, and knows he’s lying, when he says Charles is “flat out refusing” to see Harry when Harry comes to London for his court case in a week or two. Charles usually stays in Scotland for all of January, and doesn’t even need to return to London for treatment anymore, and that’s why he’s not seeing Harry. Sykes knows this.
He has truly lost it and gone full on anti Harry. Either he got told off by Harry’s team, or getting thrown out of the official channels of BP has greatly cut his access, or he desperately needs more material for his substance. But it’s hard to believe this is the same man that rightfully and intelligently and credibly exposed the rifts in the Wales’ marriage.
Plus Sykes has done the math and there’s more easy money to be had in charging $5/month substack subscriptions to deranged haters, royalist nutters, and bots, than there is in doing the hard work of respectable, upstanding journalism. Bots still have to buy subscriptions to post and upvote on his substack, after all. Sykes has sold his soul.
I agree. I don’t think this is William and or true. I don’t think WIlliam is out there saying this because it would just be insane and cause a huge friction with Downing Street. The Royals don’t run [S] anymore.
We’ve seen enough about William to believe this is true. The rest of the sources are made up but this is coming from camp willy.
I’m assuming with a crisis manager we’ll see a lot more defense of W and K ,or at least W,in the future. I hope we don’t forget who willy really is.
@honeyhoney Just because it sounds like something William might do doesn’t mean it is William. I’m not sure why William would choose to leak to Sykes at this point, he might as well leak to Dan Wooton and we know he stopped leaking to Dan Wooton after Meghan and Harry left the UK. After that Dan lost the plot, much like Sykes has done now. Sykes is a nobody outside royal watching circles and doesn’t write for widely read publication like Rebecca English or a paper of record like Roya. When someone seems truly mad Sykes, Levin, Lady C, they are more likely than not making it up for clicks and subscribers.
William is incredibly stupid and lacking political instincts. He’s so in his personal drama about Harry that he can’t see how these games benefit his country and veterans. Charles is a mess. The British government can’t seem to get these two idiots to stop broadcasting their drama. They’re whole agenda and reign is all about the Sussexes, who haven’t said anything about these games or IGs plans for it. What an embarrassment.
It would be astonishing if the monarch of the host country didn’t attend this event! The heads of state for several other countries will be there, Charles will want to be there and be seen as open to reconciliation ( or, cynically, open to soaking up the reflected shine from Harry’s acclaimed work).
At least we know that the Spencers will be there!
Doesn’t the HOS usually attend the IG? I’m trying to remember but hasn’t that been the case at all the other games?
Yep. It will be a very bad look for the U.K. if their head of state doesn’t show up to support injured veterans. Every other head of state has been openly thrilled to spotlight their country and veterans from all over the world.
Do you know what would be a bigger scandal? Harry not inviting his father at all.
Yes, those of us in disfunctional familes learn to do what’s right (invite our relatives) and be okay with whatever happens after that. We can’t worry if this cousin doesn’ t like that uncle or whatever.
I can understand Charles’ problem with William. He can’t fire the guy (the problem with family firms) but there really is no point in trying to curb him. William is angry all the time, never learns, never changes. He will make you hurt.
Imagine the memoir William’s wife and/or child could write. Or what if just one royal reporter told the truth?
Sykes sources are often just him giving his opinion. I don’t actually believe he is William’s mouth piece. I believe that is Rebecca English and Roya Nikkah. I believe Tom is a fraud with a few Eton friends who may or may not know William and that is the hill I’m prepared to die on. Maybe some of what he says about William is true but I don’t think he’s been briefed he’s just giving his own unhinged opinion which is the public wants a vengeful monarchy that is always fighting internal battles. His content is too erratic and unhinged to be reliable anymore.
JFC! We are talking about an international event for wounded veterans and injured military heroes!! OF COURSE, Charles should attend!!! (And, as I noted before, Charles may have little choice, especially if — as at the last IG — there’s a major NATO leadership presence.)
William and Sykes are deranged.
This is the most important fact! That of course Charles should attend as the Head of State and commander of the armed forces. It astonishes me that anyone, even the increasingly insane Sykes, would suggest that the King not attend. If Scooter was smart (he’s not) he would be making plans to also attend the games that will honor the wounded vets. It is shameful that the future king is such a jealous, sniveling mess that he would actually try to keep Harry from the games. If that happened I think there might be an embarrassing protest by the vets, who love and admire Harry. Charles needs to make it clear that he is supportive of the vets!
