Dunlop: Prince William ‘believes he’s untouchable’ without Sussex thunder-stealing

Prince Harry spent the better part of six days in the UK last week. He was in town solely to testify in his case against the Mail/ANL, and to support his co-plaintiffs like Liz Hurley. He went to court for four days, and he skipped Friday, possibly because he was already on flying home. There has been zero gossip or reporting about Harry seeing anyone else during his visit or trying to meet up with any member of his family. His brother, in particular, made a point of trying to be as far away from London as possible during Harry’s visit. Sources also claimed that Prince William is committed to running away like a coward every time Harry visits, and that William is still endlessly “seething” about Harry’s ability to travel to the UK whenever he wants. So, obviously, this means it’s time for someone to point out that William comes across like a huge a–hole. That someone is Tessa Dunlop. From her i Paper column:
A brotherly meeting would have been a longshot: The prospect of William, the Prince of Wales, meeting his younger brother Harry for a cup of tea while he was in the UK last week was always something of a long shot.
William has so much on his plate: Subsequently, cancer diagnoses for both the King and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have further entrenched the distance between the two brothers. The mood music is clear – the inhabitants of Kensington Palace have more than enough on their plate without worrying about a disloyal duke.
Harry’s rethink: Meanwhile, over in California Harry has had time to rethink the impact of his dramatic departure. The Prince has quietly dropped his demand for an apology from the family he left behind in Britain, and in an interview last year he ruefully mused that there were some who would never forgive him. Be in no doubt: Harry was talking about his brother.
Untouchable Peg: William is not a man for turning and clearly doesn’t think he has to. Without the Sussexes stealing his thunder, the Prince of Wales would be forgiven for believing he is untouchable. Palace sources confirm that the beleaguered King depends heavily on his eldest son. The transition monarch and his fragile reign is an inflection point that further emboldens ideas of William’s unassailable position, all of which is dangerous for a man not known for his flexibility or moderation.
Honeybadger Peg: Note that despite the public outcry, the Prince of Wales did not attend the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Australia, in which England played Spain; ditto his refusal to obey the royal convention that insists the future king does not fly with his children in a helicopter. In other words, William does exactly what he wants to do. He does not want to make up with his younger brother, and so he won’t. Which is a great pity for the future of Britain’s monarchy.
William must reach out to Harry: The late Queen Elizabeth II has always been the obvious model for William’s future reign: a unifying figure, a point of stability across the generations, and crucially a monarch who comes to the throne without the baggage of his father. Yet any hopes of that will be dashed if he cannot bring himself to offer Harry a rapprochement. Forgiveness, after all, is an essential prerequisite for a future defender of the faith.
William the keen peacemaker: It is not as if William is afraid of wading into difficult territory elsewhere. According to Sir David Manning, his former foreign affairs adviser, the Prince was keen after visiting the Middle East in 2018 to “stay engaged with both the Jewish community in Britain and the Palestinians”. To be clear, the man who can’t reach out to his own brother wants to “help philanthropically on both sides of the line” in the world’s most intractable conflict.
The actual polling: If the sibling rupture continues the implications for monarchy are not good, and the polling is only heading in one direction. In 1983 the British Social Attitudes survey first took the nation’s royal temperature and the results were conclusive: 86 per cent of the population endorsed monarchy. But 40 years later in 2023 only 54 per cent of the population expressed any commitment to royalty, and they were almost all from older cohorts. Some of the younger generation have simply drifted away, but increasing numbers are actively hostile towards the idea of a hereditary monarchy. Among their ranks are those who hail Harry, the millennial prince, for his brave departure and single-minded pursuit of the press.
Redemptive prince: To have any chance of halting the royal family’s decline, “Willy” needs to set aside his differences and offer “Harold” an olive branch. Siblings can be hugely triggering, and the peace offering would no doubt cause William great pain. But the gains would be enormous. To welcome the Duke of Sussex back into the fold would set William apart as the redemptive Prince, a man well equipped to broaden monarchy’s appeal for the next generation. What a pity the prospect is just a pipe dream.
This is it in a nutshell: “Without the Sussexes stealing his thunder, the Prince of Wales would be forgiven for believing he is untouchable.” I believe this is why William basically had a nervous breakdown after Harry and Charles met for tea last September. Because after years of tantrums and rage-filled briefings, William actually felt vulnerable. He felt like he was no longer untouchable, that there was a real danger that Harry would come back and steal his thunder on a more regular basis. Which certainly gives people a different perspective on why William is so intractable about Harry, right? That it’s not actually about anything Harry did or said or this interview or that memoir. William has been trying to protect his “turf” and keep himself as the only game in town. He’s trying to ensure that Harry never steals his thunder again! Too late!! What’s so funny is that Harry now steals his thunder on an international level.
