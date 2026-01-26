The Obamas, Bill Clinton & many more made statements about Alex Pretti’s murder

The murder of Alex Pretti on Saturday feels like a sea change. I’ve been wrong before – I thought the same when an ICE agent murdered Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis and called her a “f–king bitch” after he shot her repeatedly. But Pretti’s murder seems to have inspired a lot of people to sit up and actually do something and stand for something. Following Pretti’s murder, Barack and Michelle Obama spoke out. Bill Clinton spoke out. The NBA’s players union issued a statement. The Minneapolis Chamber of Commerce issued a statement. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called in the National Guard to protect people from ICE and Border Patrol, and he’s publicly called on the Trump administration to remove ICE and Border Patrol from his state. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been ordering ICE to leave his city. The Minneapolis police are investigating Pretti’s murder as a crime, and it’s more than possible that the federal agents who assaulted and murdered Pretti could be criminally charged.

Two Democratic former presidents on Sunday condemned the scenes in Minnesota after Alex Pretti was killed this weekend, framing the tragedy as a pivotal moment that calls Americans to “speak up” and take action. Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama called Pretti’s death a “heartbreaking tragedy” in a statement. “It should also be a wake-up call to every American, regardless of party, that many of our core values as a nation are increasingly under assault,” the Obamas wrote. The Obamas criticized the “unprecedented tactics” the Department of Homeland Security has employed, saying “people across the country have been rightly outraged by the spectacle of masked ICE recruits and other federal agents acting with impunity and engaging in tactics that seem designed to intimidate, harass, provoke and endanger the residents of a major American city.” The Obamas said that “rather than trying to impose some semblance of discipline and accountability over the agents they’ve deployed, the President and current administration officials seem eager to escalate the situation, while offering public explanations for the shootings of Mr. Pretti and Renee Good that aren’t informed by any serious investigation — and that appear to be directly contradicted by video evidence.” The Obamas called on every American to “draw inspiration from the wave of peaceful protests in Minneapolis and other parts of the country” and said they hope administration officials change their approach and work with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey “to avert more chaos and achieve legitimate law enforcement goals.” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said Obama was exploiting the moment to “sow more division.” “Obama should join President Trump in urging local Democrat leaders — like Walz and Frey — to work with the Trump Administration to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” Jackson said in a statement. “Instead, they are attacking law enforcement and defending criminal illegal aliens with additional convictions for murder, rape, assault, and more.”

[From NBC News]

Someone pointed out (correctly) that even in modern authoritarian dictatorships, most fascist regimes would have avoided having their armed goons murder a citizen/nurse in broad daylight in the street and then lie about it. When Putin has people murdered, he poisons them privately or orders a defenestration. His goons rarely shoot people in the back of the head on a public street in front of witnesses, you know? Anyway, I remain full of contempt for every single person who voted for this in any way, and every single person who sat out the 2016 and 2024 elections.

This New York Times story is not paywalled, and it shows a second-by-second breakdown of what happened. Please scroll through it. This is not what America, or anywhere, should be https://t.co/fXbS3FOWZc pic.twitter.com/YLx9E6QEq0 — Alanis King (@alanisnking) January 26, 2026

The National Basketball Players Association has released a statement on the killings in Minneapolis: “Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent” pic.twitter.com/nrkgS6Dnqt — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 25, 2026