William needs to grow up, Charles is the head of the armed forces. If he doesn’t go it would look really bad for him, it would look as if he doesn’t care about our wounded soldiers. It is obvious that William doesn’t care.
Not one word about the service women and men who fought and suffered for King and country, nothing but an emotional stunted group of whiny men who wouldn’t know courage or sacrifice if it slapped them in the face. Absolutely disgusting.
So, rightfully, Charles doesn’t want to seem like he is fading away and under William’s thumb, or whatever briefings he has put out there. I wouldn’t blame him for that because usurping one’s father is a nasty thing to do to your pater, no matter how he has behaved in the past. But if Charles can’t get his shit together and act like a man and a king, might as well go ahead and tuck his tail between his legs and give it over to William. Harry is trying to give Chuck a splendid opportunity, and PR get out of jail free card. It would look great on Charles if he manned up and said, of course I will attend. I won’t miss an opportunity to honor our country’s fighting men and women. Men and women who protect him. Instead, one gets pissant, mealy-mouthed, baby, whiney Charles dithering about something he caused or allowed to happen, and I am sick of it. Charles and William need to get their heads out of their you know what and act like men and monarchs. Charles and William, take your diapers off. They stink.
Why should Charles, or anybody for that matter, have to respond to media clickbait pressure/frenzy about whether or not he will attend an event, due to happen over 1.5 years?
Charles might not even be around at that time anymore.
Harry and invictus already have plenty of legitimacy. If charles doesn’t go, he is making himself look bad by snubbing the veteran community.
Also considering our volatile situation globally with the orange menace, can you imagine the type of rousing speech Harry could give while the UK commander in chief shirks away because he doesn’t want to be seen as reconciliatory. It would actually enhance Harry’s profile because he will have the entire global audience. Do they really want that, especially if his wife is there with him. I thought they were all about optics.
That was the one line that stuck out for me. Sykes writes that Harry somehow needs Charles to attend to lend the Invictus Games legitimacy. The games are already legitimate, and countries are vying to host the games. Charles, as Head of State and Head of the Armed Forces, should absolutely be there to support the British soldiers competing. For Sykes to say otherwise is insane.
I say this once again: Sykes has ZERO sources in Harry’s camp.
He has some old racists, monarchist ‘friends’ of both brothers from decades ago, who’ve turned against Harry when he met/married Meghan, and are happy to feed Sykes their vile, racist, and wishful opinions about Harry and Meghan – their thoughts, plan, etc., which they nor Sykes know anything about. The rest of the so-called sources he brings up from ‘camp H/M’, he just makes up – a practice amongst all the rota rats/right-wing journos, RRs and commentators, to make themselves look informed about, and connected to H&M’s circles).
If that’s not clear by now to anybody following the hideous, non-journalistic ways of royal storytelling, manipulations, and propaganda by these mouthpieces/hacks, then I rest my case.
Well said.
Willlie is such a petulant, petty little toad. I wish Charles would lower the boom on him. As King you’s thing he had some power..
Charles is pissed at Harry fleeing the”CUCKOO CUCKOOS NEST.” Charles ever thought Harry would leave. I believe Harry was used as a shield protect Charles from and Camilla against that maniac. As a child was’ t he hit in the head?
Why are the palace minions attempting to muscle (Charles) into the Invictus Games in such a prominent role? Heads of state usually attend the games, yes, but do they ever OPEN them? Charles didn’t even open the first games, and he attended them.
William is indeed throwing a jealous tantrum, but these idiot courtiers briefing that Charles’ attendance would give Prince Harry “legitimacy” are such laughingstocks at this point. Did they miss the massive contingent that NATO sent to one of the European Invictus Games??? Nations were hosting side events with each other on international defence matters at the Invictus Games. Can it get more legitimate than that??? 😀 The palace people really do believe that they are at the centre of the universe. They will do anything to avoid admitting that Prince Harry has long outgrown them and moved on to greater and better things than they had in mind for him, and that to all intents and purposes, he will continue to do so.
It’s fine if Charles attends – that is his literal JOB as “head” of the armed forces (even though he has cowardly ignored the Invictus Games since his son moved overseas) – but he does not need to open it.