Anyway, I don’t think Dunlop or any of these commentators actually believe that William will suddenly change his mind or do the work of reconciliation. What they’re actually doing is slyly critiquing William’s stupidity, cowardice, short-sightedness and vulnerability through the prism of his nonexistent relationship with Harry.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well here’s the thing. Peg will never get over having to “defend his turf” because he was coddled to the nth degree by his father. From the minute Harry was born Peg decided as a child he needed to “defend his turf “ from Harry. Peg will never ever do what’s right for his people he will always be the selfish little man child he always has been allowed to be. The only hope is if he were to get some long term therapy but I don’t see that happening. Therapy is the only way that Peg might consider reconciliation with Harry.
I think this is really about William losing control of Harry.
totally agree
Charles cannot depend on scooter . Charles reign is not fragile he shows up his lazy petty heir in the work department
Harry comtinues,to ignore scooter
I believe Harry knows now he could never trust his brother again. Far too much has occurred which William has been responsible for. Also Meghan as Harry’s wife is a forever reminder of the harm William caused to her because of jealousy. Will they ever have a relationship again? Possibly on a needs basis but not on a brotherly/ friendship basis. I will always wish the Sussexes well.
The press talks a lot about William refusing to talk to Harry but I believe Harry has giving up on that relationship and is no contact with William.
You’re right. In the Oprah interview Harry made it clear that he was giving space to the relationship. He used his hands to show just how much space lol!!
After Jason Knauf intervention with MoS case and then Will personally investing Jason with some bauble for back stabbing there is no way back from such a betrayal.
And I actually think it really bothers William. To have Harry blank him. He’s been shook that Harry hasn’t made any attempts with him. He shouldn’t be after everything. But I think he is.
Yup, I think Harry has gone no contact with William and I think that’s one of the reasons we’re getting all these stories about how William will never forgive Harry or see him again etc. Harry isn’t asking him to forgive him (for what) or to meet for tea or whatever. Harry is the one driving the lack of relationship and its driving William crazy.
Its just one more way that William doesn’t have control over Harry and he can’t stand it.
I completely agree. William is so used to people sucking up to him all of the time, it must have shook him to the core that his own brother just went no-contact without another glance in his direction.
There was a part in the H&M Netflix doc in which Meghan was on the phone with someone referencing “his brother”. I don’t remember if this was due to William’s dispatching of Jason Knauff during Meghan’s suit against the DM or some other action (there have been so many). And this betrayal may be what turned the tide for Harry. Harry wants some relationship with his father. Not with William.
Whoops – I may have just repeated @Lady Digby’s point.
Unless Harry and Meghan come back with their tails between their legs and agree to do a Sophie with all the low-profile events WanK don’t want to do—and thank goodness that will never happen—they’ll always be a threat to WanK. Heck, WanK pushed out the Sussexes because they didn’t want to be overshadowed by the Sussexes’ work ethic, successful foreign tours, popularity esp, in the Commonwealth, and WanK’s own racism. Yet despite years of working with the tabloids to trash the Sussexes, WanK still have to flee to Scotland to try to steal press coverage from Harry’s real and brave efforts in court. I love this for them.
But the fact remains that the Sussexes are STILL more hard working and genuinely impactful. So they’re still a threat to WanK. Any notion of seething, bullying Willy accepting this “threat” is just wishful thinking. Unfortunately..
I suspect that if Harry and Meghan did the low profile events they would become high profile events, they are low at the moment because people aren’t interested in Sophie.
Will is determined to hardly work and yet won’t agree to extend the base of working royals in case any of them STEAL HIS LIMELIGHT. Is this a feasible model for the future when under two previous reigns yearly reports stated 3000 royal engagements being carried out by RF. If that shrinks eventually to just 150 between W and K but the huge costs continue to run into millions, then how can that be justified? Or will the courtiers insist on RF cousins fulfilling the Anne, Ed and Sophie role of pushing up the number of engagements but being as dull as ditchwater. Gold standard set by QE2, Philip, Chuck and Anne was 500 engagements performed annually they would total 2000 easily. Neither W nor K have any intention of doing those figures now or in the future.
@Lady Digby – shocking and totally unacceptable.
I believe W&K know they’ll always get away with it as, if it ever came to a showdown with the British PM of the day, they’d simply throw all their toys out of the pram and refuse to work at all. Then, who else is there?
No-one, is the answer.
The only recourse the government has is to radically reduce their income from the Duchy.
