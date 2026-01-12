Jessie Buckley won the Golden Globe for Actress in a Drama & wore a baggy Dior

Hamnet and Jessie Buckley won big at the Golden Globes, solidifying their place in the awards season conversation. I still believe that, when it comes down to it, Paul Thomas Anderson and One Battle After Another are sure things for director and best picture. But it’s nice to see a female director (Chloe Zhao) in the mix, and Jessie Buckley’s Oscar chances have certainly ramped up over the course of a week. Jessie isn’t super-familiar in Hollywood or on the awards-circuit, so much so that I’m only now finding out that she had a baby last year. I’m not sure how many people realized that? I’m saying that to explain why she wore this unflattering and weirdly baggy Dior. She probably felt comfortable in it and it fit, and that’s all she wanted.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wore Dior, and this was such a boring choice. I get it, she was just there as a presenter, but she could have had more fun with it.

Mia Goth’s brand is so strong. Goth by name, goth by style. This is a great Dior, btw. My favorite of all the Dior gowns at the Globes.

Rashida Jones in Dior. Classic, boring, uneventful, but fine. I respect her for not messing with her face too, and that’s what has made her look younger. Rashida is 49 YEARS OLD.