The first teaser for ‘Masters of the Universe’ is here: dumb nostalgic fun?

After almost two decades in development limbo, the live-action Masters of the Universe movie will finally be out in theaters on June 5. It’s directed by Travis Knight and stars Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine as Adam/He-Man, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.
The first teaser trailer, which you can watch below, dropped on Thursday morning. It gives us a short backstory, glimpses of each main cast member, an overall feel of what the movie will be like, and a preview of Galitzine’s abs that do, in fact, have the power.
“After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor,” reads a synopsis for the movie. “To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.”
The movie stars Galitzine, 31, as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto, and Jared Leto as the villainous Skeletor. Kristin Wiig also appears in the film as the voice of the character Roboto.
Galitzine first announced he would portray He-Man in the upcoming movie back in May 2024. He takes over the role from Dolph Lundgren, who most recently played the character in a 1987 live-action movie with the same title.
When Galitzine spoke with PEOPLE in December, he described bulking up for the role as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done” and “a daily challenge” that he took on while filming other movies, like the romance 100 Nights of Hero.
“But there is something incredibly empowering about committing to something so heavily. I’ve never had a challenge like that before, which really every single day you have to wake up and you can see the peak of the mountain vaguely, but especially when you’re bulking,” he added at the time. “I think it would be insincere for me to say that it was easy.”
Mr. Rosie and I both grew up watching the old He-Man and She-Ra cartoons. We found them online a year or so ago, and watched them and the new Kevin Smith version with our kids. With that recent-ish insight…The good: Idris Elba, Alison Brie, and Nicholas Galitzine’s abs on full display. The bad: Jared Leto, even if he is in full body costume so you can’t see his face. On a scale of Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Thor: Love and Thunder, this movie looks like The Lion King meets Superman meets Black Widow. Basically, it looks like a fun, dumb escape from reality and back into the world of Gen X/Millennial childhood.
The fact that it stars a bunch of people with very little name recognition tells me how bad the script must be. Pass.
I recognize all of those names lol. Idris Elba? Alison Brie? Jared Leto?
Thank you! I was like “You don’t know who Idris Elba is?
He-Man is the only unknown in the cast. What are you talking about?
He’s not unknown! He was the hot guy from The Idea of You and he was in Bottoms and in a movie about the son of the president of the USA and the prince of england falling in love. He was in a period piece series with Julianne Moore on Starz
He doesn’t have wide name recognition like the supporting cast. I recognized him from his Netflix movie and that’s it. The other actors have worked steadily for multiple decades.
Whaaaaa? Alison and Idris are plenty in demand and only act in good projects. Galantine is a hot up in coming on the radar. And I just love Camila who really can act. The fact that these people signed on tells me the script is probably pretty good.
I just wish people would stop hiring Leto.
Dolph Lundgren is my forever live action He Man.
I came here to say the same thing. Love me some Dolph/He-Man.
I will watch this version though, looks amusing.
I was fully prepared to enjoy this until I got to Jared Leto. Ugh. I’ll have to give it a miss.
Same. And, the last picture on this post with the purple background gives me the ick on the He Man character.
Lol I thought this was a movie version of Bonfire of the Vanities. Anyone else?
This looks so fun! I’m impressed with how good Galitzine looks as Prince Adam and He-Man. From the trailer he seems to have the balance of hapless scaredy-cat/warrior down. And he’s still so handsome all bulked up.
I’m so in. As soon as I heard the music it brought me back to coming home from school in the afternoon for cartoons and grilled cheese sandwiches ( also Solid Gold and Little House on the Prairie). I Love that! I know who every character is and Idris looks perfect as Man-at-arms.
Dolph Lundgren for eva!!!
I will def go see this – I LOVED the original movie and am generally a sucker for cheesy fantasy movies like this.
Wonder if they will ever remake Krull?