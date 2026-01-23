Prince Harry turned up for court on Thursday to support co-plaintiff Liz Hurley

Prince Harry’s testimony in his lawsuit against The Mail/ANL was completed on Wednesday. Harry was called up a day early because ANL’s lawyer did a much more abbreviated opening statement than predicted, in what was seen as a “dirty trick” to catch Harry off guard. Harry was just fine though – if anything, he seemed to put ANL’s lawyer on his backfoot. What was supposed to be a full day, possibly two days, of cross-examination was completed in two hours, mostly because ANL didn’t want to ask Harry about too many specifics. While I’m sure there’s a possibility Harry could be called back on the stand, it looks like Harry’s part is done. Still, he planned to stay in London for the week, so he turned up in court again on Thursday. He reportedly was there to show support for one of his co-plaintiffs, Elizabeth Hurley:

Prince Harry is showing his support for the other claimants in his case against the publishers of the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex, 41, attended the High Court in London on Jan. 22 as actress Elizabeth Hurley gave evidence. Hurley, 60, was pictured ariving at the court with her son Damian, 23, by her side. On Jan. 22, Harry took a seat in court 76, while Hurley took her place in the witness box shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time and was asked to swear on oath on a Bible to tell “the whole truth.” She was then asked a series of questions by Associated Newspapers’ lawyer, Antony White. During questioning, Hurley was asked why she hadn’t complained at the time the 15 articles in her claim were published between 2002 and 2011. The model said she hadn’t made complaints because “they were in essence true.” “I believe it’s because people were listening to me speak,” she added. About half way into her testimony, Hurley became tearful. She had been shown a series of articles — some about her relationship with the late Steve Bing, who is the father of her son Damian —when she broke down and needed to pause. She said she would never say anything publicly that “she didn’t want my son to read.” In a witness statement submitted to the court, [Hurley] alleged the unlawful acts against her involved “landline tapping my phones and recording my live telephone conversations, placing surreptitious mics on my home windows, stealing my medical information when I was pregnant … and other monstrous, staggering things”. “Above all, it was the discovery that the Mail had tapped the landlines of my home phones and tape-recorded my live telephone conversations that devastated me,” she said. “I felt crushed.” ANL has denied any wrongdoing, previously describing the claims as “lurid” and “preposterous”. In written submissions, its legal team said the allegations brought by Hurley were “unsupported by the evidence before the court”.

[From People & The Guardian]

I remember when Sienna Miller sued the Murdoch press, and part of her case involved those tabloids accessing her medical information. They also hacked into her answering machine/voicemail and found out that she’d been having conversations about her pregnancy and abortion. My point? I absolutely believe that the Mail (and probably many other tabloids) went so far as to install bugs in Liz Hurley’s windowsills and, not to mention paying off nurses and doctor’s offices for medical information. It’s really cool that Harry was there to support Liz as well. I’m sure she appreciated that.

PS… It’s insane how Liz is getting regularly mogged by her son Damian. Imagine giving birth to a boy who serves more c–t than you and you’re Liz Hurley!!

Embed from Getty Images





