‘Royal sources’ insist that it’s up to Andrew Windsor to testify about Epstein

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew, is all over the latest documents from the FBI files on Jeffrey Epstein. It’s been a constant theme for months now – with each document dump, there are dozens (if not hundreds) of newly-revealed communications between Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, conversations that continued well after Epstein was arrested and jailed. It’s not the fact that the two men were in close contact for so many years (and that Andrew blatantly lied about it) – it’s that Epstein was regularly trafficking women and girls to Andrew, and making arrangements for Andrew to visit the island. In recent days, one of the women trafficked to Andrew got a lawyer and she’s now pushing the issue even further. Just more outside pressure on Andrew to say more or even testify before the congressional committee investigating Epstein. Well, check out this curious Daily Mail exclusive:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under mounting pressure to co-operate with US officials investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, with sources saying it is a ‘matter of personal conscience’ as well as his public duty. While Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the latest revelations from the US Department of Justice file dump, royal sources told the Daily Mail last night that ‘providing testimony is now a matter for Andrew and his conscience’. Insiders also said it was always a principle that those who have relevant information should ‘participate in any lawful inquiry on any subject’. The development will add fuel to the fire of calls for the former prince to break his self-imposed silence and publicly co-operate with officials investigating Epstein’s crimes – and the network of contacts that aided and abetted him. However, despite being seen driving and riding around Windsor – where he was, astonishingly, photographed smiling and waving to onlookers without an apparent care in the world yesterday – there continued to be a deafening silence from the former royal. It is understood King Charles was not aware of the level of detail in the latest files, which reveal the depths of the relationship between his brother and the paedophile. Buckingham Palace appears to be learning about the new material at the same time as the public. But the ensuing headlines will be troubling given Andrew was a working member of the Royal Family and held a prestigious role as a UK trade ambassador during his association with Epstein. The King and Queen also pointedly stated last October, as it was announced Andrew was being stripped of his titles, that their ‘thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse’.

I always wondered if there would be a tipping point when it came to this Andrew-Epstein story. We were very close to reaching the tipping point last fall, when Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was released alongside a slew of Epstein file docs which contradicted many of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s lies. There was widespread outrage over Andrew and the Windsors in general for mishandling Andrew’s decades of degeneracy. The Windsors’ solution last fall was to unroyal Andrew and Fergie and force them out of Royal Lodge. But Andrew is still being protected by King Charles. Andrew is about to move into a renovated home in Sandringham, with a comfortable life completely paid for by Charles. He’ll also still have royal protection too.

The Mail’s Richard Eden took a break from huffing about Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan for a second to demand that the Metropolitan Police open a real investigation into Andrew. The same Met Police who buried their investigation into King Charles accepting millions of cash “donations” in exchange for knighthoods? The lack of real police investigation is one of the biggest signs that Andrew is still being protected by Britain’s elites.

This tweet got some attention yesterday – Andrew was out riding a horse in Windsor, and I pointed out that he’s so coddled, he has time to ride horses because his “staff” are the ones packing up all of his sh-t at Royal Lodge.

"he's being punished" not really, he's not even packing up his shit from Royal Lodge, he's out riding horses https://t.co/c9t3Qu7u6b — Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) February 2, 2026