Queen Camilla spoke about her assault on a train: ‘I was so furious about it’

For years, Queen Camilla has done genuinely good work with anti-domestic violence advocacy. I will always give Camilla credit for her work in this area, and as I’ve said many times, it would have been easy for Camilla to do much softer-focus charity work involving dogs and children. Instead, she’s spent years advocating for victims of domestic violence and abuse. Well, Camilla is once again using her platform in this area. She, alongside former prime minister Theresa May, participated in a BBC radio discussion. They platformed John Hunt and his daughter Amy Hunt. John and Amy are the only surviving members of the Hunt family after Louise Hunt’s ex-boyfriend Kyle Clifford killed her, her sister Hannah and their mother Carol. The Wiki page on the Hunt family murders is completely devastating. John Hunt and Amy Hunt have become activists around domestic violence. Here’s the video:

I went into this discussion with zero research, thinking I would just watch a few minutes to see what Camilla had to say. But I watched the whole thing. The Hunts are incredible at using their platform this way and to talk about what happened, but my god, they both seem like they’re still in shock. How can you even keep going after those horrific acts?

As for Camilla, her presence in the discussion is mostly to draw more attention to the Hunts’ story, but she did talk about being sexually assaulted as a young woman on public transport. She said: “When I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train. I’d sort of forgotten about it. But I remember at the time being so angry. Somebody I didn’t know. I was reading my book, and this boy – man – attacked me, and I did fight back. I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end, and why is a button missing from your coat?’ I had been attacked but I remember anger, and I was so furious about it, and it sort of lurked for many years. When the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy’s, it’s something that I feel very strongly about.”