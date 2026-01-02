Donald Trump hates exercise, healthy diets, compression socks & low-dose aspirin

I took a little break from thinking about Donald Trump for the holidays. Here are some lowlights we didn’t discuss. Trump hosted Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago after Christmas and their relationship has completely deteriorated. The only plus is that Europe no longer gives a sh-t about what Trump does or says on Ukraine at this point. Even Trump’s CIA told him that Vladimir Putin was lying to him. I feel so sorry for Zelenskyy, Ukraine and the EU because America is such an untrustworthy and garbage diplomatic partner.

The newly “renamed” Trump-Kennedy Center is also a dumpster fire. After Trump renamed the Kennedy Center, all of the performers scheduled on and around New Year’s Eve canceled their performances and appearances. Trump also hosted the lowest-rated Kennedy Center Honors ever. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (Dem) is investigating the Trump takeover of the Kennedy Center and how Trump’s cronies are apparently using it as a slush fund? This is like the dumbest mob sh-t ever.

Meanwhile, Trump still looks like sh-t and he’s acting more and more sleepy, deranged and idiotic on a regular basis. The Wall Street Journal did a lengthy piece this week about his visible physical decline and some of things going on behind-the-scenes. The piece is interspersed with Trump speaking to WSJ about his “perfect health.” Some highlights:

His compression socks: Trump is taking more aspirin than his doctors recommend. He briefly tried wearing compression socks for his swelling ankles, but stopped because he didn’t like them. Good genetics: Trump, 79, the oldest man to assume the presidency, is showing signs of aging in public and private, according to people close to him. Yet he has at times eschewed the advice of his doctors and scoffed at the medical community’s widely accepted health recommendations, relying instead on what he calls his “good genetics.” Trump and his doctor say he is in excellent health, and aides say he maintains a vigorous schedule. Sleepy Don is also hard of hearing: Trump gets little sleep and has recently struggled to keep his eyes open during several televised events in the West Wing. Aides, donors and friends say they often have to speak loudly in meetings with the president because he strains to hear. Aside from golf, Trump doesn’t get regular exercise, and he is known to consume a diet heavy on salty and fatty foods, such as hamburgers and french fries. His aspirin usage: The large dose of aspirin he chooses to take daily has caused him to bruise easily, he said, and he has been encouraged by his doctors to take a lower dose. But Trump has declined to switch because he has been taking it for 25 years. “I’m a little superstitious,” he said in the interview. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?” He has literal & figurative thin skin: His physical signs of aging are becoming more evident to some of his closest advisers. His skin is so delicate that Pam Bondi, now his attorney general, caused his hand to bleed when she nicked him with her ring while giving him a high-five at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Of the incident in which Bondi caused his hand to bleed, Trump said, “The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump said. The cut alarmed some who witnessed the exchange, according to a person with knowledge of the episode. It is one of several instances in which his hand has been cut, aides said. Trump said he applies makeup to his hands after he gets “whacked again by someone.” He added: “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds.” Chronic venous insufficiency: To help treat it, the president briefly wore compression socks. But the socks didn’t stay on for long. “I didn’t like them,” Trump said during the interview. Trump and his aides said the swelling in his legs has improved. The president said he is getting up from his desk and walking around a bit more, another common way to improve lower-leg swelling. But he isn’t interested in an exercise routine other than golf. “I just don’t like it. It’s boring,” Trump said. “To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me.” His diet: Trump said he hasn’t made changes to his diet. In a podcast interview in October, Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters described being shocked by Trump’s eating habits when they traveled together during the campaign. While flying to a campaign event, according to Gruters, Trump consumed french fries, a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger, a Big Mac and a Filet-O-Fish. Trump said he had plenty of energy, which he credited to his parents, who he said were energetic until their old age. “Genetics are very important,” he said. “And I have very good genetics.”

[From WSJ]

The thing is, genetics are important, more important than many doctors acknowledge. But genetics don’t account for everything, especially with the men in that family. It actually warms my heart a bit hearing about his sh-tty diet and his refusal to exercise. He’s not taking any of this seriously, so why should we? Keep gobbling aspirins and Big Macs, I guess.