‘MAGA Barbie’ Sydney Sweeney: ‘I’ve never been here to talk about politics’

Sydney Sweeney has had a terrible 12 months. This time last year, she was being widely praised and hyped as the next big thing and a great new producer. Then her dumb American Eagle “good jeans” campaign hit last summer, and that was the beginning of the end. Suddenly, Sweeney leaned into the MAGA Princess/eugenics advocate brand for months. By the end of 2025, her career seemingly in real danger, she finally tried to walk back the pro-eugenics ad campaign and all of the undercover MAGA sh-t. Now Sydney covers the latest issue of Cosmopolitan and this cover is TERRIBLE. I cannot believe Cosmo’s team used this image, and I can’t believe Sydney’s people signed off on this. But it brings up something I’ve been wondering about for the past year: does Sydney have a good team around her? It feels like she’s gotten some horrible PR/branding advice in the past year, my god. Anyway, Sydney is currently promoting her lingerie line, SYRN, and she’s still talking out of both sides of her MAGA mouth. Some highlights from Cosmo:
She’s communicating via lingerie: “This can be how I communicate to my audience. I want to show women that we can take back our power and fully free ourselves. I want SYRN to stand for the power of choice.”
On the American Eagle eugenics controversy: “Those aren’t my values, but I feel like I’ve never needed to correct people who don’t know who I am.”
On the criticism that she only appeals to men: People will say, “Oh, she’s doing this for guys” or “Oh, she’s a guy’s girl.” But I’m like, “What is more girl’s girl than owning your body and doing it for yourself?” I want it to be their choice—the choice of the wearer—whether this is for them, for somebody else, or for a camera lens.
She swears she hasn’t had work done: “I see photos comparing me to my child self all the time. I’m like, “I was 14 in that image. I’m 28 now. Of course I look different—I grew up.” I feel bad when I see accounts that are like, “Oh, she’s done X and Y to her face.” It’s not true. I’ve never gotten any work done. I wish there was something in place on social media to restrict things that aren’t true, because there are girls who will look at me and say, “I need to do these things to feel pretty.” It makes me sad.
On being called MAGA Barbie: “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that. I haven’t figured [out how to correct it]. I’m not a hateful person. If I say, “That’s not true,” they’ll come at me like, “You’re just saying that to look better.” There’s no winning. There’s never any winning. I just have to continue being who I am, because I know who I am. I can’t make everyone love me. I know what I stand for.
Her values: “I’ve always led with love. I’ve always believed that love is love in every single form. You should be kind to whoever you meet. I remember on the set of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, I watched Brad Pitt sit and hang out with the transpo department. I absolutely loved that, and I was like, “Yeah, you have to respect everybody in your life.”
Whether she’ll ever talk about her politics: “No. I’m not a political person. I’m in the arts. I’m not here to speak on politics. That’s not an area I’ve ever even imagined getting into. It’s not why I became who I am. I became an actor because I like to tell stories, but I don’t believe in hate in any form. I believe we should all love each other and have respect and understanding for one another.
She’s afraid of being alone: “I struggle with being alone. My mom, my friends are all like, “Sydney, you need to learn to love to be alone.” I have a huge fear of being alone for the rest of my life, so I look for someone who will be my best friend, who I can hang out with, talk to all the time, dream up things with, and work with.
I’m going to be bold and say that the reason why Sydney hasn’t come out and said “come on, guys, I’m not MAGA” is because she is, in fact, very MAGA. Think about how a normal, anti-Trump person would feel about worldwide accusations that you’re playing footsie with thugs and fascists? Every single one of us would immediately say “what the f–k, of course those are not my politics, of course I feel sick about what that man and his cult are doing to this country.” Sydney can’t say that because she simply doesn’t feel that way. It’s grotesque when you think about it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, cover courtesy of Cosmopolitan.
I can’t stand her
I loathe this butter faced chick with the heat of a thousand suns. She has made an entire career out of being blonde with big (and yes – they ARE fake) boobs.
The latest in quite a long line then.
Call me old and out of touch but I don’t think that lingerie will help women get their power back and free them. She is so maga she can’t get out of her own way she just keeps piling it on.
She speaks as if there has been some ban of wearing lingerie when it’s been the opposite for decades.
Sydney only has a career because straight men are horny for her. She’s not a great actress and hasn’t shown real range. So she may as well ride the sexpot thing until she ages out, but when you alienate half your audience, especially the side that follow you as you age, then that’s on you.
She won’t say she’s not maga because she is. Also, yes they’re fake. Real ones don’t have edges. She may have had larger ones before so they’re covered by more real tissue, but no. Real boobs are NOT encapsulated orbs that don’t have give to them. I’ve had mine my whole life, very similar to hers, I’ve never had a ridge on mine. lol.
She’s also lost some weight and yet the boobs get bigger. Real boobs are fat and there is no way you lose fat everywhere else but somehow keep it in the boob area.
I agree that most people don’t go into acting because of politics, but given the abuses of this administration, her staying silent says everything you need to know about her.
Ewwww. The magat cultist freaks she gleefully courted don’t believe in art or women’s autonomy. They believe in propaganda messaging. The cult also want to regulate women’s bodies down to their underwear. She really went all in with the wrong crowd especially since she is a terrible actress. The only talent she has involves having disproportionately large breasts she gleefully shows off. The tits out look is not favored with the Evangelical wing of the cult. Watching this vapid moron crash and burn has been one of the only good things about the 10 years that was 2025 and 5 years that has been January 2026.
