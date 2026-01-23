Did Oscar voters find Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked promotion ‘creepy’?

It’s sort of funny that last year’s awards season was so Wicked-intensive, with Oscar nominations for the film and for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Ari and Cynthia even performed at the Oscars, to widespread acclaim. One year later, and Wicked: For Good was completely shut out of the Oscars. Going into the nominations announcement, I think the team probably hoped for a nomination for Ariana and maybe some technical awards, but nope, they didn’t get any of that. Now, I’m not a Wicked hater, but I do think it was a big “ask” for the Academy to give another Oscar nomination to Ari for the exact same role/character. Like, that’s one snub which was completely predictable – Wicked is not The Godfather, you know? But people have theories about “why” Wicked was shut out of the Oscars. According to News Nation’s sources, it’s because Oscar voters found Cynthia and Ariana’s whole dynamic to be somewhat creepy.
Ariana Grande isn’t getting her golden statue. The singer/actress may have been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Glinda in “Wicked: For Good” at the Golden Globes, but the Oscar voters weren’t impressed. In fact, they were turned off completely.
”The movie wasn’t that great,” one voter told me. “The two have amazing on-screen chemistry but spent most of the movie apart.” And, the voter added: “I was also just completely turned off by their promotional performances. They creeped a lot of people out and in their rush to feel authentic, came off as cosplaying.”
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked press tour was a master class on how to go viral — for the wrong reasons — as they delivered a message of odd codependency. The two were also heavily criticized for their massive weight loss and uncomfortable appearances.
The most talked-about incident occurred during a promotional panel when producer Marc Platt grabbed Ariana Grande’s arm and shook it vigorously in excitement. Grande appeared startled by the interaction, holding her arm “like an injured dog paw,” which prompted Cynthia Erivo to intervene. Erivo gently took Grande’s arm, cradled it protectively, and appeared to kiss it or put her head to it—a response viewers found bizarre, and online critics questioned why Erivo’s reaction was so intense for what seemed like a harmless moment of enthusiasm.
The duo’s “aura reading” exchange during the Paris premiere also unsettled people. When asked to describe each other’s auras in colors, Grande called Erivo, “Yellow, like sunshine… and purple,” then immediately panicked, blurting out, “Not purple! Did I just say that Cynthia Erivo’s aura was purple?!”—accidentally referencing Erivo’s starring role in “The Color Purple.”
Erivo responded with equally dramatic flair, describing Grande as “ciel blue, like aqua, and sunset-orange.” Social media users were split, with some finding it endearing while others commented, “I can’t go through this again” and accused them of “trying to go viral again with the same shenanigans.”
Then, at the New York City premiere, Grande became visibly overwhelmed by the aggressive photographers on the red carpet, raising her hands and pleading with them to “go easy.” According to forensic lip readers, she appeared to say, “If you could… my anxiety.” Erivo immediately rushed to her side, flagged down staff, and acted once again as Grande’s guardian.
Many in the industry found Erivo’s constant guardianship of Grande increasingly intense and bizarre. Grande later demonstrated ultimate solidarity when Erivo lost her voice hours before the premiere —Grande refused to do any interviews, even though she was healthy, choosing to stand by her co-star.
“The movie wasn’t that good and (Erivo and Grande) sucked the air out of any red carpet they were on — and no one wanted to go through that again,” a voter told me about the Oscar snub. “Think of it this way: We were protecting Ariana from her anxiety — and Cynthia from having to intervene. Again.”
Yeah, I don’t actually believe that these are the reasons why WFG was snubbed. Towards the end of WFG’s promotional cycle last year, Erivo and Grande were completely punch-drunk, having been on the promotional trail for the better part of two years. If anything, I think they deserve praise for having gone through all of that without both of them having nervous breakdowns. These weird little moments cited in the piece are pretty harmless. Cynthia and Ariana came across as two women who really bonded and maybe became a bit codependent in a relatively innocent way. It’s far more likely that WFG was shut out because A) the movie wasn’t great and B) the Academy already made a big deal about the first Wicked movie last year.
Cynthia and Ari are exhausted from 2 years of promotion – running second in exhaustion is the rest of the planet.
Yeah, thats fair. It would’ve been unfair to give them another big Oscar night simply to draw ratings. The academy really stepped up for the movie last year.
Yeah no. That’s silly. From what I can tell, critics didn’t like the second movie as well as the first. And there’s a lot of good films and performances out there this year as competition.
The most simple & direct answer is: Wicked For Good is just an OK movie and not as good as Wicked (part 1). Even though Part 2 had more Jonathan Bailey (whom I love) in it and the theme was darker than Part 1, the editing and the flow of the movie was just not on par with Part 1. In addition, many very good movies and terrific performances came out in 2025, it was not a surprise that WFG got zero nomination.
I think it was borderline spiteful for Wicked for Good not to get ANY nominations at all.
