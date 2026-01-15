Us Weekly: Prince Harry is ‘torn between two worlds’ six years after the Sussexit?

Prince Harry is being “torn between two worlds” on the cover of this week’s Us Weekly. I guess this is to mark the six-year anniversary of the Sussexit, like “so what IS Harry up to, six years later?” The thing is, even casual observers are well aware that Harry lives in the US, is happily raising his children in California, and that he’s still married to his hot wife. He’s made it clear that he misses some parts of the UK and he’d like to visit more often, but he’s never expressed any sentiments about feeling “torn between two worlds.” In fact, this reads more like royalists projecting what they think his life is like, six years after he chose his wife and son over his privilege. Some highlights:

Christopher Andersen on Harry’s holiday vibe: “Does it pain Harry to be pointedly excluded from times when the royal family gets together, like Christmas at Sandringham? Of course it does.”

Torn between two worlds. “On one level, Harry is content in California,” says Andersen, noting that on another, he must regret that “neither he nor his children are sharing in their royal heritage.”

Yet he loves his life in California: “Harry is so happy living in the private world,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Even though he was raised [as a royal], he was never comfortable in that environment. He feels more like himself here.” The source says the constraints of the monarchy could be tough on Harry. “He had this crazy schedule and would come back through the palace gates and couldn’t go out or have a personal life.”

Royal life gave Harry structure and purpose. “People often forget that Harry is at his core an army officer,” says Andersen. “He’s all about structure, honor and duty — things that are missing from his life in Montecito.” Adds royal historian Marlene Koenig: “Harry’s life was far more structured in the U.K. He had responsibilities and official events to attend.”

Meghan is the breadwinner: “Although Harry hasn’t settled into a permanent position,” says Koenig, “he’s spending time with his young children and being a hands-on dad. Meghan is the breadwinner.”

The Hollywood spotlight: While the source says the glare of the Hollywood spotlight is nothing new for Harry, Andersen says he’s still “somewhat uneasy with it,” adding, “he has suffered from crippling social anxiety. Meghan embraces that life more.”

On the Sussexes possibly visiting England: Harry, says Andersen, “wants Archie and Lilibet to get to know their British relatives, especially their grandfather… [and] their cousins, but he can’t make that happen unilaterally. They’re learning about Britain in small doses,” Andersen adds of the kids, “but make no mistake, they’re growing up Californians.”

The public still holds him to royal standards. “He’s aware of the optics, but he’s trying not to worry about it because he isn’t a working royal,” says the source, noting that it seems unfair for Harry to abide by standards set by them. He was criticized for attending Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash in November because it took place the night before Remembrance Day in the U.K.; he and Meghan reportedly later requested Kris and her daughter Kim Kardashian remove photos of them at the party from their social media feeds. “He wasn’t as concerned about it as the royals were,” says the source. Adds Andersen: “Harry wore a poppy to the party in honor of fallen veterans. [This is] another example of how practically anything the Sussexes do is blown out of proportion.”

Harry’s future: He wishes he didn’t have to choose between his old life and his new one. The source says that despite his September sit-down with Charles (who announced in December that his cancer treatment is being reduced), Harry has no intention of returning to the royal fold full-time, but would be happy to step in when needed. (The source says that things between Harry and Charles “are going in a good direction.” Andersen says William and Harry remain estranged.) “Harry has always said the door remains open to some sort of relationship with the royal family,” Andersen adds. “Meghan’s focused on their life in Montecito, but he’s holding out hope that he can eventually divide his time between California and the U.K.”