Stranger Things doc director: doesn’t everyone use ChatGPT for ‘research’?

After One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 dropped, some fans spent time nalyzing it. They studied clips to examine the cast’s reactions during table reads, scrutinized behind-the-scenes interactions, and froze certain frames to search for easter eggs. One of these screenshots was of a laptop screen that showed a Google Doc with a draft of a script in progress and a bunch of other tabs open in the same browser. When they zoomed in, they thought they saw Reddit and ChatGPT. Rumors quickly spread that the Duffer Brothers got plot ideas from Reddit fan theories and used ChatGPT to write their scripts.
You can clearly see the Reddit logo, but the other logo was too blurry to tell if it was ChatGPT. The reactions online were fairly split, with more level-headed fans pointing out that sometimes a tab is just a tab. Lots of people have multiple tabs open at once, including Reddit and ChatGPT. Other fans insisted it was proof that generative-AI was responsible for the difference in quality between this season and previous seasons. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary’s director, Martina Radwan, was asked whether or not the Duffers had ChatGPT open, and if so, was it used to produce season five scripts. Her answer? She didn’t see anything of the sort.
You’ve got super fans pausing and zooming in on individual frames of your documentary. One allegedly shows one of the Duffers with a ChatGPT tab open on their computer. Did they use ChatGPT in your presence, and if so, what for?
I mean, are we even sure they had ChatGPT open?
I’m personally not, but the internet seems sure.
Well, there’s a lot of chatter where [social media users] are like, “We don’t really know, but we’re assuming.” But to me it’s like, doesn’t everybody have it open, to just do quick research?
I do.
How can you possibly write a storyline with 19 characters and use ChatGPT, I don’t even understand.
I don’t think many fans truly believe the Duffers had gen-AI write their scripts, I think it’s more of an aversion to the use of the technology in general in Hollywood.
Again, first of all, nobody has actually proved that it was open. That’s like having your iPhone next to your computer while you’re writing a story. We just use these tools … while multitasking. So there’s a lot going on all the time, every time. What I find heartbreaking is everybody loves the show, and suddenly we need to pick it apart.
So just to button-up the topic: You didn’t witness an unethical use of generative-AI in the writers room?
No, of course not. I witnessed creative exchanges. I witnessed conversation. People think “writers room” means people are sitting there writing. No, it’s a creative exchange. It’s story development. And, of course, you go places in your creative mind and then you come back [to the script]. I think being in the writers room is such a privilege and such a gift to be able to witness that.
We’ve spoken about a lot of what I’ve seen online, but what is the response to the doc that has reached you personally?
What I find interesting is that people talk about things that are not there, when, like— why are we discussing things that are not there, and not what’s actually there? You know, that’s new. I understand — fans are so invested, the show has [had] such a longevity — it’s like 10 years — and so I understand that fans who were really, really invested are sad that it’s over. They don’t want it to be over. They hope for more. I get all that.
I suggested the other day that if it was ChatGPT, it was more likely that they were using it for “research.” I don’t know if that’s better or worse, but I’ve had enough people tell me firsthand that they go to ChatGPT for “everything,” so I can believe Matt and Ross do, too. I have no idea whether or not you can write a storyline with 19 different characters using it, but I know lots of people also find it to be a useful tool for organization and planning. For whatever it’s worth, in cleaned up images, you can make out that the tabs-in-question are labeled “506” and “507,” so they had something to do with episodes six and seven.
THR makes a good point here about the general public having strong feelings about AI in general. I think this controversy is a combination of disappointed fans looking to place blame and ChatGPT being a convenient scapegoat. I believe Radwan when she says that she witnessed creative exchanges because she captured many of them on film. Unfortunately, they show that the Duffers were simply flying by the seat of their pants, trying to write episodes and figure out the ending of their show as they went along. They had years in between seasons to come up with everything and somehow waited until the very last minute. I don’t think ChatGPT is to blame for this one.
photos credit Netflix and Getty
Everyone needs to look at their browser tabs right now and ask themselves how the world would judge you if they knew. I mean, half the time I have to triple check I don’t have this site open before a zoom call. 😂
Everyone says it’s not bad when they use AI. They don’t even hear themselves
Whenever ‘new technology ‘ reaches the masses,we always think its a cop out. But thats what improving tech is about isnt it? To make life easier.AI has been around for some time but I think in the last few years it has directly reached the consumer like never before. And it will continue to arise ethical,discipline,creative etc debates
I was absolutely slammed at work yesterday and ChatGPT made an event flyer for me. It needed some tweaking but probably saved me an hour. Not sorry.
Just. No.
Sarah Conner sits in judgment people.
AI is not only a financial catastrophe, it looks to be an environmental catastrophe too, all so billionaires can have as much information on us as possible, to best control us.
No, “everyone” doesn’t use it for research. In fact, when Google automatically shows me AI results, it’s almost always DEAD WRONG. Why on earth would I intentionally seek out more wrong answers?
ChatGPT is not a search engine, and should not be used for research! Regardless of industry!
I will say that one thing I really appreciated about Stranger Things was their commitment to hiring a lot of really thoughtful craftspeople below the line. I loved all of the behind the scenes looks from Netflix from the stunts, scenery, hair and makeup, props, and clothing departments (in particular, the interview with costume designer Amy Parris). So I certainly hope that they didn’t just go to chatgpt, that would be really disappointing. Speaking as a teacher who now regularly has to see so much ai-generated slop, I do not recommend it! Sadly, I agree that it’s here to stay, but it makes me sad. I am starting to see it in so many communications, not just assignments. When I see a four paragraph email from a student asking for an extension ( an email which is somehow both bland and florid) it makes me feel hopeless.
I can certainly see having a reddit thread open but again, as showrunners, you have to be so careful! I can remember an article about the Simpsons where they writers talked about getting tons of spec scripts and episode ideas and basically throwing them away unopened so that they wouldn’t accidentally duplicate an idea and get sued for writing credits.
No, we definitely do not all use ChatGPT! 🙄 Sincerely, a clinical research coordinator who is also alarmed by the influx of data center threats to her state.
Research for film and television production is a craft category of its own. It’s really disappointing to hear that after a long writers strike, where AI was a key sticking point, a high profile creative duo uses AI rather than a trusted, human researcher/s who have years of experience and know how to find answers quickly and accurately.
They might hire people who know how to use it properly. I don’t think it can be used as a replacement.
I think people use Chat GPT in place of google search now. Google search is pretty bad now (not sure if that’s on purpose).
I don’t think you should use it to replace your own writing but because of the decline in Google search I can see why someone would use Chat GPT for research. I suppose people used to use encyclopedias. The fake AI videos in YouTube are scarier to me. I don’t know why those exist.
I was against using ChatGPT at first, but if you’ve got a micromanager boss in a small startup breathing down your neck about a task that makes no sense I can see why people would run to it. I would see it as a starting point, but not something that does your whole job.
I saw a video yesterday where someone was suggesting that the decline in season five was due to Ross Duffer getting a divorce (he was married to writer/director Leigh Janiak), in that her input/feedback/whatever else may have been responsible for at least some of the quality of the show. That honestly seems like the most plausible reason that I’ve heard.
“Unfortunately, they show that the Duffers were simply flying by the seat of their pants, trying to write episodes and figure out the ending of their show as they went along.” Huh?
Sounds to me like the Duffers have a wonderfully creative and collaborative writers’ room, and even if they might have had definite ideas about story development and ending, they were open to considering everyone else’s perspectives. FWIW only watched Stranger Things through S2, figured I’d seen enough and didn’t go back. All this brouhaha is making me think I need to go thru it all.