Just because it wasn’t as amazing as Wicked doesn’t mean it wasn’t an enjoyable film – once you got your head around the more complicated story (with tie-ins to the Wizard of Oz) it completely made sense and the songs and visuals were very enjoyable.
I saw Wicked for Good FOUR times with different friends/family, and whilst I can’t say I was blown away the first time I watched it, mainly because I couldn’t remember that much of either Wicked or the Wizard of Oz), I enjoyed WFG more with each rewatch.
There’s been a big campaign to make the response to WFG about Cynthia and Ariana’s supposed ‘creepy’ friendship, which smacks of misogyny, homophobia (in the case of Cynthia), and possibly a bit of racism.
Anyway, the campaign seems to have worked, as even people who haven’t seen WFG go on about Cynthia and Erivo’s ‘creepiness’.
A crying shame, as WFG deserved better. The costumes, sets etc are just as good as in Wicked, as both films were made at the same time.
So for WFG to not even get a single NOMINATION? WTF!!!
Funny how male movie stars who bond in their roles never get accused of “creepiness”.
No… it is not spiteful, borderline or otherwise. It might very well be an enjoyable film, but “enjoyable” is not really the factor that matters the most if at all. I enjoy plenty of films that are never going to be nominated for an Oscar. There were just better movies this year. Lots of them.
It did kind of surprise me (god knows why in this world) how quickly Cynthia became the aggressive mentor in the way people see/narrate the interactions between Ariana and Cynthia. If there was a co-dependent relationship my guess would be that Ariana would be the lead on that as someone with her level of fame and having been famous for most of her life.
Part II was a weaker story. The “Oscar bait songs” weren’t good. Sorry to say but the acting was very flat as well (though that ties to the story). They won for production design and costumes last year, which pretty much locked them into not winning again this year when so many of the sets and costumes were also used in the second film. I am a little surprised at no makeup, but none of the other categories. Also in truth, the movie doesn’t work well as a standalone film. You *have* to have seen part one to understand a large part of the sequel.
I always felt they campaigned way to hard and to long which turned many people off.
The campaign was too long and neither Cynthia nor Ariana had anything new to offer. Their talk show anecdotes were the same and the red carpet appearances were repetitive. Academy voters had literally seen it all before.
They got all their flowers last year and number 2 was nothing new and no where near as good. So no flowers this year.
This. The first movie promotion was also SO over the top.
Branding on everything from suitcases to Crocs, a million interviews from the cast, massive ad budget, etc. It was A LOT. It was a great movie that deserved the noms, but folks were exhausted from the over-exposure the second time around.
I found their schtick during both press tours exhausting and strange myself. I think people are just kind of over them and these films tbh. Oversaturation is playing a huge part in think I think. And from what I heard the second film wasn’t all that great in comparison with the first. I don’t think it deserved any noms when compared with all the other films that got nominated.
So you haven’t seen the film… but have decided it didn’t deserve any noms?????????
Their friendship seems so performative, codependent and exhausting. Their behavior promoting the film was off-putting. They are two grown adults behaving as if they just survived a war. It was a movie and they got paid millions. Move on.
The third Lord of the Rings movie, The Return of the King, was the one that won the most academy awards.
But it wasn’t the best – at all.
Double-standards anyone?
Completely different movies and formats. LOTR is a very long novel and multiple books and spin offs. To quote Nikie Glazier the second Wicked movie is Wicked: For Money. They stretched out a two hour play in over 5 hours of film. It will never compare to LOTR.
Many would say that Return of the King WAS the best one in the series. (My personal vote is Two Towers bc of Helms Deep but ROTK is a really really close second. And so is Fellowship. Honestly that’s just one of the best trilogies ever made, just ask Colbert “will elijah wood join us?!? I DONT KNOW WILL HE???”)*
And anyway there’s a huge difference between three books being developed into three separate movies and one broadway play being two movies. It is entirely possible (and plausible) that splitting it into two was a gamble that just didnt pay off at awards season.
*tm “#1 TRILLY” from the late show with stephen colbert, its hilarious lol.
I was excited for and really looking forward to streaming this when it was available, but was going to wait until Christmas just to build it up . I have to say, the press tour did kind of seem creepy and it in fact did change my perception of the movie and them. When I came around to watching it, my attitude was must less enthusiastic and I hate that. It is what it is, and I don’t doubt many others felt the same.
I think it was mistake to split the movie into 2 parts. I think in the Academy’s eyes, Ariana and Cynthia were already nominated for these roles last year.
Completely agree and the Academy is right on their decision.
Absolutely agree. ROTK was very curate’s egg (as in parts of it were excellent, parts… not so much).
I love Cynthia and Ariana together. That’s talent off the charts. But, I haven’t seen the movie yet, so I can’t comment on its worthiness as a regular movie-watcher. I will say if the decision is based on anything other than the movie, but on female friendships, then boo. The voters are meant to be the experts.