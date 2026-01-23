Will ‘Sinners’ end up pulling out an Oscars upset for Best Picture?

I was having technical issues yesterday, so I didn’t really get a chance to really sit and absorb this year’s Oscar nominations as they came out. Now that I’ve had some time to think about it, I have to adjust my predictions. I’ve believed for the past month that Paul Thomas Anderson and One Battle After Another were sure things for Best Director and Best Picture. My rationale was that PTA has never won an Oscar after eleven nominations, and OBAA was well-liked (even loved) by Hollywood and the Oscar-voting class. PTA now has three chances to win his first Oscar, after he picked up his twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth nominations for OBAA.
Now that the noms have come out though, I’m rethinking Ryan Coogler and Sinners’ chances. Sinners made history this week by becoming the most-nominated film in Oscar history, with sixteen nominations. Sinners is wholly original and audiences responded to it really well. Coogler is now the seventh Black director to get a directing nomination, and would be the first Black director to win in that category. Plus, AMPAS has done so much to bring in younger and more diverse Oscar voters. So does all of that add up to Sinners taking home some of the big prizes? Well, I was reading through Scott Feinberg’s analysis of the nominations, and I found this part interesting:
Sinners landed 16 noms, besting by two the record of 14 that was previously shared by 1950’s All About Eve, 1997’s Titanic and 2016’s La La Land. Moreover, it landed a nom in every category in which it had a plausible chance, whereas each of the other top contenders had at least one glaring miss: One Battle After Another missed Chase Infiniti for best actress; Hamnet missed Paul Mescal for best supporting actor, as well as cinematography and film editing; Frankenstein missed Guillermo del Toro for best director, as well as VFX; Marty Supreme missed makeup/hairstyling; The Secret Agent missed original screenplay; etc.
All in all, it’s a remarkable achievement for Sinners. But is it enough to jolt the widely held belief that One Battle After Another is the film to beat for best picture?
Over the 16 seasons since the Academy returned to a preferential/ranked-choice ballot to determine its best picture winner, the film with the most noms (or one of the films that tied for the most noms) went on to win best picture only six times (Oppenheimer, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Shape of Water, Birdman, The King’s Speech and The Hurt Locker). So having the most noms, in and of itself, is not a game-changer.
But 16 noms — three more than the second-most-nominated film (One Battle) and seven ahead of the third (Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value tied with nine) — is quite a statement. And a number of smart industry insiders told me this morning — both at and after the nominations announcement — that they think Sinners is well-positioned moving forward. Its success was less assured; it provokes a less uncomfortable conversation about race; and it’s likely to win the best ensemble Actor Award, which could further fuel its momentum.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see how these two films — both from great filmmakers who are telling largely original stories, even if One Battle is technically adapted from Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland — are promoted during phase two, not least because they share the same distributor, Warner Bros., which, largely because of them, led all studios by far with 30 noms … and is now, ironically enough, in the process of being sold. (Fun fact: It has been more than a half-century since we last had a best picture race in which there were two clear frontrunners and both hailed from the same studio — Paramount’s Chinatown vs. The Godfather Part II, which co-led the field with 11 noms each, 51 years ago!)
I expect that Warners will give its two films equal treatment — as it has done thus far, as best as I can tell, with FYC ads, billboards, etc. — and let the chips fall where they may. (Indeed, even at award shows, studio co-chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy split up so that one can sit with the One Battle folks and the other can sit with the Sinners folks.) But this won’t stop personal reps from going all out on behalf of their respective clients.
I actually forgot that Sinners and OBAA are both Warner Bros. That explains why it’s felt at times like Sinners was being made to defer to OBAA. But clearly, the studio put money, time and effort into Sinners’ campaign, and it paid off really well. You know what I’m feeling now? I wonder if there will be a split vote – PTA will take home Best Director, and Sinners will win Best Picture. I actually think PTA would be fine with that, and I think Coogler would probably prefer Best Picture too, because it’s about the team. PTA and Coogler aren’t going head to head in screenplay either – Coogler is nominated in Original Screenplay, PTA is in adapted. It’s quite likely that they both win screenplay Oscars, then split director and picture, right?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red. Posters & promotional images courtesy of Warner Bros.
I don’t know, man. I just know Sinners is the best movie I’ve seen in YEARS. I no longer go to theaters and I went for that. Worth it.
Same here. I never get out to the movies anymore, too busy with work and kids. But I went to see Sinners 4 times at the theater, including the Halloween re-release on IMAX! I was so happy because I had missed it on IMAX when it first came out. Do something great and original, and people will respond. I’m a middle aged white lady, so don’t tell me this film only appeals to a certain demographic – I hope Oscar voters won’t be thinking that way. Sinners deserves to win all its categories!
Anyone old enough to remember the color purple, how many nominations it got, and how it won….nothing.
