Teyana Taylor wore an incredible Schiaparelli & won her first Golden Globe

Many awards-season prognosticators said last year that Teyana Taylor was the favorite in the Oscar race for Best Supporting Actress. Then Amy Madigan won the Critics Choice Award and suddenly the race was thrown into chaos. Last night, Teyana won for One Battle After Another, and her campaign has now received a major boost. Does this mean that she’s a sure thing? No, not at all. But if there’s one thing we’ve seen so far, it’s that she’s more than willing to campaign and hustle for OBAA and her performance in particular. Plus, she gave a great speech and she’s having so much fun with fashion. Teyana wore Schiaparelli, an impeccably tailored gown with a little surprise in the back. Teyana worked that gown like a pro, even turning around so people could see the gown’s butt detailing while she was on stage winning her Globe! It was so funny and cute, and Teyana’s body is tea, as the kids would say. Anyway, I’m happy for her and I’m happy that true “supporting” roles are being nominated and awarded. There’s no category fraud this year!

Miley Cyrus wore Saint Laurent – I find this completely boring and her face looks SO jacked these days.

Zoe Kravitz, also in Saint Laurent. I’m all for the ‘90s comeback, and back then, women were constantly wearing full-on slips as outerwear. So, I get the reference being made and I remember when these dresses were popular. But seeing it again in the year 2026 is… something else.

Charli XCX in Saint Laurent. What an incredibly boring choice, right?