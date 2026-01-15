RFK Jr.: Donald Trump ‘is just pumping himself full of poison all day long’

The only feel-good stories out of Washington these days are about Donald Trump’s rapidly declining health. Just days into the new year, the Wall Street Journal had a well-sourced piece about Trump’s declining mental acuity and poor physical health. They made it sound like Trump guzzles high-dose aspirin and Big Macs constantly. To which I say: god bless and godspeed, little high-dose aspirin. Well, now Robert Kennedy Jr. is talking about Trump’s horrible diet again. This honestly brought a smile to my face.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making daring claims about President Donald Trump’s health and diet. The secretary of health and human services shared stories about Trump and his fellow Cabinet members on Katie Miller’s podcast on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at one point comparing his 79-year-old boss to a god.

“He eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times,” Kennedy, 71, explained to the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, before insisting, “He has the constitution of a deity.”

“I don’t know how he’s alive,” the health secretary continued. “He’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long.”

Kennedy said that while Trump is on the road, he eats food from big corporations because he “trusts it and he doesn’t want to get sick,” claiming that when he’s back at “Mar-a-lago or at the White House, he’s eating really good food.”

White House spokesman Kush Desai responded to Kennedy’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having.”

According to Harvard Medical School, “a study published online Dec. 5, 2022, by JAMA Neurology found a link between eating lots of ultra-processed foods and cognitive decline.” The study, involving 11,000 dementia-free people, required participants to fill out food questionnaires while undergoing cognitive testing. After eight years, researchers found that middle-aged people who ate ultra-processed food had up to 28% faster cognitive decline, compared to those who ate less of it.