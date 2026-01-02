Queen Camilla spoke about her assault on a train: ‘I was so furious about it’

For years, Queen Camilla has done genuinely good work with anti-domestic violence advocacy. I will always give Camilla credit for her work in this area, and as I’ve said many times, it would have been easy for Camilla to do much softer-focus charity work involving dogs and children. Instead, she’s spent years advocating for victims of domestic violence and abuse. Well, Camilla is once again using her platform in this area. She, alongside former prime minister Theresa May, participated in a BBC radio discussion. They platformed John Hunt and his daughter Amy Hunt. John and Amy are the only surviving members of the Hunt family after Louise Hunt’s ex-boyfriend Kyle Clifford killed her, her sister Hannah and their mother Carol. The Wiki page on the Hunt family murders is completely devastating. John Hunt and Amy Hunt have become activists around domestic violence. Here’s the video:
I went into this discussion with zero research, thinking I would just watch a few minutes to see what Camilla had to say. But I watched the whole thing. The Hunts are incredible at using their platform this way and to talk about what happened, but my god, they both seem like they’re still in shock. How can you even keep going after those horrific acts?
As for Camilla, her presence in the discussion is mostly to draw more attention to the Hunts’ story, but she did talk about being sexually assaulted as a young woman on public transport. She said: “When I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train. I’d sort of forgotten about it. But I remember at the time being so angry. Somebody I didn’t know. I was reading my book, and this boy – man – attacked me, and I did fight back. I remember getting off the train and my mother looking at me and saying, ‘Why is your hair standing on end, and why is a button missing from your coat?’ I had been attacked but I remember anger, and I was so furious about it, and it sort of lurked for many years. When the subject about domestic abuse came up, and suddenly you hear a story like John and Amy’s, it’s something that I feel very strongly about.”
Didn’t camilla,talk about the train episode before at another venue. I recall she did.. Camilla should have condemned Clarkson s vile article about her step daughter in law Meghan to show sincerity for the cause of physical and emotional abuse of women.
I admire Camilla for her DV work and this, and condemn her for Clarkson, words can do so much harm as well
The Hunt’s story was major news in the UK at time because of the heinous crime itself and because John works for the BBC. Camilla’s presence wasn’t necessary but I guess she wants to take back control of her narrative after Valentine Low hijacked her story for his book. I don’t give her credit for her work because she’s only started doing this to improve her public image especially with women and because of her deafening silence when Meghan was threatened with assault by her friend Jeremy Clarkson and her lack of support to Ngozi Fulani after she was racially abused by that lady in waiting.
She’s talking about it now but it sounds like she’s never really dealt with it seriously. That would explain her lack of empathy in so many situations. Therapy would help her in many ways but the royal bias against therapy for royals (even as they promote it for others) prevents this. So, instead, she lets others be abused by people around her without uttering a word. That anger she felt after the assault is still there and has never been channeled in a positive way. It’s still all about her.
@Brassy 💯…Camilla talking about DV when she has PARTICIPATED in it against other Women her WHOLE GROWN ASS LIFE…is…perverse 😱
All of this talk from this home wrecker yet she co-signed Jeremy Clarkson assault language towards Meghan after she had lunch with him. I have zero sympathy for this woman.
She is the wrong person to be involved in this topic… it doesn’t matter what she says she is a wretched woman; the proof is in the pudding. We have seen what she did to Diana, Harry, Meghan… a woman who is supposedly against DV is friend with Clarkson after his vile article which she didn’t condemn at all … nope, I am not buying it!
Ok, I haven’t watched the video and I’m not going to — I can’t take the emotional overload.
So correct me if I’m wrong here, please.
Did Not-Diana just compare an assault in public, that no doubt was upsetting but actually did no more than muss her up, to a multiple homicide??
If I’ve got that right — how absolutely grotesque.
No, she didn’t – Camilla’s comments came during a larger conversation about sexual assault and violence against women.
Thank you, @Kaiser. I really appreciate the clarification.
I utterly despise her already, I don’t need to add to that pile with mis-directed blame.
I do like you calling her Not-Diana. 😆😂
I’m sorry this happened to Camilla & from Valentine low’s account it sounds like police got involved so hopefully there was justice. Violence against women is sadly all too common & it’s important to see it discussed
So what is Camilla’s excuse for standing by her brother in law even in the period after he paid Virginia off & she took her life? Why was she happily having lunch with misogynists like Piers Morgan & especially Jeremy Clarkson after his disgusting article about Meghan & even after people were querying her connection with him after the furore about the article at no point did she even denounce what he said even via ‘sources’. And whilst there is a level of interactions that can’t be avoided in her role due to ‘diplomacy’ & international relations, I’m sure we will continue to hear what great friends she and Charles are with Epstein’s other friend Trump.
There are so many examples of Camilla ignoring blatant abuse of women. She’s not exactly consistent in standing up for victims. I still remember Ngozi Fulani.
It’s a shame this isn’t an opportunity to learn – rather than judge. I’ve been involved with this topic for many years at a woman’s shelter. And the number 1 problem STILL is that people think it doesn’t really happen, that is the exception. But assault, abuse, attacks, rape are sooo much part of our culture. Please take time to just listen.
I was given Jenny Evans memoir for Christmas: it is an upsetting read but Camilla should read it.
Jenny Evans’ memoir Don’t Let It Break You, Honey reveals how press intrusion and police corruption compound trauma for sexual assault survivors.
Evans discovered her confidential police statement appeared in the News of the World four days after reporting her assault. Through investigation with Guardian journalist Nick Davies, she learned the information could only have come from the Metropolitan police.
The memoir details particularly egregious media practices, including what Evans terms “Clause 11” exploitation, where tabloids would “persuade survivors of sexual violence to talk to them on the record and offer them a lot of money,” before refusing payment, claiming they didn’t believe the survivor’s account. This practice left victims publicly exposed and re-traumatised without promised compensation.
“So to see it printed in the tabloid, well, it is the second violation,” Evans stated on BBC Woman’s Hour interview (July 2024). “Everything I thought I knew and the people I thought I could trust, I didn’t think I could anymore.”
The press intrusion forced Evans to abandon her criminal case after learning evidence could be used as “bad character evidence” against her. In 2014, the Metropolitan Police apologised to Evans “for the passing of information to the media.” Multiple newspapers paid damages, though none accepted liability.