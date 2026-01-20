Gov. Josh Shapiro was upset that Kamala Harris’s team seriously vetted him for VP

This is such a bizarre moment for the Democratic governor of Pennsylvania to snipe at other Democrats, especially Kamala Harris. But that’s exactly what’s happening. Gov. Josh Shapiro was on Kamala Harris’s VP shortlist back in 2024. Harris and her team had to vet potential VPs in a hurry, and they did so pretty openly. Like, we knew exactly when Harris met one-on-one with the contenders, and her people released information about how those meetings went in real time. We knew, quite early on, that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was on her shortlist, that Harris met with Shapiro and that the meeting did not go well. Harris’s people even allowed Shapiro to save face after the meeting, as he released a statement basically saying that he hoped he wasn’t in serious consideration because he needed to be more focused on his state. Tim Walz clearly made the best impression, and Walz easily got through Harris’s vetting process.
In Harris’s memoir last year, she detailed the Shapiro meeting and basically made it sound like Shapiro wasn’t ready for a national platform and he also would have had issues being her second in command. Well, Shapiro has written a book – Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service. The big headline? The Harris team vetted Shapiro and he was disturbed by that! They asked him if he was ever an Israeli agent/operative. Some early excerpts from Shapiro’s book:
His meeting with Kamala Harris: Shapiro wrote extensively about the doubts he had from the moment the process began. But, given the potential opportunity, the ambitious pol said he moved ahead. He made small talk with Harris’s team ahead of their meeting, which he later learned would be “analyzed, misrepresented and picked apart,” he wrote. It appeared to be a reference to Harris’s account of the meeting in her own book, where she said Shapiro asked her residence manager how many bedrooms were in the house and wondered aloud about potential artwork he might display.
Harris tried to prepare him for how much the vice presidency sucks: But the biggest clash between the two came over how they each saw the role of vice president. Shapiro said he was struck by how much Harris appeared to dislike the role. Shapiro told Harris he wanted to be able to state his case on any issue and that if she disagreed with him, “I’d run right through a brick wall to support her decision and make sure it succeeded. As long as I was heard.” He said Harris was “crystal clear” that was not the type of relationship she was looking for and that Shapiro would primarily work with her staff. He later recounted being asked to wait around for hours after the meeting, further convincing him he did not want the role. “It could have gone differently, had I left that meeting thinking that she would want a partner and someone to bounce things off of before she ultimately made her decision,” Shapiro wrote. “There was a world in which it could have worked, but that was not this world.”
The vetting questions: As he was preparing to meet Harris for the face-to-face meeting in Washington, he wrote, a member of Harris’s team called him with a question: “Have you ever been an agent of the Israeli government?” Shapiro said he found the question highly offensive. “Well, we have to ask,” the questioner responded, according to Shapiro. He said she then added: “Have you ever communicated with an undercover agent of Israel?” “If they were undercover, I responded, how the hell would I know?” Shapiro wrote.
Does Shapiro not believe these are legitimate questions? Shapiro said he underwent extensive questioning about his views on Israel, including his handling of campus protests. The panel asked him why he had taken such a hard line on campus protests, particularly at the University of Pennsylvania. He told them the safety of students had been threatened and he would take the same position to protect any other student group. “I wondered whether these questions were being posed to just me — the only Jewish guy in the running — or if everyone who had not held a federal office was being grilled about Israel in the same way,” Shapiro writes. “What they did say was that they felt as though my positions were different from Kamala’s views on the matter,” he added. “I agreed that they were.”
Soon after these excerpts and stories came out, sources close to Tim Walz confirmed to CNN that the Harris team had *also* asked Walz about whether he ever worked for or been an agent of a foreign government. In Walz’s case, it was China, because he lived and worked in China when he was younger and he had a relationship with the daughter of a big Communist Party official. This is plainly due diligence on the Harris team’s part – of course they’re going to examine every single part of a potential VP’s life and work. Of course they’re going to aggressively question you about your ties to a foreign government. They wanted to see how those guys handled those questions and they wanted to prepare their eventual VP for the kind of interrogation they would get from the press and political class. Shapiro comes across as an amateur even in his own version of events. Even the part about Kamala not liking the job of VP – yeah, dude, she was trying to prepare you for what is one of the most thankless jobs in America.
