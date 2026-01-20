Royalist: Prince Harry’s case is really strong, ANL/Mail ‘could be in real trouble here’

I’m sure Prince Harry does not relish all of these court appearances on behalf of his lawsuits against the British press, but he inevitably looks amazing every single time. He has his Freedom Strut™, his shoulders are back, his impeccably-cut suits hang beautifully on his slim, athletic frame. I remember a few years back when Harry made a surprise appearance in London, and the stunned photographers called out to him so politely, “over here, sir” and “thank you, sir” when he waved to them or said hello. Anyway, here are more photos of Harry arriving and exiting the Royal Court of Justice on Monday. He’ll literally be there all week, and he’s due to testify on Thursday.

When photographers called out to him again on Monday, as he exited the courthouse, they asked him how he thought the first day went. He replied, “Good, very good.” He’s not wrong, from the first-day coverage I’ve seen. Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne laid out the plaintiffs’ case in highly specific terms, even dealing with the issue of Gavin Burrows. This trial has turned into a high point for royalists and royal reporters as well, so much so I wonder if any of them will be on the ground in Scotland for the left-behinds’ look-busy-work. Tom Sykes is attending the trial and his Substack is suddenly full of commentary about Harry’s impressively-built case. An excerpt from one of Sykes’ pieces:

I have to say, despite having been a massive sceptic about Harry’s case, largely because of a shady private investigator called Gavin Burrows recanting his witness statement which was the only explicit admission of phone hacking, I feel after being in court for the first morning of activity that Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL, the publishers of the Daily Mail) could be in real trouble here. Of course, I should qualify that by saying that the claimants get to go first and we will have to wait and see how compelling the Mail’s rebuttals are.

David Sherborne, Harry’s barrister, leapt up at 10:30am and outlined his case by saying that Paul Dacre and other senior Mail executives gave evidence at the Leveson Enquiry and “emphatically denied unlawful information gathering (UIG).” Sherborne said that the denials on oath were “false” and there was “clear, systematic and sustained use of UIG at the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.”

Sherborne said that ANL had engaged “multiple PIs” at cost of over £3 million over two decades and said it was absurd to suggest, as the Mail did, that they paid out this amount of cash for intel they could have obtained from legitimate sources and databases. Sherborne said that ANL knew the emphatic denials they made were not true because they had carried out enquiries which revealed the truth and “destroyed” incriminating material.

Sherborne focused on a few key characters, especially journalists Katie Nicholl and Rebecca English. English, a founder of the Royal Rota press pool, is widely acknowledged as the most powerful royal journalist in the UK.

Sherborne said that a PI called Lee Harpin, who called himself “the Dauphin of Phone Hacking” provided information for 14 articles written by Nicholl and English.

Sherborne devoted considerable time to a story published by the Mail which gave details about Harry travelling to South Africa with his then-new girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. Sherborne was able to produce an email chain between a PI called Mike Behr and English in which Behr triumphantly announced that he had “got” Davy’s exact flight details including her seat number for a journey to South Africa, and the details of her connecting flight.

He included the suggestion that she could “plant someone next to her” for the journey. English claimed in pre-trial submissions not to remember the email, and that she got the information from “students at Leeds” where Chelsy was at college, but Sherborne effectively destroyed this claim in court by showing her thanking “Mike” for the intel and discussing payment for it.

The so-called “skeleton argument” of the claimants and ANL’s response was also released today. In his written submission Harry said: “I find it deeply troubling that Associated used phrases such as “sources”, “friends” and the like as a device to hide unlawful information gathering. I find it shocking to learn from disclosure that Associated were even using Mike Behr to blag my flight details as late as 2014 for work that he did not even want to put into writing.”

[From The Royalist Substack]

That last part is exactly ANL’s defense: nevermind all of these payments to PIs for years, all of the information they gathered about Harry and Chelsy Davy was simply received via leaks from friends. You know, friends who happen to know Chelsy’s flight information, friends who suggested (to Becky English, no less) that they could plant someone next to Chelsy on the flight! Just normal unnamed sources, obviously! Anyway, as much as these people want to make the case entirely about Harry, just the sheer fact that Harry is one of six plaintiffs, and their lawyers have this wealth of evidence, all of it means that the trial is going to play out in some very interesting ways.


Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

20 Responses to “Royalist: Prince Harry’s case is really strong, ANL/Mail ‘could be in real trouble here’”

  1. CM says:
    January 20, 2026 at 8:12 am

    The plaintiffs’ evidence looks strong and undeniable and English’s prior testimony is damning. I hope they all get a fair trial.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 20, 2026 at 8:17 am

    He looks great and I hope his case continues to go very well!!

    Reply
  3. Jay says:
    January 20, 2026 at 8:23 am

    Remember, Sykes was kicked out of the royal WhatsApp group by Rebecca English, so this must be a bit of shadenfreude for him. We’ll see, I have no doubt that ANL has a whole dump truck full of dirt that they’ll try to pile on Harry and the other plaintiffs.

    Also, I am cackling at the idea that the Wales are trying to compete with this spectacle at all. Maybe they should extend that day trip to Scotland for a few days so they can avoid questions…

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    January 20, 2026 at 8:29 am

    I’m trying to remember. Harry is citing 10 articles in this case, I believe. In order to win, he only has to prove that at least one of them was written using unlawful activities. Am I getting that right? Wish him luck as well as all the others.
    Becky English ain’t looking good. Neither is Nichols. Disturbingly, Nichols is accused of using unlawful means to out Sadie Frost’s private abortion. Which that is so evil, omg.

    Reply
  5. sunniside up says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:06 am

    I hope Harry is well guarded, the press have made sure that every one knows he is here.

    Reply
  6. MissF says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:09 am

    Prince Harry looks phenomenal, nothing like living an authentic life and a fantastic wife you love dearly to keep a man fit! Night and day difference from ole Peggy. Liz Hurley was testifying yesterday too, she’s had a very contemptuous relationship with the tabloids and is delightfully bitchy so this should be very interesting.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:16 am

    It will be interesting to see how this turns out.

    Reply
  8. Gabby says:
    January 20, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Wow! I don’t know what I think about Tom Sykes in court, but I would love to see Rebecca English and Katie Nicholl go down with the ship. Spare me about Katie Nicholl being sick. Many of us here have battled cancer. It doesn’t erase your wrongdoings.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    January 20, 2026 at 10:00 am

    I mean, its obvious the information didn’t come from friends lol. If a friend of mine says they’re going to South Africa, I MIGHT ask what airline they’re flying, what city they’re flying out of (just as general travel curiosity lol) but I am not going to ask for the flight number or the person’s SEAT NUMBER. Even when we fly and I pay for seat selection so I “know” my seat number ahead of time I wouldn’t be able to provide it without looking at the ticket on my phone.

    Its clear that the press in Britain feels invincible and like they can do and say whatever they want, so i’m glad that some are trying to force accountability here.

    Reply
  10. Mightymolly says:
    January 20, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Harry in a well tailored suit is the distraction we all need right now.

    Reply
  11. Lady Digby says:
    January 20, 2026 at 11:07 am

    Sherborne says that Elton John and David Furnish were shocked at how the Daily Mail had been able to obtain their son’s birth certificate even before they did, and details of the “incredibly private” process of going through the surrogacy.

    Sherborne says there is “inherent implausibility” that a registrar would provide private information about a child over the phone to a journalist – before a birth certificate was even issued – and that the “inescapable inference” is that the information was obtained unlawfully.

    Two payments totalling just over £250 were made at around this time, Sherborne tells the court.
    How did the Mail obtain a birth certificate before the parents? Yes they have a case to answer!

    Reply
  12. Lady Digby says:
    January 20, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    Today’s Fail splashes the Beckhams on the front page and inside. This scandal is manna from heaven for them as it coincides with the start of the trial that they are hiding on the inside of page 12!! Normally anything to do with Harry and Meghan would be on their front page but this time they don’t want their readers knowing about this case!

    Reply
  13. Sean says:
    January 20, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    Standards of the Brit tabloid press are so different from classic journalism another word should be coined as a general catch-all for it.
    I hope Harry wins his case!

    Reply
  14. bisynaptic says:
    January 20, 2026 at 3:37 pm

    Go, Harry!
    And please stay safe!

    Reply