I think it’s only a matter of time before someone on the Sussexes’ side puts out a pointed statement reminding the palaces that the Invictus Games are a platform for the VETERANS, and not for the cosplaying royals with their unearned medals.
One of the things I remember from the first Invictus Games is that when Charles went up on the stage to greet his sons, William stepped forward, expecting to be greeted first, but Charles extended his hand first to Harry, to congratulate him. I can’t imagine William being happy about that. Probably still stewing about it after all these years.
So this p.o.s. William is telling his father to reject and humiliate soldiers injured in the defense of England? Of course, William has no idea what true service means, as he never served in the military and spits on true sacrifice for his country. What a total pr-ck.
Once again Meghan is left out by the writer from the equation. Charles wants to reconcile with and see his grabdchildren. Charles wimped out of dealing with scooter for many year’s.
I agree with Julia and Me at Home, Sykes just makes stuff up or takes the imaginings of another royal reporter as established fact.
Personally he seems a nice enough fellow but he is a generator of column inches and editors appreciate that if not the airy-fairy adherence to reality.
He came down with the flu the other day and his writing, since the return, feels like a palace press release.
His dislike of Harry and the King’s behavior, unless Team King or Harry is feeding him a nugget, has intensified and that feeling is magnified in his commenters.
Keep it up RF and mad fixer King Donald might come over and fix you…
Im pretty sure comments supporting this theory, that it’s not coming from William, will be much more common now with a crisis manager. Meanwhile, we have 44 years of knowing who William is.
Tom Sykes is not only unhinged, he’s also exhausting. There’s only so many ways that he write the same article.
JC- trigger warning on that last photo of him in fatigues- the flattened, long pointed nose; the parrotfish teeth- he is HIDEOUS.
I have no doubt there has been some sort of invitation for Charles to attend Inviticus. Probably why the lackeys are leaking it. We’ve heard for years that Charles books his calendar years in advance. They use that schedule as an excuse for why he can’t meet Harry when he comes to the UK. But it would be crazy if he misses this event entirely. The losers in the palace could even be really petty and make his attendance at X event conditional on Harry not being at that particular event. But he needs to attend.
And they make it sound catastrophic to the monarchy that Charles has seen Harry once, briefly over the last 18 months. And one brief visit the 18 months before that. Do they not realize how bad and weak Charles looks for not seeing Harry? It’s a pathetic legacy.
I guess we’ll be hearing about the will he or won’t Charles attend for the next 18 months because the will they or won’t they stories about the Sussexes spending the summer in Balmoral or Christmas and Sandringham have gotten stale after five years. I’m not looking forward to it.
At the most recent Invictus in Canada, the Governor-General, who represents the king/queen as head of state, opened the Games. I don’t recall that she ever referred to Charles in her speech. The prime minister attended the closing. If I remember correctly, the President of Germany was at the opening in Dusseldorf. I don’t recall what happened in the Netherlands, because it is also a constitutional monarchy, so probably protocol might tricky because of the Windsor family feud. Remember Charles went so far as to discourage other countries from providing security for Harry. King Wilhelm, however, did show up to support his veterans at a team game.
Charles is head of state and of the armed forces, so the invitation would be extended because of those two roles that Charles holds, not as a father supporting his son. William and the UK just makes themselves childish and petty by making the whole thing about a family squabble and therefore failing to recognize the official positions and duties involved. There are countless petty and feuding royal families in history, but royals need to reign it in the twenty-first century.
Just offing your brother, or father, or wife is no longer acceptable.
Willem-Alexander was grinning next to Harry at more than one event when IG was in the Netherlands.
@Tamsin – this is what I’ve been saying for months, that the squabbling led by W&K and the Middletons makes the UK look so bad globally.
Imagine how we’d perceive similar from the Spanish or Dutch RFs, it’s just appalling. Unprofessional, childish and, yes, frightening.
Plea to the British PM – make William back off.
William has turned into a crying baby. Of course Charles should reconcile with his son. He has 2, not 1. The jealousy and pettiness says so much about William. Harry has nothing to apologize for and if he did, he’s done so already. Charles needs to stand up, he is King, not Willie who has proved himself over and over as a weak man. If only there was a way to skip over him.
What small words will the new crisis manager use to tell this obtuse bully that snubbing Invictus isn’t a snub of Harry, but a pr disaster that slights veterans? These leaks make Willy look terrible and he is so intrinsically bad at pr he will never grasp why.