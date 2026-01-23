Will Princess Kate go on her ‘first foreign trip since 2022’ this year?

The current Prince and Princess of Wales are handled with kid gloves across the board. Kate has been infantilized by the Windsors and the British media for the past two decades, and every outlet still writes about her like she’s a big girl who should be applauded for sh-t like “wearing clothes” and “doing a couple of busywork events every few months.” The bar has always been set in hell for Kate, but even I’m surprised by how little energy is given to the fact that Kate no longer travels for work, but travels extensively for vacations. Since the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, Kate has only done “work trips” to Boston (for William’s Earthshot) and Jordan (for a royal wedding). Her decision to stop going on foreign tours and work trips predates her 2024 health issues as well, regardless of how they frame it. Well, this year, William is expected to visit the US on or around the Fourth of July. We’ve known that for a few months, and in that time, the royal reporters have made it clear that Kate is unlikely to go with him. Still, they need her name to draw interest, so here you go:

It is almost 12 months to the day since the Princess of Wales announced she is in remission from cancer – and she is tipped to return with a bang this year with her first foreign trip since 2022. Kate is reportedly being lined up as Britain’s not-so-secret weapon to woo Donald Trump as he leads the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence celebrations on July 4. President Trump was said to have been ‘in awe’ of the Princess of Wales when they spent time together at a state dinner in the UK last year. William has already pencilled in the July US trip, where he also plans to support England at the World Cup. King Charles will fly to the US in April, following Donald Trump’s historic second state visit to the UK last September. The Government hope both trips will strengthen relations with the President and revitalise a key trade deal he has put on ‘pause’. But amid claims Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ for King Charles to drop in to Montecito when he visits President Trump in the spring, there is ‘no chance’ that William and Kate will consider seeing them, an insider has said. According to The Times, William’s solo trip to the States could be a joint one with his wife. They were last together in America in 2022. ‘With her health apparently improving, there has been a suggestion that Kate and William will make a joint foreign visit this year, perhaps to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence’, Kate Mansey said. ‘While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham,’ a royal source also told the newspaper. ‘I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s probably a great asset’. The Princess of Wales’s last significant overseas trip with Prince William was the 2022 Caribbean tour for the Platinum Jubilee – and then a trip to Boston for Earthshot.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah, they’re keeping it open on purpose, to get some buzz for what is a non-story. I guarantee that Kate doesn’t want to go, and I guarantee that William doesn’t want her there. William wants to be a keen international statesman with fascists and he wants to watch football. Kate would ruin it! Besides which, I also think that King Charles will demand all of the spectacle of a “state visit from a king” when he comes to America in April, and then William will only get a fraction of that during his visit. Another reason for Kate to skip.