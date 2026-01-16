Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant had a date night ice skating at Rockefeller Center

The limited run of Keanu Reeves’ and Alex Winter’s Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot came to an end on January 4. By all accounts it was a success. It received positive reviews, always had a packed house, and was a huge financial success. It was also Keanu’s Broadway debut, and he was warmly welcomed into the theatre community.

To celebrate a successful run, Keanu and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, had a wholesome date night the following evening. They were treated to a special private ice skating session at Rockefeller Center. Although they are notoriously quiet about their personal life, Alexandra posted pictures and videos of their memorable night to Instagram. The pictures were accompanied by a lengthy note about trying new things, thanking those who made it possible, and expressing excitement for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan.

Last Monday, after the run of Waiting for Godot, Keanu invited me on a date in New York City… ⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️

…and we just want to give a shout out to everyone at the Rink @rockefellercenter for welcoming us! You made us feel right at home, cheering us on, and offering us hot cocoa and pompom hats.

Thank you, too, to the folks behind the scenes who made this special night happen — you know who you are! And to the Christmas Elves, Nanea and Jeff, who got Keanu new skates. Getting back on ice after a few decades and moving from hockey skates to figure skates and *#$%@* toe picks is no joke! x

Grateful to the skating community for including us — to @chelseapiersnyc and @zoeyonice — for your encouragement of us and everyone who learns to skate at any age x

And cheers to the next rocking generation of skaters and Olympians! We’re inspired by how you’re choosing to train and eat on your terms, what music you prefer, your awesome style choices, finding joy in a sport that requires so many hours of practice to perfect. We’re rooting for you @milanocortina2026!

“Connections with people—that’s the most important thing in life. It overrides everything.” —Alysa Liu

So yes, always yes to connecting! Yes to joy, yes to getting out there even when beyond tired, yes to trying something new, yes to doing it your way, and staying open to surprise! x

This is an awesome date night idea. It looked like they had a lovely time and that’s such a positive message. I love that they posed for pictures in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, too. Put it on the fridge and next year’s holiday card! The Rink at Rockefeller Center is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight, and from Alexandra’s message, it sounds like they called in a few favors to get their own private nighttime session. I like that she took the time to acknowledge the people that helped make it happen.

I took Mr. Rosie skating at the Rink the year we started dating and it was a big hit, even though we went in the middle of the day. There are some perks of being a celebrity that I would take advantage of without feeling bad about it, and a private after-hours ice skating session at RC is one of them. I hope Keanu and Alexandra had a wonderful holiday season and that 2026 continues to be “open to surprise.” Perhaps we’ll see them both as spectators at the Winter Olympics next month.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 16, 2026 at 7:17 am

    What a great date night!! Used to skate as a kid and teenager and used to have great fun doing so. I dont think my spine could do skating again but if it could I would take a spin on the ice again.

  2. NoHope says:
    January 16, 2026 at 7:35 am

    I love these two. He was pretty quiet about the relationship for years. It’s nice that people have been so warmly receptive of these two when he decided to normalize that he has a life partner and they are together at important moments.

  3. Emmy Rae says:
    January 16, 2026 at 7:59 am

    Whenever you post one of these, it’s half (or more) text of thank yous to everyone who did anything. She must be such a warm and kind person to be around if that is her attitude.

  4. Mumster says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:20 am

    It makes me happy to see them. 🙂 They look happy and age-appropriate, which is a plus. Gives us older ladies hope. LOL

  5. Magdalena says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:22 am

    She sounds like a truly bubbly person with a great sense of fun. She exudes positivity. I love that. She actually appeared to be a competent skater, dancing and twirling on the ice. Made me smile. When I grow up, I want to be just like that. Thankfully, I’m surrounded by similar role models. Keanu appeared to be a beginner, or at least more uncertain of his footing, shuffling around? Anyhoo, lovely couple who seem to have fun with each other. Sounds like they had a wonderful time.

  6. ORLY says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:24 am

    I LOVE THEM!😍

    Alexandra wrote an Oscar speech worthy post there. ☺️

  7. tamsin says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:36 am

    So warm and charming.

  8. jais says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:37 am

    Imagine being with Keanu and getting a private Rockelfeller skate night. Very cute.

  9. Jenny says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:46 am

    In a world that feels unpredictable and sometimes frightening these two give me a small spark of something I’d thought I’d lost… hope.

  10. Canadi-Anne says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:19 am

    Sigh…it hurts to see someone else living my dream lol

  11. Teagirl says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:30 am

    That first photo – THAT’S how you look at somebody you love. I’m so happy for them that they found each other.

  12. QuiteContrary says:
    January 16, 2026 at 9:55 am

    They are so lovely. Keanu, swoon …

  13. Kate says:
    January 16, 2026 at 10:08 am

    She really said toe pick, ha! IYKYK

    Reply
  14. Lauren says:
    January 16, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Sounds like they took lessons at Chelsea piers’ rink to prep for this. What fun!

    Skating in NYC is one of my fave activities. And her reference to the greatest enemies to lovers film ever!!

    Toe pick!

  15. SummerMoomin says:
    January 16, 2026 at 1:01 pm

    These two do my heart so much good! It’s always a good day when you have an update on them. That photo of the two of them before the tree is pure joy.

  16. Shoegirl77 says:
    January 16, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    As someone already mentioned above, her posts are always so much mentioning people and thanking them. She always comes from a place of kindness. I love this for Keanu, beautiful couple.

  17. Dainty Daisy says:
    January 16, 2026 at 8:40 pm

    Awww. 🥹🥲

