Nikkhah: Prince Harry lied in court, he enjoyed being a working royal

Following Prince Harry’s appearances at London’s Royal Court of Justice last week, there’s a concerted effort being made by royal reporters and royalist columnists to call Harry a liar. One would think that if ANL/The Mail had a good defense against Harry and his co-plaintiffs’ lawsuit, there would be no need for Roya Nikkhah and Camilla Tominey to position themselves as nagging mothers, arguing that Harry doesn’t even know what he’s talking about, no one can take him seriously, after all, he wrote a bestselling memoir! Roya’s post-court-testimony piece was the more bizarre one, as she tries to convince her readers and herself that Harry actually *liked* being on display constantly and his girlfriends deserved to be stalked and harassed by the tabloids because of something something Harry wrote Spare!! An excerpt from Nikkhah’s piece:
On the stand, [Harry] explained that, in his former life as a working royal, he was bound by the institution’s “never complain, never explain” mantra, forced like the rest of his family to put up and shut up. But some recollections may vary. The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales have fought and won legal battles for invasions of privacy — Charles over the Mail on Sunday’s publication of extracts of his private diaries in 2005, William and Kate over photographs of the couple holidaying in France published in the French magazine, Closer, in 2012 and, last year, for photos published in Paris Match of their family skiing holiday in Courchevel, France.
As for Harry’s claim that he was “not allowed to complain” inside the institution, the history books again tell a different story. Harry’s grievances were given plenty of airtime by courtiers, memorably in November 2016 when he directed his communications secretary to issue a highly charged statement about the treatment of his new girlfriend, Meghan Markle, attacking a “wave of abuse and harassment” by the media. Issued while Charles was on an official visit to Bahrain and blowing his father’s coverage out of the water, it was hardly the action of a prince shackled by royal protocol.
Here is a central mission of Harry’s media crusade. Terse and tearful under cross-examination on Wednesday, he painted a picture of the most reluctant royal. Before he left these shores with Meghan for California in 2020, he said his years in the royal fold were marred by the pretence of being “forced to perform” for the press at events, despite his “uneasy” relationship with them. “There was no alternative,” he said. “I was conditioned to accept it.”
Much of being a member of the royal family is a performance — on palace balconies, on overseas tours, while hosting controversial heads of state with a game face on. Of all the royals I’ve watched over the years, Harry was best at winning performances and media stunts, ensuring maximum coverage for the family business and his own causes.
For the most part, he looked like he enjoyed it. If high jinks in Jamaica sprinting with Usain Bolt on a tour honouring Queen Elizabeth’s diamond jubilee in 2012 were performed under duress for the media, then we were all fooled. If the “mic drop” video with granny and the Obamas, which marked Harry’s 2016 Invictus Games in Orlando, Florida, was performed for the press against his will, then he’s a much better actor than I thought.
“Hindsight is a beautiful thing, Mr White,” Harry told Anthony White KC, who was defending ANL in court. There is hindsight, and then there is revisionist theory. Come on, Harry, admit it — you were very good as a professional prince, and you didn’t hate every single second of it.
As for the duke’s witness statement that his treatment by the media “feels like every aspect of your life behind closed doors is being displayed to the world for amusement, entertainment and money”, and his witness-box broadside that “I’ve never believed my life is open season to be commercialised by these people [the media]”, imagine how those declarations landed with the rest of his family.
After penning a bestselling memoir that revealed many of his family’s most private moments, a back catalogue of splashy interviews with Oprah Winfrey, and a tell-all Netflix documentary, Harry has commercialised much of his private life and — without their permission — his family’s.
It’s breathtaking to watch these people twist themselves in knots to justify their own industry’s appalling breaches of privacy and decency. Beyond Harry and his lawsuits, people have sued these same tabloids for publishing private letters, for hacking into their phones, for accessing medical records, for literally breaking into homes. And yet, magically, the argument is that Harry actually deserved to be treated that way because A) he was born into this toxic system and B) when he eventually escaped the toxic institution, he told his story in his own voice. THAT is what is unforgivable to people like Roya Nikkhah, that Harry refused to let his abusers tell his story. As for her other argument, that Harry sometimes enjoyed being a prince – it’s far more likely that Harry learned that his position afforded him a wonderful platform, and for a time, that trade-off was somewhat acceptable to him. Then he met Meghan, and the same system which abused him turned their attention on the woman he loved. Of course that made him rethink the lifetime of tradeoffs.
