Page Six: It’s ‘nuts’ for Prince Harry to go to Sundance after suing the Mail!

Throughout this week, I’m going to cover a fraction of the new British & American campaign being waged against Prince Harry. While Harry has been targeted by the tabloids and even legitimate media for years, a new “campaign” has been initiated in the wake of Harry’s testimony against the Mail/ANL last week. Across British and American media, there’s a concerted effort to smear Harry, to attack his character, to mock him as a failure. This is about media collusion, and about “you sue one of us, we’ll all come after you.” That’s how I explain this insulting new piece in Page Six, part of the Murdoch-owned NY Post. Y’all remember that the Murdochs had to pay Harry an eight-figure settlement AND they had to apologize to him and his late mother. Well, now they have “Hollywood sources” who swear that Harry is a failure in California. Some lowlights from P6’s “Royal warrior to sidelined spare: Prince Harry’s failing new life in Hollywood spotlight crumbles.”
Prince Harry went from fighting back tears detailing how his privacy was breached on Wednesday to mingling with wife Meghan Markle and the cream of Hollywood at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday. The dramatic contrast between the two worlds only highlights how far Harry still has to go to move past the ghosts of his past, six years into his new life in California.
“For Harry to go from the hearing [on Wednesday] — and pleading for privacy — to then go to Sundance just days after is nuts,” said one Hollywood source of the royal’s fight with a British newspaper, which he has accused of making Markle’s time in England “absolute misery.”
Prince Harry has said his life in America was what his mother Princess Diana would have “wanted” for him. But the multi-million dollar deals he and Markle signed with some of Hollywood’s biggest companies to prop up their new life have mostly come sputtering to an end, while their charitable Archewell foundation has basically gone kaput.
Harry is without a steady income — and, some around him say, without purpose. And it all raises the question: Is Harry sidelined as the “spare” once again? In some ways, the prince is a glorified house-husband while Markle brings home the (artisanal) bacon … though even that is not going as planned, off the news that her Netflix lifestyle show has ended, following in the footsteps of the Sussex Spotify deal.
The Post is told that the Sussex coffers are rapidly depleting — with one source in the know saying the couple have had to downsize their staffing.
“Harry’s not really doing anything in America,” said the source. “It seems he is still very wrapped up in the past. There have been rumors that Harry is starting a business, but he and Meghan don’t have the best track record. He’s really great at service — look at the success of his Invictus charity. He really should just stick with that.”
Although Harry made a reported $27 million from his 2023 memoir, “Spare,” the cost of the couple’s California life is said to be insanely high. They reportedly spend between $2 million and 3 million a year on security, plus monthly payments on a $10 million mortgage, not to mention costs for house and work staff.
There were rumors about Harry filming a Netflix doc in Africa, but that came to nothing, while the couple’s “Polo” show for Netflix only lasted one season. However, the couple do still have a film adaption of Jasmine Guillory’s “The Wedding Date” for Netflix on the slate, via their Archewell Productions.
“I think Harry’s banking on speaking engagements for income right now,” said the source.
A source said the prince lost touch with his UK pals years ago. “I don’t think they leave the house much,” said the source in the know. “Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry.” They’re mainly found hanging out with their kids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, who attend local schools.
But although Harry and Markle desperately wanted to sprinkle some sunshine on their new life, Montecito resident Gail Pollard told us, “Harry probably came here with a lot of gusto, but a lot of it fell flat. I’d like to see him go back [to England]. That was the feeling in our small community. I don’t care for either one of them. They’re not sincere. They’re doing everything for fame and fortune.”
Something notable: this piece came out within 24 hours after Page Six blatantly lied about the Sussexes’ “small turnout” at a Sundance screening. Instead of just reporting the news or gossip straight, they’re lying to make a point, to push an agenda of “Harry and Meghan are flops, Harry specifically.” It feels like the message is in that last part too – the purpose of all of this is to somehow manipulate or maneuver Harry into “going back to the UK.” Enough, Jesus. Also: it continues to crack me up when outlets are like “all of their money is gone, Harry made $27 million from book sales but no one knows where it went!” Are you kidding me? They never mention BetterUp either.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Harry and Meghan are not going broke. They have investment advisors and it’s laughable that page 6.claims to know all about Sussex finances. Was harry supposed to stay upset and not go to Sundance festival. More deranger talk
He, like Peg, is supposed to simmer and wallow in it all with no forward action or happy moments until the press say he deserves to have them, which will only happen if he (not Meghan, probably not the kids) returns to Britain broken, broke, and humbled, ready to live on the scraps they toss his way with a grateful smile.
