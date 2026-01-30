“Rachel McAdams wore Christopher Esber to the ‘Send Help’ premiere” links
  • January 30, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rachel McAdams in Christopher Esber at the London premiere of Send Help. The dress is pretty, and I think so highly of Rachel & her beauty. [RCFA]
Dua Lipa & Callum Turner are back in Paris. [Just Jared]
Analysis of Nicki Minaj’s decline. [LaineyGossip]
Zayn Malik took a swipe at Harry Styles. [Socialite Life]
Stranger Things lost the streaming war to Bluey. [Pajiba]
Camila Morrone is promoting The Night Manager. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mel C reminisces about her career. [OMG Blog]
Pepsi’s Super Bowl commercial is not great. [Seriously OMG]
Hailey Bieber’s sister Alaia is facing jail time. [Starcasm]
A Bridgerton explainer. [Hollywood Life]
Yet another ICE nightmare. [Buzzfeed]

10 Responses to ““Rachel McAdams wore Christopher Esber to the ‘Send Help’ premiere” links”

  1. Eurydice says:
    January 30, 2026 at 12:40 pm

    Lainey’s piece on Nikki is so interesting about the weirdness. Is it really all about buying her citizenship and getting her menfolk out of jail? Has she been horrible all along? Has she gone “Kanye”?

    Reply
  2. mightymolly says:
    January 30, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    That’s how you bring the glamour! Not to be all pearl clutchy. I don’t care if young women with fantastic bods are showing them off at the night clubs and yacht parties. On the red carpet, thought, where everyone is sexy, not everyone is glamorous.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    January 30, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    Catherine O’Hara! God, I have loved her.

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    January 30, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    I am in absolute shock about Catherine O Hara, she was one of my very favorite performers 🥺

    Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    January 30, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Such a shame. That’s so upsetting. Death keeps taking the wrong folks.

    Reply
  6. Lila says:
    January 30, 2026 at 4:23 pm

    How is Rachel 47?! She looks amazing. Not sure what, if any, work she’s had done but she looks solidly like herself still, which is so refreshing in Hollywood.

    Reply

