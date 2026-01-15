Newcomer Yerin Ha wore a lovely, icy Prada to the Bridgerton S4 premiere in Paris

Last night in Paris, Netflix hosted the world premiere of Bridgerton’s Season 4. S4 Part 1 comes out on January 29, and then Part 2 comes out on February 26. This season is based on the book An Offer from a Gentleman, which is where Benedict Bridgerton falls for the maid, Sophie Beckett. Benedict is played by Luke Thompson and Sophie is played by newcomer Yerin Ha. For last night’s premiere, Luke and Yerin posed together and they actually look like they have some nice chemistry. Nothing will ever beat Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s chemistry though!
Yerin Ha wore an ice-blue Prada gown for the premiere. It’s because of the connection to Cinderella’s ballgown in the Disney animated film, right? Because this season is a Cinderella story, complete with wicked stepsisters, I believe. Yerin is already part of a big PR push, and British Vogue had a nice interview with her as she was getting ready for this premiere.
Speaking of the wicked stepsisters, I assume these are those actresses: Isabella Wei, Katie Leung and Michelle Mao at the premiere.
A couple more premiere pics: Shonda Rhimes, Ruth Gemmell and Daniel Francis.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She is lovely, she favors Lola Tung.
Nope. Looks like a prom dress.
She’s very lovely but that dress is not. It looks wrinkled.
It looks tight around the midsection with some weird bunching/wrinkles. She’s pretty, but I hate this dress.
The fit is not flattering to her. The cut-out is just weird.
She looks stunning to me! That colour and fit is wow.
Katie Leung plays the wicked stepmother (not one of the stepsisters). Her first acting job was playing Chong Cha in the Harry Potter films: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/jan/07/katie-leung-harry-potter-sudden-fame-insecurity-bridgerton
She’s gorgeous and I love this dress, the colour is amazing.
I’m looking forward to Bridgerton returning. I wasn’t wild about S3 but S1 was sublime and the perfect binge watch during that first Covid Xmas season. S2 was very good too. Yerin looks lovely and so do her “evil” stepmother and step-sisters!
I didn’t finish season 3 and doubt I’ll watch season 4 because I don’t like Benedict’s character.
My prom dress was this color.
Her dress is beautiful but the cutout is unnecessary. Isabella Wei looks like she’s regretting being underdressed.
Can’t wait for the new season. Need all of the escapism I can get.
Yerin’s grandmother is a famous actress in Korea and I’ve seen her in quite a few things, so I’m excited to see Yerin in S4 of Bridgerton, but I don’t want to get my hopes up since I hated S3 😭
I am just never going to be a fan of satin gowns. They just read juvenile most of the time. I like the short white dress and the red dress best.
I don’t think the gown is an attractive design. It looks like the “bib neckline” is too low, so a band is placed across the boobs. Also, I don’t think the dress was fitted to her properly because it is too tight around the waist where it is bunching- the bodice may also be a bit long. Wonderful colour, but too pale and washes her out. Thankfully it doesn’t detract from her beautiful face. Prada should have done a better job with the fit.
She’s beautiful, but it’s very prom for high end, and it’s too tight in the torso (I bet she had skin indents after). I will say it does feel like Bridgerton, though. It’s also not as bad as that purple dress, though. Look how lazy that fit and lay is. It might just be the wrong size, but even the material looks thin and cheap. Crazy that people still buy these goods. Shonda is who made out best here.