RFK Jr.: Donald Trump ‘is just pumping himself full of poison all day long’

The only feel-good stories out of Washington these days are about Donald Trump’s rapidly declining health. Just days into the new year, the Wall Street Journal had a well-sourced piece about Trump’s declining mental acuity and poor physical health. They made it sound like Trump guzzles high-dose aspirin and Big Macs constantly. To which I say: god bless and godspeed, little high-dose aspirin. Well, now Robert Kennedy Jr. is talking about Trump’s horrible diet again. This honestly brought a smile to my face.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making daring claims about President Donald Trump’s health and diet. The secretary of health and human services shared stories about Trump and his fellow Cabinet members on Katie Miller’s podcast on Tuesday, Jan. 13, at one point comparing his 79-year-old boss to a god.

“He eats really bad food, which is McDonald’s, and candy and Diet Coke. But he drinks Diet Coke at all times,” Kennedy, 71, explained to the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, before insisting, “He has the constitution of a deity.”

“I don’t know how he’s alive,” the health secretary continued. “He’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long.”

Kennedy said that while Trump is on the road, he eats food from big corporations because he “trusts it and he doesn’t want to get sick,” claiming that when he’s back at “Mar-a-lago or at the White House, he’s eating really good food.”

White House spokesman Kush Desai responded to Kennedy’s claims in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “Secretary Kennedy is right: as his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having.”

According to Harvard Medical School, “a study published online Dec. 5, 2022, by JAMA Neurology found a link between eating lots of ultra-processed foods and cognitive decline.” The study, involving 11,000 dementia-free people, required participants to fill out food questionnaires while undergoing cognitive testing. After eight years, researchers found that middle-aged people who ate ultra-processed food had up to 28% faster cognitive decline, compared to those who ate less of it.

I drink a lot of diet soda too, although I mix it up with lots of water. I keep meaning to drink more herbal tea but I never get around to it. But this isn’t about me. These sentences will live in my heart for the rest of the week: “I don’t know how he’s alive. He’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long.” Poison, Diet Coke, Big Macs, Adderrall, well-done steaks and high-dose aspirin. We’re counting on all of you to do your part. Teamwork makes the dream work!

Meanwhile, Trump fell asleep in the middle of an Oval Office event again yesterday:

33 Responses to “RFK Jr.: Donald Trump ‘is just pumping himself full of poison all day long’”

  1. Nanea says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:03 am

    “He’s just pumping himself full of poison all day long.”

    Takes one to know one, right, heroin-addicted Brainworm?

    “his golf championships and flawless physical report results indicate, President Trump has the constitution and energy levels most young people could only dream of having”

    Don Snoreleone, winning a golf championship against one other participant — himself. Felon47 being cognitively impaired — hence all those signs on doorframes etc at the place he’s occupying right now.

    … and artificial sweeteners do have side effects: among other things, they harden arteries.

    Reply
  2. Call_Me_AL says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:11 am

    TEAM POISON

    Reply
  3. Inge says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:16 am

    In that vid of Trump you posted watch the little girl. Its thought he farted and she caught the smell and told her mom.

    Apparently an oil executive and someone from the Ford factory claim that Trump smells really, really bad and farts constantly.

    Reply
  4. Anon says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:26 am

    I’ve heard that apparently some Orange Man believers are now eating raw chicken because the baked/fried kind is too woke. Maybe someone should give him a tip. A little raw meat in a hamburger won’t hurt him, right? However, if he feels bad, he can always wash it down with raw milk, which has long been considered a cure-all.

    Reply
  5. Feeshalori says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:39 am

    “Mommy, that old smelly man is falling asleep in the middle of the day. Just like Grandpa!”

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:41 am

    The only problem is I’m terrified about a President JD Vance, were something to happen to Trump.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 15, 2026 at 9:29 am

      Look on the bright side: can it really get worse?
      I mean, it will get worse under Trump but I’m not sure Just Dance Vance is in a position to best him. I’m not sure anyone can out-Trump Trump.

      Reply
    • Lianne says:
      January 15, 2026 at 9:46 am

      I’m optimistic that Vance won’t be able to hold the same sway over the republican congresspeople that DT can. The power vacuum means they won’t all be held captive anymore.

