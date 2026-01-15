They’re already gleefully discussing Duchess Meghan’s possible July visit to the UK

In the lead up to King Charles’s 2023 coronation, the bulk of the gossip, prognostication and outrage was about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Will Harry come? Will Meghan come? She better not come! They better bring their children! They aren’t allowed on the balcony! Only Archie is allowed on the balcony! Meghan isn’t even welcome!” You get the idea. At the end of the day, Harry came to the Chubbly solo for, like, a whirlwind 24 hours trip, and as his father was waving stiffly from the balcony, Harry was already en route to Heathrow with a clothes hanger in hand. Those same people were absolutely furious that Meghan didn’t go to the coronation and they were even more upset that she didn’t give a f–k about their coronation in the first place. Well, three years later and those same people are already obsessing over the possibility that Meghan could “come back” for a visit in June/July, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go events in Birmingham. Meghan hasn’t stepped foot on Isla de Saltines since September 2022, and I fear that the next five months will be dominated by royalists and columnists obsessively forecasting what Meghan will do, say and wear if and when she visits. Speaking of, Shane Watson’s recent Times column was surprisingly funny about the panic William and Kate are feeling these days:
Last week’s news from the Sussex camp was that Prince Harry is likely to win back his UK police protection so there’s nothing standing in the way of an imminent return. This week’s news is even bigger.
The question we were all asking was: does that mean Meghan’s coming back for the first time since 2022? And now it seems that, yes, Meghan is on board for a summer visit to coincide with an Invictus Games event marking the one year countdown to the games themselves in 2027.
Sources close to the couple think it likely that she will accompany her husband and meet the King (another hot rumour is that Harry would like him to be at the Games), and it seems it’s really happening. If there were any doubt, the Prince of Wales has just hired a crisis management expert, Liza Ravenscroft, who is described by a former boss as “bulletproof sunshine”, which is a term we’ll now be using a lot (“Come on, we’re arriving at Granny’s — bulletproof sunshine all round please!”) and also sounds like exactly what the Waleses require in the lead-up to a Sussex grand tour.
Of all the royals, William and Kate are the ones who will need to assume the brace position when the Sussex show rolls into town and, unfortunately for them, Meghan’s year has started with a mega boosting bang.
Thanks to a technical glitch on the website of the duchess’s As Ever brand, shoppers were momentarily able to see how much of her product was left in stock, which then allowed some motivated sleuths to work out exactly how many boxes of her signature “fruit spread” had been sold. They calculated that so far she has made — wait for it — £26.7 million in sales of jam. So, not quite the vanity flop we assumed it would be.
We assumed that the vastly overpriced jam had been dropped off, in moss-filled trugs, on the doorsteps of everyone with more than eight bathrooms in the Montecito area, but it turns out she has legitimately sold a ton of it, and that’s just the As Ever preserves. Who knows what the figures are on the edible flower sprinkles? Some of us may have spent the past year mocking her compulsion to craft and elevate and personalise, but it turns out that against all the odds (or should that be, all our hopes) Meghan is nailing the lifestyle brand game.
All of which is important because — security or no security — Meghan was not coming back to the UK as the dutiful wife of the Invictus Games founder. She was never stepping onto the tarmac at Heathrow as the Yoko of the royal family, somewhat chastened by the cancelled Spotify deal, the reduced Netflix deal and the alleged backlash in the US where Wills and Kate’s popularity polling outstrips theirs by some considerable amount. She will happily return now because it will be as one of the Californian business elite, flying the flag of mindful wealth and success — all of which is going to make it even harder than it would have for the Waleses to swallow, and even more gripping to watch for the rest of us. I think we can say with some certainty that Liza Bulletproof Sunshine will at this moment be war-gaming every scenario in the book for the Sussexes’ visit.
On the fashion upstaging front it’s hard to tread on the Princess of Wales’s toes since she has made a point of stepping back from serious fashion, but Meghan won’t be able to resist finding a way. As we know from her appearance on the front row in Paris during the collections, Meghan is on manoeuvres in that area so we can expect dramatic monochrome statements in the evenings and appropriate Kate nudging stuff in the day.
Kate has made connecting with nature her special interest and Meghan gives the impression that’s also her special subject (she’s the jam maker after all, and the honey maker) so you can bet there will be visits to high-profile kitchen gardens, a visit to David Beckham’s garden maybe, some public trowelling and vegetable “harvesting”. If they come with the children there will be photo opportunities for planting with miniature tools (the sort we know Meghan puts in kids’ party bags) and Meghan will find an opportunity to wear a baker boy hat (bigger and more expensive than Kate’s). Archie and Lilibet will find themselves dressed, for the duration of the trip, like the charges of Norland Nannies circa 1958 — compulsory velvet Alice bands and smocked dresses for Lilibet and tidy chinos and a sports coat for Archie. Then when in London Meghan will want to go to Inter Alia, for sure (it’s a legal-based drama, so she will have it in mind to play the role on Broadway) and they will have to re-route West End traffic.
