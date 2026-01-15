Newcomer Yerin Ha wore a lovely, icy Prada to the Bridgerton S4 premiere in Paris

Last night in Paris, Netflix hosted the world premiere of Bridgerton’s Season 4. S4 Part 1 comes out on January 29, and then Part 2 comes out on February 26. This season is based on the book An Offer from a Gentleman, which is where Benedict Bridgerton falls for the maid, Sophie Beckett. Benedict is played by Luke Thompson and Sophie is played by newcomer Yerin Ha. For last night’s premiere, Luke and Yerin posed together and they actually look like they have some nice chemistry. Nothing will ever beat Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s chemistry though!

Yerin Ha wore an ice-blue Prada gown for the premiere. It’s because of the connection to Cinderella’s ballgown in the Disney animated film, right? Because this season is a Cinderella story, complete with wicked stepsisters, I believe. Yerin is already part of a big PR push, and British Vogue had a nice interview with her as she was getting ready for this premiere.

Speaking of the wicked stepsisters, I assume these are those actresses: Isabella Wei, Katie Leung and Michelle Mao at the premiere.

A couple more premiere pics: Shonda Rhimes, Ruth Gemmell and Daniel Francis.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Newcomer Yerin Ha wore a lovely, icy Prada to the Bridgerton S4 premiere in Paris”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:25 am

    She is lovely, she favors Lola Tung.

    Reply
  2. Susie Shirley says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:46 am

    Nope. Looks like a prom dress.

    Reply
  3. Sasha says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:54 am

    She looks stunning to me! That colour and fit is wow.

    Reply
  4. Hope says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:56 am

    Katie Leung plays the wicked stepmother (not one of the stepsisters). Her first acting job was playing Chong Cha in the Harry Potter films: https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2026/jan/07/katie-leung-harry-potter-sudden-fame-insecurity-bridgerton

    Reply
  5. SIde Eye says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:35 am

    She’s gorgeous and I love this dress, the colour is amazing.

    Reply
  6. MaisiesMom says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:59 am

    I’m looking forward to Bridgerton returning. I wasn’t wild about S3 but S1 was sublime and the perfect binge watch during that first Covid Xmas season. S2 was very good too. Yerin looks lovely and so do her “evil” stepmother and step-sisters!

    Reply
  7. Steph says:
    January 15, 2026 at 9:05 am

    My prom dress was this color.

    Reply
  8. QuiteContrary says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:15 am

    Her dress is beautiful but the cutout is unnecessary. Isabella Wei looks like she’s regretting being underdressed.

    Can’t wait for the new season. Need all of the escapism I can get.

    Reply
  9. Map says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Yerin’s grandmother is a famous actress in Korea and I’ve seen her in quite a few things, so I’m excited to see Yerin in S4 of Bridgerton, but I don’t want to get my hopes up since I hated S3 😭

    Reply
  10. M says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:36 am

    I am just never going to be a fan of satin gowns. They just read juvenile most of the time. I like the short white dress and the red dress best.

    Reply
  11. tamsin says:
    January 15, 2026 at 11:03 am

    I don’t think the gown is an attractive design. It looks like the “bib neckline” is too low, so a band is placed across the boobs. Also, I don’t think the dress was fitted to her properly because it is too tight around the waist where it is bunching- the bodice may also be a bit long. Wonderful colour, but too pale and washes her out. Thankfully it doesn’t detract from her beautiful face. Prada should have done a better job with the fit.

    Reply
  12. Veronica S. says:
    January 15, 2026 at 11:36 am

    She’s beautiful, but it’s very prom for high end, and it’s too tight in the torso (I bet she had skin indents after). I will say it does feel like Bridgerton, though. It’s also not as bad as that purple dress, though. Look how lazy that fit and lay is. It might just be the wrong size, but even the material looks thin and cheap. Crazy that people still buy these goods. Shonda is who made out best here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment