Page Six lied about the Sussexes’ crowd at the ‘Cookie Queens’ Sundance screening

On Saturday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first Sundance Film Festival premiere event for Cookie Queens, the documentary they executive produced about Girl Scout Cookies and the girls who sell them. On Sunday morning, Harry and Meghan were back in action, attending an early-morning premiere at Sundance. Meghan even spoke ahead of the screening, and she and Harry chatted with some of the entertainment reporters at the early-morning “red carpet.” More on that in a moment. Soon after the Sunday morning screening, Page Six bizarrely claimed that the screening was poorly attended, and that the half-empty theater was just further evidence of the Sussexes’ declining popularity:

The Sussexes couldn’t sell out Sundance. Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Park City, Utah, bow of the new documentary they produced, “Cookie Queens,” Sunday morning, there were plenty of open seats at the Eccles Theatre. As the film began, roughly 150 unoccupied spots remained in the balcony, plus some scattered chairs on the ground. That number ultimately tightened to about 60, as lucky wait-listers slowly filled empty places reserved for high-paying pass-holders (the coveted express badge costs $6,900), who mostly passed on the visiting royals. “Cookie Queens,” which was enthusiastically received by the Park City crowd, is an adorable heartwarmer that follows several precocious Girl Scouts from all over the US on their quest to sell as many cookie boxes as possible. A ticket to a starry and exclusive Sundance screening is typically a hot commodity. They are extremely difficult to get into. In the same theater the night before, at the mobbed premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “The Invite,” starring Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, staff had to turn away about 100 actual ticket holders — as seats there are not assigned. In an uncommon move at Sundance for an executive producer, Markle, 44, spoke onstage before the film. She suggested the mountain town might be hungover from boozy Saturday parties. “Thank you so much for being here bright and early,” she said. “I know some of you probably had late nights last night, so extra thanks for the effort.” Before the lights went down, Harry, 41, walked around hugging people who appeared to be involved with the film. “My husband and I and Archewell Productions, we are so proud and privileged to be able to support and uplift ‘Cookie Queens,’” the “Suits” alum added.

So, all of this was a lie. It was picked up by Tom Sykes and some of the British outlets, because that was the whole purpose of Page Six’s lie. The Sunday morning screening was actually sold out, as were all of the other screenings. Page Six’s lie was so egregious, even Matthew Belloni – Puck News’ entertainment/media guy and a pretty big deal – tweeted out the absurdity of the lie. It was also abundantly clear that the Sunday screening was well-attended by entertainment reporters – Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter all sent their biggest reporters to the screening and they all got exclusive footage and/or comments from Meghan. Why did Page Six lie about something so easily proven false?

This is silly, it was a packed house at 9am for a documentary in the biggest theater… https://t.co/axvpe1SvVM — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) January 25, 2026

Yes they did. Every single screening sold out. Nice try though! pic.twitter.com/TTlxLnfcj6 — montecito royals (@house_of_sussex) January 25, 2026

In a rare move at Sundance, programmer Kim Yutani welcomes an executive producer to introduce a filmmaker before the screening but for good reason as she invites Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to offer remarks about Cookie Queens and filmmaker Alysa Nahmias. Prince Harry looked on… pic.twitter.com/ZY2U4yCQRO — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) January 25, 2026