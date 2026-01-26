Donald Trump won’t attend the Super Bowl because he’s ‘anti’ Green Day & Bad Bunny

There’s a lot of talk these days about the “national divorce” and what each side will “get” when the divorce turns into a 21st century Civil War. The liberal/union side will apparently get the Second Amendment, the First Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, vaccines, the NBA, Mexican food, Bad Bunny, Green Day and football. That’s where we are now. Democrats are arguing for gun rights and Donald Trump is throwing tantrums about the Super Bowl. Trump has spent the past year bizarrely going out of his way to attend sporting events around the country, including last year’s Super Bowl (he reportedly left before the end of the game). Well, after his dinosaur butt got booed at every major stadium, he’s refusing to go to this year’s Super Bowl. He’s also whining about the performers.

Donald Trump is “anti” Bad Bunny and Green Day, both of whom he deemed “terrible” selections for the 2026 Super Bowl stage. The president, 79, spoke about the artists set to perform at the NFL game on Feb. 8 — Green Day at the start and Bad Bunny at halftime — in an interview with the New York Post. Reacting to the Puerto Rican singer-rapper and punk rockers, both of whom are longtime critics of Trump and his administration, he told the outlet, “I’m anti-them.” “I think it’s a terrible choice,” Trump added of the musicians. “All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.” Trump, who attended last year’s Super Bowl in New Orleans, told the Post he won’t be at the big game in San Francisco this year, but he clarified that his disdain for the performers is not the reason why he is skipping. “It’s just too far away,” he said. “I would. I’ve [gotten] great hands [at] the Super Bowl. They like me. I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” added the president. Green Day, who the NFL announced earlier this month will kick off the upcoming Super Bowl, have been critics of Trump since his first term in office. The “Basketcase” rockers have a long history of using their music to make political statements, and they have previously changed the lyrics of their hit song “American Idiot” to slam Trump’s “MAGA agenda.” Green Day also sold shirts with the president’s mugshot on them to raise money for charity.

[From People]

If you had told me back in the 1990s that Green Day would still be a musically and politically relevant band in three decades’ time, I would have called you crazy. But they’ve really stayed true to themselves and their politics and good for them. It’s incredibly funny how much Bad Bunny has gotten under these fascists’ skin too. Just a Puerto Rican badass, speaking Spanish and staying true to his community, and they lose their f–king minds. Anyway, at least we don’t have to see the dinosaur butt at the Super Bowl this year. Another sign that he’s in poor health too, right? He can’t travel that far, he doesn’t want to travel that far.