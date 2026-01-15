Prince William & Kate are going to Scotland next week to avoid Prince Harry

Yesterday, Kensington Palace confirmed some Scottish events for the Prince and Princess of Wales next week. I didn’t think anything of it, beyond a random, fleeting thought of “that’s weird, they usually don’t take a day trip to Scotland in the dead of winter most years.” Thankfully, People Magazine pointed out the hilarious significance of Willy and Kate’s big Scotland itinerary.

Prince Harry returns to London next week, but most of his family will be out of town. The Duke of Sussex, 41, will be back in the U.K. for the opening of his High Court trial, the final legal step in his series of lawsuits against Associated Newspapers.

However, on Jan. 21, Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, 44, have a joint engagement in Scotland, taking them hundreds of miles from the English capital.

The royal couple will first visit the National Curling Academy in Stirling to meet with Great Britain’s Olympic and Paralympic curling teams ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games and Winter Paralympic Games.

They will then visit Radical Weavers in Stirling, a working handweaving studio that doubles as a charity where patrons learn about the heritage of Scottish tartan and benefit from the therapeutic qualities of weaving while creating blankets and textiles to give back to those in need.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to be in court for most of the week, as he joins several high-profile figures, including pop star Elton John, actress Elizabeth Hurley and Jude Law’s ex-wife Sadie Frost, in suing Associated Newspapers (ANL) — the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday — for alleged illegal information gathering. Associated Newspapers has “vigorously” denied the allegations, the BBC previously reported.

Harry is also not expected to see his father, King Charles, while he is in London.

We’ve known for more than a week that King Charles would be up in Scotland, which is “his thing” now – after Christmas, he and Camilla go up to Birkhall and/or Castle of Mey for several weeks. But I didn’t realize that William and Kate would run the same play they’ve been running for years: “We have to look busy when Harry’s in town, quick, schedule some last-minute events and throw on a blonde wig!” Last September, when Harry was in England for four days, William threw together a last-minute, half-assed schedule of events in an attempt to look too busy to meet with Harry. Plus, William wants to compete with Harry’s headlines. It was sad, because Harry got wall-to-wall coverage, and barely anyone paid attention to the Scooter King’s pitiful busywork. The “William is having a nervous breakdown” stories started right after that too. Good times. Well, you know what that means for next week.

54 Responses to “Prince William & Kate are going to Scotland next week to avoid Prince Harry”

  1. Indica says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:41 am

    Oh no! Harry’s coming to town! Bring out the wiglet and the scooter so no one notices the charismatic redhead in the middle of the scene…

    Reply
    • TheresaJanes says:
      January 15, 2026 at 8:01 am

      Imagine being a future King and still living your life on the defensive, being petty, and avoiding your younger brother. William would have to be quite disturbed, unhinged, furious and helpless to control his emotions if its the case is he has gone to these lengths to avoid Harry.

      Reply
      • Gabby says:
        January 15, 2026 at 9:21 am

        William is really hiding from is the embarassing fact that Harry is avoiding HIM. Harry does not contact or seek to see William on any of his UK visits.

    • SunnyDays says:
      January 15, 2026 at 11:07 am

      It’s hilarious to me that they think they’ll be able to detract from Harry’s headlines. W&K are the ones that created such a sh*t storm around this, so that the odd time Harry IS in the UK, it’s huge news. Also, the whole reason he will be there, this court appearance, one could argue could also be attributed to actions by W&K.

      But sure, yet ANOTHER outing where these two robots almost brush their claw hands together, her wiglet flies in the wind but doesn’t take flight, they make exaggerated expressions while trying a sport, they arrange visits to places where POC are strategically placed near them and they cock their heads to the side with concerned listening faces, or one of them does while the other maniacally laughs…. Sure, everyone is dying to see that again over a hot, sane, person they rarely get to see!!!

      Reply
  2. Shiela Kerr says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Such pitiful folks. Running to look busy while being laughed at because everyone knows the reason for this nonsense trip. Forced to be together sharing goofy inappropriate laughs. What a life.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 15, 2026 at 7:53 am

      What about those school runs

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      January 15, 2026 at 7:58 am

      Oh, they are gonna be MISERABLE spending the whole day together and William has never been able to hide his disdain. Fun!

