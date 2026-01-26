People: David & Victoria Beckham ‘would take Brooklyn back in a minute’

I’m not trying to get on my high horse about British-versus-American familial relationships (we’ve ALL got issues), but it does increasingly feel like it’s a very “British thing” for a groom’s parents/family to trash the ever-loving sh-t out of the bride. Maybe it’s just happening in very high-profile situations, but there’s also a sense from the British media that their culture is simply all about “a son must choose his parents over his wife in every situation, or else the parents lose their f–king minds.” In the case of David and Victoria Beckham’s estrangement from their son Brooklyn, there has never really been an acknowledgement from D&V that, oh right, our eldest son is married and of course he’s going to take his wife’s side in family disputes. David and Victoria continue to blank on Nicola and treat her like she doesn’t exist to them. Last year, D&V even told Brooklyn that Nicola wasn’t welcome at David’s birthday. Well, People Magazine has an exclusive straight from Team Beckham. Check out what they are NOT saying about Nicola.
David and Victoria Beckham are prepared to welcome their son, Brooklyn, back into their lives anytime he wants to reunite with them, a source says.
Following Brooklyn’s bombshell Instagram post slamming his parents on Jan. 19 — detailing what he claims is an ongoing attempt by his parents to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in the name of publicity — a source tells PEOPLE that the couple does not want to lose their son and would accept him back into their lives whenever he wants to form a relationship again.
“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute,” says the source. “They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is.”
According to the source, the Beckhams — who are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14 — were extremely upset after his Instagram post.
“They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” the source says.
Reps for David and Victoria did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the situation.
A second insider tells PEOPLE the Beckhams are hopeful that this strain between them will eventually end.
“David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source close the situation says. “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.”
The insider also gave more insight on the day to day communication between the young couple and David and Victoria.
“Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria,” the source says, adding that “they speak only through mediators.”
Brooklyn could not have been any clearer about his hurt and anguish over how his parents have treated Nicola, how devastated he was when they wouldn’t even allow Nicola to come to see David for his birthday, and how he feels like they’re trying to make him choose between his birth family and his wife. Brooklyn has also been pretty clear that he believes he and Nicola deserve an apology for the way they’ve been treated. And now, after all of that, Victoria and David are still like “we’re convinced Brooklyn will eventually come back to us!!” and “we only want HIM, not his wife!” Again, you can believe that Brooklyn and Nicola are talentfree nepo babies, but they’ve been married for almost four years, and the way his parents treat Nicola and her existence as his wife is appalling. The more D&V push these stories, the more we can see why Brooklyn felt the need to post those IG Stories.
Photos courtesy of Victoria’s IG, Nicola’s IG, Avalon Red and Cover Images.
It’s patriarchy. There is an observation, every narcissist requires an enabler who is also an enforcer — and that is Victoria’s role for David and his ego, and their dynamic comes across in their Netflix show to an appalling degree. She’s surrendered her ego to David-worship. She expects her son to do the same. And her sacrifice is presented as the justification for everyone else to do the same. Bonkers. But not atypical. FWIW, David loses all appeal for me as soon as he opens his mouth to speak. It’s just a high, squeaky, chavvy sound and it grates on my ears like nails on a chalkboard. Like, we measure people from the neck up. It’s like that scene in SATC when Samantha seduces the firefighter and as soon as he starts prattling on in a kind of outer borough accent, she just shuts him up. Whereas Victoria — Posh Spice — is, as they say here, quite well-spoken. It’s a class dynamic.
John Oliver did an impression of David Beckham while mocking those cheesy Qatar travelogues DB did for the last World Cup, and I cannot unhear the impression. Now, whenever DB talks, my brain just automatically replaces his voice with that.
Wow talk about separation anxiety these parents are suffering from losing their hostage to a life he wants to lead. Brooklyn grew up and became an adult and his parents are having all kinds of fits because he is now in control of his own life. Seek some counseling Beckhams because you won’t have any relationship with him until you do!!
I did a deep dive because I really didn’t understand this debacle and it’s a great distraction. So, basically, these two are trying to set themselves up as an alternate royal family, hence the obsession with knighthood, and they expect their children to be part of that image. Brooklyn was allowed to be a bad boy, just as princes are, but was expected to marry an English aristo. It’s social climbing 101.
So here’s the major difference, I guess between Brit and American celebs. To an American celeb, money and fame ARE peak status. To Brits who already have money and fame, they still aren’t part of the upper echelons so they seek aristo status.
Not saying the American obsession with celebs is better, though. Britain isn’t currently being ruled by a failed reality star.
Very telling.
They’ll take Brooklyn in a minute. Zero mention of Nicola.
hear! hear!
And of course they would have Brooklyn back in a minute, because HE IS NOT THE PROBLEM. THEY ARE THE PROBLEM.
With a family like that, who needs enemies?
It’s the same rage that William directs at Meghan for taking Harry away from him, not that he loves Harry, but he thought he owned him.
Oh really? After all this time of siccing the raggedy azz trash British gutter press on your kid and his spouse, NOW you want to play the loving parents? Clownery. Pure clownery.
The minute Brooklyn published his grievance, it should have been clear to his parents that their son was in agony, and the best thing they could do would be to STFU to the press.
Instead, these two have doubled down on public exposure with a daily drumbeat of stories–they’d take him back. They’re worried about him. Pictures of his siblings on dates as if to prove they are a healthy family.
All they are proving is that Brooklyn was right to cut them off.
