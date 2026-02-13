Margot Robbie & Jacob Elordi cover Vogue Australia, talk Wuthering Heights

Everything I’ve heard and seen from Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has horrified me. As I said previously, the most worrying aspect of this film adaptation is that people who haven’t read the book will see the movie and actually believe that’s what the story is. Apparently, Fennell did not give a f–k about period-detail accuracy, and she’s tried to do that thing of adding super-modern touches within the film. Like, Heathcliff apparently has a diamond grill?? That came up in Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s Vogue Australia cover interview. They got two covers, and whatever I think of WH adaptation (trash), these are two beautiful, photogenic people who look good together. Is that enough to carry Wuthering Heights? Eh. You can read the interview here – there’s a lot of cross-talk and Australia references, so I’m only doing a few excerpts:
Margot on the fact that they’re both Aussies: “I mean, it is kind of hilarious that two Queenslanders are the lead of this iconic British literary classic. Because we’re not even from Sydney, you know? Everyone in Australia’s probably like, ‘These couple of bogans…’”
Elordi on trying to get his break: “I remember there was a period where I was thinking if I just hang out around Movie World, maybe I’ll get cast. Maybe someone from the studios would walk past, having a cigarette.”
Margot on what Elordi did for Valentine’s Day: “We were shooting on Valentine’s Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses and it was so cute…I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend, ’cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things. It wasn’t just the gesture of the roses, it was the thing written from Heathcliff, and that little tombstone thing. I was like, ah, crafts! Love that. It was crafty, it was meaningful, it was dramatic.”
Elordi on Saltburn vs. WH: “I had a completely different experience. First of all, I started in January. I hadn’t done London like that before. When we shot Saltburn, it was that one summer where the sun was out the whole time. I didn’t expect to get so out of sorts. Waking up every day, it’s so dark and so cold. I think I was base-level depressed…Saltburn allowed for a lot of improv. There’s a language to this you can’t really step around. I think I also knew what she wanted from Heathcliff, and I really wanted to be able to bring it. On Saltburn, I could be whoever I wanted. But because she had asked me to make [Wuthering Heights], she just texted me and said, ‘Will you do this?’ It was the first time I’d been like, I don’t know if I’m good enough. Cause I really love her. I really love her. I usually don’t think about letting someone down, and I really didn’t want to let her down. So, the first three weeks, I would go home and I had the greatest amount of doubt I’ve probably ever had. Then, when that went away, it started to feel like Saltburn again, when I let go and relinquished a little bit, because I was holding it so tightly. Like, it’s Heathcliff. It has to be Heathcliff. And then I started to understand the movie more.”
Margot on her prep for Cathy: “I don’t think I’ve ever gone that far into the movie and been like, I don’t have the character yet. Usually I do so much prep, and I did prep a lot this time, but, you know, less. I’m such a loser! I’m such a dork. I love to colour code [the script] though. It helps me, honestly. I colour-coded my script. I went through everything and I mapped it all out to a different colour. When she was with Heathcliff, it was always pink to red. The closer you were, the stronger the pink-red colour would be. Then the further you were, I would be more blue. Emerald would always say, ‘I don’t want you to prep like you normally prep. I don’t want you to be thinking about backstory and what’s happening five scenes from now. Cathy is always in the room that she’s in.’ I was like, okay, got it. ’Cause she does not consider consequences, ever. Clearly!”
Elordi also said some sweet things about being a teenager in Brisbane and his drama teacher talking about how Margot had already made it, and Jacob felt like “well, if this Gold Coast girl can conquer Hollywood, so can I,” basically. It’s an Aussie thing – people sort of look down on people from the Gold Coast. From what I understand (???), it would be like someone from an Alabama trailer park becoming a major star (similar to Channing Tatum?). Anyway, it’s so bizarre – I like Margot and Jacob a great deal as actors, but I think WH is going to be painfully bad. Their chemistry will not save it. Speaking of:
Oof. They are both very pretty! But this looks… not so great.
Oof is right, I couldn’t even get through the clip. Yike.
I’ve read some reviews that say they have zero chemistry. Anyway, I’m not interested in the least.
This woman directed film has gotten such weird, rageful hate it disgusts me. Are we still doing this?
Looking forward to seeing it this weekend. No hope people will let go of their toxic attitudes.
Calm down. No one hates it because she’s a woman. They hate it because she’s a hack who made a bad movie.
