Why did King Charles give a plastic surgeon the Royal Victorian Order?

One of the few compliments I’ll give to both King Charles and Queen Camilla is that it’s nice that they’re aging naturally. There’s nothing so disconcerting – unnerving, really – to see someone in their 70s with a fresh facelift or really obvious cosmetic work. I think Camilla probably gets some injectables here and there, but she’s never gone overboard and she truly looks her age. So does Charles – while his appearance has often been tired, grey and ashen in recent years, he looks like himself. Why am I talking about this? Because a plastic surgeon was included in the king’s New Year’s Honours list and people are like “wait, has Charles had work done?” Traditionally, when doctors are singled out for honors, it’s usually because they did some kind of service to the monarch… or the royal family.
His Majesty made his appreciation for his doctors known once more in his New Year Honours list for 2025, which was released on Monday. The list saw Professor Philip Anthony Bloom, King Charles’ eye surgeon, Professor Charles Deakin, a travelling physician to the King and Queen, and plastic surgeon Simon Eccles, become Lieutenants of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for their service to the monarch.
The honouring of Professor Philip Anthony Bloom is of particular interest, after His Majesty suffered an eye injury in July, which saw his eye look red and inflamed during a state visit from President Macron. The redness was thought to be due to a burst blood vessel in his right eye, which we understood was not related to any existing health conditions.
The decision to honour plastic surgeon Simon Eccles is an interesting one. It is unknown in which capacity he has served the royals, with the senior consultant plastic surgeon specialising in cosmetic surgery to the face, nose and eyelids, with a focus on reconstructive surgery.
Let me be careful with what I say! I mean… look at Charles’s face. Look at Camilla’s face. Do they look like they’ve had cosmetic work? As I said before, I don’t think they have. Which isn’t to say that Dr. Eccles hasn’t worked on other members of the Windsor clan. If only there was evidence of a royal looking dramatically refreshed when he or she came back from a mysterious disappearance. Incidentally, I love how they specify that Eccles does face work. This probably wasn’t a case of “someone got a scar lasered off.” No, this was someone who got cosmetic surgery on their face. Now, something (or rather, someone) else did occur to me: Princess Anne was kicked in the head by a horse in 2024, and she showed up in public with visible bruising. It’s possible that she needed some reconstructive surgery. But I kind of wonder if it was someone else.
Cosmetic surgeons also work on adults and children with traumatic and congenital injuries, often quietly and pro bono. Maybe it’s that?
This is my guess, too. Kate hasn’t got the pull to reward a cosmetic surgeon for work done on herself, and I doubt Charles would bother on her behalf. Discretion is what patient confidentiality is all about, after all.
Maybe Anne? After she was kicked by that horse? But why was Anne’s husband all beat up as well?
What a completely mind blowing year that was.
I’m not saying I believe it but if it was Kate that very discretion is what would be rewarded with this. Not the work itself.
In the end, though, the awards are for “service to the monarch.” This isn’t a list of “good people who do pro bono work in Britain,” otherwise it would be a much longer list. Charles can award MBEs and OBEs for that.
What’s weird is, Charles must have known about the speculation this would cause around Kate. Including Eccles was a choice. Maybe the honors list isn’t the appropriate place, but somewhere Charles could drop a mention of all his doctors, including Barre “for his pro bono work among the nation’s adults and children with traumatic and congenital injuries” as pp theorizes, to dispel all the speculation around this particular award. But he hasn’t, and that’s a choice.
He’s a member of Facing the World which does charity reconstruction work
https://www.mrsimonecclesplasticsurgeon.co.uk/
I’m sure the surgeon does a lot of great work, but he was grouped in with doctors who specifically worked on Charles and so this was an obvious choice.
This chap looks like he is primarily a plastic surgeon specialising in reconstruction / facial injuries, and also does cosmetic surgery. I’m thinking maybe he patched “someone” up after a facial injury and this is a reward for his discretion.
A couple of ideas around who might have needed reconstructive surgery:
Didn’t Anne take a kick to the head from a horse recently?
Maybe Charles needed reconstructive surgery following his cancer treatments?
Anne was seen in the hospital and she walked out within a few weeks of her hospital stay without any obvious surgical work done to her head. It wouldn’t heal that quickly if it was reconstructive work.
Was he the one who fixed Kate’s head injury resulting in the prominent scar over her left eyebrow while she was in hiding?
THANK YOU. If you’ve been following along here, then this is what everyone should be asking.
That would be my guess…
That would sure fit with the fact that kate did not show her face until months after the abdominal surgery. And she couldn’t use a photo of her current face in early March 2024 without drastic changes leading to the kill order.
Princess Anne was out and about very quickly she had a bruise certainly but there was no other sign. I don’t think that she would feel she had to hide it, she has disclosed in the pass. An ectopic pregnancy is a far more personal matter.
Oh. You mean as a possible reason for Kate’s initial abdominal surgery? That’s a thought. And it makes a lot of sense.
But the gentleman in question is a cosmetic surgeon who works primarily in reconstructing facial features. He would not have performed surgery on an ectopic pregnancy.
If she was going septic and fell as a result of this medical condition …. That actually makes a lot of sense.
Although it doesn’t explain the near constant discussion of angry violent individuals within the royal family.