Josh Shapiro is an entitled whiny bitch. Read the room Joshua. People are dying.
I only wish Dems would hold off on bad thoughts or mentions of other Dems for now…it does not help and it does do harm…like the right needs any more ammunition to slam Kamala and anyone else associated with her. And it does him no good.
And everything is a MESS …this is not what is needed…
He sounds like a guy who never learned that the interview starts in the elevator or lobby. If you’re weird or snotty to the receptionist or staff it gets back to the boss. Every politician should have small talk down especially large state Governors.
Dems snarking at each other? Must be a day ending in Y.
“But my Country has in its Wisdom contrived for me, the most insignificant Office that ever the Invention of Man contrived or his Imagination conceived: and as I can do neither good nor Evil, I must be born away by Others and meet the common Fate.”
John Adams, first Vice President of the United States of America
Shapiro volunteered with the IDF and worked at the Israeli embassy. No matter your view on that situation, he’s playing dumb if he can’t see why that question would come up.
This ☝️. Playing dumb or super easy to offend. If he’s that sensitive, he should probably find another line of work because politics is not for the faint of heart.
Yeah exactly. I have no team in this juicy drama but it is absolutely standard to be asked that question on the VP vetting forms, especially given the fact that he lived in Israel and volunteered for the IDF. Tim Walz got asked a similar question about China because spent a lot of time in that country.
Like, I get that he’s sensitive about this given the horrific anti-Semitic attack on the PA governor’s residence and the other shit he’s dealt with but I feel like he’s being disingenuous here.
He acts like he was being accused of being an agent for Israel rather than being questioned about any ties to that government. Those are two very different things. Israel does spy on the US, and we spy on them. Duh.
so he had to clarify that he did volunteer projects on bases, he was not a volunteer who worked for the IDF or the Israeli government. That said, while his description of his volunteer work being interpreted as having worked for the IDF may not have been a political liability 10-15 years ago, it most certainly was during the last presidential election thanks to the Netanyahu administration’s horrific handling of the response to Hamas attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023. Any chance that Shapiro had to be VP or POTUS died in 2023 (not that I think the US would have outright elected a Jew as POTUS in my lifetime). MAGA is the party of Nazis/KKK and it’s not just the far left who now have an issue with Jews (not Israel – Jews), the number of progressives whose language has gone from direct/targeted criticism of Israel to become openly antagonistic a Jew having any affiliation with Jewish orgs (b/c those have religious ties to Israel), including going to shul, or who does not support the notion that all Jews be removed from Israel for the entire area to be a Palestinian state (the whole “Jews can live ‘anywhere BUT Israel” often coupled with the notion that Jews have never been indigenous to that land and are white European colonizers)
This guy wants to be president? He can’t even handle a thorough vet for vice president. And although no one is talking about it, people being vetted for the job of vice president are not supposed to reveal the specific questions asked. That makes it difficult for future presidential candidates to do the kind of thorough questioning the position requires, especially if the individual has never held federal office. The last thing any presidential campaign needs two weeks before the election is being blindsided with new controversial, or even scandalous, info about the veep candidate. I’m old enough to remember how Thomas Eagleton blew up the 1972 McGovern campaign just weeks before the election. That’s when the vice presidential vet became a “colonoscopy”, as MVP Harris described hers in a podcast. Also, I think Shapiro would have had serious issues taking orders from a woman, especially a Black one. He seemed to think he knew more than the people she trusted to vet him.
IIRC, Eagleton had been treated for depression in his distant past. These days that might be seen as a badge of strength.
Dems learned that future candidates must be squeaky clean. Hart was cancelled by pics with Donna Rice in his lap, Edwards by an extramarital baby in his. Then the GOP showed that even being a rapist didn’t matter. They must be very proud.
