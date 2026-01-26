“Teyana Taylor looked incredible at the PFW Schiaparelli show” links
  • January 26, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Look at what Teyana Taylor wore to the Schiaparelli show at PFW. I think this means that she’ll wear Schiaparelli to the Oscars. Hope they don’t screw her over. [RCFA]
Heated Rivalry at the Olympics?? [Hollywood Life]
The Super Bowl will be the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks. [Just Jared]
Jenna Ortega wore a beige suit?? [Socialite Life]
Michael B. Jordan was so happy after his Oscar nom. [LaineyGossip]
Chris Pratt’s latest movie sucks (big surprise). [Pajiba]
Man, I watched Star Search when I was a kid. [Go Fug Yourself]
Page Cole wears prosethetics every single day. [OMG Blog]
Guy Fieri’s “new look” is AI, just FYI. [Seriously OMG]
Lots of Sister Wives drama. [Starcasm]
Celebrities are speaking out about Alex Pretti’s murder. [Buzzfeed]

21 Responses to ““Teyana Taylor looked incredible at the PFW Schiaparelli show” links”

  1. HeatherC says:
    January 26, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    I know it was PFW and therefore an occasion but I wish we could normalize just throwing on a tiara and going about our business.

    Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    January 26, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    The coat and tiara are amazing but the body suit is awful.

    Reply
    • J. Wms says:
      January 26, 2026 at 12:45 pm

      I concur. 🤨

      Reply
    • Beadlady says:
      January 26, 2026 at 1:10 pm

      I agree. It’s degrading to her. Yes, she has a banging body but leave something up to the imagination. You don’t see men parading in sheer pants. I’m tired of celebrities thinking we need to see all of their bits.

      Reply
    • G Brown says:
      January 26, 2026 at 2:01 pm

      I agree. The naked look is awful and a bit degrading. It also makes her look like she has false boobs aka the 1980s which may or not be the case. The whole look is cheap and looks very uncomfortable. She is a beautiful, talented woman – can they not dress her with a bit of class that her talent deserves?

      Reply
  3. wow says:
    January 26, 2026 at 12:41 pm

    She looks amazing! and she looks cold.

    Reply
  4. Emmylooo says:
    January 26, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    The picture of Jenna Ortega makes Natalie Portman look like a sci-fi tech genius introducing her company’s new robot household assistants. Can someone make that movie?

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      January 26, 2026 at 1:14 pm

      Nathalie’s face is cracking me up. It’s like she’s giving the side eye without actually giving the side eye

      Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    The jewelry on Teyana’s neck is quite close in design to the $1.7M bow broach stolen from the Louvre recently. The original has 2,000 diamonds. I wonder if the tiara was inspired by something in real life.

    Reply
  6. Calliope says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:07 pm

    Michael B Jordan’s remaking the Thomas Crown Affair?! With an incredible cast?! Yay! And I love the Rene Russo/Pierce Brosnan one.

    Reply
  7. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:08 pm

    It’s crazy how beautiful Teyana Taylor is. I hope she’ll start getting big projects now. I really want to see her in a Dionne Warwick biopic.

    Reply
  8. Normades says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    She was great on SNL!

    Reply
  9. Terri says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:23 pm

    I enjoyed “Mercy”. All the complaints listed are valid, but overall it worked well enough on film.

    Reply
  10. Nlopez says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    Love Teyanas look from head to crown! Keep shining mami🥰

    Reply
  11. Jan says:
    January 26, 2026 at 1:56 pm

    I can’t get behind TT she supports abusers.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    January 26, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    We rewatched Sinners this weekend with our kids and I loved it even more the second time. Since the first time we saw it I tried to make a conscious effort to pay attention to commentary about it because I know I missed so much (I even went back on here and read some old posts about it lol) and I really feel like I picked up so much more. It’s such a nuanced movie. And MBJ is so good in it. He plays both Smoke and Stack very low key – no “they’ll never take our freedom” style of speeches, but something about his portrayal is just mesmerizing and you can’t take your eyes from him. He deserves that nomination and right now I think he deserves the win (I’ve got a lot more to watch, although we did watch F1 yesterday and while it was enjoyable…..its not in the same league as Sinners. And I swear dont watch it with a teenage F1 fan.)

    I dont know if Sinners is going to win the “big ones” BP, BD, etc – but I definitely think its going to pick up for production design, costume design, cinematography, visual effects.

    Reply