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        January 15, 2026 at 10:59 am

        Yeah, Vance is a charisma vacuum. He’s not going to hold the same sway over voters, either.

      • mightymolly says:
        January 15, 2026 at 11:44 am

        Here’s the question, is it better for VD Bowman to ascend before or after the midterms?

    • gemgirlaa says:
      January 15, 2026 at 11:40 am

      I know a lot of people share that thought, but ol’ JD isn’t just unpopular – he’s actively disliked. Even with his best “please clap” tour alongside the grieving widow glitter pants, there’s just no universe where the MAGA crowd actually rallies behind him.

      The racism alone would knock him out of contention. He has a wife from India, and we’ve already seen other ” brown” Republicans get racially targeted by their own party. That coalition eats its own before it even checks the resume.

      That said, the best day of my life (so far) will be when I wake up to the happy news that the rancid vitriol, food, and chemicals have finally done the job!

      Reply
  7. manda says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:42 am

    I’m a diet-coke-head, and it genuinely disturbs me that he and I have that one thing in common. I’m not ever giving it up, but I only have a few cans a day. I have been able to work tea into my repertoire, but it takes time to find ones you want to drink and then to develop a taste or craving for them

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      January 15, 2026 at 9:23 am

      same, @manda! it’s my biggest vice. i am down to one a day, in the morning, in lieu of coffee (i’ve never liked it). sometimes on the weekend, i might have two. for me, it’s the carbonation more than anything else. the only thing that has really been slowing me down on it is the continual price increases. i’m in the midwest, and it’s almost 10$ for a 12 back (i only buy cans, nothing in plastic). i have been trying to integrate more teas, which i’ve always liked. nothing really beats sun tea in the summer with lots of lemon!

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        January 15, 2026 at 9:31 am

        I also love carbonation but my vice is that I’m addicted to Polar seltzer water. I’ve been told any carbonation is bad for your teeth so when I’m in the office I drink uncarbonated water with a True lemon packet in it.

    • Bumblebee says:
      January 15, 2026 at 10:16 am

      I used to drink that ICE flavored carbonated water all the time. Then I got a kidney stone and a 2nd one. Most painful thing ever. Never again. Haven’t drank anything carbonated since that day. Nothing like screaming in pain for 4 hours to convince me to change my diet. I don’t know how Dump has the diet he does and isn’t miserable.

      Reply
  8. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:52 am

    He really needs to pump the poison in faster. It’s taking way too long.

    Reply
  9. Gabby says:
    January 15, 2026 at 8:57 am

    I cannot stand hearing RFK Jr talk. I realize there is a problem with his larynx or whatever, but it’s like nails on a chalkboard. He should just shut up, as little of what he says is worth hearing.

    And as bad as things are under this administration, they could be much worse if Trump were healthy and awake all day. Let’s take the little victories where we can.

    Reply
  10. GrnieWnie says:
    January 15, 2026 at 9:13 am

    I noticed the other day that Dax Sheppard looks a lot like RFK Jr…it’s the orange leathery aging look. So baffled by the total lack of taste.

    Reply
  11. Kitten says:
    January 15, 2026 at 9:32 am

    He looks insanely unhealthy so none of this is a surprise to me. Just hope the Big Macs do their thing.

    Reply
  12. Mandy says:
    January 15, 2026 at 9:34 am

    “To which I say: god bless and godspeed, little high-dose aspirin.” I just laughed so hard.

    Also, you know it’s bad with RFK Jr is commenting on your health.

    Reply
  13. Grant says:
    January 15, 2026 at 10:26 am

    Who do I talk to about nominating Poison, Diet Coke, Big Macs, Adderall, well-done steaks, and high-dose aspirin for the Nobel Peace Prize?

    Reply
  14. QuiteContrary says:
    January 15, 2026 at 11:01 am

    Trump has the “constitution of a deity”? Well, he has the physique of Buddha.

    Reply
  15. Kate says:
    January 15, 2026 at 11:15 am

    It’s truly fascinating to me what MAHA perceives as “poison” and what gets a pass (like completely unregulated supplements!)

    Reply