Unless there was anger directed at her possibly being pregnant again. Whether it was true or not, many people seemed to take a view that one party wanted more children and the other very much did not.
Goodness. What a grim horrific thing to contemplate. I’m sure there is no truth to it.
But the fact of the matter is that women past, present and future have, are and will deal with the reality of an angry and potentially violent partner when they become pregnant. Which is why for many women, the thought arises easily and is dismissed when no proof is offered out of hope for the fates of their fellow women.
Kate tended to gain some weight prior to every pregnancy and she was very thin at the Christmas walk in 2023, 5 years after her last pregnancy.
Plus she hid her face for months. None of that would be needed for a miscarriage. The signs have been obvious from day one.
That Keen “childhood” scar that really wasn’t a childhood scar is probably the reason for that royal Victorian order.
There was a time, a few years after they married w/out QEII being there, that suddenly Cam looked really fresh and lost the loose skin around her jawline etc. Since then she has managed to keep the weight etc down thanks to Indian health retreats etc Go back thru the archive u will spot it
Maybe he had to do some repair work on someone who lives with a very angry person.
Personally, I have not ever believed the “Anne got kicked in the face by a horse so now has a split lip and a (aka ONE) black eye”.
I believe ‘someone’ belted her in a furious rage.
Oh my gosh. I had never thought of that. And now I can’t stop thinking about it. In addition to “new to us, from childhood” scars.
I could see Anne saying something very direct regarding the disappearance of Kate from public life and it being met with explosive rage.
Anne’s husband also had vivid bruises that year and he too appeared in public with them.
I will say that if that is the case – her walking to diplomatic dinners so close to the possible cause of her injuries is horrifying. But not surprising.
I mean, many more people live in constant close proximity to the source of the explosive anger spoken about so often by so many. So it’s worse for them. But again – demanded and expected.
If Charles took measures to publicly honor the physician who potentially was the on call surgeon for horse attacks or other kinds of attacks – Charles better have also taken drastic and sweeping measures to protect of all the people who could be financially or otherwise abused by angry people in or adjacent to the Royal institution.
Just theorising here but remember Andrew Lownie said he gas it on good authority that Harry punched his uncle? What if another nephew punched his aunt and the Harry story was leaked as a deflection?
After seeing the closeups from the Christmas walk, he may deserve it more for discretion than skill. Or else it was pretty pretty bad injury.
I did not see it being shown clearly on the Christmas walk. I perhaps wasn’t examining the right photos.
Remember – the Spanish press were threatened with a lawsuit regarding their claims that Kate was in a coma. They stood firm, never retracted their story and the threats went away.
That seems like the most solid piece of evidence regarding that horrific year.
The official photos don’t show it but there was a video taken by someone in the crowd and you can see it there.
The no king Charlie twitter account posted screen caps and it is very obvious. They also aren’t subtle about what it could mean.
And it would be a service to the king if a surgeon managed to repair a serious injury in order to protect an heir from being revealed as violent.
Hello magazine made it a point to say they don’t know why the plastic surgeon for facial reconstruction surgery was included so these are more crumbs.
Members of the public took video of the Christmas walk. The stills from those are not airbrushed (unlike the ones the BM tend to put out) and, um, they’re quite something. It’s quite weird how silent the BM is about a certain someone’s very visible scar and obvious extreme thickness.
I don’t have twitter anymore. Couid you – or anyone else – possibly provide a link to the tweet you mentioned? I would very much appreciate it.
Ugh. I feel like a ghoul. Kate is not a good person. But it feels wrong to ignore obvious public signs of potential abuse / emotional suffering because the victim isn’t likable.
I don’t know if I can link to reddit, but the screencap of the scar is in the subreddit group royalty tea.
Rewarding discretion.
Shoot, last year’s Trooping shows the scar quite clearly–that’s the photo used in this article, Kate all in white. I’ve thought all along wouldn’t a super-skilled plastic surgeon who repairs faces do a better job? That scar is very prominent, very long, and very, very visible.
That probably depends on how severe the injury is as well as where the injury is situated. Sometimes scarring can’t be avoided in reconstructive surgery.
It is the eye and so they likely have to be more careful about the repair.
I suspect there were multiple surgeries as well to remove the scar tissue after the initial repair. That would certainly explain the vague timelines for her return to being in public.
Who could it be? Wasn’t there a denial from KP about cosmetic surgery?
They also deny keener wears wigs/wiglets and dyes her hair, which is obviously not true. The Windsors outright lie through press releases and roundabout lie though the rota. Keener is the only RF member who seems to have had obvious work done. This was a curious choice given the recent reporting of tension between Charles and Will-not. Could Charles be deliberately drawing attention???
They only denied using Botox and extensions. It has been silence for anything else.
Wow! Hello magazine knows exactly why this surgeon was included in the honors; they dropped so many hints!
Eh, these doctors also remove skin cancers.
Everyone in that family gets enough medical attention that no skin lesion that is potentially cancerous would ever get to the point where reconstructive surgery is needed. This guy is a surgeon not a dermatologist and for most skin cancers it is a dermatologist who deals with that.
Besides I have seen deranger accounts try to use this as an explanation but it doesn’t make sense.