It really seems to me like that language about ‘he could be forgiven for thinking himself untouchable’ is a veiled threat. Harry’s presence or absence cannot touch William’s position in a functional sense, and it’s been six long years of this standoff with no real change to William’s various privileges and leverage. So, why the threat of ‘touch’? William *thinks* himself untouchable . . . by whom, exactly?
The only answer that makes sense to me is the press. *You think yourself untouchable by the press, and we understand why you think that, and forgive you for thinking it, but that does not mean your thinking in sound.*
Perhaps I could be forgiven, for my part, for thinking the coded message here is this: come into line and give us regular Sussex events for the clicks OR you’ll find out just how touchable you are, oh Prince of Wales.
Andrew was untouchable for decades until he did THAT interview. 💯 Agreed this is a warning that Will is assailable if the BM turn on him and start printing certain things about him that could lead to cancellation/ abdication?!
“…all of which is dangerous for a man not known for his flexibility or moderation.”
I agree with you, they are yanking William’s train. What is this bit about not being known for his moderation? It feels like they really, really want to start spilling, and this is a threat.
Harry existing steals Williams thunder, which is something that he will never forgive. Also, Harry leaving and causing William to actually have to do work and have the spotlight on him for good and ill instead of just for good the way he craves is another reason.
I also don’t understand why they pretend that William has so much on his plate because of Charles’s and Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Charles just said a few months ago that he was reducing treatment because it was being effective, and Kate stopped treatment a year and a half ago and has just passed a full year of supposed remission. Why would this still be impacting his work schedule?
For the first time in his life William is not going to be able to hide behind his grandparents, his aunts and uncles, his father, or his brother for why he isn’t doing more very soon. And that terrifies him, and instead of taking any accountability for his own laziness, his horrible disposition, and his disloyalty bringing him to that point he just wants to be angry at his brother.
I’d feel a bit bad for Willy if he actually had any thunder to steal. There’s Harry, pursuing his projects and living his life with beloved wife and children, moisturized and unbothered — and there’s Peggy, pitching fits about his “wayward” sibling and avoiding him like the plague. If Peg would just do some real work (not “engagements,” but real, substantive work) and learn to love his wife, or at least tolerate her a little better, there’d be no issues.
William does far less “work” now than he did when Harry was still his whipping boy. He keeps screeching that Harry and Meghan screwed him and his immediate family when they left, but those year end numbers don’t lie. He and his equally useless wife have a steady decline of engagement numbers for the entirety of their marriage.
The problem with William is that his identity only works if everyone else stays in position.
He was raised as the heir — untouchable, infallible, destined — but that identity was never meant to stand alone. It required constant reinforcement from the people around him. Especially Harry.
Harry wasn’t just the spare. He was the emotional counterweight. The one who stayed smaller so William could stay elevated. The one whose presence confirmed that William’s sacrifices meant something.
So when Harry left, William didn’t just feel abandoned — he felt betrayed at the level of identity.
Because Harry didn’t just walk away from the institution. He refused to keep validating the story William was raised inside.
Meghan made it worse by naming the system out loud. By not revering it. By treating it like a choice instead of a destiny. By loving Harry into a version of himself that didn’t revolve around hierarchy.
That’s the real threat.
If Harry can be happy without the role, then William’s suffering wasn’t noble — it was optional.
And if it was optional, then who exactly is William without the crown narrative holding him together?
So yes, William goes after them because he feels betrayed in a deeply existential way.
They didn’t just leave him.
They stopped confirming the identity he was never allowed to build for himself.
And instead of questioning the system that did this to him, he protects it — because without it, he doesn’t know who he is.
So he punishes the people who proved escape was possible. Not because they’re wrong. But because they’re free.
@Snuffles
Beautifully said.
This is it, right here. What a great summary! 👏
@Snuffles
Perfectly stated.
Thats it and thats all of it.
Indeed, who is bully without the crown? Nobody. And he knows it, resents it and hates H for leaving him exposed.
So well said.
When you look back at the pre Meghan era it’s curious that William was always interviewed with Harry. When she came along they said Kate was like sister to Harry. They had Harry do engagements with them. Harry was supposed to be like a “brother” but the reality is he would have been treated as another member of staff. A more confident person than William would have wanted to make sure he did solo events or events with his wife and without Harry. I think he’s lazy, insecure about his own abilities as well as jealous of his brother. The irony is that both Charles and William did Harry a massive favour in 2020 by saying all in or all out. They just never expected him to leave and if they had made the least compromise, Harry and Meghan might have stayed. However hard their life is now it’s a hundred times better out than in.
Celebitchy. I was reading Celebitchy when I first learned the Sussexes were leaving. My jaw dropped. Literally. What was Willy’s reaction?