Multi-millions already earned, Chief Impact Officer for BetterUp since 2021, VC investor, Archewell Productions, public speaking (all well paid and just what we know of).
Archewell Philanthropies, Invictus, Halo, Travalyst, African Parks, Wellchild, other charities and non-profits (unpaid and/or philanthropic).
And let’s not forget that their home has doubled in value since they bought it (now worth $29m) 😁
Also Spare.
Though I think the 27 million from Spare is long gone, he has (at least) one day job, plus speaking engagements, plus appearances….so much like all my paychecks from last year are long spent, his coffers have been replenished, have no fear.
The staff “issue?” I think they overstaffed, a very very common rookie mistake, overestimating what you need to get going and stay going. It’s been a few years, they have a better sense of what and who they need without the need for a bloated staff roster full of redundancies.
And even if he decided to be a “house husband” and continue with his charitable endeavors only….what is the problem? Both Sussexes are the successes the BM and Page Six could only dream of.
How can that money be long gone? That makes no sense and he’s still making money from book sales. What that means is they have no idea about their actual finances and the Sussexes don’t have to disclose it.
How is it gone? Life.
I don’t live paycheck to paycheck. I have a good job that pays me well. But anything I made 5 years ago is either spent on life, taxes, or tied up in investments, etc.
It’s OKAY that the money from then is gone. They have more than enough money coming in. They’re not broke, not on the edge of poverty, and don’t have to disclose anything (all of that is much to the anger of the BM and BRF haha).
Don’t forget the income from her wine sales too.
I think they both make $$$ from speeches and public appearances. That can be quite lucrative. This whole they’re brok ething is about Harry with tail between legs dumping Meghan and coming back to UK.
@Heather, This is real money. He can park 10% of it and it will make him money without him doing anything. This is not paycheck to paycheck money that’s in some basic savings account.That money is still working for them.
@HeatherC How is the Spare money gone? On what? Remember Harry also had an inheritance from his mother. The Sussexes also have savings and investments. Rich people’s money is not like mine and yours. I expect they have a few million coming in as passive income just from investments! There is the BetterUp money the money from As Ever. The Netflix money, I’m pretty sure they haven’t spent all that. They would have got a few million from Spotify too, even though the deal didn’t last.
They say he made $27 million on Spare alone…more than enough to pay off the mortgage that they say they’re still paying.
@Ciotog, you know that in some cases your financial people will tell you to keep pay down your mortgage but don’t pay it off. It’s so you can keep getting the tax credit. She made almost 30million just from the jam sales. They’re okay.
It went into the pool of family expenses I’m willing to bet. Security, travel, staff, any investments or other property, normal expenses like property taxes, school taxes, insurances, car upkeep, property upkeep, food, clothes, activities, fun stuff. They don’t live in a cheap area, the COL is high, but they’re well prepared and well placed to pay it. Plus, let’s face it, the US tax system would have taken a good chunk out of it. Our tax system is one big ouchie with every income stream, trust me.
The 27 million being spent doesn’t mean they’re now broke. They have, together and separately, very good revenue streams coming in.
The money from Spare might be gone. Fresh money was made. Remember, Harry donated 11 million from the 23 million he received for Spare, so there were 12 mio left. They made plenty of donations, have an expensive lifestyle, and pay a fortune for security. Harry said the inheritance from his mother was used as a down payment for their house in Montecito. It wasn’t even enough to pay the asking price fully. The amount he inherited was always exaggerated by the media, same as the rumours about other inheritances never were confirmed.
That said, he still has his income from BetterUp, speaking engagements, Archewell Productions seems to be busy (hopefully Netflix will buy Cookie Queens). Meghan makes money with As Ever. They have investments. They aren’t broke and I doubt they will ever hurt for money.