The double standards are maddening. But Eagleton’s history of depression which was treated with electroshock therapy was even less understood in 1972 than it is now. Mental illness of any kind made a politician ☢️. He was also from Missouri which hasn’t had a Democrat in the US Senate since Claire MacCaskill, and that was pretty much by accident. I would be willing to bet that questions about mental health are now pretty much standard in vp vetting interviews.
Wasn’t Shapiro somehow involved in a sexual harassment coverup too? He was lucky Harris gave him that gracious offramp and he’s foolish now to blow it up.
Tim Alberta of The Atlantic did a profile of Shapiro a couple of months ago. It was pretty brutal. The sexual harassment case was discussed in the profile.
Yes, he was. His office signed an NDA in a settlement over sexual harassment by one of his top aides. NDAs = coverups.
Why he is exploding any chance of winning the support of the Dems’ most faithful constituency — Black women — is a mystery.
Yes, he was. And his involvement in the Ellen Greenberg case (whether or not he actually covered up a murder) could have been easily weaponized if he was the Democratic VP nominee.
I don’t blame him for having his own views about the vice presidency but ultimately, the presidential candidate themselves gets to decide what kind of relationship they have with their vice president. Part of the reason is because they are the senior partner and the other part is because the “buck” stops with them, after all, the president is the one facing the press and answering for the actions or inactions of their administration, not the VP. Also, as a candidate interviewing for a position, you don’t get to dictate how it goes. I also don’t think it’s unusual or inappropriate his being vetted for his views or possible associations with Israeli agents, in light of this country’s relationship with Israel, it would be careless and foolish not to probe just as it would have been foolish not question Tim Walz about China.
As if we needed any more proof that Shapiro wasn’t ready for his close-up — or, in this case, the office of VP.
Too bad he now feels the need to confirm what many people knew back then.
I thought it was well known that the VP job is kind of meh and no one actually likes it.
This guy does sound whinier than the average politician.
Wow, does Josh Shapiro not see how douchey this makes him look?? How silly and childish?? Main Character Syndrome, clearly not cut out for public service
It seems she made the right choice
Those questions are relatively run of the mill. When I applied for a tourist (non immigrant visa) to visit the USA for four days, I had to answer questions along those lines (as well as if I visited Cuba in recent years).
Harris was doing basic due diligence, you can’t kill her for that.
I was hoping she would not choose him even while people were saying he would bring in PA. There was something aggressive and off-putting about him in my eyes even though I couldn’t put my finger on it. Now I see what it was.
Mostly what he verified was that he actually wasn’t the right person for the job. These are…pretty basic and thorough questions they do early on. They couldn’t afford to have something come up last minute in what was already a difficult race, much less put somebody compromised into a position of immense power. Not that it all matters – obviously, even if he had been picked, we’d still have Trump in office. And now we’re all seeing exactly how badly it goes with a compromised person in there.
He sounds clueless and entitled. I’m glad Harris chose Tim Walz over him, but I think the vice president is a wasted spot if it’s only used as an ornament. Maybe Harris was sensitive to the idea that as a woman she would be expected to take orders from a man at the same time as she was politically obligated to choose a man for the spot.
Yeah, this does not paint a picture of a man who would have made a good VP – even in his own version of events, he sounds like a real whiner.
I see red flags all over the place, especially his insistence that he “be allowed to state his case on any issue and that if she disagreed with him, “I’d run right through a brick wall to support her decision and make sure it succeeded. As long as I was heard.”
I’ve worked with a couple of guys just like this – they undermine you and question your decisions under the guise of “just stating their viewpoints” and then mutter under their breath that things should have been done their way. I’ll bet Kamala has worked with a few like that, too!
And if he is sulking about being made to wait around for her as the presumptive presidential nominee during a whirlwind campaign, I hate to think how he would have managed with her as the president. Her job would have been to manage the country, not her own VP’s ego.
Any chance Shapiro is going to flip to being Republican? Because just this little bit and his making it about Israel is raising a question in my mind.