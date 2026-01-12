Teyana Taylor wore an incredible Schiaparelli & won her first Golden Globe

Many awards-season prognosticators said last year that Teyana Taylor was the favorite in the Oscar race for Best Supporting Actress. Then Amy Madigan won the Critics Choice Award and suddenly the race was thrown into chaos. Last night, Teyana won for One Battle After Another, and her campaign has now received a major boost. Does this mean that she’s a sure thing? No, not at all. But if there’s one thing we’ve seen so far, it’s that she’s more than willing to campaign and hustle for OBAA and her performance in particular. Plus, she gave a great speech and she’s having so much fun with fashion. Teyana wore Schiaparelli, an impeccably tailored gown with a little surprise in the back. Teyana worked that gown like a pro, even turning around so people could see the gown’s butt detailing while she was on stage winning her Globe! It was so funny and cute, and Teyana’s body is tea, as the kids would say. Anyway, I’m happy for her and I’m happy that true “supporting” roles are being nominated and awarded. There’s no category fraud this year!
Miley Cyrus wore Saint Laurent – I find this completely boring and her face looks SO jacked these days.
Zoe Kravitz, also in Saint Laurent. I’m all for the ‘90s comeback, and back then, women were constantly wearing full-on slips as outerwear. So, I get the reference being made and I remember when these dresses were popular. But seeing it again in the year 2026 is… something else.
Charli XCX in Saint Laurent. What an incredibly boring choice, right?
I only watched OBAA yesterday, it was enjoyable and she did good,I actually wanted more screen time for her.
Teyana looks amazing and I’m happy for her. They love to give Black women and men awards for stereotypical Black roles. See Halle for Monsters and Denzel and for Training Day.
They like to keep us in our place.
Miley has been looking pulled and drawn for sometime and I think her veneers didn’t help.
I think Miley got new veneers a while back. They are worse than her old veneers, which weren’t great. It always looks like she can’t close her mouth. They overpower her face.
Black people lose awards because of racism but win awards because of stereotyping. Got it.
Do you? Good.
Those two statement are not contradictory. The point is that when a Black actress or actor is in a stereotypical Black role, and do well, they are rewarded. But if its something thats not stereotypical, even if they do a BETTER job, they aren’t rewarded. Angela Bassett wasn’t going to win an Oscar for playing an African queen because that’s not how Hollywood views Black women’s roles.
We all know that Michael B Jordan may be nominated for an Oscar but he’s not likely to win, even though I personally think his performance in Sinners is one that will be remembered for years to come.
The racism and stereotyping go hand in hand.
Stereotyping is a form of racism. Not sure what’s hard to grasp about that.
Now, I’ll freely admit that I haven’t seen OBAA, so I don’t know what kind of role T. Taylor played, and I won’t speak to that. However, “racism” and “stereotyping” are two different things, as I’m sure you know. Think of movies from the 40s – 60s+. They rarely featured any Black characters but, even when they did, they were playing maids, housemen or Pullman porters. The Black characters were usually in service of the White characters. But unlike when whites played servant roles (like Thelma Ritter, Mary Wickes, or Angela Lansbury in Gaslight), they rarely (if ever) had families, issues of their own, or were portrayed as actual “characters”. The only time I recall seeing a Black character in a servant role act like a person was in Cass Timberlane with Spencer Tracy, where Jessie C. Grayson’s role could have easily been played by a White actress because of the banter and teasing.
Have you been following Dr. Taylor Jones (@FeministaJones) commentary on OBAA? Not only is Dr. Jones a cinephile but her doctorate is on Black women representation in film, expressively about presentation of Black motherhood. She has a YouTube channel devoted to film critique and she watched OBAA five times to give her analysis and opinion. She calls Teyana’s portrayal one of the worst on screen presentations of Black motherhood and basically says this film is disastrous with how Black liberators and Black women are used. She’s not the only Black reviewer to have those thoughts.
Zoe’s dress is bad.
Congrats to Teyana! But if she or Amy wins, I wont’ be mad. They were both great.
Zoe’s dress is not good. It could almost have worked with a few changes: for starters that was a awful choice of color for her. It washes her out so much she looks ill.
I think that Zoe’s dress is bad, but so is Teyana Taylor’s, which I’m shocked was from a prominent fashion designer. First, I cannot take these random tattoos juxtaposed with “formal wear” and evening settings. Secondly, I think Teyana Taylor has a unique and sculpted face and an obviously fit body, but whoever puts her together just doesn’t seem to trust that she has enough. They always apply a bit too much makeup and make sure they feature every aspect of her body. You don’t know where to look. That Schiaparelli dress looks tawdry and makes her look cheap. I love Robin Wright’s look best.
Teyaana does NOT look cheap. She looks like a beautiful woman in a dress you don’t like.
I love slip dresses but this one felt more like a nightgown, which ain’t bad, but feels like there’s 90s slip dresses that feel slightly less nightgowns than this one. And teyana was gorgeous.
I think the color is wrong for her skin tone or the lighting is washing her out, she looks green in the above photo, which is making the dress look awful!
Miley’s just completely morphed into her mom Tish at this point. I don’t think she’s done anything to her face – – other than the atrocious veneers – – she just grew into her destiny
If you told me Tish was being her stand-in at events she doesn’t fancy going to anymore I would believe you. She looks like a much older lady.
Miley has so much botox and is wearing such a blah gown that she really looks like an older woman trying to look young.
@Agreed she looks like Jane Fonda or Faye Dunaway here not someone only in their mid thirties!
I love her dress and she wore it so well. I like the fact that it all came together: makeup and attitude and a Golden Globe to boot. BUT I think maybe a pit more material around the chest area would have looked even better. And congrats to her win.
It’s so sad to me to see so many beautiful women destroy their own faces with optional cosmetic procedures like Miley has. Between the buccal fat removal, most recent nose job, huge veneers, over filled lips and upper face fillers she’s barely recognizable anymore.
The buccal fat removal seems like a really awful idea. I wonder what those faces will look like as they age.
Teyana’s dress was probably my favorite of the night, and the way she worked it sealed it for me. That design could’ve looked so tacky or trashy on another woman (like, I can imagine Kim K wearing something similar and I’d probably hate it), but Teyana has the class and confidence and poise to pull it off.
HATED Zoe’s dress. I have a few drag queen friends, and it reminded me of when they were just starting out and they’d find some cute vintage gown that was way too short, so they’d use the matching wrap as extra fabric and tack on some lace trim to make it floor-length. And the color looks kind of faded and dingy. It’s not good.
I think they all look awful except for Teyana who slayed me, resurrected me, and then slayed me again with this look.
Teyana was best dressed with no competition IMO.
I’m really happy for Teyana Taylor. The dress – she wears it beautifully. But the style isn’t really my thing; I prefer something funky and androgynous to something so utterly, magnificently feminine.
The Buccal fat removal.
My God how did someone even thought it was a good idea is beyond any logic.
Those women were gorgeous and now they are just weird looking.
Not even high fashion.
Just weird.
I haven’t seen any of the movies and never heard of Teyana, but she is gorgeous. I may have to start Whole 30 sooner than later.
Love Zoe’s dress but not here, and why do they always pull that ridiculous chin down look. Miley Cyrus is doing that too. A celebrity I could do well without seeing ever again.
Teyana is the most beautiful woman in Hollywood. Goddess!