Lurker we don’t know how much of his inheritance he received or how much he paid for the down payment for the house and even if we did, they would t have used all of it to pay the entire mortgage anyway. There’s benefits to making mortgage payments and at a time when they weren’t certain about what their future would be and they had never lived in Montecito before, there is no way that they would have made such a careless decision to buy the home outright. They still had their home in the UK at the time, were newly pregnant with their second pregnancy, had the media stalking them, covid was everywhere and they had several court cases that they were dealing with. There is no way that they would have spent a large fraction of their money, which Meghan also had her own money as well, to buy a home when things could have changed drastically to the point that they were suffering. Besides, we know that this article is based on lies to make them seem like failures. They are so desperate that they ignored the African documentary of the Masaka Kids on Netflix. They don’t know anything about this couple. They lied about the crowds at the premiere and for people who claim to have sources, they always seem to never know about what they are doing until after the fact.
How do you know that the $27million is gone?
It’s not unreasonable to guess the 27 million is gone, as in spent on life, investments (making it a non fluid asset), property and vehicle maintenance, travel, vacations, household expenses, taxes…
It’s a neutral statement. Not a slam, like I feel some people are taking it. They have plenty of revenue streams coming in. It’s OKAY to have spent money earned years ago. Not to mention the US tax system including income taxes, property taxes, school taxes, etc. They’re NOT poor. They will never be poor. They are successes, and it’s okay to have spent money earned, like we spend our paychecks on life. And it’s okay because we still have money coming in.
I once worked with wealthy families. Trust me when I say that money isn’t ‘gone’. When you have money like that, you invest it and live off the interest and dividends. People like H and M also get the opportunities to invest in private equity which can have an even larger return. That money isn’t ‘gone’, it’s invested. No one lives off the capital.
I have no idea why I am getting attacked for this statement. I am a long time supporter of the Sussexes and TeamGinger for some time. I have no doubt the Spare earnings were invested. But it is also perfectly realistic to assume that the money was also spent on expenses and taxes. Property taxes, school taxes, payroll tax for their private staff, income tax. Mortgage, security, upkeep on property and vehicles. trips, travel, food, clothes, activities. Along with income streams from Meghan and jointly. It’s okay and actually expected! Did anyone really expect he’d build a grain silo in Montecito, deposit the 27 million in it, and swim in it every day?
Any income I made three years ago is either gone (spent on life) or invested. And that’s okay because, like the Sussexes, I have income coming in. The Sussexes and Harry in particular is not “poor” or about to be broke because money made years ago is spent or tied up.
I do think some people are overreacting to your comment, but I also think with that kind of money and these kinds of wealthy families, its not like he just plunked the money down into his checking account. I’m sure it was invested and while the principle may have been touched, its the interest and dividends and whatever other fancy financial term comes into play here (I’m too poor for that lol) that has probably been spent.
Wow. It’s actually scary the lack of understanding/comprehension about how people at that income level utilizes their capital. Nobody spends their capital on living expenses. The amount of tax breaks available to people who invest and live off passive income are mind boggling. Believe me that money is not gone. It is being handled by private bankers. A good paying job is not even comparable to how they utilize their capital. And that is every person in that income bracket.
This is why Meghan emphasizes financial literacy for women. It’s amazing what a good financial advisor and investing well will do with a small amount of money and regular contributions. I can’t imagine what the multi million people do but it’s bot sitting under the mattress being used to pay the gardener and light bill.
It’s scary how little so many people know about wealth and wealth management. There’s a reason rich people stay rich.
Didn’t Harry personally donate 1.5 million pounds recently?
I feel like you are all intentionally missing @HeatherC ‘s point.
I think the misunderstanding is mostly because of Heather’s use of the word “gone.”
Most of us don’t consider the money we invested to be gone. Yes, it’s not part of our cash flow but it’s out there, hopefully making more money.
It’s not us intentionally missing her point, it’s that her point isn’t correct. Property taxes, school taxes and other expenses that she listed for the past couple of years likely wouldn’t add up to the $27 million that he is estimated as making off of his book. The math isn’t adding up to an assumed $27 million. They purposely worded this article as if they pay $10 million dollars a year for their home and all of their other expenses would somehow have costed them $27 million in this short time frame. There’s a reason why they openly talked about her possibly making over $20 million in jam alone just a couple of weeks ago, but avoid mentioning in this article now. The goal is to rearrange the numbers and facts to make it seem as if they are failing, when in truth no one knows how much money they are worth in any of their endeavors and it’s easier to make assumptions without all the facts than to just admit we don’t know enough to come to an accurate conclusion. So we can ignore the fact that property and school taxes will never cost more than the mortgage being paid each year or that tax breaks, especially when rich will make tax payments less of a burden for them then for those who make less money annually. The media intentionally lie and mislead when talking about Harry and Meghan because to them the objective is more important than being factual and accurate. So we can’t allow the lies and misinformation they tell us to be the foundation to how we discuss Harry and Meghan.
