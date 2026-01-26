Prince Harry’s stalker was just feet away from him in the London courtroom last week

Any day now, the British Home Office should announce the results of their security assessment for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after Harry visited his father last September – and months after he lost his final appeal for police protection in the UK – the Home Office finally agreed to conduct the first security assessment for Harry since 2019. It’s widely rumored that the assessment will find that Harry, his wife and children should receive police protection if and when they visit the UK. It’s also rumored that Harry hopes RAVEC won’t f–k him over like they’ve been doing for the past six years. Alongside all of this speculation about Harry’s security in the UK, there have been several stories about how a well-known stalker has come dangerously close to Harry and his team during his recent visits to the UK. Well, that stalker was back last week for Harry’s appearances in the Royal Court of Justice.

The Duke of Sussex’s stalker sat a stone’s throw from him on two occasions at the High Court last week, The Telegraph can reveal. Prince Harry was in court for the opening of his privacy trial against the publisher of the Daily Mail and gave evidence two days later. It can now be revealed that the known stalker, who it is understood may be suffering from mental health issues, attended the hearing on two of the four days the Duke was in court, taking a seat in the public gallery just a few metres behind him. On both occasions, the woman, who is on a list of known fixated individuals drawn up by a private intelligence company for the Duke, was immediately noticed by his private security team, which in turn alerted court security staff. A source close to the Duke said: “There is nothing they could do; they are not the police. It’s a public building, and she has a right to be there.” They added: “He is obviously always worried about his security situation; it’s not ideal.” The incident coincided with an ongoing review of the security threat posed to the Duke, which was ordered by the Home Office in December. Neil Basu, the former head of the UK’s Counter Terrorism unit, who held various positions on Ravec between 2018 and 2021, believes that without armed protection, the Duke has been left exposed. He told The Telegraph that to have a stalker repeatedly appearing in front of you “must be incredibly anxiety-inducing”. “There are clearly people with fixations, and you can never fully know where that fixation will lead until you’ve assessed that person’s state of mind – it might be declarations of undying love and sending roses, or it might be wanting to cause harm,” he said. “If somebody keeps appearing in front of you… Imagine if you were a normal member of the public, you’d be absolutely terrified.”

[From The Telegraph]

Considering how many royal reporters were camped out in and around the courthouse last week, I’m surprised that this news didn’t come out earlier. Maybe there was some knowledge of this woman, but there was no confirmation until Harry had left the UK. Tom Sykes wrote in his Royalist Substack that he saw the woman too, and he thinks she was wearing a wig to disguise herself. He also pointed out that the court security was pretty loosey-goosey last week, and that it would have been much different if Harry had actual police security. Anyway, just further evidence that the British establishment really doesn’t give a f–k about the danger and threat Harry is under.