While this heavily pays “the Sussex tax,” it’s funny that Watson is actually saying that William and Kate are panicking about the Sussexes and that’s why they hired the crisis manager. “She will happily return now because it will be as one of the Californian business elite, flying the flag of mindful wealth and success — all of which is going to make it even harder than it would have for the Waleses to swallow, and even more gripping to watch for the rest of us.” All of that is correct – no one is more upset by the Sussexes’ wealth and success than William and Kate. “I think we can say with some certainty that Liza Bulletproof Sunshine will at this moment be war-gaming every scenario in the book for the Sussexes’ visit.” Almost as if that’s exactly why William hired a crisis manager – because his brother is going to visit in less than six months. There’s even an acknowledgement that the British press has been rooting for Meghan to fail, but she hasn’t.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
That s hilarious. Keen And scooter have to brace for their arrival. Especially when the sussexes ignore them.
I stopped reading the hate filled article when I got to the jam. Yes indeed the Wales are in a panic if Meg does come to UK! They will just hate seeing the respect and love the Invictus veterans and families have for Meg and Harry!! The crisis manager will really need to hire a therapist for Peg during this time because that is what he needs most!
The Princess of Wales has “made a point of stepping back from serious fashion”? Since when?
2011.
😂
Coat dresses are not fashion, they’ve been around since at least the 1990s. Nor are Holland Cooper ensembles under a Barbour jacket. Even her state dinner gowns are usually nice but hardly fashion-forward. Yes, her designer coat dresses are expensive. But she clearly doesn’t want to be seen as a fashion leader, and that’s actually ok.
I think she would love to be seen as a fashion leader – but has failed miserably so far. Partly thanks to following the advice from her tacky-@ss mother.
Since her budget got cut
Meghan lives rent free in their head and I love how her success drives them crazy especially the racist royals.
I mean the British press always believed that Harry and Meghan would be back in the royal fold within a year of leaving hence the imposition of a one year review and the Royal Family’s refusal to agree to Harry’s half in proposal. I guess we have to expect every newspaper columnist writing their fan fiction about Meghan returning to the UK or about their anger/disbelief that her business is successful.
The level of hatred and ill wishing for this woman is astounding to me and it comes through with such clarity in that “seemingly” light peace. It’s truly deranged how much hatred these people have and continue to fuel against her. It’s no wonder Harry And Megan refused To bring their children and Megan also refused to set foot here without proper security, this is scary. Scary stuff.
I also seriously doubt that Meghan and Harry are going to dress their children like throwbacks to the 1950s. That’s Kate’s deal.
Seriously, in the few times we’ve seen Archie and Lili they’ve been dressed like modern American kids.
“Some of us may have spent the past year mocking her compulsion to craft and elevate and personalise, but it turns out that against all the odds (or should that be, all our hopes) Meghan is nailing the lifestyle brand game.”
Their obsession with this woman in itself is astounding, but the want fir her demise is truly depraved.
Funny to read this confession that Harry and Meghan’s visit is more stressful to WanK than having a pedo uncle who hung out with Epstein, illness in the family, the Frankenphoto, Will’s image as an incandescent bulky, the flop of Kaye’s carols and seasons videos, the many luxury vacations, or any number of other PR disasters they’ve faced in the past few years. I mean, WanK probably feel they need a PR refresh for all these reasons, but this Watson guy has zeroed in on the biggest, most terrifying reason, and it’s not the pedo uncle.
Meghan is not friendly with the Beckhams. Highly doubt the gardening tours or the parading of the children. That’s the Wales, including the period dress on the kiddos. It is all catty and made up.
Agree, the Beckhams are too busy sucking up to Charles. And what’s all this about Lily in smocked dresses when just last week they were complaining about her unbrushed hair?
The Sussex Tax indeed—British “journalists” have to pay it to get published. This one was especially spiteful, is that because he took unusual aim at the Waleses?
What sad and empty lives the WanKs live.
A pet peeve of mine is when these so-called journalists refer to Baldy as “Wills” like that is some kind of special nickname for their long-time buddy. “Wills” wouldn’t spit on them in the gutter.
