Angelina Jolie is already showing her LA home to buyers ahead of a move abroad?

This year, Angelina Jolie’s two youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, will turn 18 years old. While those six kids have barely had anything to do with Brad Pitt for the past nine years, Angelina was still somewhat legally trapped into having a homebase in LA as part of the technicalities of the custody deal. Well, last summer, People Magazine’s sources claimed that Angelina has big plans to move out of America once the twins turn 18. Months later, TMZ said that while Angelina might leave LA, she’s not committed to moving out of America. Well, People Magazine is back on the case of “when is Angelina going to sell her LA home??”

Angelina Jolie is getting ready to start an entirely new chapter in the new year. Four months after a source told PEOPLE that the Maria star, 50, was officially planning to put her historic Los Angeles house “up for sale” as she explores a move abroad, an insider tells PEOPLE her home is being shown to pre-qualified buyers after some renovations. “She’s ready for a life that isn’t centered in Los Angeles,” the source says. “There are a lot of projects she’s excited about and she’s feeling good,” they add of the Oscar winner. “She’s looking forward to 2026 and the flexibility she’ll have then.” Jolie shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 62 — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17. The exes reached a divorce settlement a year ago today on Dec. 30, 2024 after an eight-year legal battle. A source previously told PEOPLE that Jolie “never wanted to live in L.A. full time” but “she didn’t have a choice because of the custody arrangement with Brad [Pitt].” As for when she plans to make the move, the source previously told PEOPLE that Jolie “plans to relocate as soon as Knox and Viv turn 18 next year. She’s eyeing several locations abroad. She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles.” Knox and Vivienne celebrate their 18th birthdays on July 12, 2026.

[From People]

I believe the sources who are claiming that Angelina is counting down the days for when she can move out of LA, I just have my doubts about whether she’ll move abroad. I still think she’ll probably base herself in New York, and maybe she could conceivably have a place in England as well, in addition to her Cambodian estate/home. Incidentally, she wrapped on Anxious People last year and apparently she’s working on Sunny (a gangster film) right now. She’s got a bunch of projects in development too, which is exciting – so many of Angelina’s fans have wanted her to come back to acting in a bigger way, and she finally is.