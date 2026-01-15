Prince William & Kate are going to Scotland next week to avoid Prince Harry

Yesterday, Kensington Palace confirmed some Scottish events for the Prince and Princess of Wales next week. I didn’t think anything of it, beyond a random, fleeting thought of “that’s weird, they usually don’t take a day trip to Scotland in the dead of winter most years.” Thankfully, People Magazine pointed out the hilarious significance of Willy and Kate’s big Scotland itinerary.
Prince Harry returns to London next week, but most of his family will be out of town. The Duke of Sussex, 41, will be back in the U.K. for the opening of his High Court trial, the final legal step in his series of lawsuits against Associated Newspapers.
However, on Jan. 21, Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, have a joint engagement in Scotland, taking them hundreds of miles from the English capital.
The royal couple will first visit the National Curling Academy in Stirling to meet with Great Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games.
They will then visit Radical Weavers in Stirling, a working handweaving studio that doubles as a charity where patrons learn about the heritage of Scottish tartan and benefit from the therapeutic qualities of weaving while creating blankets and textiles to give back to those in need.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to be in court for most of the week, as he joins several high-profile figures, including pop star Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife Sadie Frost, in suing Associated Newspapers (ANL) — the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday — for alleged illegal information gathering. Associated Newspapers has “vigorously” denied the allegations, the BBC previously reported.
Harry is also not expected to see his father, King Charles, while he is in London.
We’ve known for more than a week that King Charles would be up in Scotland, which is “his thing” now – after Christmas, he and Camilla go up to Birkhall and/or Castle of Mey for several weeks. But I didn’t realize that William and Kate would run the same play they’ve been running for years: “We have to look busy when Harry’s in town, quick, schedule some last-minute events and throw on a blonde wig!” Last September, when Harry was in England for four days, William threw together a last-minute, half-assed schedule of events in an attempt to look too busy to meet with Harry. Plus, William wants to compete with Harry’s headlines. It was sad, because Harry got wall-to-wall coverage, and barely anyone paid attention to the Scooter King’s pitiful busywork. The “William is having a nervous breakdown” stories started right after that too. Good times. Well, you know what that means for next week.
Britain’s Kate and Prince William listen as they visit the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) to commemorate the three-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sunningdale, England, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025.,Image: 1035282636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Alastair Grant/Avalon
NMA ROTA The Prince of Wales visits l Skills, a youth organisation in Lambeth, who have received funding
from the Homewards Fund to expand their services for young people in the local area. The Homewards
Fund aims to support the delivery of work in the six Homewards flagship locations and offers up to
£500,000 of flexible seed funding in each location.
Spiral Skills was founded in 2015 and works with local schools, youth organisations, and authorities to
provide early intervention, holistic support, employability skills, and access to employment and services
for undeserved 14–25-year-olds. The organisation provides a range of services including career
coaching, employment opportunities and workshops to help break the cycles of exclusion and
unemployment for young people in the local community. The Prince met Fara Williams ex professional footballer,Image: 1035526452, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler/Avalon
Catherine – Princess of Wales makes a visit to Sudbury Silk Mills, Sudbury, England, UK on Thursday 11 September, 2025.,Image: 1036087902, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Catherine – Princess of Wales poses for a photo with staff at Sudbury Silk Mills, Sudbury, England, UK on Thursday 11 September, 2025 before greeting members of the public.,Image: 1036108474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales creates a screen print during a visit to Marina Mill in Cuxton, south east England on September 11, 2025. Marina Mill was established in 1967, and is based in an old Victorian mill on the banks of the River Medway, where a small team produces fabrics using the traditional silk-screen method.,Image: 1036151868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/Avalon
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales make a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, in London, Britain, January 8, 2026.,Image: 1064283562, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon
The Princess of Wales during their visit to the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens in London, and meet with children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sunningdale, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
The Prince and Princess of Wales, joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, west London, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers as they respond to the increased demand on services during the winter months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jan 2026
The Prince and Princess of Wales, joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, attend a roundtable on philanthropy in the National Health Service during a visit to Charing Cross Hospital, west London, to highlight the work of NHS staff and volunteers as they respond to the increased demand on services during the winter months
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jan 2026
Oh no! Harry’s coming to town! Bring out the wiglet and the scooter so no one notices the charismatic redhead in the middle of the scene…
Imagine being a future King and still living your life on the defensive, being petty, and avoiding your younger brother. William would have to be quite disturbed, unhinged, furious and helpless to control his emotions if its the case is he has gone to these lengths to avoid Harry.
