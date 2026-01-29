Prince Harry announced as the keynote speaker for a global privacy summit

Prince Harry has been announced as a speaker for a global privacy summit! The summit is for the International Association of Privacy Professionals. The announcement for Harry’s speech was timed for Data Privacy Day, which was yesterday (happy belated Data Privacy Day to all). This summit is scheduled from March 30 through April 2, and it means that Harry will fly to Washington, DC. Whew.
Prince Harry is set to deliver a speech on “reshaping the future” of the digital world at a global summit this upcoming spring. The Duke of Sussex has been confirmed as a headline speaker at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Summit 2026, set to take place in the American capital from March 30 to April 2.
The announcement, made to mark Data Privacy Day, will see Prince Harry take to the main stage at the Washington DC gathering, which centres on privacy matters, artificial intelligence governance and cybersecurity legislation. Organisers revealed the news on social media, stating: “In honour of Data Privacy Day, we’re excited to announce that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will join us on the main stage at IAPP Global Summit 2026.”
During his keynote address, the duke will explore the question of whether contemporary digital technology is fracturing or uniting society, and what role individuals can play in shaping its future trajectory. Prince Harry will deliver his remarks in his capacity as a humanitarian and mental health advocate, roles that have defined much of his public work since stepping back from senior royal duties.
The IAPP characterised the duke as a “humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran” whose efforts have focused on generating “positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing”.
According to the summit organisers, Prince Harry is “a respected voice on global issues” who has previously delivered notable keynote addresses at both the United Nations General Assembly and the Clinton Global Initiative.
I love how Harry and Meghan’s biggest and dumbest critics have tried to make “they’re privacy-obsessed” and “they’re invading their own privacy” into twin-track mockery and criticism. And then Harry and Meghan just keep doubling down and saying: actually, privacy is an important cause, especially digital privacy and the right to be online without being harmed. “But Harry wrote a memoir! Meghan gave an interview!” Grow up. Anyway, I can’t wait for Prince William and King Charles to schedule a bunch of events around Harry’s speech, all so they can claim that Harry is “stealing their thunder” and “how dare he speak in Washington when Charles is supposed to make a state visit there.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
321 The Keens will announce another Nay cha video and many appearances at that time.
He’s a real world statesmen.
Congratulations
Well, we did get a spring video last year but maybe Kate will keep it going lest people forget about the seasons lol.
@Becks1, don’t forget about MEEEEEEEEEEE, and my seasons!!!
Let the faux outrage and stroke outs begin on Shutter Island. Good for Harry though.
I can’t take any of them seriously unless the include the number of bathrooms the venue has.
Yep cue the new events by the Wales if they haven’t left for their vacations yet lol. Good for Harry doing and supporting the causes that are important to him. He isn’t there for just a photo op!!!
Love this for Harry. I suspect his speech at the Clinton Initiative a few years ago has led to a lot of offers for speaking engagements.
“ During his keynote address, the duke will explore the question of whether contemporary digital technology is fracturing or uniting society, and what role individuals can play in shaping its future trajectory.” This made me smile. Harry will speak about these important issues. I doubt that Scooter could read that sentence with any comprehension.
When the usual culprits kick off, just tell then that ‘privacy’ means the right to own and control what personal information we choose to share with others.
Harry has grown so much since he left that horrible “family”. It’s a wonderful to see karma in action!
I admire their efforts but it feels like an uphill battle to bring some common sense, decorum and ethics to the online arena. It’s capitalism running wild out there. there is some push back. I think the Europeans have stronger laws and isn’t it France who is banning social media accounts for the under 16 age? I guess I’m feeling pessimistic at the same time I admire that they are not giving up the fight. My teenager stayed off social media as a choice. i think they were afraid of being bullied.
I think Australia is banning social media accounts for a certain age, but I don’t know how such a law can be enforced.
Stay safe my dear prince!
This is yet more evidence that Harry is doing fine, financially and professionally.
There’s been so much disinformation on some of the social media that I think the people will demand a factual environment. Don’t be surprised if you see new choices. I’m with Spoutible. That platform doesn’t allow bots or harassment of any kind. It’s very inclusive and supportive. I expect more platforms like that.
I went on Bluesky for awhile but I haven’t checked it in ages. I just get all my Meghan & Harry news here now.
Harry continues to demonstrate gravitas and influence on a global stage, despite the British media’s ongoing fevered attempts to discredit and silence him. I have so much respect for him.