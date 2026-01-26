Prince Harry’s stalker was just feet away from him in the London courtroom last week

Any day now, the British Home Office should announce the results of their security assessment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after Harry visited his father last September – and months after he lost his final appeal for police protection in the UK – the Home Office finally agreed to conduct the first security assessment for Harry since 2019. It’s widely rumored that the assessment will find that Harry, his wife and children should receive police protection if and when they visit the UK. It’s also rumored that Harry hopes RAVEC won’t f–k him over like they’ve been doing for the past six years. Alongside all of this speculation about Harry’s security in the UK, there have been several stories about how a well-known stalker has come dangerously close to Harry and his team during his recent visits to the UK. Well, that stalker was back last week for Harry’s appearances in the Royal Court of Justice.
The Duke of Sussex’s stalker sat a stone’s throw from him on two occasions at the High Court last week, The Telegraph can reveal. Prince Harry was in court for the opening of his privacy trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail and gave evidence two days later.
It can now be revealed that the known stalker, who it is understood may be suffering from mental health issues, attended the hearing on two of the four days the Duke was in court, taking a seat in the public gallery just a few metres behind him. On both occasions, the woman, who is on a list of known fixated individuals drawn up by a private intelligence company for the Duke, was immediately noticed by his private security team, which in turn alerted court security staff.
A source close to the Duke said: “There is nothing they could do; they are not the police. It’s a public building, and she has a right to be there.”
They added: “He is obviously always worried about his security situation; it’s not ideal.”
The incident coincided with an ongoing review of the security threat posed to the Duke, which was ordered by the Home Office in December.
Neil Basu, the former head of the UK’s Counter Terrorism unit, who held various positions on Ravec between 2018 and 2021, believes that without armed protection, the Duke has been left exposed. He told The Telegraph that to have a stalker repeatedly appearing in front of you “must be incredibly anxiety-inducing”.
“There are clearly people with fixations, and you can never fully know where that fixation will lead until you’ve assessed that person’s state of mind – it might be declarations of undying love and sending roses, or it might be wanting to cause harm,” he said. “If somebody keeps appearing in front of you… Imagine if you were a normal member of the public, you’d be absolutely terrified.”
Considering how many royal reporters were camped out in and around the courthouse last week, I’m surprised that this news didn’t come out earlier. Maybe there was some knowledge of this woman, but there was no confirmation until Harry had left the UK. Tom Sykes wrote in his Royalist Substack that he saw the woman too, and he thinks she was wearing a wig to disguise herself. He also pointed out that the court security was pretty loosey-goosey last week, and that it would have been much different if Harry had actual police security. Anyway, just further evidence that the British establishment really doesn’t give a f–k about the danger and threat Harry is under.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Wow. He needs security.
Glad even Sykes noted it & shared this concrete example of potential harm.
If she’s on the fixated list why couldn’t the police remove her from the premises? I don’t get this and the source close to Harry is likely a journalist. I doubt Harry’s team is discussing his security with the press.
Sounds like she’s followed him to various public events but if she’s not attempted anything physically or followed him somewhere like a private residence doubt the laws allow for specific action to be taken.
She followed him into a safe zone that wasn’t open to the public last time. I don’t think it’s that the police can’t do anything about it, it’s that they won’t.
Perhaps she hasn’t broken any laws.
It sounds like a list that Harry’s security staff drew up, not one made by or known to the police. I’m told that it’s hard enough to get police to act when you have an actual restraining order on someone, let alone someone who hasn’t caught any criminal charges (yet). Hopefully this story makes it clear why police involvement in Harry’s protection is paramount!
What I’m finding alarming is that the rota apparently recognize her, and have seen her before. Sykes writes that he thinks she was wearing a wig, which to me implies that he knows what she usually looks like and knows exactly who she is. Yikes.
And they still want him to bring the kids over? No way!
Absolutely where my thoughts went after reading this…
I call bullshit that court security could do nothing and she had a right to be there!! Strange that Sykes agreed that the court security was “loosey goosey “. Hope Harry gets his security back soon!!
When I read that news last week I wondered if this was on purpose to rattle him while questioned by the lawyer. Those people are son fundamentally dishonest that it’s something that wouldn’t surprise me. “A source close the the duke” is suspicious.
Exactly my thoughts! Let us stress him a little, let us pull him one day early as witness, let us raise the emotional pressure as much as we can. Also, really telling that the royal reporters would not speak about it asap. It is always what gives it away.
Their BS reminds me of this quote:
“If the facts are on your side, pound the facts; if the law is on your side, pound the law; if neither is on your side, pound the table“
It sounds like this is their version of pounding the table, just throwing anything at the wall hoping something will work. They must know how weak their case is.
Never heard that quote before, it is a good one! And ya, “those who have magic dont need tricks” .
Though I’m glad this stalker seems fairly benign (like the one who crawled in the Queens window)…..they all aren’t. Charles was shot at after a speech, The Queen was shot at while riding her horse in a parade, Anne had an attempted kidnap, etc etc. John Lennon. JFK. There really needs to be security for these major names that mentally ill people often fixate on.
Completely agree. This attitude of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ toward a known STALKER is terrifying. Maybe she hasn’t tried to harm him YET
The court security was loose-goosey? Well, that’s scary.
Sadly I think that the attending press all recognized the stalker and were hoping they’d do something so they would have a story to write. It’s like they don’t care this stalker has an obsession and that makes her dangerous?
Why does Sykes think that its a squaddie?! This is deranger territory
I was on twitter and there were several squad members saying that. Can I find that now? Of course not! I’m a lurker rather than a poster so it’s not on my timeline.
I was being stalked years ago by a young woman who was fixated on my professional role. She had mental illness and she was following not just me but a couple of other women in similar roles. It was very scary and the police weren’t much help because she hadn’t broken any laws and they believed she was harmless.
Her family finally got her professional help but until that happened, I spent a lot of time on the phone with the other women, comparing notes and strategizing. It was mentally draining.
Hope Harry gets security stat.