Duchess Meghan’s As Ever will offer another limited-edition chocolate line

On December 4th, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand released their limited-edition collaboration with Compartés’ Los Angeles atelier: three As Ever chocolate bars, one milk chocolate, one dark chocolate and one white chocolate. They were labeled “limited edition” from the word go, so everyone knew that they would sell out quickly. They sold out within minutes!! I managed to get three bars, two white chocolate and one milk. They were excellent, really high-quality and tasty. But I’m a milk-and-white chocolate lover anyway.
Anyway, people were mad that the chocolate sold out so quickly and many As Ever fans begged Meghan to do another chocolate line, and perhaps even add chocolate permanently to As Ever’s offerings. Well… we’re getting a treat. More chocolate, this time for Valentine’s Day. She’s going to do a special chocolate drop alongside her V-Day collection of jams.
A love letter in chocolate! 🍫❤️🌹
Duchess Meghan’s As ever x Compartes Valentine’s Day Collection Chocolate is coming this Saturday!
I’m glad she’s working with Compartes again, but I really hope that Meghan/As Ever got a much bigger order. People love chocolate! It’s like As Ever’s wine offerings too – once Meghan figures out the market, she can mint money from those kinds of products. Everyone wants wine. Everyone wants the special “treat” of good-quality chocolate. People loved that leather bookmark too. More limited edition collaborations! More chocolate!
YES inject that dark chocolate with raspberry into my VEINS!!!!! it was amazing!!!!!!
Maybe she could make a chocolate that is filled with her raspberry jam!!!
She already has! That is what one of the bars were in the last chocolate drop- and it was delicious!
I’m drooling. 🤤
Boo-hoo – As Ever not yet sold outside the US!! (sniff).
At least we can admire the chocolate’s gorgeous packaging…
LOL…right there with you @NoBS Please!!
Waiting…waiting…waiting…got to keep on waiting…(now I’m hearing the crack of a whip and a rough voice singing Raw-Hide!!). IYKYK.
Love it!!!!
Does Comparte ship to Canada?
Chocolate for Valentine’s was a no-brainer for Meghan. I wonder if they’re going to increase the inventory for this drop.
Yum. I wonder if it will be the same chocolates or a new chocolate collab. I’m confused about when it’s dropping though. I’m more of a milk chocolate person. Ritter Sports is randomly my favorite. I like the chocolate with the butter biscuit and the one with the cornflakes. I’m not the biggest sweet or chocolate person but I love those. I’ll be happy to try Meghan’s though.
Instagram has a reminder set for me for 7 am PST on Saturday morning.
Oh nooo. That’s early for the west coast.
@Christine, same! I think that’s about 3pm my time and I’ll be at work so everything will be abandoned 🤣🤣
I’m not missing this drop! Myself and my sister have set reminders for each other 🤣🤣
Because it’s a Valentine’s Day drop, I wonder if it will be a box of chocolates featuring a variety from first drop. Would be neat if she had chocolates with say apricot centres for a new one. I think everyone has fair warning it might sell out fast. Wish she shipped to Canada. I’d try to stock up on the dark chocolate!
I want some! Especially that dark chocolate. Everything I’ve had of hers has been excellent quality, so I am expecting some great things. The only negative is that the packaging is so gorgeous it seems a shame to open the chocolate bars. Maybe she’ll release those designs as wrapping paper.
I missed the email about this second chocolate drop. What time on Saturday will this drop?
Not me manifesting a new chocolate drop in yesterday’s comments. I know that’s right.