Will Princess Kate go on her ‘first foreign trip since 2022’ this year?

The current Prince and Princess of Wales are handled with kid gloves across the board. Kate has been infantilized by the Windsors and the British media for the past two decades, and every outlet still writes about her like she’s a big girl who should be applauded for sh-t like “wearing clothes” and “doing a couple of busywork events every few months.” The bar has always been set in hell for Kate, but even I’m surprised by how little energy is given to the fact that Kate no longer travels for work, but travels extensively for vacations. Since the 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour, Kate has only done “work trips” to Boston (for William’s Earthshot) and Jordan (for a royal wedding). Her decision to stop going on foreign tours and work trips predates her 2024 health issues as well, regardless of how they frame it. Well, this year, William is expected to visit the US on or around the Fourth of July. We’ve known that for a few months, and in that time, the royal reporters have made it clear that Kate is unlikely to go with him. Still, they need her name to draw interest, so here you go:
It is almost 12 months to the day since the Princess of Wales announced she is in remission from cancer – and she is tipped to return with a bang this year with her first foreign trip since 2022. Kate is reportedly being lined up as Britain’s not-so-secret weapon to woo Donald Trump as he leads the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence celebrations on July 4. President Trump was said to have been ‘in awe’ of the Princess of Wales when they spent time together at a state dinner in the UK last year.
William has already pencilled in the July US trip, where he also plans to support England at the World Cup. King Charles will fly to the US in April, following Donald Trump’s historic second state visit to the UK last September. The Government hope both trips will strengthen relations with the President and revitalise a key trade deal he has put on ‘pause’.
But amid claims Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ for King Charles to drop in to Montecito when he visits President Trump in the spring, there is ‘no chance’ that William and Kate will consider seeing them, an insider has said.
According to The Times, William’s solo trip to the States could be a joint one with his wife. They were last together in America in 2022. ‘With her health apparently improving, there has been a suggestion that Kate and William will make a joint foreign visit this year, perhaps to the US for the 250th anniversary of independence’, Kate Mansey said.
‘While it may seem a completely ridiculous comparison, it reminds me a bit of dear old David and Victoria Beckham,’ a royal source also told the newspaper. ‘I think the public can spot a genuine relationship and a genuinely strong marriage and two people who fit well together. How strong they are individually, but also as a couple. And I think that’s probably a great asset’.
The Princess of Wales’s last significant overseas trip with Prince William was the 2022 Caribbean tour for the Platinum Jubilee – and then a trip to Boston for Earthshot.
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, they’re keeping it open on purpose, to get some buzz for what is a non-story. I guarantee that Kate doesn’t want to go, and I guarantee that William doesn’t want her there. William wants to be a keen international statesman with fascists and he wants to watch football. Kate would ruin it! Besides which, I also think that King Charles will demand all of the spectacle of a “state visit from a king” when he comes to America in April, and then William will only get a fraction of that during his visit. Another reason for Kate to skip.
Comparing them to a couple where the man has repeatedly cheated and having the gall to call it a “strong marriage” is such a tell. It’s all about appearances for these folks. Kitty won’t go anywhere abroad except to vacation.
Yep that jumped out for me as well!
Ahh…. The fairytale continues with “ a genuinely strong marriage like the Beckhams” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. Sorry I stopped there with laughter and ….. the delusion is real with this article!!
Isn’t this the second time someone in British media has compared the Waleses to the Beckhams? LOL.
Besides the obvious cheating parallels, you could also draw a comparison to estrangement with a family member due to the Waleses’/Beckhams’ own behavior, as we just learned.
Anyway, I hope Charles and William both stick it to the orange dictator by renegging on their trips. Dump has already shown he renegs on any “agreements” with Britain.
I think Scooter likes the flattery from Trump. Scooter seems to have MAGA traits.
The DM is quoting the Times article that compared William and Kate to the Beckhams. Considering what’s gone on lately I think the comparison is apt not for the love between them but their need to control people around them and to use them for their image.
5 bucks to the first article about keen that doesn’t remind us of her grueling cancer battle. Bet you can’t . As for this Willy and Kate won’t want to drop it on Harry and Meghan who they seem to have forgotten live in that house too and pays a mortgage for it also , let me be the first to remind these jack azzzzses that to go to Harry and Meghan house , willy and Kate would first need to be invited, And I think I can safely say that hell would literally have to freeze over before Harry or Meghan invite either one of those lazy. Racist, jealous, envious, petty incandescence copycat fools we call the can’t and wont wales .
Prince and princess of do f all .
Harry is not desperate. And Keen needs to stay home.
I think Kate’s new deal has foreign work tours nixed. She only travels abroad for luxury vacations. I’ll be interested if we get any excuse like prepping George for Eton exams or whether things will just naturally evolve into an acceptance that Kate won’t be at Wilbur ‘s side for foreign work visits.
Maaaybe there’s a world in which she would got to dc, act chummy with Trump and then return home while William goes to watch soccer? Or yeah just not go altogether.
It still confounds me that she was so smiley and lovely next to Trump when she very visibly would freeze out Andrew. They are both guilty of the same horrific crimes against children. Disgusting.
Yeah, I don’t think bringing up the Beckhams right now is the best choice.
LOL! No kidding. How tone deaf these people are!
The answer is no. Wimbledon will be going on at the same time. I think she will use that as an excuse not to go. Plus I agree with Kaiser that William doesn’t want her with him on this trip.
Yeah, and we all thought the Urban/Kidman marriage was strong until it wasn’t.
I don’t even want to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the D of I while Trump is president. Can we put if off 4 years and celebrate the 254th anniversary instead?
Someone tell KKKate there are millions of babies here with dark skin and she will stay away.
What do you think Charles thinks of Trump? Charles is passionate about the environment and Trump just tweeted something idiotic denying climate change.
I’m going to go out on a limb with, “if she feels like it”
Nope, she won’t.
