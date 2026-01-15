Us Weekly: Prince Harry is ‘torn between two worlds’ six years after the Sussexit?

Prince Harry is being “torn between two worlds” on the cover of this week’s Us Weekly. I guess this is to mark the six-year anniversary of the Sussexit, like “so what IS Harry up to, six years later?” The thing is, even casual observers are well aware that Harry lives in the US, is happily raising his children in California, and that he’s still married to his hot wife. He’s made it clear that he misses some parts of the UK and he’d like to visit more often, but he’s never expressed any sentiments about feeling “torn between two worlds.” In fact, this reads more like royalists projecting what they think his life is like, six years after he chose his wife and son over his privilege. Some highlights:
Christopher Andersen on Harry’s holiday vibe: “Does it pain Harry to be pointedly excluded from times when the royal family gets together, like Christmas at Sandringham? Of course it does.”
Torn between two worlds. “On one level, Harry is content in California,” says Andersen, noting that on another, he must regret that “neither he nor his children are sharing in their royal heritage.”
Yet he loves his life in California: “Harry is so happy living in the private world,” a source tells Us Weekly. “Even though he was raised [as a royal], he was never comfortable in that environment. He feels more like himself here.” The source says the constraints of the monarchy could be tough on Harry. “He had this crazy schedule and would come back through the palace gates and couldn’t go out or have a personal life.”
Royal life gave Harry structure and purpose. “People often forget that Harry is at his core an army officer,” says Andersen. “He’s all about structure, honor and duty — things that are missing from his life in Montecito.” Adds royal historian Marlene Koenig: “Harry’s life was far more structured in the U.K. He had responsibilities and official events to attend.”
Meghan is the breadwinner: “Although Harry hasn’t settled into a permanent position,” says Koenig, “he’s spending time with his young children and being a hands-on dad. Meghan is the breadwinner.”
The Hollywood spotlight: While the source says the glare of the Hollywood spotlight is nothing new for Harry, Andersen says he’s still “somewhat uneasy with it,” adding, “he has suffered from crippling social anxiety. Meghan embraces that life more.”
On the Sussexes possibly visiting England: Harry, says Andersen, “wants Archie and Lilibet to get to know their British relatives, especially their grandfather… [and] their cousins, but he can’t make that happen unilaterally. They’re learning about Britain in small doses,” Andersen adds of the kids, “but make no mistake, they’re growing up Californians.”
The public still holds him to royal standards. “He’s aware of the optics, but he’s trying not to worry about it because he isn’t a working royal,” says the source, noting that it seems unfair for Harry to abide by standards set by them. He was criticized for attending Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash in November because it took place the night before Remembrance Day in the U.K.; he and Meghan reportedly later requested Kris and her daughter Kim Kardashian remove photos of them at the party from their social media feeds. “He wasn’t as concerned about it as the royals were,” says the source. Adds Andersen: “Harry wore a poppy to the party in honor of fallen veterans. [This is] another example of how practically anything the Sussexes do is blown out of proportion.”
Harry’s future: He wishes he didn’t have to choose between his old life and his new one. The source says that despite his September sit-down with Charles (who announced in December that his cancer treatment is being reduced), Harry has no intention of returning to the royal fold full-time, but would be happy to step in when needed. (The source says that things between Harry and Charles “are going in a good direction.” Andersen says William and Harry remain estranged.) “Harry has always said the door remains open to some sort of relationship with the royal family,” Andersen adds. “Meghan’s focused on their life in Montecito, but he’s holding out hope that he can eventually divide his time between California and the U.K.”
The thing about royal commentators like Christopher Andersen is that they smoke their own supply. They really believe that if Harry’s British security situation goes his way, he’s going to be “torn” about whether he wants to “return” to Britain permanently. Harry has made it abundantly clear for years that he wants security simply to VISIT and to bring his children to see their grandfather. These kinds of stories – about Harry “coming back” part-time or full-time – are a direct result of Prince William’s paranoia about Harry and Meghan. William is the one who fears Harry’s return the most, and William is the one screaming and crying about it constantly.
Also: while Meghan was definitely the breadwinner in 2025, Harry made millions of dollars off of Spare. And they’re trying to emasculate him by insinuating that Meghan is the one financially supporting the family.