I know saying £27m is likely gone isn’t being said as an attack. but I also worked in wealth management at one point & know that rich people generally have very clever accountants to ensure their capital isn’t used against their expenses the same way as us plebs. Eg many wealthy individuals purchase their properties through companies as a ‘tax efficient’ way to reduce certain bills & tax burdens. so i do not find it realistic that they would have used all of Harry’s Spare advance in just three years unless they have the worst advisors in the world.
Ironically Harry is outside doing solo events and travel way more than Meghan so idea he is a house husband doesn’t even fly. They are just using this old fashioned notion as a way of attacking his manhood because they are upset over his legal action. The idea he has lost all his old friends isn’t correct either. We’ve seen him with old friends at the last two invictus games that were held in Europe & some have been pictured with Harry in Montecito. Someone who was in court when Harry gave evidence said in a Twitter space that Natalie Pinkman (who the press had claimed he had fallen out with over Meghan) had called Harry really upset to deny that she had ever been a source for the Fail. Harry also said he had fallen out with Tom Inskip (another friend they claimed he had lost over Meghan) a while before the 2017 Jamaica wedding & had only attended as a courtesy. So these stories about Harry’s friendships cannot be trusted.
I’m sure page six was one of those outlets that claimed the Netflix deal was over and the director and Meghan said yesterday that they had been been in touch over Cookie queens for two years prior, which page six & their sources seemed to have missed so they clearly don’t know everything about Harry & Meghan’s business.
Californians don’t pay school taxes. Property taxes yes, and they are allowed to go up only 2% a year no matter how much your property has increased in value (thank you Prop 13). They pay a tuition to whatever private school their kids are going to but that’s it.
@HeatherC’s premise is false so her conclusion is false. Listen to @bubblegum dreams for a more accurate explanation
How on earth is it gone they are not flashy ruch with yachts etc
I do give up. Saying that 27 million is spent/tied up does not negate the fact that they have so much money coming in that it doesn’t affect the life style.
They don’t have to be flashy rich either. Just security alone is a cost, especially if Harry and Meghan are in two different places. And that’s OKAY. they have money coming in, they’re not broke, they’re not even near going broke.
Money comes in, money goes out. They’re not living paycheck to paycheck. I was just saying the 27 million everyone quotes from his Spare earnings (which are ongoing as well) should be moved on from. It’s either spent (like everyone else’s paycheck) or tied up in investments, etc to not be a liquid asset. They have plenty of other assets, income streams, etc.
if we’re going to focus or comment on their finances, let’s keep emphasizing that they KEEP making money. They’re not dependent on that 27 million sum at all .
HeatherC I will agree entirely with your last paragraph. We can’t allow the media to dictate what we believe about them and their finances, based off of the limited and intentionally misleading information they repeat in their articles.
Lunacy. As if any of us here have any idea. What an absurd claim.
Oh they are pissed that even some other gutter rats are calling them out for their lying article about crowd size. So now we will have some pearl clutching about going to Sundance after Harry’s appearance in court. Don’t look at that lie that has been exposed look at this new article about Harry and going to Sundance!! How dare he!!!
Yep. This is page six saving face and Meghan’s Instagram story showing the theatre embarrassed them as well. The funny thing is that no one is on the daily mail’s side. So what if he was in court? He has to work, lol. That’s all you’ve got 😂
They also have been working on this while the court case was happening and they have no control over the scheduling of either event. So him going to both is just a reflection of how committed and dependable he is.
We should all “fail” so hard.
I know right? I would love to be Harry and Meghan broke.
The problem is that they want the financial deets on the Sussexes and I can bet money, they have done everything in their power to get some kind of information. That’s what the as ever foolishness was about. Getting information. These papers have nothing left and it reeks of desperation. They can’t disturb them and it’s irritating them to no end.