William is really hiding from is the embarassing fact that Harry is avoiding HIM. Harry does not contact or seek to see William on any of his UK visits.
It’s hilarious to me that they think they’ll be able to detract from Harry’s headlines. W&K are the ones that created such a sh*t storm around this, so that the odd time Harry IS in the UK, it’s huge news. Also, the whole reason he will be there, this court appearance, one could argue could also be attributed to actions by W&K.
But sure, yet ANOTHER outing where these two robots almost brush their claw hands together, her wiglet flies in the wind but doesn’t take flight, they make exaggerated expressions while trying a sport, they arrange visits to places where POC are strategically placed near them and they cock their heads to the side with concerned listening faces, or one of them does while the other maniacally laughs…. Sure, everyone is dying to see that again over a hot, sane, person they rarely get to see!!!
Such pitiful folks. Running to look busy while being laughed at because everyone knows the reason for this nonsense trip. Forced to be together sharing goofy inappropriate laughs. What a life.
What about those school runs
Oh, they are gonna be MISERABLE spending the whole day together and William has never been able to hide his disdain. Fun!
I also expect that Kaiser will get yet another entry in the “Kate gaping and guffawing while pretending to do sports” collection when she tries to throw a curling stone.
Oh wow,they are beyond obvious,it would be less embarrassing to stand on business and just make it clear they dont wish to see him. Instead wasting tax payers money putting on a show.
Putting on a show no one will watch😂😂. Because the better brother is in town.
It’s really too bad, because I love both curling and tartans – Scotland deserves better than this!
It does sound really sad, don’t they know they can just stay home and “wash their hair”? Maybe I’m wrong though, perhaps it’s just one of those cultural expressions that differentiates England and the U.S. because in America, we call it “re-arranging the sock drawer” whilst in England, they call it “Going to Scotland.” Quaint.
When I saw this headline this morning, my first thought was actually, “I wonder if the cousins will ever get to meet.” Harry and Meghan both have pretty rotten siblings, and Archie and Lili will also be impacted. It’s sad to watch it all in real time — kind of wish we could tell all the siblings to get over themselves and think about their kids for a change. But no, off they go to Scotland to avoid Harry, and he doesn’t get to hang out with his nephews and niece. Their loss, and it’s sad.
The being with cousins spun again. The cousins are grown ups and can choose to be friendly with harry and Meghan and the children. Scooter probably is not so close to the cousins who cater to him some out of necessity
Tessa, it looks like you think you’re replying to a comment about Eugenie and Beatrice. You’re not.
Archie and Lili have three cousins: George, Charlotte, and Louis. That’s what we’re talking about.
No Brittney, I am replying to cousins in general. William and Harry have cousins–and there is a larger extended family that do the Church walk together. I am talking about the parents and the children. The adults like Scooter and Keen have the option to encourage the children to spend time with children of Harry and Meghan. Which is not going to happen. The parents have the options of wanting their children to befriend the Sussex children. The child cousins can’t go and introduce themselves without the consent of their parents. It is all interrelated. When the three Wales children grow up they may decide on their own (as would the Sussex children when they grow up) to get to know their relatives. Right now, the Wales parents call the shots. And when the media talks of cousins, they write about how “close” the Phillips children and the Tindall children are with the Wales. They don’t limit the coverage to Harry and Meghan/Kate and William.
Considering the Harry confirmed that he wasn’t close with William or Kate, it’s highly doubtful that their children were ever going to be close. There’s no way William and Kate would have wanted their children to mix with Archie and Lili. Remember Kate is alleged to be one of the 2 royals who had concerns about Archie’s skin colour.
