David Beckham is in Davos, talking about how children make mistakes online

David Beckham is in Davos this week, because… I don’t even know? Don’t get me wrong, I won’t pretend that David isn’t a big deal. He’s going to become a billionaire (if he isn’t one already) off of his smart business decisions, including his investment in Inter Miami. He played the long game by sycophantically cozying up to the Windsors and he just received his longed-for knighthood late last year. He’s also become estranged from his oldest child, 26-year-old Brooklyn. On Monday, Brooklyn posted a lengthy statement about how his parents have tried to ruin his marriage. On Tuesday, a Sky News reporter tried to speak to David at Davos and David simply ignored the questions about Brooklyn:

David Beckham is in Davos – Sky's @pkelso took the chance to ask about his son's recent Instagram post. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham broke his silence about his estrangement from his parents, saying he does not want to reconcile with his family.https://t.co/MYS7eu1QHb pic.twitter.com/AN8W8qaM7g — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 20, 2026

This is cartoonish and funny. The fact that Sky News did, like, breaking news coverage of David dodging them, the fact that David clearly wasn’t ready to say anything, I don’t know. It tickled me. British outlets really do treat the Beckhams like they’re another royal family, so I guess it tracks that legit news outlets are treating this situation like it’s hard news. Well, soon after David dodged Sky News, he appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box, where he spoke about social media. While he didn’t directly reference Brooklyn, it was certainly an interesting coincidence given that David’s oldest just read him for filth on Instagram.

Sir David Beckham has said that “children make mistakes on social media” in his first comments since his son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s incendiary Instagram post. Sir David was interviewed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he is promoting a sports partnership with the Bank of America. On the eve of Sir David’s appearance in Davos, Brooklyn, 26, posted a lengthy statement on Instagram accusing his parents, David and Victoria, of trying to control his life and ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz-Beckham. Speaking to CNBC’s Squawk Box programme about the dangers of social media for children’s mental health, Sir David said: “I’ve always spoken about social media and the power of social media for the good and for the bad. The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days and it can be dangerous. “But what I’ve found personally, especially with my kids: use it for the right reasons.” Sir David said he used his own social media platform to promote his work as a global ambassador for Unicef. He went on: “I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn. So that’s what I try to teach my kids. But, you know, you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well.” The former England star did not make any direct reference to Brooklyn’s Instagram post, in which his list of grievances included the claim that Lady Beckham, the former Spice Girl, “hijacked” the first dance at his wedding with an “inappropriate” dance floor display that left him humiliated.

What David says is correct, children need to be given space to make mistakes and learn from those mistakes. Does it follow that he was referencing Brooklyn? Eh. I am genuinely interested to see how David and Victoria react to Brooklyn’s statement in the coming days and weeks. I kind of think they will return fire by issuing a joint statement.

Also, I’m not going to devote a whole post to this, but Marina Hyde wrote a Guardian column about the Beckham situation and she made some great points about how D&V commodified every part of Brooklyn’s life, starting with his conception and going all the way through his childhood and adulthood.





