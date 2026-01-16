Prince William ‘wants the stables cleaned’ on Andrew Windsor before the king dies

Last September and October, the royal manure hit the fan. Then-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre were back in the news in a major, international way. Instead of dealing with Andrew and Sarah swiftly and directly, King Charles dithered in a PR crisis and dragged his feet about doling out any further punishments. As the king dithered, various British MPs started talking more about Andrew, about Royal Lodge, about royal properties and about royal finances. That’s what finally got Charles moving – he simply had to cauterize the PR bleed and finally “unroyal” Andrew and kick him out of Royal Lodge. Well, months later, Andrew and Fergie are without their titles but still living in Royal Lodge. “Sources” claim that they’ll be out by Easter, or maybe sooner. Andrew will likely move into a farmhouse on the Sandringham estate at some point. Well, none of this is good enough for Prince William, apparently.
Prince William “wants the stables cleaned” when it comes to his controversial uncle, the former Prince Andrew, a royal biographer alleges.
Andrew Lownie, who wrote “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” claims the former royal is concerned about his precarious position in the family.
“He’s worried about what’s going to happen,” Lownie told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview. “He’s going to be no longer protected. William is going to deal with him.”
Lownie says that the Prince of Wales “wants to deal” with his errant uncle before cancer-stricken King Charles dies.
“He wants the stables cleaned … the window dressing is that Andrew will leave by the spring, and he’s a good boy, and he’s done what he’s been told,” he details.
However, Lownie notes that Andrew, 65, is rarely “a good boy” and predicts that he will “go kicking and screaming,” demanding many guarantees, including a “pretty big house, extensive staff, a gardener, a driver, a housekeeper [and] a cook.”
[From Page Six]
On a personal, inter-family level, I’m not sure how much further William would like to go. There’s a sense that William wants to force Andrew to live in a shack lest he be sent to the Tower of London? Like, what medieval punishment is William looking for? If William is serious about “cleaning out the stables,” then he should publicly demand that his father and the British government stop protecting Andrew from the authorities. Andrew should be investigated thoroughly by the British police and the FBI. But that’s just it – both Charles and William only want to punish Andrew in superficial and financial ways. They don’t actually care about his victims or his decades of sleazy, predatory and disgusting behavior.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025. This is the first Catholic funeral service held for a member of the royal family in modern British history. Katharine, the wife of the late Queen’s cousin the Duke of Kent, converted to Catholicism in 1994.,Image: 1037851176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jordan Pettitt/Avalon
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Andrew
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
William cannot permit another royal prince to be investigated for crimes! That would be a dangerous precedent. They might start asking awkward questions about Kate and the scar on her head.
Isn’t it always the case that a person who has the heaviest weight on his own conscience screams the loudest when someone else is unmasked as being at fault? The moralising that William intones always tends to sanctimonious hypocrisy. He reminds me a bit of Tony Blair. I mean… most people can’t get far enough from Andrew, it’s like an aversion-based recoil. Then again, there’s always Lady Colin Campbell’s observation, the empty vessel makes the loudest noise….
The punishment for Andrew at this point is performative and monarchy saving as mentioned. Turning him into authorities to answer for his crimes is the right thing to do. William is just a pretend disciplinarian, he has no authority, no powers and is performing for the gutter press.
It’s just never going to go away permanently. The victims never got proper justice and there’s plenty about Eipstein that’s still hidden. Plus they dragged their feet punishing him and condemning his behavior, it’s forever a stain. Add the contrast with how they act with Prince Harry and his family and it’s just never going away.
Good advisors would advise them more transparency regarding finances and a united family PR with Harry and Meghan to deflect but these people amd their handlers are stubborn.
Uh huh. William “wants to deal” with Prince Andrew. By doing what, pray tell. Give details. He’s got nothing. He wants Charles to fully deal with Andrew so that he won’t have to deal with it when he’s king. So what more would he like to see his dad do to his uncle? Essentially, he doesn’t want to deal with the mess and wants Charles to clean up the mess before he goes. Which, I mean yeah, Charles should but what more they gonna do?
