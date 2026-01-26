Donald Trump won’t attend the Super Bowl because he’s ‘anti’ Green Day & Bad Bunny

There’s a lot of talk these days about the “national divorce” and what each side will “get” when the divorce turns into a 21st century Civil War. The liberal/union side will apparently get the Second Amendment, the First Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, vaccines, the NBA, Mexican food, Bad Bunny, Green Day and football. That’s where we are now. Democrats are arguing for gun rights and Donald Trump is throwing tantrums about the Super Bowl. Trump has spent the past year bizarrely going out of his way to attend sporting events around the country, including last year’s Super Bowl (he reportedly left before the end of the game). Well, after his dinosaur butt got booed at every major stadium, he’s refusing to go to this year’s Super Bowl. He’s also whining about the performers.
Donald Trump is “anti” Bad Bunny and Green Day, both of whom he deemed “terrible” selections for the 2026 Super Bowl stage. The president, 79, spoke about the artists set to perform at the NFL game on Feb. 8 — Green Day at the start and Bad Bunny at halftime — in an interview with the New York Post.
Reacting to the Puerto Rican singer-rapper and punk rockers, both of whom are longtime critics of Trump and his administration, he told the outlet, “I’m anti-them.”
“I think it’s a terrible choice,” Trump added of the musicians. “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”
Trump, who attended last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, told the Post he won’t be at the big game in San Francisco this year, but he clarified that his disdain for the performers is not the reason why he is skipping.
“It’s just too far away,” he said. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” added the president.
Green Day, who the NFL announced earlier this month will kick off the upcoming Super Bowl, have been critics of Trump since his first term in office. The “Basketcase” rockers have a long history of using their music to make political statements, and they have previously changed the lyrics of their hit song “American Idiot” to slam Trump’s “MAGA agenda.” Green Day also sold shirts with the president’s mugshot on them to raise money for charity.
If you had told me back in the 1990s that Green Day would still be a musically and politically relevant band in three decades’ time, I would have called you crazy. But they’ve really stayed true to themselves and their politics and good for them. It’s incredibly funny how much Bad Bunny has gotten under these fascists’ skin too. Just a Puerto Rican badass, speaking Spanish and staying true to his community, and they lose their f–king minds. Anyway, at least we don’t have to see the dinosaur butt at the Super Bowl this year. Another sign that he’s in poor health too, right? He can’t travel that far, he doesn’t want to travel that far.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Insiders are saying he’s far too ill to make the trip, and/or he’s too badly off to be seen in public for more than a few minutes. Fingers and toes are all crossed.
We can but hope.
My guess? His sundowning is so bad now that he can’t travel. Think about it. When was the last time we saw his lard a$$ play golf? He’s getting worse. That is why I think AF 1 had to turn around and come back that last time. I’ve worked in a hospital and patients who would sundown could get violent. He was probably a risk to everyone on board.
We thought it was bad when we paid for his golf trips then we sent him to Davos…
Remember when he said they were hiding Biden so we couldn’t see how senile he was? Every accusation is a confession.
I dunno, he did just make it over to Davos. I guess maybe that effort really took it out of him. I am wondering if he is going to do another crazy press pool this week about the murders.
His performance at Davos makes me think his minders know to keep him hidden henceforth.
Senescence, do your thing!
Oh no how terrible for him
He is afraid of massive booing, especailly after the 2 killings in Minneapolis. He’s a big old coward and wildly unpopular.
I agree. He’s being booed now and he does not like it.
He says himself the game is too long for him–old duffer in bad health does not have the stamina to sit through a football game, even in a fancy-schmancy suite.
Oh too bad that another large crowd won’t get the opportunity to boo and give the finger to the orange despot!!
Exactly. He’s afraid of being boo’d in front of an international audience.
Oh he would have been booed so loudly they would have heard it in Puerto Rico! The Bay Area loathes him (for the most part – there are lunatics here too).
But he flew to Davos last week. How come he can’t go to SF? Did the flight to Davos impact his health?
They had to turn the flight to Davos around. My theory is that he was having a violent sundowning event and was a danger to the safety of the flight and everyone else aboard. I think they want to keep him off of an airplane.
He did go to Davos last week by plane. But. The plane had to mysteriously turn around and he had a new bruise on his hand when he showed up and staggered down the red carpet. He could barely walk, could barely stand and delivered the single most shameful and embarrassing international speech by an American president in our history. The world leaders made a point of ignoring him. He is in freefall healthwise. He is regularly falling asleep during meetings the administration is stage managing. A covid, flu or rsv infection would finish him off. Every plane trip is an invitation to a blood clot or viral infection to finish him off. A public snafu in front of a massive crowd all holding internet connected video cameras in a city that loathes him would also finish him off politically. FauxNews and CBS can only cover up so much. He is actively sundowning and not sleeping at night. It is only a matter of time before he falls or acts out aggressively in public. The administration is so unpopular the boos will not be censored like they were by ESPN/ABC at the US Open last year. His brain is shrinking and he is losing the ability to emotionally regulate. He literally acknowledged he is a pedo protector by flipping off a heckler who was at least 50 feet away from him. Can you imagine his response to an arena with at least half the crowd chanting worse?
My own beloved mother has Alzheimer’s. The first symptoms my sisters and I observed were her random outbursts, temper tantrums, and vicious tirades about minor irritations. And all that from someone who was previously one of the most kindhearted, serene, and loving human beings I’ll ever know. You couldn’t faze her if the house was on fire. The personality change was horrific.
