Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant had a date night ice skating at Rockefeller Center

The limited run of Keanu Reeves’ and Alex Winter’s Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot came to an end on January 4. By all accounts it was a success. It received positive reviews, always had a packed house, and was a huge financial success. It was also Keanu’s Broadway debut, and he was warmly welcomed into the theatre community.

To celebrate a successful run, Keanu and his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, had a wholesome date night the following evening. They were treated to a special private ice skating session at Rockefeller Center. Although they are notoriously quiet about their personal life, Alexandra posted pictures and videos of their memorable night to Instagram. The pictures were accompanied by a lengthy note about trying new things, thanking those who made it possible, and expressing excitement for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan.

Last Monday, after the run of Waiting for Godot, Keanu invited me on a date in New York City… ⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️⛸️ …and we just want to give a shout out to everyone at the Rink @rockefellercenter for welcoming us! You made us feel right at home, cheering us on, and offering us hot cocoa and pompom hats. Thank you, too, to the folks behind the scenes who made this special night happen — you know who you are! And to the Christmas Elves, Nanea and Jeff, who got Keanu new skates. Getting back on ice after a few decades and moving from hockey skates to figure skates and *#$%@* toe picks is no joke! x Grateful to the skating community for including us — to @chelseapiersnyc and @zoeyonice — for your encouragement of us and everyone who learns to skate at any age x And cheers to the next rocking generation of skaters and Olympians! We’re inspired by how you’re choosing to train and eat on your terms, what music you prefer, your awesome style choices, finding joy in a sport that requires so many hours of practice to perfect. We’re rooting for you @milanocortina2026! “Connections with people—that’s the most important thing in life. It overrides everything.” —Alysa Liu So yes, always yes to connecting! Yes to joy, yes to getting out there even when beyond tired, yes to trying something new, yes to doing it your way, and staying open to surprise! x

[From Instagram]

This is an awesome date night idea. It looked like they had a lovely time and that’s such a positive message. I love that they posed for pictures in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, too. Put it on the fridge and next year’s holiday card! The Rink at Rockefeller Center is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight, and from Alexandra’s message, it sounds like they called in a few favors to get their own private nighttime session. I like that she took the time to acknowledge the people that helped make it happen.

I took Mr. Rosie skating at the Rink the year we started dating and it was a big hit, even though we went in the middle of the day. There are some perks of being a celebrity that I would take advantage of without feeling bad about it, and a private after-hours ice skating session at RC is one of them. I hope Keanu and Alexandra had a wonderful holiday season and that 2026 continues to be “open to surprise.” Perhaps we’ll see them both as spectators at the Winter Olympics next month.