And its so weird because we don’t have that kind of detail for any other celebrity. Hell William and Kate don’t even pay taxes (because I’m not taking their word for it that they do) or release any kind of financial statement. No one is wondering if Brad Pitt can afford to buy that new Beverly Hills mansion, or whether Reese Witherspoon can afford her designer wardrobe. Black celebrities do get more focus here (think of people wondering how the Obamas would survive post White House) but its still not the same level as Harry and Meghan.
The purpose of the smear campaign which and about which we learned details from H’s court case against the scum, was literally signed off on by chuckyTheClown, was to make it impossible for them to survive without rushing back to the institution.
Recall that Tyler spelled this out in the H&M and then said He “applauded” trhe fact that they refused to bow.
So now that its clear that their smear campaign hasnt hurt H&M’s ability to create a beautiful life for themselves and babies, the next attack is to outright lie about them in the shitmedia, such that even evidence of the truth is not believed by royalist sycophants.
The intention is still to turn them into pariahs on the global stage but that is ALSO not working
These gutter rats are angry because this couple continues to live well and thrive. Imagine a nut from a gutter rag suggesting the money you have earned is long gone because of lifestyle. Get a grip. This couple is not only friends with wealthy (rich) folks pretty sure they are investing well as well based on sound advice from the same folks. Wishing ill on someone does not make it true because you wish it to be. 5-10 years from now we will hearing the same voices shouting the same nonsense as the Sussexes continue to thrive. I continue to wish this couple well as I also continue not to pocket watch their assets.
Double standard
It’s a good thing to keen fans that they spend time with their children. But derangers don’t like it that harry and Meghan are around their children a lot
And what pals in the UK is harry missing . Some badmouthed him and are on team scooter.
Sooo, the paper that lied about something so easily disproved, like whether a show was sold out or not, is now telling us that Harry is a flop. And I’m to believe them? Please.
This. These people are fundamentally incapable of telling the truth about Harry and Meghan. You are a moron if you believe anything the British press says, at this point.
These people have no idea how much money Meghan and Harry need to survive, or what they’re spending it on. They base the idea of their security costs on Harry quoting one company in the docu series years ago. That does not mean that’s how much they are paying. Also, neither Harry nor Meghan were known for being Lamborghini driving, ostentatious consumption individuals before, so why would they be spending a ton of money on that type of stuff now?
I’m pretty sure with their financial advisors, they are very diversified in their investments, and I have said numerous times here that I think that they have probably followed the lead of other Montecito residents/friends like Ellen and Oprah and own quite a bit of property under a Land trust.
Also, quoting this Gail Pollard person is hilarious. Even though it’s clear that Meghan has tons of friends, and so does Harry in the area given their activities there, it’s still amusing that one person thinks that they should decide whether or not a person can live in an area. I guess they had to retire their quotes from Richard Mineards about how no one ever see’s them and they have no friends after WLM and COFF made it apparent that he just wasn’t invited to the same places they are
Yeah, they should take money from taxpayers, and then the money would not be an issue and they would not have to debase themselves by working
:sarcasm:
They’re supposed to take money from the taxpayers and hoard their private wealth. Charge rent for slum properties and take long vacations on the taxpayers dime. Anything else is just unacceptable and a threat to the monarchy. These people are ridiculous. I love how the Sussexes are booked, busy, and honest.
Harry does have a steady job, a very well paid job.
Judging by how natty that Harry always looks when he attends formal events and en route to his court appearances, he no longer needs to shop in the TKMAXX sales. So, not to worry folks, Harry is not broke and will Never go back to rely on miserly handouts from his Pa.
These articles are BS. Enough!
I just love it how the lowlifes in the shitmedia continue to ignore Travalyst. They dont want folks to start counting H’s remuneration from that organization whch he founded.
– 1stly: it is NOT a charity.
-2ndly: the members are all billion & trillion-$ enterprises
3rdly: H is the sole Director
3rdly: Directors get emoluments
Everyone who works in Hollywood or Hollywood adjacent and their dog walker understand the difference between working with the press to promote their work and keeping the press off of their private lives. Who from Hollywood would be baffled at Harry doing the same thing? And there is of course the one Montecito resident who doesn’t know they are living in one of the most celebrity dense places. As usual with every smear, the end goal is to break them up.
