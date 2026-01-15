Newcomer Yerin Ha wore a lovely, icy Prada to the Bridgerton S4 premiere in Paris

Last night in Paris, Netflix hosted the world premiere of Bridgerton’s Season 4. S4 Part 1 comes out on January 29, and then Part 2 comes out on February 26. This season is based on the book An Offer from a Gentleman, which is where Benedict Bridgerton falls for the maid, Sophie Beckett. Benedict is played by Luke Thompson and Sophie is played by newcomer Yerin Ha. For last night’s premiere, Luke and Yerin posed together and they actually look like they have some nice chemistry. Nothing will ever beat Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s chemistry though!

Yerin Ha wore an ice-blue Prada gown for the premiere. It’s because of the connection to Cinderella’s ballgown in the Disney animated film, right? Because this season is a Cinderella story, complete with wicked stepsisters, I believe. Yerin is already part of a big PR push, and British Vogue had a nice interview with her as she was getting ready for this premiere.

Speaking of the wicked stepsisters, I assume these are those actresses: Isabella Wei, Katie Leung and Michelle Mao at the premiere.

A couple more premiere pics: Shonda Rhimes, Ruth Gemmell and Daniel Francis.