Keen And scooter would treat the Sussex children coldly if they met. Children are sensitive to this. Better not to subject them to this. Keen ignored baby Archie and kept her kids away from him and Meghan. And who knows what the Wales children overhear them talking about the sussexes.
Charlotte would treat Lili exactly the same way her mother treated Meghan. No reason to subject the Sussex kids to that.
I’ve never understood this constant pressure for the victims of racial discrimination and abuse to connect with the children of their racist abusers or the complicit people who were silent to that discrimination and abuse just because of a familial connection has always seemed disingenuous and callous. The desire for the parents and the children who were shunned and racially abused to allow their abusers in their lives just because they are related is ignoring the pain, lose and real struggles that are associated with racism. It’s almost like a slap in the face to victims of racism. As if what their abusers have said and shown through their words and actions and how all of it was meant to break, dehumanize and degrade their victims should be ignored and forgotten. It’s almost like a continuation of that racist abuse and dehumanization that the victims hurt, pain and trauma should be put on the back burner to facilitate a relationship with those who didn’t care enough to love or protect them or the children of those who see them as less than human. It’s always an ugly and disturbing push to want children to reconnect with other children whose views are formed and shaped by their abusers. The abusers who contributed to the loss of one child and almost the loss of them and or their parents or grandmother, and all because they’re cousins.
There have been wars among the cousins in royal history. It has not been congenial always. Henry IV (Bolingbroke) was exiled by his cousin Richard II, then returned to take over the throne. There were the Wars of the Roses. Struggles for the throne among cousins. And the children of Henry VIII and their cousins had feuds some leading to executions. Victoria would bring together the cousins (she wanted to match make), then later the cousins fought on Opposing sides during World War I. It is not always all peace and happiness among royal cousins. The Sussex children can have close friends of their own and they can be friends with Relatives on the Spencer side of the family and Eugenie has brought her family to see the Sussexes.
Let’s not forget how George V let his first cousin Nicholas get killed by the Bolsheviks. So first cousins don’t mean much in that family.
Also Kate kept Louis away from Archie when he was showing interest at the polo match. She’s a racist witch and it’s likely the kids absorbed some of that. It’s not like those kids are not hearing hateful things about their cousins from both parents. And going to a Richie Rich school of mostly white aristos and social climbers isn’t going to make them more open minded.
Archie and Lily don’t need to be subjected to any of that. I bet the Spencer cousins are fine with them.
Both Harry and Meghan grew up with rotten families, perhaps that is part of what bought them together. Along with the charity work.
Hilarious that even People acknowledges that this day trip to Scotland is an obvious way to avoid Harry! However, I doubt that they will be able to compete in the battle of headlines with Harry and Elton John. The most they can hope for is to make sure all three events get released slowly so they can pretend that they are working (“working”) away in Scotland, unbothered by it all.
Harry will be in the witness box on January 22, according to a draft trial timetable made public on Thursday. John and Furnish are due to give evidence in February but will seek to do so remotely, their lawyers said.
Wow looks like W and K will have to do events on 21 and 22 January to deflect from Harry’s sensational appearance. Perhaps Will can do a Walter Raleigh and doff his tweed jacket on the ground to save kate from getting mud on her high heels?!
Sure! And those two suuuurely aren’t flying to Scotland by helicopter (irony), so they probably aren’t even traveling for a normal 8-10 Hour-work-Day. They probably take off at 10 a.m. and are back home by 4 p.m. Unbelievable…
A day trip to Scotland. SMH. At least stay overnight and get the most bang for your buck in terms of events. But nope.
Remember that overnight stay they tried to sell as a romantic break? I guess they can’t be bothered to pretend that anymore either.
Got to get home early so they can pack to go skiing 😉
It is kinda of sad William and Kate only get activated when Harry comes to town. I used to think that this was a KP ploy but I now think the original idea to do counterprogramming everytime Harry is in the UK or when the Invictus Games is happening came from the newspaper editors. It will be interesting to see if they will remain on vacation when Harry comes for the one year to go event in July.