Pretty sure the latent and the blatant racism of the academy and our culture at large will just be embarrassing on Oscar night, and sinners won’t win much.
I’d love to be wrong, sinners is a powerful movie.
But watching Michael B Jordan lose acting awards to Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, is horrifying to me.
I will hope for the best. But can’t watch the Oscar’s prove #oscarssowhite yet again.
Came here to say the same thing. I don’t trust them at all. They saw all the backlash and accusations of racism when trade papers were trying to downplay their success. I think they will play in their faces and might win 1. The “reward” is all the nominations. It feels like “alright damn, here you go”
I literally just saw a reel about The Color Purple and I fully agree. OBAA is the kind of story about race the academy likes. Sinners is incredible, I’m obsessed and I hate horror, but it isn’t the kind of story with race acknowledged that the academy (old white men) likes. I hope Sinners wins everything, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they get shut out of the big categories for “reasons.”
Complete agree. Even heard a critic I like say recently, “Well, Timothy really want an Oscar and I think he deserves it,” like he’s entitled, not for his performance, but because he’s young, buzzy, and has been pretentiously demanding it.
I’ve seen Chalamet in two movie – his performance was about 5th best or lower in both. However, every time I’ve seen Michael B. Jordan in anything, I’ve been blown away.
This is what I think will happen. Academy voters will think they did enough in nominating it and wash their hands of it otherwise. I think Coogler will get Best Original Screenplay and maybe there will be a few other awards, but I think it will be shut out of the acting, directing and Best Picture winners.
I would LOVE it if I was wrong though. I really really enjoyed Sinners but one of the reasons I want it to win is because it was so original. So many of us (including me) have been complaining about everything being a sequel or a remake and here comes this extraordinary completely original movie with a completely original take on an old horror story (vampires) and Coogler et al completely pulled it off. Yes I think it was one of the best movies of the year so I want it to win (but haven’t seen all the nominees yet) but I desperately want that originality rewarded so that we keep getting more original movies and studios greenlight them.
I live in hope that this prediction comes to be: it was my personal indisputable & unchallenged film of 2025 and I’m currently going down a bit of a Ryan Coogler hole (just ordered the DVD of Fruitvale Station) so would love to see some official recognition, even if the awards are all a farce at the end of the day.
Possibly this is just my algorithm getting ahead of me but I have noticed Sinners and Ryan Coogler (aka above hole) popping up all over my social media, so maybe there is a bit of a late surge studio push happening at the moment.
It would be an upset if they didnt win imho.
It was a huge succes despite that racist article re first weekend winnings, wholly original and refers to so many cultures(see also the separate chinese shop for white people)
Sinners is so good, but people seem to be losing their ever loving minds over Hamnet. And we know how much the Oscars love white people in period costumes, especially Shakespearian stories.
I am rooting for Ryan for Best Director, and sweeping the Oscars on the other noms. Dammit now I have to watch the Oscars
I just finished reading Hamnet and I have to admit I thought – this is the kind of story Oscar voters LOVE. A period piece set in England?? We’ve seen that win again and again.
Exciting. I’m rooting for sinners and Ryan Coogler. Nothing against the other film bc they’re both good.
Sinners is making me care about the Oscars. I might actually watch because now I can root for it in 16 categories.
I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the f1 movie won. Last year, some people didn’t even watch the films they were supposed to judge, and they chose which ones to award based on the principle: because someone hasn’t received this award yet, let them have it now, or simply because they don’t like/like someone.
I haven’t seen all of the best picture nominees, just Sinners, OBAA, and Hamnet, and to me, Sinners was definitely the best. It stayed with me in a way the others didn’t. OBAA was fun, and Jessie Buckley was amazing in Hamnet, but ALL of Sinners had something to say. Every performance was incredible. That bar scene still stays with me. I really do hope it wins BP.
I have seen every film in the Best Picture category. I’ve actually seen pretty much every film in every category with the exception of the live action & animated shorts, 1 documentary short, 1 feature documentary, 2of the international films, and 1 animated feature because they haven’t opened in my area yet. In the best picture category, Sinners is the best, followed by Hamnet, Sentimental Value, Secret Agent. But I find films with lots of academy members who vote can give a film like OBAA an advantage. People vote for the film they’re in.
Of BP nominees, I’ve seen Sinners, OBAA, Hamnet, and Frankenstein. Sinners is without a doubt the best of the group. I really enjoyed Hamnet, and OBAA was fine, but Sinners has stuck with me since I watched it in theaters many months ago. I agree with other commenters- it would be an upset if Sinners *didn’t* win.
It doesn’t seem like Sinners got much love from the other aware so I was surprised it got so many nominations. I don’t think they will any major awards but a couple of minor ones. I hope I’m wrong.
I hope Sinners win big, fantastic movie. Leo’s movie is amazing too, and so topical, but Sinners, WOW, so original, couldn’t have better casting and the MUSIC!!!!!