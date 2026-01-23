Did Oscar voters find Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked promotion ‘creepy’?

It’s sort of funny that last year’s awards season was so Wicked-intensive, with Oscar nominations for the film and for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Ari and Cynthia even performed at the Oscars, to widespread acclaim. One year later, and Wicked: For Good was completely shut out of the Oscars. Going into the nominations announcement, I think the team probably hoped for a nomination for Ariana and maybe some technical awards, but nope, they didn’t get any of that. Now, I’m not a Wicked hater, but I do think it was a big “ask” for the Academy to give another Oscar nomination to Ari for the exact same role/character. Like, that’s one snub which was completely predictable – Wicked is not The Godfather, you know? But people have theories about “why” Wicked was shut out of the Oscars. According to News Nation’s sources, it’s because Oscar voters found Cynthia and Ariana’s whole dynamic to be somewhat creepy.

Ariana Grande isn’t getting her golden statue. The singer/actress may have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda in “Wicked: For Good” at the Golden Globes, but the Oscar voters weren’t impressed. In fact, they were turned off completely.

”The movie wasn’t that great,” one voter told me. “The two have amazing on-screen chemistry but spent most of the movie apart.” And, the voter added: “I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances. They creeped a lot of people out and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked press tour was a master class on how to go viral — for the wrong reasons — as they delivered a message of odd codependency. The two were also heavily criticized for their massive weight loss and uncomfortable appearances.

The most talked-about incident occurred during a promotional panel when producer Marc Platt grabbed Ariana Grande’s arm and shook it vigorously in excitement. Grande appeared startled by the interaction, holding her arm “like an injured dog paw,” which prompted Cynthia Erivo to intervene. Erivo gently took Grande’s arm, cradled it protectively, and appeared to kiss it or put her head to it—a response viewers found bizarre, and online critics questioned why Erivo’s reaction was so intense for what seemed like a harmless moment of enthusiasm.

The duo’s “aura reading” exchange during the Paris premiere also unsettled people. When asked to describe each other’s auras in colors, Grande called Erivo, “Yellow, like sunshine… and purple,” then immediately panicked, blurting out, “Not purple! Did I just say that Cynthia Erivo’s aura was purple?!”—accidentally referencing Erivo’s starring role in “The Color Purple.”

Erivo responded with equally dramatic flair, describing Grande as “ciel blue, like aqua, and sunset-orange.” Social media users were split, with some finding it endearing while others commented, “I can’t go through this again” and accused them of “trying to go viral again with the same shenanigans.”

Then, at the New York City premiere, Grande became visibly overwhelmed by the aggressive photographers on the red carpet, raising her hands and pleading with them to “go easy.” According to forensic lip readers, she appeared to say, “If you could… my anxiety.” Erivo immediately rushed to her side, flagged down staff, and acted once again as Grande’s guardian.

Many in the industry found Erivo’s constant guardianship of Grande increasingly intense and bizarre. Grande later demonstrated ultimate solidarity when Erivo lost her voice hours before the premiere —Grande refused to do any interviews, even though she was healthy, choosing to stand by her co-star.

“The movie wasn’t that good and (Erivo and Grande) sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again,” a voter told me about the Oscar snub. “Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety — and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again.”