Besides Spare, doesn’t Harry have like 4 other jobs bringing in money! Both he and Meghan are breadwinners in their household, hence why the RF & BM are so angry and defeated. They have nothing to lure either of them back to the UK with.
As far as we know, Harry is still the Chief Impact Officer for Better Up. So yeah, Harry is still bringing home the bacon.
CIO of BetterUp since 2021, VC investor, Archewell Productions, public speaking (all well paid and just what we know of).
Archewell Philanthropies, Invictus, Halo, Travalyst, African Parks, Wellchild, other charities and non-profits (unpaid and/or philanthropic).
We have to understand that these royal commentators have always dreamed of being part of the royal family. For them being a royal is the ultimate achievement so they have a very hard time accepting that Harry doesn’t want that life and is happy not being a working royal. There’s a lot of delusion, projection and fantasizing going on in this piece.
When did Harry say he had ‘social anxiety’? This is the Harry that has appeared on the Colbert show twice. Social anxiety? They are confusing anxiety and social anxiety those are not the same! He said he had panic attacks when he was in the UK but that’s not unusual for veterans and someone whose mother died at a formative time in a tragic accident. This is one of the reasons he had therapy. Harry is not shy, or socially anxious, he loves people. This article is a load of fanfiction.
I think they’re referencing the moments he wrote about in Spare. When he was starting up the IG and sweating with nerves. And I think he references other times around that time period. William even told him needed to get help. But that was over 10 years ago and he’s been doing therapy and his life has changed so I don’t think it applies as much anymore. Not saying he never has anxiety but not in the way he did.
@Jais Yes, they are definitely referencing Spare but what Harry described is Spare was panic attacks not social anxiety. Social anxiety is something quite different from what Harry described. Getting a panic attack before giving a speech or having agoraphobia because the press is following you is not social anxiety. These terms are not interchangeable.
Harry is not going back to work on royal duties in the UK. . And Koenig is not an expert and I doubt harry would ever talk to Andersen . These writers are stuck with scooter and Keen
No way will harry sacrifice time with Meghan and the children to return to UK to work part time.
Such delusional writing. Meghan has royal heritage as a duchess. Leaving Meghan out is so tacky
What they like to forget is before Harry even met Meg he was unhappy with royal life and wanted to leave and he said this himself. So Harry is not “torn between two worlds”! He is very happy with his life in California he only wants to go to UK to VISIT!!!
Harry gets emasculated on cb all the time. According to dozens of women hete, Harry didn’t start 3 charities in his 20s,go to war, deal with toxic family and walk in a public parades watched by BILLIONS when his mum died. Still saved his wife and son, wrote the best selling memoir and become a hugely successful venture capitalist. But apparently meghsn did it all because women are people who endlessly project
PLEASE!
The structure Harry found in the military wasn’t tied to being royal. In fact, it was lost because he was royal. And it’s asinine to suggest he has no purpose now when he has plenty of charitable endeavors not tied to the RF.
Does Harry want security so his kids can get to know their grandfather? Meh, i hope not. They don’t know him bc Charles doesn’t care to get to know them security or not. I hope Harry isn’t thinking that having security is going to suddenly change Charles. That being said, he has said many times he wants the kids to know the UK. Security is necessary for that.
He said he wants his kids to know their British history. Has nothing to do with charles. They have a right to visit their grandmother’s family.
I think Harry is proud to have such a dynamic, successful wife who is capable of supporting them.
William would be worried if Harry visited more than twice in a year. At best, if they were safe, they might spend a few weeks in the summer with the kids.
Just a few weeks ago, they were saying H and M are broke. Now, this new take, forced by their silly jam revelations.
Torn between two worlds? Sure Jan. If Harry was still in the UK he would be doing all of William’s work, probably including the “school run”. I’m sure he’s chomping at the bit to jump back into that. They really wanted Harry and Meghan to be Sophie and Edward or Anne and Tim, content to fade into the wallpaper.
Honestly them realizing how much money Meghan made with As Ever is hilarious. That’s all I got.
Harry preferred being in a war zone to being in England.
He’s not torn. He’s thriving.