It’s clear now that these manipulative narcissists are going to play out every moment for public pity–“Missing Brooklyn at Easter!” “Our boy won’t see his sister graduate.”
Brooklyn, if you read celebrity gossip please know that we know you were right to speak your truth and move on.
Exactly! The minute a couple marry, they are their own family. Siblings and parents are the extended family. For the Beckhams to not include Nicola in a family celebration is an affront to Brooklyn and Nicola.
> Brooklyn, if you read celebrity gossip please know that we know you were right to speak your truth and move on.
Amen! Bless Brooklyn Beckham for taking this public. I hope that narcisstic family abuse is talked about every day from now on , it has become an epidemic.
How lucky for the commenters who live without that brutal experience.
i wonder if there will be an oprah interview
Unlikely.
They want their son to divorce and come crawling back. Same mentality as Windsor
That’s the problem with running your family like a “firm.” It just doesn’t work in the modern world. The walls are down and people marry who they want to marry.
Absolutely no soul searching/reflection is being done by the Beckhams.
@Amy Bee instead they’ve done the exact same thing Brooklyn complained about: the Fail had friends of VB giving extensive quotes defending affectionate mum being tipsy at the wedding! Forget PR and briefing the Fail and instead reach out to your son and daughter in law privately if you genuinely want to reconcile.
That is very odd phrasing for a parent-child relationship. One “takes back” a lover after a breakup or a thing. Not one’s own son.
Exactly my reaction. Ewww, please stop being gross about your son.
Interestingly enough, theory over the weekend said it was about money, the Peltzbeckhams wanted money to buy another mansion, her dad said no way (cos he can’t stand Brooklyn) and so did David and Victoria and the kids were mad they couldn’t buy another mansion. Who does that remind you of? Lols
So very sussex coded. We will take HIM back.
Like she does not exist.
Well, the tabloid “journalists” aren’t that bright. the Sussex playbook is right there to be used.
Always been neutral on beckhams, i was too old to give a crap about the spice girls. Not a soccer fan. But they seemed….harmless and silly.
Now i am appalled by them.
Is Nicola in his ear, influencing him- absolutely, she is his WIFE. Life partner.
That is how it is supposed to be.
Yup it’s the same playbook, maybe they share the same PR firm?
They look really bad, just like Harry’s leftovers.
The son is the one who said he wants no reconciliation. So they said that, they would welcome him back.
This is what is said in the article also: “As for the future, the Beckhams are resolute. They want to sit down and sort out their differences with Brooklyn and Nicola. But sadly for them, it’s the one thing that the young couple have repeatedly refused to do.”
I’m sorry. I do not doubt that Victoria and David have caused some issues, but I also think their daughter-in-law has over these past years. I just can’t dump on one side. Sorry, not sorry.
I’ve read the emails in the lawsuit in which Peltz sued one of the many wedding planners they had and called his princess “a world-famous actress.” LMAO. When the wedding planners who took over six weeks before the wedding were struggling with the 500 or 600 guest list and playing catch-up, repeatedly asking to meet with Nicola, and her mother, needing contact info on many regarding the RSVPs and the COVID protocol, Nicola didn’t meet with them and told them to Google it. How on earth do you Google a probably rich guest’s private contact information? The mother also told the wedding planners not to let Victoria know how bad everything was, but the wedding planners said that Victoria had provided everything in perfect order and all contact information for their part of the guests.
When Nicola, her mother, and the father met with the second wedding planners and it was all a mess so close to the wedding, he said he wanted to cancel the wedding. His wife didn’t say, You can’t do that. It would break your daughter’s heart marrying the love of her life. The mother said that he couldn’t do that because it would ruin (or harm) Nicola’s career. So a month before the massive wedding, they moved on to their third wedding planner. Nicola had the horrible Elon Musk at her movie premiere. I side-eye anyone hanging with that lot. I side-eye her MAGA family.
I could go on about all the back and forth after the marriage. I just think people are naive to blame one side completely. So I wish them all well and hope one day they will reconcile. So maybe an olive branch will be offered, and Nicola and Brooklyn will sit down with them.
Very obviously not mentioning his wife. Well, you can get why he wouldn’t want to speak with them then.
The son said he wants no reconciliation. They are speaking of their son who said that.
This is what is said in the full article I read also: “As for the future, the Beckhams are resolute. They want to sit down and sort out their differences with Brooklyn and Nicola. But sadly for them, it’s the one thing that the young couple have repeatedly refused to do.”
David and Victoria Beckham, the gold medallist Toxic Parents.
When are these people going to realize that a man will choose his wife over his birth family?
Victoria comes across as supremely insecure. She is fighting to be the only, and most important ‘Mrs. Beckham’. That’s why she is playing positions with Nicola. But Victoria has three sons, so she will have to potentially deal with three other Mrs. Beckhams. She needs to come to terms with that. If she wants to cement her place as the matriarch of the family she needs to bring her sons’ wives closer to her and respect her sons as men who will head their own families. If she sticks to her current playbook she will eventually alienate the other two sons as well down the road.
As mothers, we have to keep in mind that wives give those sons something that mothers do not. Something strong enough and important enough to get that man to take her as a spouse. A parent cannot get between that and shouldn’t waste their time trying. Yes we love our children and want them to stay close to us, but they don’t stay babies forever and the dynamic has to change as they grow.
Victoria is in for a world of disappointment if she doesn’t learn this quickly.
The pain of family who insist they love you while refusing to accept who you actually are is so very real.
Man its been four years since the wedding? Time flies. Anyway, I wish them the best, toxic family/in-laws are the worst.