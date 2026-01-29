Prince Harry announced as the keynote speaker for a global privacy summit

Prince Harry has been announced as a speaker for a global privacy summit! The summit is for the International Association of Privacy Professionals. The announcement for Harry’s speech was timed for Data Privacy Day, which was yesterday (happy belated Data Privacy Day to all). This summit is scheduled from March 30 through April 2, and it means that Harry will fly to Washington, DC. Whew.

Prince Harry is set to deliver a speech on “reshaping the future” of the digital world at a global summit this upcoming spring. The Duke of Sussex has been confirmed as a headline speaker at the International Association of Privacy Professionals Global Summit 2026, set to take place in the American capital from March 30 to April 2.

The announcement, made to mark Data Privacy Day, will see Prince Harry take to the main stage at the Washington DC gathering, which centres on privacy matters, artificial intelligence governance and cybersecurity legislation. Organisers revealed the news on social media, stating: “In honour of Data Privacy Day, we’re excited to announce that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will join us on the main stage at IAPP Global Summit 2026.”

During his keynote address, the duke will explore the question of whether contemporary digital technology is fracturing or uniting society, and what role individuals can play in shaping its future trajectory. Prince Harry will deliver his remarks in his capacity as a humanitarian and mental health advocate, roles that have defined much of his public work since stepping back from senior royal duties.

The IAPP characterised the duke as a “humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran” whose efforts have focused on generating “positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing”.

According to the summit organisers, Prince Harry is “a respected voice on global issues” who has previously delivered notable keynote addresses at both the United Nations General Assembly and the Clinton Global Initiative.