Because Harry is coming to the UK, William is now forced to go on an out-of-town trip with his wife and pretend to like her. I’m sure he’s enraged!
He will ignore the festive glances of keen
Well Harry will get all of the coverage so Peg and Can’t are wasting their time if they think they will get any coverage. There may be a picture here and there of them from their most loyal press bedmates but it so t be much lol. Let the incandescent tantrums begin!!
Last time Harry came to town, WanK’s sudden busywork failed to steal headlines. So now they’re pulling out the big guns, Scotland and the Olympics. Got it. Harry and his court case are still more interesting, so good luck with that!
Interesting that they’ve chosen a curling event, which is one of the things Harry did (wheelchair curling, actually), at the one year to go event for Vancouver Whistler. I assume one or both Will & Kate will have photo ops demonstrating their curling attempts as well. But of course, they’re doing an athletic event in general because of the upcoming IG one year to go event in Birmingham. Nice that they’re going to meet with the Olympic, and also the Paralympic teams, when they, like their father – the CIC, and patron of the RBL which sponsored the UK’s IG team – also completely ignored the UK’s IG athletes.
Yeah, doing a paralympic sporting event while Harry is in town is an interesting choice. And correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t the Wales once famously ditch the London Paralympics to go yachting?
Yes they did. And they were found out when the topless photos from France were made public. You can bet William was more upset they were caught in their lies over anything else.
If WanK were smart (hahahah, yeah, I know) they would use this opportunity to go skiing. No one will be paying attention to them.
And last time he came to town, Kate was obviously pulled in for a last minute event – even some of the morning shows or something had to mention it! It was such an obvious ploy that really didn’t work. I expect this will be more of the same – a ploy to steal attention but its going to fall flat.
(and Harry is going to court. The most he’ll be seen will be entering and exiting the building. Is even THAT too much for the Wales?)
I think the British government should pay Harry and Meghan a stipend. Whenever they do anything (even spotted out in the wild getting coffee) the Wails feel the need to work to remind everyone they’re there and are, like, way more important!
What’s the excuse when Harry (and possibly Meghan) come to the UK to promote 1 year to Invictus ( and even Invictus itself)?
Is that when they’ll be in the US fawning over Trump?
Doesn’t the press get furious every time someone refers to her as “Kate Middleton”? So why are they doing it themselves?
No it’s the “fan base” of Keen that complain. And also some bots.
Oh looky – a belated romantic birthday trip to Scotland! Willy didn’t have any thoughts to spare for Waity on the big day so I’m sure he’ll be making up for it. LOL
Kind of like how their two day trip to Scotland in the spring was spun as an “anniversary getaway” lmao.
Dear crisis manager, this is the time when you earn that paycheck. You have two nitwits and I know it’s not easy, but someone has to be able to save these two from themselves.
It really doesn’t seem like she has started yet does it? LOL. Any PR person worth their salt would not make WanK’s running away and press grabs so obvious. But alas….here we are.
In the second picture, the headshot of them both laughing, is it Photoshopped? To me, Kate’s teeth look like they are sticking out at an angle. Anybody else see this?
I thought the picture looked odd, especially the fold of skin just under her chin but now you have said it I can see the teeth at an angle as well. Weird.
It’s interesting that Harry presence makes the future king look small, weak, and insignificant. Actually,he make a whole family look insignificant. Damn! Harry has that much rizz.
Great news!
Now Harry can avoid the stench of failure.
If I led the Scottish National Party, I’d be thrilled by this. These two idiots jazz-handing their way through Scotland makes an excellent case for Scottish independence.
Aren’t the Scottish indifferent to the Royals?
I’m sorry but the photo of William standing between the young black girl and what I’m assuming was her teacher, is too much 🤣. He looks as if he just pissed himself 🤣. How are they both so bad at this when this is all they do which is photo ops for PR? How do they both manage to always give us gems of entertainment because of how out of place they always look? They are the most awkward and socially inept people I’ve ever seen. Somehow they surpass Trump, Vance and Musk at always doing or saying the most dumbest things whenever they are in public.