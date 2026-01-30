Emerald Fennell defends her ‘whitewashing’ Heathcliff casting of Jacob Elordi

Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights has been controversial from the word go. It began with the casting choices for Cathy and Heathcliff: Margot Robbie is simply wrong for Cathy, and critics argued that casting Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff was and is “whitewashing.” There were early screenings for the film last year and reportedly they did not go well. The early “reviews” of WH online this week are mostly positive, but I don’t know if A) those reviews are bought and B) Fennell possibly re-edited the film to make it more of a bodice-ripper. Well, at the LA premiere this week, Fennell spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about casting controversies and adaptation controversies.
Emerald Fennell‘s highly anticipated adaptation of Wuthering Heights made its debut in Hollywood on Wednesday — and don’t be expecting an exact retelling of Emily Brontë’s classic novel. The 1847 book follows the intense love affair between Heathcliff (played by Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie) in 18th-century England; Fennell’s version, which is being stylized with quotation marks as “Wuthering Heights,“ features some key casting changes, addition of numerous sex scenes and a soundtrack courtesy of Charli xcx.
“The thing is that it’s my favorite book in the world,” the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet. “Like many people who love this book, I’m kind of fanatical about it, so I knew right from the get-go I couldn’t ever hope to make anything that could even encompass the greatness of this book. All I could do was make a movie that made me feel the way the book made me feel, and therefore it just felt right to say it’s Wuthering Heights, and it isn’t.”
One of the most talked-about changes comes with Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff, who is described as dark-skinned in the book. Of the decision to cast a white actor in the role, Fennell explained, “I think the thing is everyone who loves this book has such a personal connection to it, and so you can only ever make the movie that you sort of imagined yourself when you read it. I don’t know, I think I was focusing on the pseudo-masochistic elements of it.”
“The great thing about this movie is that it could be made every year and it would still be so moving and so interesting,” she continued. “There are so many different takes. I think every year we should have a new one.”
Elordi said himself of the changes to the iconic story, “There are inverted commas for a reason. This is Emerald’s vision and these are the images that came to her head at 14 years old; somebody else’s interpretation of a great piece of art is what I’m interested in — new images, fresh images, original thoughts.”
From what Fennell, Robbie and Elordi have said about this adaptation, I’m getting a sense of not only the film, but what those three really think about it. It feels like Elordi was actually trying to balance a faithfulness to the character in the book AND in the script (which has little to do with the book). Margot, on the other hand, just went all-in on Emerald’s vision and didn’t care about the source material. And Emerald just wanted to make her fan-fic version of WH, where Cathy and Heathcliff bone a lot and then (spoiler?) Cathy dies. As for what Emerald says about the whitewashing controversy… it’s very British. Like, I can tell that a posh British woman is making that argument.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Wuthering Heights screencap & poster courtesy of Warner Bros.
This was another lost opportunity for a non-white British actor. No wonder they all move to the US.
I find Emerald annoying, and I’m not really a fan of her work, but most Wuthering Heights adaptations cast white men as Heathcliff. It’s 2026, and it’s wild we’re still dealing with this – just had someone try to cast a white woman as a Jewish-Mexican character in Deep Cuts.
My ideal Heathcliff would be Dev Patel, but that doesn’t seem to be on anyone’s radar, which is bat shit crazy to me. Instead, we’re getting yet another white washing of the character.
OOh, Dev Patel! What a sexy guy. I would watch that bodice-ripper.
Has there ever been a version where a white actor wasn’t cast as heathcliff? Emerald is technically following all the people before her in that regard. But whew talk about a missed opportunity. I’ve heard people say Jacob’s dad is from Spain? So I guess they could streeetch that, maybe. I doubt fennel knew that when casting though. It just comes across as such a colonial mindset. And yeah, Dev Patel was right there.
His comment that its the vision of a 14-year old girl is an inadvertent sick burn, yes? B/c I can totally see a 14-year-old completely missing any of the racial nuances of the novel and focusing on the tortured lover aspect thinking it’s so romantic.
There have been like 15 adaptations of this book. If people don’t like the casting of this one then they will probably prefer the 2011 one. It’s not as if Fennell’s version is the only one with a white Heathcliff either. It would be different if this was the first adaptation or something, but it isn’t.
All these characters are terrible people anyway.
Also the discourse about the costumes. I saw an interesting exchange online where someone mentioned it’s an aesthetic approach similar to the 2006 Marie Antoinette, and a bunch of people were trying to say it’s not like that at all and this is worse. Except that it’s exactly what people were saying back then.
Timothy Dalton and Laurence Olivier also played Heathcliff in movie versions. Elordi is Spanish Basque heritage which is more “ethnic” than either of those two. For me, the reason Jacob Elordi doesn’t work is because he’s too much of a dominant figure, from his height to his manner. I can’t believe someone like him would ever go to ruin over the memory of a woman.
This race debate is much ado about nothing.
Men for years have been described as “tall, dark and handsome,” and that doesn’t automatically mean he’s one race or another.
For example, Clark Gable is tall dark and handsome, and was Caucasian.
Simon Basset is also tall dark and handsome and is more African descent.
King Felipe of Spain is tall, dark and handsome, and is Spanish/Greek.
There are lots of in between, too.
It’s up to interpretation by the reader and the person directing the film.
It’s not like they made heathcliff blonde haired and blue eyed.
I truly don’t understand this controversy. When I read Wuthering Heights in high school, it seemed “dark-skinned” meant in the context of 18th century rural England, he was considered swarthy, like Rhett Butler in Gone With The Wind. Surely people don’t think Ms. Bronte wrote a black, Asian, or otherwise POC character without calling him so? That would have been a huge plot point. That’s not to say that Emerald couldn’t have cast a POC as Heath cliff, but it doesn’t give whitewashing if the source material isn’t clear on race. I’m more offended that Margo is like 20 years older than the character.
Emerald Fennell is insufferable. As for the description in the book – folks love to argue that she just meant dark-haired. Which is utterly absurd. If that were the case Heathcliff’s entire story makes zero sense. Bronte in that time would not have been able to be explicit about his race – the book would never have been published. This is why media literacy and understanding subtext is so important and is a skill that is becoming more and more rare.