William essentially wants to hide from the truth staring them all in their faces (Andrew on their estates) because he has been complicit in the years long coverup for Andrew. He has known about Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey. He has known about the £12m payment to silence the victim. He has known about the Pizza Hut lies on BBC. Yet he and the rest of the Windsors said nothing and did nothing about Andrew but said and did a whole lot about Harry before and after Harry stepped away from that toxic dysfunctional Royal ‘mafia’ family and institution.
I think he wants Andrew to just disappear..…whatever that means 🫠 … Isn’t that usually what the Windsors usually want, their problems to just disappear and not be spoken of anymore? Reality is usually a gut check that they are unable to accept. The reality is, if Andrew faces an inquiry the whole institution would likely be implicated in some form of wrongdoing regarding Epstein.
I think much of the public already believes the institution has been covering up for Andrew. The Windsor brand is not protected by QEII anymore. The warts are now very visible in the public’s psyche. QEII was able to divert people’s thoughts, due to nostalgia whenever she was seen or heard.
Didn’t the Times tell us a few weeks ago that “Ruthless William” is a myth and that he cares alot about Andrew’s mental health? To be honest I don’t think William is concerned about Andrew. Like his father, the press and politicians asking about the royal finances is all William is worried about.
I really enjoy seeing that Charles has the son he deserves and William has the father he deserves. It’s lovely seeing horrible, toxic behavior so richly rewarded, and so quickly too!
This is just performance. Wills doesn’t care how exactly Andrew will live. He’s not in the details – and never was. There is no vision, no plan, nothing tangible. He just wants to come over as the tough guy, stronger and harder as his rapidly aging father. Same performance as his wife. Kate is all into early years, but never attributed one single concret idea what to do other than raise awareness. That makes her an expert.
A lot of blah blah blah to try and make himself look good. If wants to look good then insist that the pedo be investigated properly if not than STFU.
Honestly, though, there’s no point in hoping Andrew will get turned over to the FBI at this point. Trump will pardon him so fast, you know he’s terrified of anything that could come out of Andrew’s mouth to deflect from his own culpability as a pedophile.
He’ll even get away with it, saying it’s a personal favor to King Charles, a strong ally of the U.S., blah, blah, blah.
Why is Will hiring a crisis manager if he is , unlike uncle Andrew, pure in thought and feed?
William just wants Charles to do the things that Charles already said he was going to do. And which Charles, with his new prognosis, now seems to have plenty of time to do.
This isn’t news, it’s just puffing up William at Charles’ expense. Again. And what about those briefings that William was concerned about Andrew’s mental health, were those journalists wrong?
Like Kaiser says, William has nothing. If William really wanted to clean house and help victims, how about removing Andrew’s apparent immunity from police and FBI interviews and investigation? That would be news.
William isn’t going to deal with Andrew. He wants Andrew dealt with before he becomes king and dealt with in such a way that he can punish the only royal who has really committed any crimes…Harry for having the audacity to marry an intelligent, strong, American black woman and not accept mediocrity.
Andrew is awful, but he isn’t the only rotten egg in that family or their inner circle. Willy protests too much. The high dollar crisis manager wasn’t hired for anyone other than Willy. 🍿
Wow, those photos of Will and Andrew staring with undisguised hate and malice at each other! Powerful photos!
Cleaning the stables is different from clearing them, though, right? Cleaning them just gets rid of the muck and starts fresh. The horses are still there, all the things that needed cleaning will keep happening, over and over.
It’s a weird metaphor that’s designed to deliberately obscure things, I think.
This is all so vague and I’m not sure who benefits from mentioning this over and over without concrete action. One of W’s genius PR ideas? “I am the future king and I talk about ‘doing things.’ Maybe. In the future. Look how action- oriented I am!”