Gov. Josh Shapiro was upset that Kamala Harris’s team seriously vetted him for VP

This is such a bizarre moment for the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania to snipe at other Democrats, especially Kamala Harris. But that’s exactly what’s happening. Gov. Josh Shapiro was on Kamala Harris’s VP shortlist back in 2024. Harris and her team had to vet potential VPs in a hurry, and they did so pretty openly. Like, we knew exactly when Harris met one-on-one with the contenders, and her people released information about how those meetings went in real time. We knew, quite early on, that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was on her shortlist, that Harris met with Shapiro and that the meeting did not go well. Harris’s people even allowed Shapiro to save face after the meeting, as he released a statement basically saying that he hoped he wasn’t in serious consideration because he needed to be more focused on his state. Tim Walz clearly made the best impression, and Walz easily got through Harris’s vetting process.

In Harris’s memoir last year, she detailed the Shapiro meeting and basically made it sound like Shapiro wasn’t ready for a national platform and he also would have had issues being her second in command. Well, Shapiro has written a book – Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service. The big headline? The Harris team vetted Shapiro and he was disturbed by that! They asked him if he was ever an Israeli agent/operative. Some early excerpts from Shapiro’s book:

His meeting with Kamala Harris: Shapiro wrote extensively about the doubts he had from the moment the process began. But, given the potential opportunity, the ambitious pol said he moved ahead. He made small talk with Harris’s team ahead of their meeting, which he later learned would be “analyzed, misrepresented and picked apart,” he wrote. It appeared to be a reference to Harris’s account of the meeting in her own book, where she said Shapiro asked her residence manager how many bedrooms were in the house and wondered aloud about potential artwork he might display. Harris tried to prepare him for how much the vice presidency sucks: But the biggest clash between the two came over how they each saw the role of vice president. Shapiro said he was struck by how much Harris appeared to dislike the role. Shapiro told Harris he wanted to be able to state his case on any issue and that if she disagreed with him, “I’d run right through a brick wall to support her decision and make sure it succeeded. As long as I was heard.” He said Harris was “crystal clear” that was not the type of relationship she was looking for and that Shapiro would primarily work with her staff. He later recounted being asked to wait around for hours after the meeting, further convincing him he did not want the role. “It could have gone differently, had I left that meeting thinking that she would want a partner and someone to bounce things off of before she ultimately made her decision,” Shapiro wrote. “There was a world in which it could have worked, but that was not this world.” The vetting questions: As he was preparing to meet Harris for the face-to-face meeting in Washington, he wrote, a member of Harris’s team called him with a question: “Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?” Shapiro said he found the question highly offensive. “Well, we have to ask,” the questioner responded, according to Shapiro. He said she then added: “Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?” “If they were undercover, I responded, how the hell would I know?” Shapiro wrote. Does Shapiro not believe these are legitimate questions? Shapiro said he underwent extensive questioning about his views on Israel, including his handling of campus protests. The panel asked him why he had taken such a hard line on campus protests, particularly at the University of Pennsylvania. He told them the safety of students had been threatened and he would take the same position to protect any other student group. “I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way,” Shapiro writes. “What they did say was that they felt as though my positions were different from Kamala’s views on the matter,” he added. “I agreed that they were.”

[From WaPo]

Soon after these excerpts and stories came out, sources close to Tim Walz confirmed to CNN that the Harris team had *also* asked Walz about whether he ever worked for or been an agent of a foreign government. In Walz’s case, it was China, because he lived and worked in China when he was younger and he had a relationship with the daughter of a big Communist Party official. This is plainly due diligence on the Harris team’s part – of course they’re going to examine every single part of a potential VP’s life and work. Of course they’re going to aggressively question you about your ties to a foreign government. They wanted to see how those guys handled those questions and they wanted to prepare their eventual VP for the kind of interrogation they would get from the press and political class. Shapiro comes across as an amateur even in his own version of events. Even the part about Kamala not liking the job of VP – yeah, dude, she was trying to prepare you for what is one of the most thankless jobs in America.