Nothing Cheeto does surprises me anymore. You cannot tell me he’s not in the throes of dementia. My mom is in memory care now, and I’ve had a fair amount of experience interacting with her fellow patients. I recognize all of their behaviors in the so-called leader of the free world. Cheeto is SENILE, though his sycophants will deny until they choke on their own lies (lawdy, I hope that’s soon).
He can travel all the way to Davos, but he can’t fly on his cushy private plane to San Francisco? Puhleeze! He knows that he’s going to get booed again.
He’d be booed or serenaded with my new favorite song that crowds are using with his name or Kristi Noem’s: “ Hey Donald Trump, I wanna know, why you’re such a c$nt?”
Exactly!! He got booed last yer and it will be even louder this time!
The world’s biggest baby is sulking because someone said no to him. More of that please!
Yep – gotta keep that fragile ego intact. “American Idiot” was never so apt, you know?
It’s not like Trump is a football guy and would know anything about the teams. Even when he tried and failed to buy the Bills in the 90’s, it seemed more about vanity.
He was big in the USFL decades ago…and failed at the business venture too. It’s all about his fragile loser ego…can dish it out but can’t take it.
Yep. IIRC, he was an owner of the New Jersey Generals.
If he can’t take a four-hour flight, then he is obviously too frail to be president. It is his literal job to meet with world leaders, other Americans, etc. This is an IN-country flight!
Can you imagine the reaction if Biden said that CA was too far?
Right?! If Biden had said that, the press would have talked about nothing else! “Too frail to answer the 4am phone call!” Etc.
It’s so infuriating. They won’t talk about his health or even him chickening out from forcing his attendance on us.
He’d be booed to epic proportions. They’d hear it on the space station.
Lol exactly! I wish the crowd would chant QUIET PIGGY every single time he speaks. Like drown him out with boos and quiet piggies.
Fascist jackass.
QUIET PIGGY would be epic! He would totally have a meltdown.
He doesn’t want to get booed.
I love all of this. I wasn’t going to watch the SB this year but Green Day is awesome. I saw them live two years ago and they still have “it.” If Trump had dared show his face, Billie Joe would have had a ball!
They are FANTASTIC live. I saw them in Nashville during the American Idiot tour many years ago. I’ve been going to concerts of every genre regularly for 25 years and, to this day, they are the best live show I have seen, hands down.
And he made this announcement BEFORE it was certain a large chunk of the audience would be from New England where, apart from some areas of NH, he is NOT welcome.
He likely will be limiting future appearances to states that voted for him
Agree with others that he’s not going because he’ll be booed, but I do find it interesting that he’s saying its because the flight is too long. That doesnt say a lot about his strength or stamina, its almost like he’s an elderly unhealthy man.
I don’t get that either. AF1 is a flying office with plenty of room for peepaw to meander over to the windows to gaze out. He can even go and lay down and take a nap.
Oh, and Bad Bunny and Green Day are anti Dump, so it works both ways.
Ummmm, all Trump does is sow hatred. He’s the hatred sower to end all hatred sowers so he can gtfoh. Pity if he can’t ride on a long plane ride. A damn shame.
The game is in California with teams from Washington and Massachusetts. Not enough of his sycophants will be there, so of course he won’t go. He hates sports anyway. It’s his attempt to appear relatable.
I’m sure San Francisco is 🥳🎉. They dodged a bullet.
That slob just doesn’t want to get booed like he did last year and like he did last week at the National Championship Game. Such dirty bum.
Can the Village People open for Green Day to troll Trump? C’mon, America!
“It’s just too far away.” says the guy who can’t even walk his fat a** on a golf course. Does anyone else remember Biden flying to Normandy for a memorial, giving a coherent speech aligning ourselves with our allies, flying to the US for an important event and then immediately going back to Europe for a G7?
Our legacy media refused to paint the real picture, he was an incoherent 34 time felon in ill health then too. Remember when he couldn’t talk so he just swayed to music – was it show tunes – at a rally?
“all it does is sow hatred”.
I’d like to hear one statement from trump or any of his minions in the last year that didn’t expressly “sow hatred” just one. the man’s entire raison d’etre is sowing hatred.
I absolutely love Bad Bunny, so I’m excited for the halftime show — and now even more excited that Trump won’t be there, stinking up the joint.
He’s such a snowflake.
Am I dreaming or was there a before time when the president did not feel the need to insert his tedious views into every damn thing that goes on in the country?
No, you are correct. And presidents attending the Super Bowl wasn’t a thing either.
From New York magazine, and not a parody:
Fred Trump died in 1999 at age 93. He had, Trump said, a “heart that couldn’t be stopped” with almost no health conditions to speak of throughout his long life. “He had one problem,” Trump said. “At a certain age, about 86, 87, he started getting, what do they call it?” He pointed to his forehead and looked to his press secretary for the word that escaped him.
“Alzheimer’s,” Leavitt said.
“Like an Alzheimer’s thing,” Trump said. “Well, I don’t have it.”
No irony that he didn’t know the word for Alzheimer’s.
You guys – did anyone else see what Mike Johnson said when Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer?? He said he thought they should have picked someone with “broader appeal…like Lee Greenwood.” Lee effing Greenwood! I sh*t you not. ‘
What a bonkers time to be alive.
he knows the crowds will boo him out the statium, it’s in California, they will eviscerate him.
glad he won’t be there, save the tax payers a few millon. and he’s a coward.