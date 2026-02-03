“Don Lemon spoke to Jimmy Kimmel following Lemon’s arrest” links
  • February 03, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Don Lemon appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke about his arrest by federal authorities for covering an ICE protest at a church. [JustJared]
Lauren Sanchez thinks she can buy her way into being a style icon. [Pajiba]
I love how everyone, including SZA & Kendrick Lamar, gave Cher an abundance of grace at the Grammys. Cher really is GOATed. [LaineyGossip]
Italians hate ICE. [Buzzfeed]
We’re in a partial government shutdown. [Jezebel]
MAGA is still salty about Bad Bunny. [Socialite Life]
Kelly Clarkson is ending her talk show after seven seasons. [Hollywood Life]
Sherri Shepherd is also leaving her talk show. [Seriously OMG]
Sabrina Carpenter wore Valetino to the Grammys. [RCFA]
Donald Trump’s whiny-baby post about Trevor Noah. [OMG Blog]

2 Responses to ““Don Lemon spoke to Jimmy Kimmel following Lemon’s arrest” links”

  1. Gaffney says:
    February 3, 2026 at 2:25 pm

    Somehow, Bezos cheapens any designer she wears.

    Reply

