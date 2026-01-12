Jessie Buckley won the Golden Globe for Actress in a Drama & wore a baggy Dior

Hamnet and Jessie Buckley won big at the Golden Globes, solidifying their place in the awards season conversation. I still believe that, when it comes down to it, Paul Thomas Anderson and One Battle After Another are sure things for director and best picture. But it’s nice to see a female director (Chloe Zhao) in the mix, and Jessie Buckley’s Oscar chances have certainly ramped up over the course of a week. Jessie isn’t super-familiar in Hollywood or on the awards-circuit, so much so that I’m only now finding out that she had a baby last year. I’m not sure how many people realized that? I’m saying that to explain why she wore this unflattering and weirdly baggy Dior. She probably felt comfortable in it and it fit, and that’s all she wanted.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wore Dior, and this was such a boring choice. I get it, she was just there as a presenter, but she could have had more fun with it.
Mia Goth’s brand is so strong. Goth by name, goth by style. This is a great Dior, btw. My favorite of all the Dior gowns at the Globes.
Rashida Jones in Dior. Classic, boring, uneventful, but fine. I respect her for not messing with her face too, and that’s what has made her look younger. Rashida is 49 YEARS OLD.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Jessie Buckley is an amazing actress, very natural, I think she’s this generation’s Kate Winslet. She can do anything and I can’t wait to see what she does next!
She’s positively luminous in Hamnet, an amazing, riveting performance
She’s amazing. She also has a fantastic singing voice.
In an otherwise meh season 4 of Fargo, she was an absolute standout, and I’ve loved her since then.
I loved Priyanka’s gown. That midnight blue satin gown was stunning on her. I love the color of the gown so much.
Re: Rashida Jones – when your parents were Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones (both z”l), it would be somewhere between criminal and tragic to mess with your face. Props to her for knowing that.
That is the truth!
I love Jessie Buckley. She’s incredible in everything. She was outrageously good in Hamnet. I loved that movie so much. I also loved Chloe Zhao’s speech last night. She is a treasure. Hamnet is my favorite movie I’ve seen in a long time.
I haven’t watched “Hamnet” yet but I saw Jessie Buckley in that movie with Olivia Coleman. Jessie played a strong-minded single mother in Edwardian England. She was really riveting.
Wicked Little Letters.
Agreed, once I got over it NOT being the comedy it was made out to be in the trailers I was blown away by her. Holding your own against Olivia Coleman is quite something and she was brilliant.
Well done Jessie! We’re so proud of you here in Ireland 🇮🇪
I like Jessie’s gown but agree it could have been fitted better. The matchy shoes, though, are awfully Barbie-ish and/or bridesmaid-ish.
I can’t wait to see Hamnet.
A giant pet peeve of mine is any designer gown that wrinkles. That would/should be a deal breaker for anyone. These actors sit for a considerable amount of time. The designers need to make sure they don’t look like they have slept in their gowns.
ITA and the stitches of the hem of Jesse’s gown also look unfinished or badly done. If the quality was better and the stylist had paired with silver shoes, it would be A+.
She’s got a new baby (under a year old), and I don’t think she’s every been a body con gal, so my guess is she wanted something she was comfortable in, and liked.
Jessie Buckley had a baby within the last MONTH, give her a freaking break! She looks amazing!