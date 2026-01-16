Prince William ‘wants the stables cleaned’ on Andrew Windsor before the king dies

Last September and October, the royal manure hit the fan. Then-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre were back in the news in a major, international way. Instead of dealing with Andrew and Sarah swiftly and directly, King Charles dithered in a PR crisis and dragged his feet about doling out any further punishments. As the king dithered, various British MPs started talking more about Andrew, about Royal Lodge, about royal properties and about royal finances. That’s what finally got Charles moving – he simply had to cauterize the PR bleed and finally “unroyal” Andrew and kick him out of Royal Lodge. Well, months later, Andrew and Fergie are without their titles but still living in Royal Lodge. “Sources” claim that they’ll be out by Easter, or maybe sooner. Andrew will likely move into a farmhouse on the Sandringham estate at some point. Well, none of this is good enough for Prince William, apparently.

Prince William “wants the stables cleaned” when it comes to his controversial uncle, the former Prince Andrew, a royal biographer alleges. Andrew Lownie, who wrote “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York,” claims the former royal is concerned about his precarious position in the family. “He’s worried about what’s going to happen,” Lownie told Page Six in a recent exclusive interview. “He’s going to be no longer protected. William is going to deal with him.” Lownie says that the Prince of Wales “wants to deal” with his errant uncle before cancer-stricken King Charles dies. “He wants the stables cleaned … the window dressing is that Andrew will leave by the spring, and he’s a good boy, and he’s done what he’s been told,” he details. However, Lownie notes that Andrew, 65, is rarely “a good boy” and predicts that he will “go kicking and screaming,” demanding many guarantees, including a “pretty big house, extensive staff, a gardener, a driver, a housekeeper [and] a cook.”

[From Page Six]

On a personal, inter-family level, I’m not sure how much further William would like to go. There’s a sense that William wants to force Andrew to live in a shack lest he be sent to the Tower of London? Like, what medieval punishment is William looking for? If William is serious about “cleaning out the stables,” then he should publicly demand that his father and the British government stop protecting Andrew from the authorities. Andrew should be investigated thoroughly by the British police and the FBI. But that’s just it – both Charles and William only want to punish Andrew in superficial and financial ways. They don’t actually care about his victims or his decades of sleazy, predatory and disgusting behavior.