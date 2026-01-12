Will Duchess Meghan visit England in July for the Invictus ‘One Year To Go’ events?

There were a few Prince Harry-specific stories this weekend, and they were related. One, the Times of London had a super-curious piece which attempted to “push back” on the reports that Harry believes the Home Office risk assessment will go in his favor and that his family will hopefully get police protection whenever they visit the UK. The Times’ royal sources were like “hey, anything could happen, and Harry needs to stop pointing out that the palace could do more to guarantee Harry’s safety!” The connected story came from the Sun, where “sources” claimed that Harry is making plans around the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, England. He obviously wants to stay in Birmingham for the length of the games, and he plans to invite his father to attend the opening ceremony in July 2027. Everything around Harry’s Invictus plans are also contingent on police protection. Well, you know how Invictus always hosts a “one year to go” event in the host city? Harry plans to visit Birmingham this coming July. And he wants to bring the Duchess of Sussex along. This would possibly be Meghan’s first visit to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s death and funeral. Some highlights from Roya Nikkhah’s big exclusive in the Times, about whether Meghan will go to Birmingham this year, and about Harry’s trial against the Mail’s publisher.
The ANL/Mail trial: A nine-week trial is scheduled to begin on January 19. Dates for witnesses are being finalised, but Harry is expected to give evidence early on. While Harry is not relishing the prospect of giving evidence, sources close to him say he is feeling confident. One said: “It’s not a nice experience for anyone to find themselves in court. But he sees it as a necessary thing to do for a lot of reasons, a continuation of an ongoing mission, and he’s feeling confident going into it. He just wants to get through it and move on. [He hopes] justice will prevail.” ANL’s legal team is also feeling bullish, and the gloves will come off in a courtroom showdown that may be uncomfortable viewing behind palace walls. If Harry were to lose, he would probably face a legal bill in the millions and face public criticism for taking the case to trial.
Harry’s Home Office risk assessment: A friend of Harry’s said: “We hope common sense prevails. Whether you like Harry or not, he’s the son of the King, brother to the heir and will one day be brother to the King. Those are things he can’t change and the risk doesn’t just stop.”
Invictus One Year To Go: The prince will return to the UK this summer, for engagements marking one year to go to the Invictus Games in Birmingham in July 2027. He will also attend the WellChild Awards which are held in London each September, and which he always attends. All eyes will be on whether his children accompany him on either trip. A source said: “There will be all kinds of considerations, like the children’s school and other commitments. But if the security is sorted, then yes, of course that would open up the door to come back more with his family and bring the family over more. He’s been clear on that. His desire is to show his kids where he grew up and the UK. If security is sorted, he’ll want to sit down and think about what does that look like? How should we show up? We’d all hope for and love that to happen.”
Will Meghan also visit? Those close to the Sussexes dismiss the idea that Meghan will never return to the UK: “I think she would come back with him [and the children],” said a source. “They love to do stuff as a family whenever they can, and when they do things as a couple philanthropically, they often do take the kids along privately. I can’t see a reason why he’d come over with the kids without her.”
The Sussexes’ private businesses: Preparation for the imminent trial has taken up much of the prince’s thoughts in recent months. Last year, there were murmurings of a new commercial venture in the pipeline, billed as a “social enterprise with a social conscience”, but that idea is no further along. Reports that Meghan’s As Ever lifestyle range of raspberry spreads and rosé wines is flying off the shelves, with the duchess said to have shifted more than £26 million of her “signature fruit spread”, means the Sussexes’ coffers should be swelling. In the meantime, Harry will continue to consider paid offers for speaking events. Freed from the restraints of being a working royal, he was recently paid to make the keynote speech at the Ontario Real Estate Association conference in Toronto.
The Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria in 2024: Since leaving the royal fold, Harry and Meghan have taken the Sussex brand to countries including Colombia and Nigeria, on trips that some royal watchers observe resemble official “royal tours”. Their three-day visit to Nigeria in May 2024, when the red carpet was rolled out for the couple and Meghan spoke of pride in her Nigerian heritage, may have nudged British diplomacy into action. It can be revealed that the King and Queen will host the president of Nigeria on a state visit to the UK in March, the first such visit since 1989. Those in palace circles will hope that the Sussexes’ foreign manoeuvres leave some clear daylight with other royal trips. In November, just minutes after the Prince of Wales arrived on Sugarloaf Mountain for his first engagement in Rio de Janeiro at the start of his visit to Brazil, Harry’s spokesman announced he was travelling to Canada for a series of events marking Remembrance Day.
Harry on the road: But those who know him best say he is still happiest out on the road. A friend said: “He hates sitting in front of his computer. He loves to travel, he loves nothing more than getting around, on the ground, getting his hands dirty, meeting people, that’s when he’s most enjoying himself and at his best. It’s going to be a fun year.”
“The red carpet was rolled out for the couple and Meghan spoke of pride in her Nigerian heritage, may have nudged British diplomacy into action…” LMAO you mean after the royalists and the British media had a weeks-long meltdown about the Sussexes visiting “dangerous” Nigeria (on the invitation of the Nigerian government), now Charles and Camilla will host Nigeria’s president for a state visit? A whole-ass royal family obsessed with copying everything about the two people who walked away. As for Meghan and whether she will visit… Harry obviously wants her there, but Harry would never bring Meghan and the children back to the UK unless the protection issue is worked out. That’s what the whole thing is contingent upon, and I feel like Harry is really putting pressure – privately and publicly – to ensure that his family’s security is guaranteed.
PS… It just occurred to me that if Harry, Meghan and the children visit the UK in early July of this year, it will coincide with William’s visit to the US for the World Cup and Fourth of July stuff. LMAO.