William hired a crisis management expert? I doubt it’s because of Harry, but because he was seen returning to Buckinham Palace on a private helicopter bringing two of their eldest kids, while Kate stayed at the new house with Louis. This set tongues wagging they’re actually separated as they seem to travel separately.
Meghan wearing a baker boy hat? Girl, I don’t envy you for your daydreams, poor sausage! Meghan is a modern woman, not the 1800s-throwback, whose biggest accomplishment is wearing a tiara from time to time…
Yeah, I don’t know that a baker’s hat is Meghan’s style, lol. He says Meghan won’t be able to resist finding a way…to wear clothes? I mean yes surely she will. And she likes clothes and style so she’s naturally gonna look good. It’s not about resisting. It’s about just being. The writer also says that Meghan is on maneuvers and will wear appropriate Kate nudging stuff in the day. What does that even mean? Clothes that will nudge Kate? Does that mean annoy her? Make her jealous? Or is he trying to suggest that she will copy Kate’s fashion by nudging into her clothing territory? By wearing a baker’s hat. LOL. Whew. This is a funny take.
I love how this article, as snarky as it is while paying the Sussex tax, admits that Meghan IS a bonafide success, that she DOES move in and with power and hasn’t needed the BRF for anything. And her coming within wifi distance of Britain is enough to make everyone stroke out, especially William and Kate.
(I also thought the part about more than 8 bathrooms was a little funny too)
Too ridiculously funny. Such a panic-filled drama. H&M should arrive with a full Netflix team to complete the picture.
Evidently the fantasizing about Meghan is in full swing.
These poor British journos wake up every morning obsessed with what BS they’re going to dream up and salivate over all day about Meghan and Harry.
It’s gotten sooooo old. Does anyone still believe any of this trite?
The part that is really sinister, is that the author of this piece ropes in the audience, like, we’re all on the same side, yeah? Rooting for her to fail? …and the in-joke isn’t remotely funny, because it’s, like, why??? Why do you find her mere presence so triggering? That’s some neurotic twisted obsessive baggage. I have family members with whom I went no-contact 2 decades ago. Haven’t even googled them. Not once. No interest.
The royals’ hatred for Meghan has been the only interesting thing about them in the last decade. And royal watchers have made a good living off of it.
I agree! @Eurydice, it is the only interesting thing about them, and that in turn reveals something interesting about the relationship they have with their domestic audience. I see this codependency as two addicts jollying each other along, enabling a mutual fixation with someone or something to which they have attributed supernatural powers, owing to their own lack of other, healthier hobbies. And the language around it is just as unconsciously revealing, like, come on, it’s just a bit of fun, we hate her guts, right? Come on, you know you feel the same. I can’t *tell* you how psychotic and dysfunctional this sounds to an American in the UK like myself, who grew up in a highly censorious, medicalised, near clinically paranoid culture of political correctness. It’s like, dude, you have issues. Get help.
What a creepy article that reporter wrote.
Wow, these people are truly insane. They need to get a life.
Checking my popcorn stock in the pantry – what an unhinged sh*tshow it will be if she does go. I think they’re madly in love with her and don’t know how to process it because they’re too racist, sexist and royalist to be able to compute that. Their brains have exploded.
Yeah, the article gets in a few funny lines about the Wales, but the writer is deluded if he thinks Meghan spares even a thought for Kate when choosing clothes.
Meghan is in a far superior style league. And her style is consistently hers and hers alone.
Anyway … I’m going to enjoy W&K hitting the panic stations because of the prospect of an H&M joint visit. The hysteria is glorious.
Re: those polls that claim WanK are vastly more popular than the Sussexes. The bulk of Meghan’s sales are in the US because she doesn’t ship internationally yet. Way more people viewed Harry on Colbert than Scooter on Eugene Levy. So……a lot of people here like them so fake polls be damned.
I’m pretty used to British press lies but sometimes it still amazes when they shamelessly say something is blue and we all see its red. The little comments about Meghan copying Kate, how Meghan tries to upstage Kate, or how nature is Kate’s thing but Meghan likes it to is one of those times. Forget the fact that Kate’s entire wardrobe is based off a Meghan mood board she created or that she intentionally schedules events on days its been announced Meghan has a premiere or event. What truly speaks to how Kate does nothing but obsess over Meghan is that she and her team filmed a series of nonsensical seasonal commercials in an embarrassing attempt to compete with Meghan’s show With Love, Meghan.
Meghan has a multi million dollars business, a non profit, and a production company to run. Lol she’s not concerning herself over a woman who spends her time trying to “stay cancer free” by endlessly vacationing and calling in sick to her part time job.
I think we can all rest assured that Meghan will do none of the things this creature describes. The writer is in fact describing Kate. Projection much?