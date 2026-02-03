“Don Lemon spoke to Jimmy Kimmel following Lemon’s arrest” links

Note by CB: We are now on Threads if you’d like to follow me over there! Here is my dog tax post.

Don Lemon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke about his arrest by federal authorities for covering an ICE protest at a church. [JustJared]

Lauren Sanchez thinks she can buy her way into being a style icon. [Pajiba]

I love how everyone, including SZA & Kendrick Lamar, gave Cher an abundance of grace at the Grammys. Cher really is GOATed. [LaineyGossip]

Italians hate ICE. [Buzzfeed]

We’re in a partial government shutdown. [Jezebel]

MAGA is still salty about Bad Bunny. [Socialite Life]

Kelly Clarkson is ending her talk show after seven seasons. [Hollywood Life]

Sherri Shepherd is also leaving her talk show. [Seriously OMG]

Sabrina Carpenter wore Valetino to the Grammys. [RCFA]

Donald Trump’s whiny-baby post about Trevor Noah. [OMG Blog]