The bit about Harry launching his own business venture actually is from when Meredith was generally briefing about the future Sussex plans. So I think there is truth to that. I am sure it is still brewing behind the scenes. As Ever was a learning experience for them. They probably made some adjustments to Harry’s commercial endeavor. Harry would be a fool not to have his own brand after the success of As Ever.
Page Six is the gutter. The good thing about America is that unlike the UK the tabloids aren’t seen as legitimate news. So while I’m sure there are millions of idiots who believe what they read in Page Six, it’s not mainstream news in the way the Daily Mail is in the UK. I don’t think most Americans believe Harry and Meghan are broke, whatever Page Six says!
For a person who lives in a community closely connected to Hollywood to say that Meghan snd Harry are insincere is very insincere. That woman definitely doesn’t speak for the community.
Wow! They have one source!
These people are essentially trying to convince the public that public figures don’t deserve privacy. May they fail miserably.
Yeah, a whole one who seems to be pissy because she isn’t rich and famous, you know, Harry and Meghan rich and famous.
This would be simply embarrassing and sad if it wasn’t so clearly page six trying to get retribution on the Sussexes. They are really pushing this narrative that the Sussexes are “failing” in Hollywood and in their business ventures, which is just so clearly the case.
Harry is so broke that he donated a million dollars to a charity in the Uk? Come on.
This piece was probably written by the Sun and published in Page Six. I don’t understand why the British press cares so much about Harry’s life. He’s supposed to be irrelevant.
The ridiculously impressive Mellody Hobson is a mentor of Meghan’s. A few years ago they appeared on a show together and it was obvious they knew each other more than casually, and then Mellody was a guest on Archetype’s second episode. That’s a HUGE name in finance to be able to learn from and be counseled by. Meghan is nothing if not a learner so I really don’t think the Sussexes are floundering financially.
Harry has also said he’s involved in VC. This is very rich people stuff. Most salaried individuals will never understand.
This is laughable. Who the heck is Gail Pollard and why does anyone have to care what she thinks about two people she’s never met? Oh and who talks like this ” It’s for fame and fortune”. LOL, it’s so fake it’s embarrassing.
The bm really enjoy tossing out dollar amounts when they have no idea what the real figure is. How does anyone (but H&M) know what Harry made to date from Spare? They don’t know how much As Ever made in 2025, but that doesn’t stop them from writing dollar amounts like it is gospel.
H&M are doing well financially. That’s it. They undoubtedly have passive income, too. I wonder why the bm doesn’t talk about that?
I think Harry and the others are winning their lawsuit–the bm (and Murdoch US media) is really getting nervous about what’s being exposed. I love that for them.
“They reportedly spend between $2 million and 3 million a year on security.”
And why, pray tell, Page Six, do they need to spend so much money on security????
The US stock market has been steadily gaining and I’m sure the Sussexes invested some of that 27mil. Plus all their ventures since leaving the RF have been very lucrative. The upcoming movie production and don’t forget Meghan’s jams. It’s pure projection from the BM. The BM are losing money, the BM are wrapped up in the past and wish H&M would come back. It’s really pathetic.
I feel like when there’s a court case involving this media company, they should be barred from reporting on the person who is suing them, during the trial.
I agree. At a bare minimum, they need to disclose, IN EVERY ARTICLE, that they had to settle with Prince Harry due to journalistic malfeasance.
“I don’t think they leave the house much,” said the source in the know. “Meghan does, maybe, but not so much Harry.” Isn’t that what Toxic Markle said about Harry when he was living in Mexico? Like how would he know? He’s probably the same “source in the know” only now from the Philippines. And yet all these “sources” still have no idea where the Sussexes will turn up next. The Sundance trip had to have been planned for weeks, at the very least for Meghan, but the media had no clue. Ok, Rupert, sure.
In the past year we have seen Harry in the UK, Angola, Ukraine, Canada, surfing in California, skiing in Aspen, New York, Trick or Treating, at the pumpkin patch, at a Beyoncé Concert, at a James Taylor concert. I may have missed a few but apparently he doesn’t go outside much. We see him out and about more than Meghan!
It was interesting to me how important the Daily Fail was to the Blake Lively case. It is mentioned many times in the recently released documents about getting them on side or an article coming out soon. They are clearly an accepted conduit of one sided shit.