Ummm, yes, Harry was very good as a professional prince. He performed very well for the press. PERFORMED. His dad paid him a yearly stipend to perform for the press. And a lot of that brought attention to charities so of course he did. These reporters are lucky he was so good at it and gave them good copy for as long as he did. Where’s their gratitude, jeez. And 2016 being the first time he complained was because he was defending his future wife. That’s not exactly the best example to try and prove some point. Bc that was the beginning of the end. Weak sauce argument. Go cover William, the prince you have.
Amazing how these appalling hacks seem unable to understand the meaning of ‘privacy’ or that the ANL case is about alleged UNLAWFUL information gathering. Nikkah certainly should, as she works for the Times and Murdoch’s NGN was forced into a settlement by Harry last year – an eight figure sum in damages, legal costs, admission of UIG and apologies for him and Diana 🤔
His dad paid him very little remember when he used to wait for TK Maxx sale?
Oh, I think we all know who the liar is here. Is she desperate?
The rota are really upset that Harry said in court, hand on bible, that he didn’t like them. At all. They really thought they had a relationship with him and that he misses them and hates being with his wife. These people are ridiculous
🎯🎯🎯
I’m still laughing over how definitively Harry said he was not close to or friends with Becky English and Katie Nicholls. Amazing. And yeah, it’s got all the royal reporters in their feels. As evidenced by this pouty article claiming to know Harry’s mind better than he does. Please.
Those ladies probably spent the better part of 2 decades SWOONING over every interaction they had with Harry. He’s clearly incredibly charming and sexy. I can see them crying in their beans and toast this week “I thought we had something SPECIAL, Harry!”
Who is that one pathetic woman (I can’t use the word “journalist” to describe these people) who met Harry once for like an hour and hasn’t shut up about it for decades? Delusional
Lorelei, it was 15 minutes and it’s that decrepit old witch with a very bad wig, who creates narratives based on the voices in her head, as Omid Scobie once memorably intimated. She spun those 15 minutes into a “biography” without authorisation (Harry met her under duress and was said to have been infuriated about her book), and ever since then, has claimed to know Harry’s intimate feelings about everything, and of course, blames his wife for every negative narrative she dreams up. I had her name in my head and it vanished as I was typing this. 😀
This is why they call him a liar and mean it. Not just because it suits the narrative and protects who they’re supposed to, but on a personal level they think he’s a liar because he treated them professionally and they took that as friendship. Which makes me wonder how contemptuously William treats them.
They’re either so unable to put personal feelings aside when interacting with people they don’t like that they don’t recognize it as a possibility, or they’re conditioned to accept abusive behavior from people they’re covering.
Yeah, I guess we should add Royah to the long list of rota reporters who seem to believe that they know Harry better than he knows himself! “No, really, he loved every minute of the attention. Who are you gonna believe, Harry himself? Or the self-appointed Harry “experts” who have been digging through his phone records and waiting for him outside of nightclubs like groupies?” It’s creepy.
Harry enjoyed engaging with people. He loved representing his country and grandma. He AND Meghan wanted to continue to represent the Crown. They wanted to do so *without* the intrusive, lying British media. That was always the issue.
Harry saw his mom destroyed, emotionally and ultimately physically, by tabloids. It’s sad to me how it seems to get swept away, but as someone who watched it live, Princess Diana was chased by paparazzi to her death. Hunted. Harry has always hated the Royal rota, the British tabloids. Always. And they deserve his disdain. But, that has nothing to do with his clear enjoyment he got representing the Crown in the UK and Commonwealth. He despises you, Nikkah, not being a Prince.
Just because Harry was so good at his job, doesn’t mean he enjoyed every single aspect of it.
I’m good at my job too, but some of the people I work with irritate the ever loving crap out of me. But I put up a professional front as it is necessary for survival.
Agree, and the flip side is that he also didn’t hate every single aspect of it. I’m sure he enjoyed meeting Usain Bolt, and the mic drop video with his grandmother was for Invictus which obviously is very important to him. You can want a different life for yourself without hating everything about your old life.
for him, the press intrusion was the big issue, and how his family worked with the press.
Also does Nikkah forget how the press flipped the eff out and how pissed KP was about that 2016 statement defending Meghan????
It’s the current future king and queen who don’t like royal work but Roya can’t ever say that.
This. 100%
I’d love to know how much of the truth the ROTA members admit to themselves when they’re in private (and possibly had a few drinks).
Exactly. They hardly work at all and clearly hate their job. It’s pretty obvious. Whatever they want to say about Will and Kate they put on Harry and Meghan
So because he wasn’t an unprofessional a****** while working, that means that he loved every second of it and that he didn’t have any issues with how things were run? This is how you know they’re desperate, and that they don’t have a good concept of how business actually works. Professionals act like they have some sense even if they don’t like their jobs because it’s their job and their behavior is not only a reflection of the company, but also themselves.
This also tells me that the ANL case is dead in the water, and they all know it. Not just from Harry’s testimony but from the other claimants testimony and the evidence. And even if they did believe that he really enjoyed being a working royal, how does that justify their continued harassment and overstepping of his personal life, business, and professional endeavors?
Especially if ” Much of being a member of the royal family is a performance — on palace balconies, on overseas tours, while hosting controversial heads of state with a game face on” He’s not working royal so why do you keep expecting him to perform?
Considering their future king IS an unprofessional a$$hole while “working,” they need to denigrate Harry’s legacy as much as possible to prop up the loser they’re stuck with.
The delusion it takes to presume that you know what someone thinks or wants when you have no relationship with them aside from legalized stalking. These loons have convinced themselves that they actually know and have relationships with people who just nod and walk right by them. Make it make sense!
I’m with you! Claiming that Harry wasn’t miserable 100% of the time is a choice. “We saw you laugh, Harry! You were having FUN with Usain Bolt and the Obamas, we just know it!!!”
I am embarrassed for these grown ass adults.
She avoided mentioning Meghan’s lawsuit which she won against them for them illegally publishing her letter to her father or his other lawsuits against the UK media that he won because of media intrusion and illegal information gathering. A lawsuit that the royals actively discouraged her from filing. One that only happened because they used council outside the royal fold. Or that he had his, his wife’s and their infant son’s security removed from his father for this very lawsuit. As the Spare it has been obvious, more so since they left, that his treatment within that institution was always different from his brother and others in that family. No one else was living in a cramped underground apartment under a parking space. No one else was pushed out to do royal engagements that others refused to do, I’m talking about you William and Kate who avoided visiting African countries for royal tours for over a decade. The obvious racist articles attacking his wife and child being allowed and ignored while the media were quickly made to apologize for making a stupid joke about George or other white members of the royal family. She also didn’t mention the media’s own declaration of how he and Meghan were going outside the royal protocol by suing or complaining about their reporting. So which is it RN, is it okay to sue or explain and complain or is it against royal protocol and that is why Harry and Meghan were not liked by the royal family, institution and Royal Rota?
The main thing I’ve admired about Harry’s approach in dealing with the British establishment that controls the levers of power in Britain (media barons, courtiers, etc.) is that he has leveraged the best ways to ensure his position is documented for the historical record in legitimate forums in his own words. Namely, his 2016 statement against ‘media harassment’ of Meghan when she was his girlfriend), the 2021 Apple mental health series, the 2021 Oprah interview, the 2022 Netflix docu-series, the 2023 ‘Spare’ memoir (and press to promote it), the 2025 BBC interview and most importantly the years long cases fought in the British Judiciary (Her/His Majesty’s Courts). The tabloids are fighting a losing battle at this point.
Harry is a Maverick and the historical record will legitimately reflect his fortitude as an individual (David) against a powerful establishment (Goliath). 🍻 In hindsight, I think his approach has been surgical which seems to be a reflection of his battle tested military service.
No one’s life story should be written by their abuser and that is what these Royal reporters are they are abusers with a keyboard ⌨️… and abusers are always worse when the person they abuse leaves, I attribute these articles to the fact that the rota are grasping for control that they desperately want back but have yet to realize is gone forever. I think this last lawsuit opened so poorly they are all a little scared.
