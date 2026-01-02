David Beckham will ‘never give up hope of reconciliation’ with Brooklyn

At the end of 2025, David Beckham posted an Instagram carousel of his highlights of the year, including his knighthood investiture and Inter Miami winning the MLS championship (David is part owner of Inter Miami). He had family photos interspersed in the collection, and he included one photo of himself and Brooklyn. I don’t know when the photo was taken, but I suspect it was not taken in 2025. In the past year, Brooklyn grew estranged from his parents, especially around David’s 50th birthday last May. In the past six months or so, the estrangement has become a lot worse. Reportedly, Brooklyn has gone no-contact with his parents and he’s blocked them on social media. Both sides are briefing the tabloids about the situation. Brooklyn spent the holidays with his wife Nicola and the Peltz family, and they renewed their vows several months ago and didn’t invite anyone from Brooklyn’s family. So… the Daily Mirror had a big update from David’s side. Some highlights:
David posting a photo of Brooklyn on NYE: David’s choice of photo harks back to a relationship now lost. Those close to the family say relations between Brooklyn and his parents are now “non-existent”. And if David had hoped the photo to be an olive branch to Brooklyn, ultimately it was a futile gesture. It’s unclear if Brooklyn will even see the snap given he has blocked his father, mum Victoria and brothers Cruz and Romeo from his social media accounts.But friends of the Beckhams say David and Victoria will “never give up” hope of reconciliation. The New Year message, described by one source as David’s “boldest olive branch yet”, marked David setting “for the record his love for his son.”
A lingering sadness: One source said: “David and Victoria will never give up trying to secure a reconciliation between them and their son. Nothing will change that, and they live in hope. He will always be their son, and they are not going to stop putting on record their feelings.” Heartbreakingly, David also put together a montage of events of the last year, which didn’t feature Brooklyn, as his eldest son shunned the family. A source added: “David has enjoyed an incredible year work-wise with his success in the States with his football team, and his knighthood. But this is a lingering sadness for him, and has undoubtedly overshadowed things. It’s all very upsetting.”
Brooklyn still talks to his grandparents: For Brooklyn, insiders in his camp point to the fact that there are still “communication lines” between him and his grandparents, on both sides. A source said: “While things between him and his parents are over…..Brooklyn is still very fond of his grandparents.” While blocking his parents and brothers, some point to the fact that Brooklyn still follows his grandparents on Instagram. The source added: “There is a lot of love for them, and that has never faltered.”
Brooklyn dislikes his parents’ social media posts: Friends say that the Beckhams are “not expecting the situation to change” going into 2026 but will always remain hopeful. However there is still a deep unease about Nicola’s friends saying how his new wife helped Brooklyn “see the emotional abuse and toxic behaviour within his family”. It was described as “deeply unpleasant and patently untrue” by the Beckham’s friends at the time. A source said: “That was a low blow but they will always be there for their son.” For Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, they have historically found David and Victoria’s postings to be grating. Brooklyn in particular feels triggered by the outpourings of affection. One insider has even previously labelled their posts “performative.” It’s not known what they think of David’s New Year’s Eve post, if in fact they have even seen it.
Bad blood: Nicola’s side are still upset at being painted as controlling, as well as being responsible for Brooklyn isolating himself from his own family. “It’s classic misogyny – blame the woman. In fact Brooklyn is quite capable of making his own mind up and this is very much led by him,” said a source. They added: “She is not isolating him at all. He is free to do what he wants and he loves his wife and they are happy together. They are each other’s family.”
I’m a broken record at this point but I genuinely have no idea what David and Victoria are doing here. Even if they don’t like Nicola, even if they think the Peltz-Beckham marriage will end in tears, they seem more interested in dictating the narrative rather than their eldest son’s well-being and even his own desires and needs. They give the impression that they’re still trying to control Brooklyn, or that it’s their way or nothing. I’d also suggest that David and Victoria take all of this offline and out of the tabloids – it IS performative, and Brooklyn has every right to feel that way. Stop posting Brooklyn, stop referencing him, and deal with this situation privately, with zero leaks.
Like the Windsors, the Beckhams used the media to address their issues publicly to manage their brand. This is putting it mildly where the Windsors are concerned because there is an institutional aspect not being highlighted in this analysis because the focus for this analysis is only on the members of the family. The media has now become obsessed with the Beckham saga like the are with the Windsor saga. They’ve linked the two quite neatly and as such every action or lack of action will become a narrative in the media for clicks and this will apply to the entire Beckham brood for the rest of their lives. Another British /American transatlantic ‘family drama’. The train has left the station. The toothpaste is out of the tube. 😔
That carousel did not include Brooklyn and the comments were asking why,he then added him to his story.
It’s difficult with SM. There’s a story if he doesn’t post Brooklyn and there’s a story it he does. But I’d say at this point, Brooklyn wouldn’t care if he’s not posted in the carousel. Iirc, it goes back to that Sun article in which sources referred to Brooklyn as a hostage to his American wife. It should have been shut down there imo. But it wasn’t and then sources hit back about the Beckhams being toxic. And so here we are. It’s hard bc once the tabs are involved they’re not going to just stop writing about it. But SM posts and tabloid articles aren’t doing anything beyond brand management.