What about that post was not ‘calm’? It was an insightful comment on our cultural climate and toxic environment that disproportionately scrutinizes and devalues women led projects and voices in typically male dominated creative spaces. Telling someone to ‘calm down’ perpetuates the same dismissive framing.
no, it really wasnt all that insightful, lol.
People are allowed to dislike movies even if there is a woman director.
Dat504, I didn’t find the comment insightful whatsoever, since it did not apply to reality. Calm down.
I tend to think the toxicity comes from people gatekeeping books, not misogyny (in this case). I still have a rage-monster because of the clusterf(^&Ck bastardization of World War Z. Don’t ruin great books for profit.
Ugh I’m sure it’s just me but this guy has a cro-magnon face and even though these pictures scream “this is sexy, you should be melting over them” I get 0% chemistry and 100% performing “sexy” for the camera. I like Margot and she is gorgeous but it feels lile they are both sweating with how hard they are selling this as chemistry.
2 months ago I would have said the same thing: He’s too young and a baby and super-weird looking. But then I watched Frankenstein and my bod was all, “But he can act AND he has charisma!” So I’m warming to him.
Margot is objectively one of the most beautiful creatures on earth, but I get zero sensuality out of her. Barbie was the perfect vehicle because she’s an asexual doll — she seems great as a human but I cannot buy her as Cathy.
I have to stand up for this movie, I saw it yesterday and absolutely loved it. Think of it more as “inspired by” WH and just enjoy it. The sets and costuming were gorgeous. There is a LOT of bad press that seems very skewed and biased. H does not have a grill. When he returns, he has a gold tooth where the younger him was missing one. Don’t compare it to the book (if you are a diehard WH fan, maybe skip it) and just have fun with it.
Yay, I’m looking forward to seeing it! I love the book and I can’t wait to see Emerald’s version. All of the negativity reminds me of some of the initial nitpicking when 2005 Pride and Prejudice came out. I remember reading how it was too “Bronte”, i.e. dirty and not true to Austen.
I predict it will do pretty well at the box office. Reviews are mixed, not all negative. Not much competition right now. Variety says. “Wuthering Heights” has made $3 million at the box office in Thursday previews. It’s expected to make between $50 million and $55 million over the extra-long President’s Day weekend. Internationally, it’s on track to add $30 million to $40 million, which is a strong start for the $80 million-budgeted Warner Bros. film.”
I love the book and the preceding adaptations. I love a new take. It’s not the book, it’s its’ own thing, like every movie based on a book. I like when people experiment within their medium.
Agreed, Fani! I’m going to see it on Saturday and looking forward to a new take! I’ve looked at the reviews and they don’t seem “painfully bad”. There are some critical and very critical reviews and some positive reviews, too. I’m not sure why, but it made me think about Romeo and Juliet (Baz version). I looked at the reviews from when it was released and many of them are abysmal. It’s now a cult classic. So, I’m going to see it for myself, reviews should always be taken with a grain of salt.
They look so good together, even though I know it’s just for the movie. I can’t wait to see this. I also feel like Emerald Fennell makes movies that aren’t for everyone and that’s fine. They’re her own kind of art.
Unrelated: The Gold Coast is 100% where I’d want to move to if I could live in Australia — I had no idea people looked down on it??
Gold Coast is considered a bit plastic and flashy by some Australians, but it’s a gorgeous stretch of the country with great weather, beaches and lifestyle. There are seedy and overly touristy bits like anywhere. It reminds me of Miami or Honolulu.
A friend of mine is dragging me to see it this weekend. i really dont want to though. I heard she didn’t even include the second half of the book? like, why???
I’m in it for the vibes and the moors and thats pretty much it.
I don’t think any of the movie adaptions cover the 2nd half of the book, which goes forward into the next generation. I can guess why but don’t want to do a spoiler.
I actually didn’t like 2nd half of book, so can see why it was left out. New Republic says “Like numerous previous adaptations, Fennell’s version leaves out the second half of the story, in which the next generation of Earnshaws and Heathcliffs (let’s call it Wuthering Heights: The New Class) breaks the cycle of generational trauma in which romantic love and abuse are indistinguishable. Characters are collapsed, erased, granted tidy backstories, while the most Gothic elements, such as the implication that Heathcliff is Catherine’s half-brother, fall away. “
Just for info – they don’t claim that they re made the book, Wuthering Heights. This is why the movie title is in quotes “Wuthering Heights”.