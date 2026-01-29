Duchess Meghan’s As Ever will offer another limited-edition chocolate line

On December 4th, the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand released their limited-edition collaboration with Compartés’ Los Angeles atelier: three As Ever chocolate bars, one milk chocolate, one dark chocolate and one white chocolate. They were labeled “limited edition” from the word go, so everyone knew that they would sell out quickly. They sold out within minutes!! I managed to get three bars, two white chocolate and one milk. They were excellent, really high-quality and tasty. But I’m a milk-and-white chocolate lover anyway.

Anyway, people were mad that the chocolate sold out so quickly and many As Ever fans begged Meghan to do another chocolate line, and perhaps even add chocolate permanently to As Ever’s offerings. Well… we’re getting a treat. More chocolate, this time for Valentine’s Day. She’s going to do a special chocolate drop alongside her V-Day collection of jams.

A love letter in chocolate! 🍫❤️🌹 Duchess Meghan’s As ever x Compartes Valentine’s Day Collection Chocolate is coming this Saturday! “It won’t last long” #AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/X497ewodZu — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) January 28, 2026

I’m glad she’s working with Compartes again, but I really hope that Meghan/As Ever got a much bigger order. People love chocolate! It’s like As Ever’s wine offerings too – once Meghan figures out the market, she can mint money from those kinds of products. Everyone wants wine. Everyone wants the special “treat” of good-quality chocolate. People loved that leather bookmark too. More limited edition collaborations! More chocolate!