      I also expect that Kaiser will get yet another entry in the “Kate gaping and guffawing while pretending to do sports” collection when she tries to throw a curling stone.

      Reply
  3. Neeve says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Oh wow,they are beyond obvious,it would be less embarrassing to stand on business and just make it clear they dont wish to see him. Instead wasting tax payers money putting on a show.

    Reply
    • Shiela Kerr says:
      January 15, 2026 at 7:45 am

      Putting on a show no one will watch😂😂. Because the better brother is in town.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      January 15, 2026 at 7:52 am

      It’s really too bad, because I love both curling and tartans – Scotland deserves better than this!

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      January 15, 2026 at 10:26 am

      It does sound really sad, don’t they know they can just stay home and “wash their hair”? Maybe I’m wrong though, perhaps it’s just one of those cultural expressions that differentiates England and the U.S. because in America, we call it “re-arranging the sock drawer” whilst in England, they call it “Going to Scotland.” Quaint.

      Reply
  4. FloridaWoman says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:44 am

    When I saw this headline this morning, my first thought was actually, “I wonder if the cousins will ever get to meet.” Harry and Meghan both have pretty rotten siblings, and Archie and Lili will also be impacted. It’s sad to watch it all in real time — kind of wish we could tell all the siblings to get over themselves and think about their kids for a change. But no, off they go to Scotland to avoid Harry, and he doesn’t get to hang out with his nephews and niece. Their loss, and it’s sad.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 15, 2026 at 7:52 am

      The being with cousins spun again. The cousins are grown ups and can choose to be friendly with harry and Meghan and the children. Scooter probably is not so close to the cousins who cater to him some out of necessity

      Reply
      • Brittney B says:
        January 15, 2026 at 8:59 am

        Tessa, it looks like you think you’re replying to a comment about Eugenie and Beatrice. You’re not.

        Archie and Lili have three cousins: George, Charlotte, and Louis. That’s what we’re talking about.

      • Tessa says:
        January 15, 2026 at 9:12 am

        No Brittney, I am replying to cousins in general. William and Harry have cousins–and there is a larger extended family that do the Church walk together. I am talking about the parents and the children. The adults like Scooter and Keen have the option to encourage the children to spend time with children of Harry and Meghan. Which is not going to happen. The parents have the options of wanting their children to befriend the Sussex children. The child cousins can’t go and introduce themselves without the consent of their parents. It is all interrelated. When the three Wales children grow up they may decide on their own (as would the Sussex children when they grow up) to get to know their relatives. Right now, the Wales parents call the shots. And when the media talks of cousins, they write about how “close” the Phillips children and the Tindall children are with the Wales. They don’t limit the coverage to Harry and Meghan/Kate and William.

    • Amy Bee says:
      January 15, 2026 at 8:01 am

      Considering the Harry confirmed that he wasn’t close with William or Kate, it’s highly doubtful that their children were ever going to be close. There’s no way William and Kate would have wanted their children to mix with Archie and Lili. Remember Kate is alleged to be one of the 2 royals who had concerns about Archie’s skin colour.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        January 15, 2026 at 8:16 am

        Keen And scooter would treat the Sussex children coldly if they met. Children are sensitive to this. Better not to subject them to this. Keen ignored baby Archie and kept her kids away from him and Meghan. And who knows what the Wales children overhear them talking about the sussexes.

      • Kittenmom says:
        January 15, 2026 at 8:55 am

        Charlotte would treat Lili exactly the same way her mother treated Meghan. No reason to subject the Sussex kids to that.

