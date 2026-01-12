Was Rose Byrne’s Chanel dress at the Globes inspired by the ‘Atonement’ dress?

Well, the Best Actress Oscar race is still a riddle. Both Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley won Golden Globes last night for Best Actress (Jessie in Drama, Rose in Comedy) and I think the race is solely between the two of them at this point. But I really don’t have a sense of which one will prevail. I feel like Rose is more deserving in a way? Anyway, Rose wore this fantastic, brilliant green Chanel look to the Globes. It was a custom piece, and you’ve got to think that Rose asked for a version of that famous green dress from Atonement, worn by Keira Knightley. This is the closest I’ve seen any designer come to the Atonement dress. Rose pulls it off because she has the coloring for that vibrant green. Rose’s hot husband Bobby Canavale didn’t join her at the Globes because he was in New Jersey, buying a Komodo dragon. For real.

Selena Gomez wore Chanel, and she arrived with her husband Benny Blanco. If she likes it, I love it (I do not love it). Someone said that it feels like we’ve seen Selena in versions of this dress a million times – it does have that vibe, but I can’t blame her for sticking with similar flattering designs and styles.

Ayo Edebiri became a Chanel ambassador last year, and it’s one of those situations where I get why she would sign on for that, but I still wish that both parties would have considered the collaboration a bit harder. Just my opinion, but it hasn’t been a good fit. Chanel has made Ayo a series of rather fussy and staid gowns, and it feels like Ayo is trying so hard to be a bit bland on red carpets.

Maya Rudolph accompanied her husband Paul Thomas Anderson to the Globes, and she wore Chanel as well. I’m not crazy about the dress but she’s Kate Capshaw-ing this moment!