If I recall correctly, Harry said all the information he included in Spare was information that had been written about in the tabloids and he was giving the correct version. They are so offended that he writes about his own life when they make money by doing it. They are even more offended that Spare sold so well and was a best seller when their miserable books fail.
Whenever I see the name Roya Nikkha, for some reason I read it as Royal Nickel and that’s all any of her fictional writing is worth.
Years ago I had a job I hated but needed. But I was a professional and smiled through it, was friendly, and if you didn’t know me, you’d think it was my dream job and I was enjoying life. I could not wait to quit that job for something better.
None of these reporters know Harry. Having your picture taken with him and maybe having a single breezy conversation over a beer is not a relationship, no matter how delusional they are.
And while Harry may have enjoyed meeting people and helping people, if he says he did not enjoy it under the royal constraints, then he didn’t enjoy it. I am so glad he published Spare and is holding the media’s feet to the flames. He has a voice and he will use it. He can and is speaking for himself.
Also, if the release of the letter saying stop being racist toward my (then) girlfriend (now wife) wiped coverage of Charles’s overseas activities it’s because the media CHOSE to report on it more than Charles’s stuff. That’s not Harry’s fault. It was a complete choice on the media’s side.
The royal press are very hurt by what Harry said on the stand and Roya Nikkhah’s article is evidence of that. These people really thought that they were his friend and his comments last week confirmed that he didn’t enjoy having to perform for the press. Roya Nikkhah still has her profile picture on Twitter the photo of her interviewing Harry at KP.
She does not! Wow, the delusions!
Harry’s words about his experience is reinforced by his mother’s words about her experience. The royals ‘perform’ because they have to, and the British media has boldly stated that it’s their job to pose and cut the ribbons famously printing “we pay you pose” when there was pushback against their intrusive coverage.
History (Diana’s experience with British media intrusion) is being repeated with the Sussexes. Harry has exposed their decades old nefarious acts. The media has hidden their unlawful practices for decades. His mother died as a result of tabloid media and paparazzi intrusions and the journalists are banding together to push back because their associates have been credibly accused of unlawful information gathering for the stories they published about her son Harry after she died. They claim they had stopped while ANL claims it never engaged in unlawful information gathering. 😏 Roya is a member of the media ‘mafia’ so this article is reflective of her connection to the industry as well as her attempt to deflect media responsibility and maintain the omertà about their shady ‘journalistic’ practices.
There’s a difference between making a funny video with your grandmother and having reporters tear down your wife.
There’s also a difference between racing Usain Bolt and having parapazzi chase your mother into a Paris tunnel or having them chase the car conveying you and your wife through the streets of New York City.
Agreed @Quitecontrary
Everyone performs their role for the job they are paid to do. Sometimes we detest some aspects of our role but we still perform it if it is part of the job description for which we are employed. It’s as simple as that. It applied to Harry in his role for the ‘job’ he was born to do. Roya and her clique refuse to accept that for Harry. 🤷🏽♀️
The difference is we could leave our jobs without an entire establishment pursuing and harassing us several years after we left whether our departure was acrimonious or not.
Never complain. Never explain. Yet the keens don’t do that. Scoot is whining about harry . Each day. And they were caught out vacationing when keen supposedly can’t work . And she hit the slopes. Scoot wanted harry out and wanted to break up harry and Meghan. Charles complained about his parents through his authorized biography.
It is everybody’s right to privacy and not to be placed under illegal electronic surveillance. Everybody has the right to decide what they disclose to others and when. RR seem to think they have divine right to provide commentary on Harry’ s life and make a handsome living gossiping about him. They act like they own him body and soul and they know him better than he knows himself. Apparently Harry has no right to talk for himself, write an autobiography or appear in a documentary about his life. He is not allowed to tell his own story or correct the narrative imposed on him by outsiders. He has not given up the right to privacy nor is he a hypocrite for telling his own life story to set the record straight. RR know the Firm brief them but pretend that senior royals don’t complain or explain. They have been putting out their version of events for years, briefing against Harry and Meghan. They were silenced until they were exiled and were free to put the record straight. Everybody else is allowed to make money off them but they aren’t allowed to stand up for themselves?! This is all Kafkaesque! RR can write any old BS but Harry and Meghan aren’t allowed to speak for themselves?