“Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli to ‘The Beauty’ premiere” links

Bella Hadid wore Schiaparelli for the premiere of The Beauty. Early-aughts sheers are really making a comeback, huh? [RCFA]
The trailer for Euphoria Season 3. [Hollywood Life]
Sean Penn has been seeing Valeria Nicov for more than a year? [JustJared]
Does anyone care about Avengers: Doomsday? [LaineyGossip]
ICE agents stole a kid’s phone & then sold it. [Jezebel]
Bill Maher is a whiny baby. [Pajiba]
A man trained a murder of crows to attack MAGA hats. [Buzzfeed]
Ariana Grande & Jonathan Bailey will reunite for a revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. [Socialite Life]
Macaulay Culkin looks like he’s doing Where’s Waldo? [Seriously OMG]
A new music video from Peaches. [OMG Blog]
Gosh, she really ruined her nose, didn’t she?
She really did!
Of the many things I’ve come to hate about celebrities, the things I’ve come to hate the most is what hypocritical liars they are while simultaneously being nothing more than craven opportunists.
Early on, Bill came out hard against Trump with one breath while insidiously or openly undermining all Trump’s competition. And now everybody sees who is truly, truly is.
Maher also opposed war when he was of age. Now that he is past recruitment age he wants everyone to d ie for him and his causes. Was he a plant all along?
The guy who is training crows to go after maga hats is my hero! The dedication to his goal is really impressive.
I’m going to watch the the new season of Euphoria no matter what, but I have thoughts. I’m glad they time jump. It would be absurd to have all these 30 year old actors playing teens (it’s not the 80s!). But it’s also kind of absurd that they’d all still be living in their small town and traveling in the same circles. I guess we’ll see.
The people who didn’t leave my small hometown are hanging out with almost the same ppl they did in high school. Their kids are in sports together, in class together, and then whoever their neighbors are. Doesn’t sound far fetched to me at all, which is why I fled the place 😂
Actually, my husband has the same story. No lie, his older brother married my husband’s high school girlfriend (they’re since divorced but still). I’ll see how it’s played out in Euphoria, but some of the kids were from affluent families and college bound. Maybe they returned after college?
I don’t think I’ ve ever seen Bella Hadid smile before. What a transformation.