“Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli to ‘The Beauty’ premiere” links

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli for the premiere of The Beauty. Early-aughts sheers are really making a comeback, huh? [RCFA]

The trailer for Euphoria Season 3. [Hollywood Life]

Sean Penn has been seeing Valeria Nicov for more than a year? [JustJared]

Does anyone care about Avengers: Doomsday? [LaineyGossip]

ICE agents stole a kid’s phone & then sold it. [Jezebel]

Bill Maher is a whiny baby. [Pajiba]

A man trained a murder of crows to attack MAGA hats. [Buzzfeed]

Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey will reunite for a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. [Socialite Life]

Macaulay Culkin looks like he’s doing Where’s Waldo? [Seriously OMG]

A new music video from Peaches. [OMG Blog]