    • Nerd says:
      January 15, 2026 at 8:33 am

      I’ve never understood this constant pressure for the victims of racial discrimination and abuse to connect with the children of their racist abusers or the complicit people who were silent to that discrimination and abuse just because of a familial connection has always seemed disingenuous and callous. The desire for the parents and the children who were shunned and racially abused to allow their abusers in their lives just because they are related is ignoring the pain, lose and real struggles that are associated with racism. It’s almost like a slap in the face to victims of racism. As if what their abusers have said and shown through their words and actions and how all of it was meant to break, dehumanize and degrade their victims should be ignored and forgotten. It’s almost like a continuation of that racist abuse and dehumanization that the victims hurt, pain and trauma should be put on the back burner to facilitate a relationship with those who didn’t care enough to love or protect them or the children of those who see them as less than human. It’s always an ugly and disturbing push to want children to reconnect with other children whose views are formed and shaped by their abusers. The abusers who contributed to the loss of one child and almost the loss of them and or their parents or grandmother, and all because they’re cousins.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        January 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

        There have been wars among the cousins in royal history. It has not been congenial always. Henry IV (Bolingbroke) was exiled by his cousin Richard II, then returned to take over the throne. There were the Wars of the Roses. Struggles for the throne among cousins. And the children of Henry VIII and their cousins had feuds some leading to executions. Victoria would bring together the cousins (she wanted to match make), then later the cousins fought on Opposing sides during World War I. It is not always all peace and happiness among royal cousins. The Sussex children can have close friends of their own and they can be friends with Relatives on the Spencer side of the family and Eugenie has brought her family to see the Sussexes.

      • Nic919 says:
        January 15, 2026 at 11:13 am

        Let’s not forget how George V let his first cousin Nicholas get killed by the Bolsheviks. So first cousins don’t mean much in that family.

        Also Kate kept Louis away from Archie when he was showing interest at the polo match. She’s a racist witch and it’s likely the kids absorbed some of that. It’s not like those kids are not hearing hateful things about their cousins from both parents. And going to a Richie Rich school of mostly white aristos and social climbers isn’t going to make them more open minded.

        Archie and Lily don’t need to be subjected to any of that. I bet the Spencer cousins are fine with them.

    • sunniside up says:
      January 15, 2026 at 11:29 am

      Both Harry and Meghan grew up with rotten families, perhaps that is part of what bought them together. Along with the charity work.

      Reply
  5. Jay says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:47 am

    Hilarious that even People acknowledges that this day trip to Scotland is an obvious way to avoid Harry! However, I doubt that they will be able to compete in the battle of headlines with Harry and Elton John. The most they can hope for is to make sure all three events get released slowly so they can pretend that they are working (“working”) away in Scotland, unbothered by it all.

    Reply
  6. lady digby says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:48 am

    Harry will be in the witness box on January 22, according to a draft trial timetable made public on Thursday. John and Furnish are due to give evidence in February but will seek to do so remotely, their lawyers said.
    Wow looks like W and K will have to do events on 21 and 22 January to deflect from Harry’s sensational appearance. Perhaps Will can do a Walter Raleigh and doff his tweed jacket on the ground to save kate from getting mud on her high heels?!

    Reply
  7. Sam says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:49 am

    Sure! And those two suuuurely aren’t flying to Scotland by helicopter (irony), so they probably aren’t even traveling for a normal 8-10 Hour-work-Day. They probably take off at 10 a.m. and are back home by 4 p.m. Unbelievable…

    Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:51 am

    It is kinda of sad William and Kate only get activated when Harry comes to town. I used to think that this was a KP ploy but I now think the original idea to do counterprogramming everytime Harry is in the UK or when the Invictus Games is happening came from the newspaper editors. It will be interesting to see if they will remain on vacation when Harry comes for the one year to go event in July.

    Reply
  9. Beana says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Because Harry is coming to the UK, William is now forced to go on an out-of-town trip with his wife and pretend to like her. I’m sure he’s enraged!

    Reply
  10. Susan Collins says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:56 am

    Well Harry will get all of the coverage so Peg and Can’t are wasting their time if they think they will get any coverage. There may be a picture here and there of them from their most loyal press bedmates but it so t be much lol. Let the incandescent tantrums begin!!

    Reply
  11. Me at home says:
    January 15, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Last time Harry came to town, WanK’s sudden busywork failed to steal headlines. So now they’re pulling out the big guns, Scotland and the Olympics. Got it. Harry and his court case are still more interesting, so good luck with that!