That press and palace are stuck with William and they don’t know what to do. They made William untouchable and it’s clearly annoying parts of the rota because they didn’t think Harry would leave and they’re stuck with someone who is bland, no charisma and they’re panicking. I’ve never seen a bigger case of buyers remorse than the British press.
What thunder?
🤣😂🤣
The idea of William being the only game in town is sending me. That is one pitiful game. How fun for the press to get to cover the only game in town, Prince William. What a consolation prize, jeez. And that’s what they get for smearing and lying on Meghan. She was never a bully or rude. That was alway William.
Okay, who the hell is “Harold”? I thought that Harry’s real name was “Henry”. So, even if someone was not feeling friendly and wanted to call him by his proper name, wouldn’t they use “Henry”?
I think it was in Spare that Harry revealed they have nicknames for each other. William calls Harry Harold and Harry calls William Willy.
Harold lost the Battle of Hastings to Billy the Conqueror. Probably comes from that, William constantly reminding his younger brother that history is being repeated.
William, who has made jealousy into an art form, will be head of the Church of England when he ascends to the throne. I don’t think he will exactly be an example of Christian love and forgiveness.😂
god I hope Charles lives a long life
I am counting on him living to 150!
Maybe Harry needs to ask William to meet him for a beer.
(I’m kidding … Harry shouldn’t invite him anywhere, for anything. Willy just seems to prefer alcohol to anything else.)
I’m glad the rota realize that they’ve been saddled with the dud brother. Good luck selling papers with W&K on the cover every day.
Up thread there’s discussion about Harry going no contact with Will and this infuriates big brother. I think that’s accurate because Will wants Harry to fail and crawl back broken begging for him to forgive him. Instead Harry has successfully established himself in the US, is madly in love with his wife and enjoys his work and is respected by people of judgement. Charles has cancer and Harry has reached out to him but NOT his brother and that is sending Wilbur orbital! Harry has proven he doesn’t need his brother to succeed. He’s looking very well and happy despite the hate campaign thrown at him and his wife for years. On the reverse side Will has had endless ballyhoo for barely working, he looks physically diminished, miserable around his own wife and balls his fists at work: hardly a picture of ease and contentment. He has every material blessing but nothing of true value and it is gnawing away at him.
From a young age, William was a brat, not a child. Unintelligent, lazy, demanding, and aggressive, all of these traits exacerbated by a lack of upbringing and constant favoritism, and we have what we have. In his entire 40 years, he hasn’t done a SINGLE thing of any value. It’s all smoke and mirrors. William wants admiration, applause, and importance, but even his status as heir won’t guarantee him that, nor will being king, because outside of his birthplace, he’s NOTHING. He’s used to not having to do anything because the propaganda is in full swing and they’ll write him off as a hard worker.
Harry’s departure was a shock for him for several reasons:
1. He could no longer play the important role and humiliate his brother—because I’ll be king and you won’t—as if Harry ever cared;
2. He could no longer hide behind Harry’s work. Harry’s departure brutally exposed this slacker. EVERYTHING “William did” or “the brothers did” was ONLY Harry’s work! Harry conceived, created, organized, and at the end, William appeared and said “WE,” and when Harry didn’t hear, he said “I.” Now only the naked truth remained.
3. William knows Harry’s worth and knew that with an equally resourceful and hard-working wife, Harry could succeed outside the family, something William absolutely will not accept, because he himself is nothing but a demanding loser.
I don’t for a minute believe that Harry has dropped his demands for an apology to his family. No way he did that.
Agreed.
Agree- where/when was that reported? Perhaps Harry’s dropped the request that Charles apologize, but even that seems doubtful, given Charles’ awful parenting and leaks to the tabloids, unless Charles mumbled something over their tea last fall. And that leaves William, Kate, and Knauf, who need to apologize the loudest.
So the tabloids have figured out that photos of William cosplaying a farmer/curler don’t get clicks. And they can only write so many articles about how amazing Kate is for driving 4 miles/putting her hair up without a hair tie/wearing clothes.
When they could have had the hard-working, more photogenic spare and his wife.
LOL, no sympathy here. I hope Harry gets a huge judgment from the Fail, and all the tabloids go bust for lack of clicks and interest in the left-behinds. It’s possible George, Charlotte and Louis will save the tabloids, but that’s a long way off and a big question mark.
If peg is as competent as they claim, why does the monarchy need Harry? Their math ain’t mathing.
I’m I the only one who thinks Charles and Harry met last week???? While Charles was in Scotland for most of the week, The King was at Clarence House on Tuesday?/Wednesday? to meet with the Indonesian president. And it was strange the press wasn’t going on and on about Charles snubbing Harry that week. I think they met.