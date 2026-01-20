Matt Damon: People would prefer to go to jail than fall victim to cancel culture

In the summer of 2021, Matt Damon got into trouble. He was the villain for a few newscycles and after that summer, no one has ever brought it up again, and he’s never been asked about it again. What was the controversy? In 2021, he said in an interview that he used a homophobic slur (the f-word) in front of his daughters “a few months” prior, and his horrified daughters wrote him a “treatise” on why he needed to never say that word again. He got an immediate backlash, and within 24 hours, he issued a statement where he lied about the context about his f-slur usage and the frequency of his usage. He tried to make it clear that he stands “with the LGBTQ community” and that he’s not a rampant homophobe. Well, this month, to promote The Rip, Matt and Ben Affleck appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience. While Rogan obviously did not ask Matt about how recently he’s used homophobic slurs, Matt did have some thoughts about “cancel culture,” having been canceled for about 72 hours, four and a half years ago.
On cancel culture: Joe Rogan described being “canceled” as “this idea that one thing you said or one thing you did, and now we’re going to exaggerate that to the fullest extent and cast you out of civilization for life.” Damon replied: “In perpetuity… Because I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever, and then come out and say, ‘I paid my debt. Like, we’re done. Like, can we be done?’ The thing about that getting kind of excoriated, publicly like that, it just never ends. And it’s the first thing that… you know, it just will follow you to the grave.”
Watching OBAA on IMAX: “I went to see One Battle After Another on IMAX — there’s nothing like that feeling. You’re in with you know a bunch of strangers, but people in your community and you’re having this experience together. I always say it’s more like going to church — you show up at an appointed time. It doesn’t wait for you.” Watching at home is a very different experience, Damon said. “You’re watching in a room, the lights are on, other shit’s going on, the kids are running around, the dogs are running around, whatever it is. It’s just a very different level of attention that you’re willing, or that you’re able to give to it.”
Netflix’s rules: “For instance, Netflix — the standard way to make an action movie, that we learned, was you usually have three set pieces. One in the first act, one in the second, one in the third — and the big one with all the explosions and you spend most of your money on that one in the third act. That’s your kind of finale. Now, [Netflix is] like, ‘Can we get a big one in the first five minutes?’ We want people to stay tuned in. And it wouldn’t be terrible if you reiterated the plot three or four times in the dialogue because people are on their phones while they’re watching. It’s going to really start to infringe on how we’re telling these stories.”
“In perpetuity,” he cried, promoting his starring role in a Netflix film, having recently wrapped the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, two years after he was part of the ensemble for Oppenheimer, a film which won the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars. Matt’s cancel-culture whines are the perfect encapsulation of the failure of cancel culture, even if he didn’t specify that he was talking about himself. Matt was crying salty white tears for the other white men who were briefly “canceled” for doing horrendous sh-t, and then turned “being canceled” into their whole comeback narrative/shtick. Just one example out of dozens in Matt’s circle: Casey Affleck, who was so brutally canceled that he went on to… win an Oscar for Best Actor.
Poor Matt. He was cancelled so hard he’s starring in Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey.
Meanwhile Effie Brown has faced the industry backlash for standing up for herself on that Project Greenlight tv series. Note to Matty, you were never cancelled, that’s called accountability when you’re acting shitty.
Don’t hate me here, but in this specific context, I guess I’m wondering why he would be canceled? Here’s a guy who grew up in South Boston – a known racist area – using a slur word and then explaining how he was called out on it, listened, and made a commitment to change. Isn’t that what we want? Reality says that people who grew up in the 70s, 80s, 90s have an entirely different world view that likely needs to be examined and shifted.
Fully agree that there are tons of examples of shitty white men barely paying a price. I’m just confused why we get so up in arms at the people acknowledging they screwed up and then showing they want to be different. Isn’t that what we want? Not for people to be perfect to begin with, but to acknowledge they were wrong and make a shift? If his story was “I said this, my daughter tried to educate me, but please, I am who I am”…..okay different story.
If the performative outrage over everything gives no room to accept imperfection and room for growth, what’s the point of it to begin with?
Matt Damon did not grow up in South Boston, he grew up in Cambridge. And he’s been in the movie business for more than 30 years, working with probably dozens of LGBT+ folks, and in 2021 he’s using the f word? Give me a break.
Matt Damon should f**k the shut up.
He looks like his personality is showing up more in his face.
This! His refusal to learn any lessons or admit that he’s made even the tiniest of mistakes just makes him insufferable. But yea, in 2026 to claim that “cancel culture” exists in any way is laughable. The worst of the worst are running (and ruining) everything, but yes, tell me how cancel culture is the problem.
HOW is he making Ben Affleck look like he’s lived the purest life with absolutely no substance abuse? It’s truly baffling to me why Affleck is aging better.
What an unbelievable a**hat of a man.
Matt Damon & Matt Damon’s entitled White Man’s mouth has DECIMATED ALL the cache I had for him due to “Good Will Hunting” which will ALWAYS be in my top 10…his lack of awareness & cultivated ignorance CONSTANTLY reminds me of why I prefer Ben over him…& that Greenlight BS with Effie which PERFECTLY HIGHLIGHTED the misogynoir that will ultimately destroy US 🇺🇸 is why I canceled him DECADES ago & haven’t & will NEVA watch him onscreen in this life or the next…🤬
+1.
I cannot stand this white entitled jackass.
Ironically I started watching The Rip but gave up after ten minutes because it was kind of boring and I couldn’t follow it. He should have gone with Netflix’s suggestions more!
I really wanted to see The Odyssey but now I just don’t know. And yes, he should have known better than to use the f— slur.
Back in the day the word that we now cannot even print was not as evil as it is now considered, in fact, I remember spending summers in England and my Uncle called cigarettes by that word. IMO a man who could play a gay man as well as Matt did in The Talented Mr. Ripley can’t be a homophobe. One of my favorite all time movies.
It’s ok for cigarettes; it was never ok for people.
Whenever someone discusses cancel culture in this context (as a real thing, a bad thing and not as a rightwing myth that has to be debunked) they just show us exactly who they are and the petty worries they have. In this world being this upset about cancel culture? That means your privilege and position are in the drivers seat.
That’s so insightful Matt! I’ll bet the victims of bullying and hate speech wish the perpetrators would go to jail for 18 months instead of being canceled too!! Is there a way we can make this happen?