We’re seeing in real time that politics matter. How you vote, matters. Who you put in power matters. Silence is complicity.
Her movie with Amanda the housemaid did really really well, money-wise. She’s going to be fine. She’s booked and busy. And yeah she’s probably maga. If there were rumors that I was maga, I’d be on every news station saying ummm hell no I am not. Fuck that. That’s not the case here.
I’m sick of seeing her and her dead ceiling eyes. People are being executed in the streets and children are being held in camps and this trash heap is talking about her “art.” She can go to hell with her maga family.
It almost looks like Cosmo is pranking her with this cover.
Are those real? Sure, everyone wants breasts that look like they are about to explode.
It’s beyond time for this MAGA bitch to fade off into obscurity.
all politics aside – the cover is so 2004??? I love the idea that tons of people around her actually kinda hate her 😂
It is kinda retro which I don’t hate. Everything doesn’t have to be demure or art house. It could be seen as tongue in cheek…..for someone else. It doesn’t work when the person really is seemingly maga aligned. Then it just becomes gross as hell.
Is she trying to emulate Pamela Anderson from back in the day?
I have no opinion on her clothing choices as that’s her business, but other women, with equal levels of talent, have been mocked for dressing or using their bodies similarly but she seems to be taken seriously as an actress (and gets to say she’s doing “art” without getting the pretentious label slapped on her). I’m wondering why she gets to be an exception.
Twatzi.
👏👏👏
👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾
She’s already on my boycott list, and isn’t coming off it anytime soon.
This bimbo magazine cover is so obviously designed to give the middle finger to progressives and women’s advocates – instead it just makes her look pathetic and desperate.
Yep, she’s with Candace Cameron, in my head. There’s no getting off that list.
Hee. She might as well give in and become “Evie” magazine’s cover girl. If ever someone screamed “Be A Trad-Wife!” it’s her. https://www.eviemagazine.com/post/the-trad-wife-aesthetic-is-popular-because-women-are-tired-of-ugliness
interesting how she will correct conjecture about plastic surgery, but claims she can’t possibly correct conjecture about her politics.
A lot of her choices – “good genes” ad and the Syrn trespassing media attention play seem to be of the Kardashian school of all press is good press. But the side of humanity is clearer now than ever before and she is on the wrong side.
When even Martha Stewart has realized that it’s inexcusable not to speak up, it really exposes the ridiculousness of this “I just act and sell lingerie, I don’t talk about politics” bullsh!t. Silence is a choice and it’s a political one.
Saying she doesn’t want to speak up at this moment in time is a choice. And not a good one. At all.
she has been registered as a republican since June 2024, she is maga and her whole family is. also being non-politically is automatically a right-wing position.
also saying that brad Pitt showed her how to be respectful to normal ppl. that woman cannot be real.
In my experience, non political people generally don’t register for any political party but especially don’t register for the party that is actively conning, stealing from the country/taxpayers and implementing fascism. Anyone around in 2024 knew the 2025 platform of the GOP so for a high profile celebrity registering as a Republican is a deliberate choice! She’s proud of her MAGA roots but wants it both ways when convenient. She’s the typical Bro’s Pick Me Girl.
I find her eyes unsettling.
There’s nothing behind them. No life or soul. Just dead-eyed
Thought it was just me. I tried to watch some rom com with her and Glen Powell and she was so dead eyed and generic that I abandoned the movie.
That rom com was the first time I’d ever really seen her, and you’re right—she was right lifeless. Heck, Powell came off charmless too…🤮
Is this a Cosmopolitan or a Playboy cover?
I did see the Housemaid and enjoyed it though kept thinking her outfits were rather inappropriate for her job…
But mostly I avoid her stuff
I do not know the last time I understood less the appeal of someone. She is the most mid of mids. Not pretty, not bright, not staunch. Mid with boobs. Full stop.
“I’m not a political person” = I’m MAGA and fine with everything that’s happening.
That cover is sending me. Nothing screams career slippage like squashing your own water balloons on a Cosmo cover. Next she will be playing Erica K in a Brett Rattner film.
She listed notorious abuser of his wife and children Brad Pitt as her example of love and her values in action. Telling on herself without even realizing it.
All I’m getting from this is “don’t look at my politics, look at my tits!” She seemed to be dialing down the sexualization of her image to be taken more seriously, but has reversed course and is back to putting the girls front & center (and she’s not a bad actress so I don’t get it).
She is the definition of vapid.
I don’t understand why no journalist has asked the folluw up whenever Sydney babbles on about leading with love and being against hate: what does that mean to you in the context of the current president’s politics? Does that mean you think the current government is wrong?
Likely bc she and her team have been specific with journalists to not ask her anything that direct if they want an interview.
Just look at my boobs instead of expecting me to know stuff
Her terrible year has included co-starring in a very successful film and various business ventures. Yep that is a dire cover but I don’t have a scintilla of interest in her politics, or indeed much else about her.
Doesn’t she complain that no one takes her seriously and that she wants to be recognized for her acting skills? If so, why does she keep agreeing to do tacky photoshoots and ads that explicitly sexualize her?
Hee. Another day, another “Further Adventures of Leni Riefenstahl…er, Eva Braun 1.5.” I can never see Sweeney without remembering that great line from a Dan-Brown-satire “…as her breasts heaved into view…”😂😈😎
She makes me think of the immortal “breasted boobily.”