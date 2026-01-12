Amanda Seyfried in white Versace at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?



Amanda Seyfried has been one of my favorite celebrities for a while. She’s mesmerizing on screen, she’s unproblematic and I love to see what she’s wearing at events. While she doesn’t always get it right, she did last night in this formfitting white delicately gathered Versace with Tiffany jewels. Her styling is perfection. You can see this in motion on her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram. Stewart also dresses Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett and Jessica Chastain, among others, and she often knocks it out of the park.

Amanda was nominated in two categories, Best actress – musical or comedy for The Testament of Ann Lee and Best actress – limited series for Long Bright River. Those went to Rose Byrne and Michelle Williams. Seyfried works hard! She recently credited her husband Thomas Sadoski for supporting her career and she’s said her mom helps with their children too.

Amanda’s co-presenter, Jennifer Garner, was in Cong Tri. Garner usually looks staid like she’s trying to stay under the radar, but that’s also her brand. Her hair and styling are really pretty.

Audrey Nuna of Huntrix looked cool as hell in Thom Browne. I love a costumey dress. KPop Demon Hunters took home Best animated film and Best original song. “Golden” is going to win at the Oscars for sure.

Ejae of Huntrix was in Dior. Her acceptance speech was moving! Also, on a superficial level I really liked her hair. It’s different without looking too weird. I’m also including Rei Ami from Huntrix. I don’t have an ID on her lace and sequin gown. I like the exaggerated hip area.

Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang won in its category, as expected. She was in Ami Paris. I dug some of the oversized black and white looks last night, that was a definite trend.

Amy Madigan was matchy with her husband of 42 years, Ed Harris. I don’t have an ID on her tuxedo, but People calls it a throwback to her Globes look in 1996. Amy didn’t win in the Best supporting actress category, that went to Teyana Taylor. It’s between the two of them for the Academy Award and I don’t know who I’m rooting for. I liked Weapons and Madigan was suitably creepy but I don’t think that role was Oscar-worthy, unlike the performances in Sinners and One Battle After Another (ducks). That could just be due to that movie being messier than the others.

Photos credit: Avalon.red, Cover Images and Getty