What is the earth-shattering secret at the heart of ‘The Drama’?

There was always a lot of secrecy around The Drama, the A24 film starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. Last year, people tried to figure out the big “secret” at the heart of the film, but it appeared as if the script was on a pretty tight lockdown. Still, people had their theories, and there were some people who claimed to know some of what the big secret is. The story starts out simply – Pattinson and Zendaya play an engaged couple just days or weeks away from the big day. They’re trying to write their vows, they’re spending time with friends, they’re reflecting on their first dates, etc. And then something happens and it sets off a chain of events which almost (?) hijack the wedding. Well, the full-length trailer came out this week and it’s clear that the general rumor was correct: Zendaya’s character reveals an earth-shattering secret.
I’ve said this before, but I really love that Robert Pattinson is in this movie, in this kind of role. I’m sure that he’s probably doing something deranged in it and that’s why he said yes, but on the face of it, he should have been doing these kinds of romantic/drama leading-man roles for years! As for the big secret… well, I read some of the stuff online months ago and I’ve wondered ever since if that’s really it. I did hear one hilarious theory though, and I’m only printing it here because I don’t believe it’s real: that Zendaya’s character reveals she’s, like, another Rachel Dolezal, a woman who is just pretending to be Black. If that’s actually it, that would be funny as hell but again, I don’t think that’s it. Given Alana Haim’s reaction to the secret, it feels like the secret is pretty horrifying. Whatever it is, Pattinson’s character is sort of afraid of her after the reveal. Interesting. This better not suck!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid. Posters courtesy of A24.
Probably animal abuse or something like that. Some folks can never get over that. Or a hit and run. I’m looking forward to seeing the film, it looks fun.
Never mind. It’s nothing to do with pets. It’s definitely more timely and interesting.
Interesting response to yourself–did you read or see something in those 20 minutes? Given it’s A24, I would be surprised if it is something terrible like that. But maybe it is more timely, like she voted for our president
yeah, based on this trailer I’m going to say that the potential spoiler I saw is correct – makes sense with Alana’s reaction and Robert being scared/nervous. I’m actually very interested in seeing this if that’s the actual secret.
With the way he seems worried about her having a knife and the violent undertones it feels like it’s got to be that she killed someone, right?
The potential spoiler does indicate a violent nature, let’s say.
Their eyes in that top poster, where Zendaya is flashing the ring! They’re sort of red, in the way that happened a lot in photos from the 80s and 90s just because of the camera flash (for those of you who weren’t there to experience the heartbreak of looking fantastic in a photo but having it ruined by red eyes). But then you realize that red eyes don’t really occur in photos much anymore, or that it’s super easy to correct it before sharing the photo. It’s just a nice subtle detail indicating something is off about the couple in this story, so hats off to the graphic design team.
Great trailer and I’m excited to see this film! I love Zendaya and love that Robert is in the film with her.
Okay, I’m intrigued!
In the trailer Alana Haim, if I recall correctly, had said to her boyfriend that “He” (someone she and Zendaya knew) was mentally disabled. So, I think it’s really Bad, politically incorrect especially because she looks like she doesn’t get why what she did was wrong by her expression.