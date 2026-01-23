The first teaser for ‘Masters of the Universe’ is here: dumb nostalgic fun?



After almost two decades in development limbo, the live-action Masters of the Universe movie will finally be out in theaters on June 5. It’s directed by Travis Knight and stars Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Nicholas Galitzine as Adam/He-Man, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

The first teaser trailer, which you can watch below, dropped on Thursday morning. It gives us a short backstory, glimpses of each main cast member, an overall feel of what the movie will be like, and a preview of Galitzine’s abs that do, in fact, have the power.

“After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor,” reads a synopsis for the movie. “To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.” The movie stars Galitzine, 31, as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Idris Elba as Duncan/Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Malcolm/Fisto, and Jared Leto as the villainous Skeletor. Kristin Wiig also appears in the film as the voice of the character Roboto. Galitzine first announced he would portray He-Man in the upcoming movie back in May 2024. He takes over the role from Dolph Lundgren, who most recently played the character in a 1987 live-action movie with the same title. When Galitzine spoke with PEOPLE in December, he described bulking up for the role as “the hardest thing I’ve ever done” and “a daily challenge” that he took on while filming other movies, like the romance 100 Nights of Hero. “But there is something incredibly empowering about committing to something so heavily. I’ve never had a challenge like that before, which really every single day you have to wake up and you can see the peak of the mountain vaguely, but especially when you’re bulking,” he added at the time. “I think it would be insincere for me to say that it was easy.”

Mr. Rosie and I both grew up watching the old He-Man and She-Ra cartoons. We found them online a year or so ago, and watched them and the new Kevin Smith version with our kids. With that recent-ish insight…The good: Idris Elba, Alison Brie, and Nicholas Galitzine’s abs on full display. The bad: Jared Leto, even if he is in full body costume so you can’t see his face. On a scale of Captain America: The Winter Soldier to Thor: Love and Thunder, this movie looks like The Lion King meets Superman meets Black Widow. Basically, it looks like a fun, dumb escape from reality and back into the world of Gen X/Millennial childhood.