This is too funny but ok, I’ll play! I’m lumping all liars aka UK and US tabloids into the same bucket with their bs narratives. I’d rather pocket watch the taxpayer funded British royals but here goes:
PocketWatching with the Sussexes: $27m for Spare but no other income from any other sources according to their ridiculous scribbling – I guess he didn’t earn any income from interest or investments). Approx $3m annually for security bc of the tabloids hateful decade long smear campaign and an acknowledgement of actual cost of living expenses. No mention of the original $100m alleged Netflix deal or the $20m Spotify Deal the tabloids screeched about for years. Their all knowing insider didn’t tell Page 6 how much the Sussexes got for their new Netflix deal or the complete sales figures from the As Ever product lines (besides the $27m for jam)? How odd! No mention of Harry’s inheritance from Diana, his income as a Better Up CIO or income from his trillion dollar company Travelyst and his uber successful charity Invictus Foundation? Only $27m from Spare?- did that include global hardback plus e-books, audiobooks, and the subsequent paperback sales? Because that estimate seems rather low for the Guinness world record bestseller. I thought they told us Harry got a $20m advance for Spare, which wouldn’t include final sales figures. No other inheritances from his grandfather or his grandmother QEII? No fees for speaking engagements? He’s broke but is donating millions to charities. No mention of the millions they were awarded when they won or settled lawsuits against certain tabloids? Surely they can estimate those amounts 🤔😄 No wealth management accounts or investments? They socialize with billionaires and the “elites” of Hollywood, some of whom are friends so I’m sure they’ve gotten advice on maximizing their profits and investments. These clowns actually said “Househusband” like its a bad thing. Yet we have seen far more of Harry at various events internationally bc of their obsessive reporting than we do Meghan. I guess they also forgot that she has Instagram accounts – personal and business, plus her partnership with Netflix for As Ever – another income source. I’m sure there’s more that I’ve forgotten and we as the public don’t know all of their business ventures. The tabs need to hire better liars/scribblers bc the stories they publish are getting beyond ridiculous and annoying. I’m mean when everyone is exposing your lies, you might want to rethink your business model or at least not be so obvious that your lies are easily exposed by the public within minutes.
Exactly as you say.
Over $20 million for Spare was an advance payment, as the same media reported at the time. Considering the multi-million dollar circulation of the publishing houses, he could easily have earned twice that amount in profit shares. Add to that the Netflix deal, the share of Harry & Meghan’s profits, his works and activities you mention, Meghan’s podcasts, the series, and now As Ever, which, despite constant hate, is selling like hotcakes in the millions. Not to mention the various investments they have (Meghan has stakes in at least six films), Harry could have a similar situation, plus an eight-figure lawsuit from the press. I assume their net worth has long exceeded $100 million. Legal experts have estimated the compensation could have reached at least $50 million plus $10 million for legal fees, but they haven’t ruled out the possibility that the amount could have been even twice that. The media reported 10 million, because that’s the lowest eight-figure amount :))), but that’s how much they paid the others to drop their lawsuits, and Harry brought them to the Supreme Court and the brink of extinction by threatening to release emails with the palace—that’s a completely different scale. HM are already financially secure. As for his inheritance from his great-grandmother, even though the media kept reporting 8 million from the trust, Harry himself said he didn’t have any inheritance from his great-grandmother, and the same was true for Elizabeth. It’s possible his grandmother passed some of her fortune on to him under the table, but that’s just speculation. He barely managed to recover his mother’s estate, which the palace had been withholding for several years.
These people are so boring.
Thick ankled Royal reporters with supposedly deep sources and bad hair.
Harry’s defense of NATO forces from Trump’s mindless attacks really set this rightwing crowd back. They knew W should have said something and were reduced to claiming Harry’s PR team wrote the words. Many actually said the King should have remained silent in the face of these slurs against his troops.
Whoever wrote this should be EMBARRASSED!
What a load of unadulterated nonsense.
Wishful thinking about someone’s demise doesn’t constitute newsworthy reporting, and sounds like someone asked ChatGPT to come up with a fact-free rant about Harry, then published it without reading or fact-checking it.
Well done PageSix, that gutter liner.
With everyone commenting on the finances, I’d like to say something about privacy. They aren’t saying “don’t look at us” privacy, but “don’t hack our phones or access our information in an illegal way” privacy. They aren’t saying public figures and know they will be looked at and reported about, but that isn’t the same as wanting the illegal privacy violations to stop.