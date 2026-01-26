People: David & Victoria Beckham ‘would take Brooklyn back in a minute’

I’m not trying to get on my high horse about British-versus-American familial relationships (we’ve ALL got issues), but it does increasingly feel like it’s a very “British thing” for a groom’s parents/family to trash the ever-loving sh-t out of the bride. Maybe it’s just happening in very high-profile situations, but there’s also a sense from the British media that their culture is simply all about “a son must choose his parents over his wife in every situation, or else the parents lose their f–king minds.” In the case of David and Victoria Beckham’s estrangement from their son Brooklyn, there has never really been an acknowledgement from D&V that, oh right, our eldest son is married and of course he’s going to take his wife’s side in family disputes. David and Victoria continue to blank on Nicola and treat her like she doesn’t exist to them. Last year, D&V even told Brooklyn that Nicola wasn’t welcome at David’s birthday. Well, People Magazine has an exclusive straight from Team Beckham. Check out what they are NOT saying about Nicola.

David and Victoria Beckham are prepared to welcome their son, Brooklyn, back into their lives anytime he wants to reunite with them, a source says. Following Brooklyn’s bombshell Instagram post slamming his parents on Jan. 19 — detailing what he claims is an ongoing attempt by his parents to sabotage his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham in the name of publicity — a source tells PEOPLE that the couple does not want to lose their son and would accept him back into their lives whenever he wants to form a relationship again. “They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute,” says the source. “They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is.” According to the source, the Beckhams — who are also parents to sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 14 — were extremely upset after his Instagram post. “They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” the source says. Reps for David and Victoria did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the situation. A second insider tells PEOPLE the Beckhams are hopeful that this strain between them will eventually end. “David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source close the situation says. “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.” The insider also gave more insight on the day to day communication between the young couple and David and Victoria. “Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria,” the source says, adding that “they speak only through mediators.”

[From People]

Brooklyn could not have been any clearer about his hurt and anguish over how his parents have treated Nicola, how devastated he was when they wouldn’t even allow Nicola to come to see David for his birthday, and how he feels like they’re trying to make him choose between his birth family and his wife. Brooklyn has also been pretty clear that he believes he and Nicola deserve an apology for the way they’ve been treated. And now, after all of that, Victoria and David are still like “we’re convinced Brooklyn will eventually come back to us!!” and “we only want HIM, not his wife!” Again, you can believe that Brooklyn and Nicola are talentfree nepo babies, but they’ve been married for almost four years, and the way his parents treat Nicola and her existence as his wife is appalling. The more D&V push these stories, the more we can see why Brooklyn felt the need to post those IG Stories.