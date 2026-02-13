Drew Barrymore: ‘I’m totally grossed out’ by the idea of dating guys in their 20s

Drew Barrymore is 50 years old. She got divorced for the third and final (?) time about a decade ago. Her third husband was Will Kopelman, the father of her two daughters. Since that divorce, Drew has said that she really doesn’t date that much and she’s not interested in remarrying. Which I respect in general, and I respect specifically for Drew. She was a romantic with a wild streak who settled down with someone who promised a more sedate, traditional life. When it crashed and burned, I felt like Drew was like “okay, maybe I just won’t do any of this sh- again” (but you know, in a more Drew way). Well, on Drew’s talk show, she was asked if she would – at her current age – ever date a 20-something man. Her reaction was funny.

Drew Barrymore can’t see herself paired up with a younger man. During a “Drew’s News” segment on the Tuesday, Feb. 3 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress got candid about dating in a discussion with Ross Mathews and Food Network star Sunny Anderson. “Can everybody remember that dating is supposed to be fun? You know, like, go out and just have fun,” said Mathews, 46, who married husband Wellinthon García in 2022. Barrymore, 50, quipped, “Can you tell the men I go on dates with that? Because they have lost the memo. I love to, like, date from Psychos.com. I’m not kidding. I’ve had a bad run.” Then, Anderson, 50, asked Barrymore if she has “tried [dating], like, the 20-somethings?” “You know what?” replied the 50 First Dates star, “no — I’m totally grossed out by that. No, I have children and it seems wrong now.” Barrymore has two daughters, 13 and 11, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. Anderson defended her dating hot take, sharing, “Well, you might have tried a 20-something and it didn’t go well. I have tried the 20-somethings and it was fabulous!”

I wanted to talk about this because when I started to hit 30, that was when all of the 18-23 year-olds started to look like babies. When I hit my late 30s, I thought under-27s looked too new, too childlike. Plus, at that point, you’re talking about a generational difference too. Now that I’m 40-something, I’m even more astonished how some “older women” date men in their 20s. Notice I’m not saying “younger men.” If you’re 43 and your guy is 33, I don’t care, y’all probably look the same age too. But 45 with a 24 year old? What’s the appeal in that? See, I say all of that but I do have one exception: there are some really good-looking 20-something tennis players. And Olympic swimmers too. Those are really my only “exceptions,” but I doubt Matteo Berrettini or Borna Coric will give me a call.