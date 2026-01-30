Sweethearts candy messages are kind of bleak this year



We’re in the last few days of January, which means Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away, which means grocery and drugstores have been stocked with V-Day candy for at least three weeks already. When I was shopping in preparation for Snowstorm Fern, I stopped at the pretty-colored holiday candy display, hovered over the Reese’s, then ultimately decided that the special heart shape would throw off the chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio and not taste as good. I don’t know whether to be proud or embarrassed that I was evaluating the candy to that level of detail, but I think about these things. A lot.

Anyway, while most candy adapts to the holiday (see above re: heart shapes), the most quintessentially Valentine’s Day candy is undoubtedly Sweethearts, the boxes filled with hearts with messages like “BE MINE” and “CUTIE PIE.” Two years ago, Sweethearts had me howling with laughter over their limited edition Situationships boxes, wherein all the hearts had “messages as blurry as your relationship.” So good. The company took a break from wordplay last year in favor of an AI-scanning gimmick, boo hiss. But they’re returning to form this year with a specialty box to reflect the times: Love in this Economy.

Sweethearts, America’s beloved brand of conversation hearts, is, once again, acknowledging the realities of modern dating this Valentine’s Day. New research from Sweethearts reveals that three quarters of Americans are seeking more affordable options when it comes to dating this year, with 80% of survey respondents saying the economy is impacting their V-Day plans. To reflect this year’s new reality, Sweethearts has added “Love in This Economy” sayings to its iconic conversation hearts such as “SPLIT RENT,” “SHARE LOGN,” “CAR POOL,” “BUY N BULK” and “COOK FOR 2.” Fans will still find classic sayings like “CUTIE PIE,” “LOVE BUG” and “MARRY ME” in boxes and bags of Sweethearts. “Sweethearts has always evolved with the times by staying aware of current dating trends and relationships — and being practical is having a moment,” said Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler Candy Company, the maker of Sweethearts. “That’s why some of the messages on our Sweethearts candies aren’t just about finding love the old-fashioned way this year.” But take heart, there’s good news for sweet-toothed sweethearts despite economic uncertainty: Candy still tops the Valentine’s Day wish list for millennials at 33%. And 40% of gift givers plan to give candy, followed by cards (37%) and flowers (33%). Singles, in particular, prefer candy over flowers (34% to 29%). Sweethearts went viral on Valentine’s Day 2024 with the release of its limited-edition Situationship Boxes filled with misprinted hearts emblematic of blurry relationships. Last Valentine’s Day, Sweethearts used scannable AI technology to offer access to moving trucks, marriage licenses and matching heart-shaped headstones for lovers who wanted something more concrete. Most recently, the brand dropped the scariest candy ever just in time for Halloween; Ghosted Sweethearts were specially designed boxes containing all-white hearts with no messages at all. Made with love, Sweethearts conversation hearts are available at retailers nationwide. Survey methodology: Sweethearts surveyed 1,000 Gen Z and 1,000 millennials who are single, casually dating or in a serious relationship; the survey was administered and conducted online between Dec. 23 and Dec. 31, 2025.

[From PR Newswire]

It’s the economy, stupid! Though I hate to say it, these days I honestly would prefer candy over flowers, because A) candy is edible, and B) flowers die. Too bleak? Well, that’s where the survey says we’re at, folks! And while we’re making cost-cutting edits to the shopping list, I have to admit that Sweethearts (with their corn syrup and gelatin hardness) have never been my candy of choice. Reese’s all the way, just in the original shapes — low & wide or miniature — so as to protect the integrity of the chocolate-to-peanut butter balance! But I appreciate the Sweethearts brand for always trying to make us laugh, which in many ways is the best gift you can give someone you love. And that’s free!

Sidenote: of the 2,000 Gen Z and millennials surveyed who say the economy is affecting their holiday spending, I’d love to know the percentage of them that voted for the orange president. No candy for them!