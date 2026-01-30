Catherine O’Hara has passed away at the age of 71

Beloved Canadian actress Catherine O’Hara has passed away after a brief illness at the age of 71. Catherine was known for her work in television and on screen in Home Alone, Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice, Best in Show and more. I’ll always think of her as Moira from Schitt’s Creek – she is unparalleled and no one else else could play that role. I’m so shocked and saddened by this. Catherine is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bo Welch, and their sons Matthew and Luke Welch, both of whom work in set design. Here is more, from People:
O’Hara was born in Toronto in 1954. She was the second youngest of seven children; her father worked for the Canadian Pacific Railway, and her mother was a real estate agent. Her first acting gig was portraying the Virgin Mary in a Nativity play. After graduating from high school, she got a job as a waitress at the Second City Theater in Toronto…
Her film debut was 1980’s Double Negative, which also featured Levy and other SCTV costars like Flaherty and John Candy. Next, she appeared in Martin Scorsese’s 1985 black comedy After Hours and 1986’s Heartburn. In 1988, she had a role in Beetlejuice as Delia Deetz, the stepmother of Winona Ryder’s Lydia. O’Hara reprised her role in the 2024 sequel Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.
In 1990, she was cast in Home Alone as the harried mom of Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin. “It’s a perfect movie, isn’t it?” she reflected to PEOPLE in 2024. “I need to care about the whole thing,” she said of how she chooses projects. “I don’t care to do a great role in a bad project. You want to be part of something good, and that’s how you go.” She reprised her role for 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
Other major roles for O’Hara in the ‘90s included 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, in which she voiced Sally, and 1994’s Wyatt Earp.
In 1996, she appeared in her first Guest mockumentary, Waiting for Guffman. She would also appear in 2000’s Best in Show and 2003’s A Mighty Wind, in which she and Levy sang together. PEOPLE called the actress the “gifted queen of the bittersweet” in a review of 2006’s For Your Consideration, another collaboration with Guest.
In 2015, she teamed up with Levy once again for Schitt’s Creek, created by his son Dan. It was not the first time she and Levy played characters who were romantically involved. Of their long working relationship, she told PEOPLE at the time, “I would love to think we continue to challenge each other, like a good married couple would do.”
In 2020, she won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for the role. “I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself,” she said in part during her speech. She also won a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for the series.
This one hits like a gut punch. She had such a vibrant personality and she was a massive talent. No one will ever replace her. We are thinking of her friends and family at this time.
This is my favorite Catherine O’Hara scene – the banana boat dance from Beetlejuice.
I love her so much. She is #lifegoals for me. Even though her character in Beetlejuice is kind of a jerk, her quirkiness is amazing and definitely the precursor to Moira (who is my idol!) I will be binging Schitt’s Creek for the zillionth time now.
Just one funny story: during the original run of Schitt’s Creek, I glanced at her Wikipedia page, and it didn’t mention Home Alone. Like, there is no shame in being a silly blockbuster movie that pays for other projects, but I love that people regularly scrub that from her bio.
What a loss! Just a beloved person in Canada. Thinking of Catherine’s family and friends. She made so many people laugh, what a gift.
Such a light. RIP, Queen.
What a bummer! She was so awesome.
I am so sorry to hear this. She was especially great in Best In Show. And I liked her scenes with John Candy in Home Alone, as he and his band were taking her to her home to find Kevin.
Aw, RIP Catherine! I’ll rewatch Beetlejuice & Best in Show & Schitt’s Creek in her honor. Last Christmas I watched Home Alone for the first time since I originally saw it in the theater. Such a fun movie.
This truly sucks. She brought so much laughter and insane joy.
Love her work. Was introduced to her through syndicated reruns of SCTV. What a comedic genius! She has built quite a legacy. Condolences to her loved ones.
I really really loved her. If you haven’t seen waiting for guffman or best in show – they are comedic works of art.
Scrolling through my library’s streaming catalogue now – curating my own Catherine O’Hara film fest for the weekend.
Same. I really really loved her. So many good roles. The first Home Alone is my Christmas go-to. I love her in it as well as John candy and obv MC. But then she has so many amazing roles. Best in show. Beetlejuice. Schitt’s creek.
If you haven’t seen Orange County, you’re in for a treat: she played a mom opposite John Lithgow and was absolutely hilarious. RIP to a powerhouse.
Absolutely loved her. As Moira in Schitts Creek but also in Best in Show. This is devastating.
Devastating really is the perfect word. You never know beforehand which celebrity death is going to knock you sideways until it happens, and Catherine O’Hara has done exactly that. I am so sorry for everyone who loves her. I can really imagine what an enormous absence she will be for them.
I saw her once at an outdoor Fringe show in Saskatoon. We made eye contact and I grinned at her. She smiled back at me and gave me a very small shake of her head which I interpreted to mean, ‘Not here, not now’. I was thrilled with our little shared moment.
Gloria Steinem did the same to me at an airport once. I stan a boundaries queen.
She had such a sweet story with her hubby too. They met back on Beetlejuice. Thoughts going out to him and their kids.
2026 f-king sucks.
So far, 2026 has been immeasurably worse than 2025. And 2025 was the fecking worst. 🤬 To think we still have eleven months to go! Can we go directly to 2027, please?
Seriously, f this year. It’s January.
They just keep getting worse, and this is awful. Kept hoping it was some stupid hoax but no.
Rest in Power Catherine.
This one hurts and is just so shocking. She’s been famous and acting for so long with so many career highlights and seems to have a wonderful family as well. May she rest in peace.
This one hit me hard.
Keeping her loved ones in my thoughts.
Forever Moira.
Replying to myself to share a link to a compilation of Moirarisms that Merriam-Webster put together some time ago.
In their second tweet is a link to another compilation that they did.
https://x.com/MerriamWebster/status/1719702557033980049?s=20
I just finished an intense work call and then saw this news. This one hurts a lot. We quote Moira constantly around here (even Mr. Smith). I think Im going to wrap up work now and pour one out for Ms. O’Hara.
I had to skip out of work after hearing this….so so sad
RIP Catherine. Enjoyed all her characters and work. This is so sad. She will be missed!!
Noooooooooooo! I love Catherine SO MUCH!!! She is a comedic genius and stole every single scene she was in. She didn’t have to say anything and yet she said so much. I love every performance she gave and I will truly miss her. This hurts.
I’m rewatching SC right now and it feels so awful to know that the brilliant being who brought Moira Rose to life is no longer here. May her memory be a blessing to all who love her.
NOOOOOOOOOoooooooo!!! I was hoping this was like the Moira Rose death hoax…. I can’t believe she’s gone. My heart 🙁
Beyond devastated. She had such a light. Waiting for Guffman is one of the best comedic films ever made. Rest easy, beautiful Catherine.
This is incredibly sad news. May she rest in peace
Home Alone
Beetlejuice
The Nightmare Before Christmas (though I didn’t know until much later)
Best in Show
Schitt’s Creek
And my partner and I just watched The Studio.
She’s been in all this art that meant so much to me throughout my life – just a part of all these moments. This sucks. She’ll be missed. Thoughts and love to her family.
