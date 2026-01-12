Was Rose Byrne’s Chanel dress at the Globes inspired by the ‘Atonement’ dress?

Well, the Best Actress Oscar race is still a riddle. Both Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley won Golden Globes last night for Best Actress (Jessie in Drama, Rose in Comedy) and I think the race is solely between the two of them at this point. But I really don’t have a sense of which one will prevail. I feel like Rose is more deserving in a way? Anyway, Rose wore this fantastic, brilliant green Chanel look to the Globes. It was a custom piece, and you’ve got to think that Rose asked for a version of that famous green dress from Atonement, worn by Keira Knightley. This is the closest I’ve seen any designer come to the Atonement dress. Rose pulls it off because she has the coloring for that vibrant green. Rose’s hot husband Bobby Canavale didn’t join her at the Globes because he was in New Jersey, buying a Komodo dragon. For real.

Selena Gomez wore Chanel, and she arrived with her husband Benny Blanco. If she likes it, I love it (I do not love it). Someone said that it feels like we’ve seen Selena in versions of this dress a million times – it does have that vibe, but I can’t blame her for sticking with similar flattering designs and styles.

Ayo Edebiri became a Chanel ambassador last year, and it’s one of those situations where I get why she would sign on for that, but I still wish that both parties would have considered the collaboration a bit harder. Just my opinion, but it hasn’t been a good fit. Chanel has made Ayo a series of rather fussy and staid gowns, and it feels like Ayo is trying so hard to be a bit bland on red carpets.

Maya Rudolph accompanied her husband Paul Thomas Anderson to the Globes, and she wore Chanel as well. I’m not crazy about the dress but she’s Kate Capshaw-ing this moment!

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.

24 Responses to “Was Rose Byrne’s Chanel dress at the Globes inspired by the ‘Atonement’ dress?”

  1. Krista says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:21 am

    Ugh I hate the style of shoe Maya is wearing. It just looks like orthotics or something.

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      January 12, 2026 at 7:38 am

      Aww come on, celebrities need arch support too! I’m more offended by how Rose Byrne is morphing her face into Mariska Hargitay.

      Reply
      • Miranda says:
        January 12, 2026 at 7:42 am

        I genuinely thought it was Mariska in the thumbnail.

      • NotSoSocialB says:
        January 12, 2026 at 1:41 pm

        I cannot abide the way so many cceleb women botox their foreheads to death, so that the big ass vein/s that is/are normally hidden by muscle tone in the forehead muscles sticks out like a damn worm. So, so many do it. Gah.

    • Nana says:
      January 12, 2026 at 5:10 pm

      That may be true about botoxed-to-death celebs but in Rose’s case, have a look at old photos – she’s always had a vein in the middle of her forehead – since her earliest days in films in her 20s. If anything I was relieved you could still see some of her frown lines.

      Reply
  2. Jais says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:35 am

    Love rose in the green.

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      January 12, 2026 at 8:14 am

      Me too. And it was heartwarming to see her getting well-deserved recognition.

      Reply
    • SarahLee says:
      January 12, 2026 at 8:59 am

      Same. She looks absolutely stunning. I’m actually loving almost all of the green dresses. Rose’s looks both gorgeous and comfortable at the same time.

      Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:42 am

    I love Rose’s gown. I like it way better than the Atonement dress because it doesn’t have a drop waist.

    I’m not fond of Selena or Ayo’s dresses but their hair and makeup are both lovely. Pretty girls.

    Reply
  4. seraphina says:
    January 12, 2026 at 7:54 am

    Selena and Benny looked so loved up in some of the pics I saw last night. They looked great together.

    Reply
  5. Betsy says:
    January 12, 2026 at 8:49 am

    The Atonement dress was/is far more spectacular. Sorry, Rose.

    How her movie was a musical or comedy truly perplexes me, but she deserved an award.

    Reply
    • Honeyhoney says:
      January 12, 2026 at 9:04 am

      Vicky B (or her designers) has been copying the atonement dress.

      Reply
      • Betsy says:
        January 12, 2026 at 9:14 am

        Not that I’ve noticed. Yes, she’s all about the silk slipdresses, classic 1930s look, but the Atonement dress had fascinating, gorgeous authentic vintage features which Victoria’s don’t have. Same with Rose’s dress. Pretty but not in the same league as Atonement. (I researched this a lot for my wedding. I made a white silk slipdress from an authentic 1930s pattern. More Jean Harlow than Vicky B.) (Also it was 1989, heh.)

  6. Jillian says:
    January 12, 2026 at 9:08 am

    To be clear: Rose Byrne’s husband was buying a Bearded Dragon, which is a small household pet. A Komodo Dragon is a large, dangerous predator and they cannot be purchased at reptile shows

    Reply
  7. Lens says:
    January 12, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Hated Maya’s shoes as well and she looks too buttoned up with the high neck long sleeves. I hope she goes more glam for the Oscar’s because you know PTA is gonna win.

    Reply
  8. QuiteContrary says:
    January 12, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Rose looked luminous. Green is my favorite color and it’s underused on the red carpet.

    Reply
  9. busybeedc says:
    January 12, 2026 at 11:27 am

    Rose Byrne said that her husband was looking for a bearded dragon, not a Komodo dragon. One is a pet, the other is a killer that can take down a water buffalo. A Komodo dragon is what big the toe (off?) of Sharon Stone’s ex-husband Phil Bronstein back in the day.

    Reply
    • Betsy says:
      January 12, 2026 at 12:03 pm

      It’s still very odd because bearded dragons can be purchased at any Petco, etc. Maybe he wanted a very special kind or color, but still, seems unnecessary.

      Reply
    • Isabella says:
      January 12, 2026 at 3:52 pm

      It seems like an excuse. Bobby is so gregarious. I wonder what’s going on there (if anything). Surely that errand could wait or somebody else could pick it up.

      Reply
  10. Nikki says:
    January 12, 2026 at 12:00 pm

    Minority opinion here, but I thought the top half of Rose’s dress was AWFUL; it looks like a high school baton twirler’s costume. And Maya Rudolph picked the worst, most unflatering look of all time. I could do better as her stylist!

    Reply
  11. Normades says:
    January 12, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Ayo’s partnership with Channel has been so underwhelming. It’s weird how some celebrities make for a great match (K Stew, Nicole Kidman) and others are a total miss (Margot Robbie). I don’t see that changing with the new artistic director.

    Reply
  12. Louis says:
    January 12, 2026 at 12:44 pm

    Rose’s dress is lovely and she looks great but not even close to how perfect the Atonement dress is.
    And how was she and her movie in the musical / comedy category?? That’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  13. Denguy says:
    January 12, 2026 at 3:31 pm

    “It’s not easy being green,” Rose Byrne edition.

    Reply