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      January 15, 2026 at 8:51 am

      Interesting that they’ve chosen a curling event, which is one of the things Harry did (wheelchair curling, actually), at the one year to go event for Vancouver Whistler. I assume one or both Will & Kate will have photo ops demonstrating their curling attempts as well. But of course, they’re doing an athletic event in general because of the upcoming IG one year to go event in Birmingham. Nice that they’re going to meet with the Olympic, and also the Paralympic teams, when they, like their father – the CIC, and patron of the RBL which sponsored the UK’s IG team – also completely ignored the UK’s IG athletes.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        January 15, 2026 at 9:21 am

        Yeah, doing a paralympic sporting event while Harry is in town is an interesting choice. And correct me if I’m wrong but didn’t the Wales once famously ditch the London Paralympics to go yachting?

      • Nic919 says:
        January 15, 2026 at 11:16 am

        Yes they did. And they were found out when the topless photos from France were made public. You can bet William was more upset they were caught in their lies over anything else.

    • Gabby says:
      January 15, 2026 at 9:26 am

      If WanK were smart (hahahah, yeah, I know) they would use this opportunity to go skiing. No one will be paying attention to them.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 15, 2026 at 9:28 am

      And last time he came to town, Kate was obviously pulled in for a last minute event – even some of the morning shows or something had to mention it! It was such an obvious ploy that really didn’t work. I expect this will be more of the same – a ploy to steal attention but its going to fall flat.

      (and Harry is going to court. The most he’ll be seen will be entering and exiting the building. Is even THAT too much for the Wales?)

      Reply
  12. HeatherC says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:37 am

    I think the British government should pay Harry and Meghan a stipend. Whenever they do anything (even spotted out in the wild getting coffee) the Wails feel the need to work to remind everyone they’re there and are, like, way more important!

    Reply
  13. aquarius64 says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:39 am

    What’s the excuse when Harry (and possibly Meghan) come to the UK to promote 1 year to Invictus ( and even Invictus itself)?

    Reply
  14. Brailler says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Doesn’t the press get furious every time someone refers to her as “Kate Middleton”? So why are they doing it themselves?

    Reply
  15. Kittenmom says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

    Oh looky – a belated romantic birthday trip to Scotland! Willy didn’t have any thoughts to spare for Waity on the big day so I’m sure he’ll be making up for it. LOL

    Reply
  16. Over it says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Dear crisis manager, this is the time when you earn that paycheck. You have two nitwits and I know it’s not easy, but someone has to be able to save these two from themselves.

    Reply
    • Royal Downfall Watcher says:
      January 15, 2026 at 11:30 am

      It really doesn’t seem like she has started yet does it? LOL. Any PR person worth their salt would not make WanK’s running away and press grabs so obvious. But alas….here we are.

      Reply
  17. Teagirl says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:22 am

    In the second picture, the headshot of them both laughing, is it Photoshopped? To me, Kate’s teeth look like they are sticking out at an angle. Anybody else see this?

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      January 15, 2026 at 11:42 am

      I thought the picture looked odd, especially the fold of skin just under her chin but now you have said it I can see the teeth at an angle as well. Weird.

      Reply
  18. MsKrisTalk says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:27 am

    It’s interesting that Harry presence makes the future king look small, weak, and insignificant. Actually,he make a whole family look insignificant. Damn! Harry has that much rizz.

    Reply
  19. Tiny says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:27 am

    Great news!
    Now Harry can avoid the stench of failure.

    Reply
  20. QuiteContrary says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:30 am

    If I led the Scottish National Party, I’d be thrilled by this. These two idiots jazz-handing their way through Scotland makes an excellent case for Scottish independence.

    Reply
  21. Krista says:
    January 15, 2026 at 11:35 am

    Aren’t the Scottish indifferent to the Royals?

    Reply
  22. Nerd says:
    January 15, 2026 at 11:53 am

    I’m sorry but the photo of William standing between the young black girl and what I’m assuming was her teacher, is too much 🤣. He looks as if he just pissed himself 🤣. How are they both so bad at this when this is all they do which is photo ops for PR? How do they both manage to always give us gems of entertainment because of how out of place they always look? They are the most awkward and socially inept people I’ve ever seen. Somehow they surpass Trump, Vance and Musk at always doing or saying the most dumbest things whenever they are in public.

    Reply

