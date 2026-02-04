What is the earth-shattering secret at the heart of ‘The Drama’?

There was always a lot of secrecy around The Drama, the A24 film starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya. Last year, people tried to figure out the big “secret” at the heart of the film, but it appeared as if the script was on a pretty tight lockdown. Still, people had their theories, and there were some people who claimed to know some of what the big secret is. The story starts out simply – Pattinson and Zendaya play an engaged couple just days or weeks away from the big day. They’re trying to write their vows, they’re spending time with friends, they’re reflecting on their first dates, etc. And then something happens and it sets off a chain of events which almost (?) hijack the wedding. Well, the full-length trailer came out this week and it’s clear that the general rumor was correct: Zendaya’s character reveals an earth-shattering secret.

I’ve said this before, but I really love that Robert Pattinson is in this movie, in this kind of role. I’m sure that he’s probably doing something deranged in it and that’s why he said yes, but on the face of it, he should have been doing these kinds of romantic/drama leading-man roles for years! As for the big secret… well, I read some of the stuff online months ago and I’ve wondered ever since if that’s really it. I did hear one hilarious theory though, and I’m only printing it here because I don’t believe it’s real: that Zendaya’s character reveals she’s, like, another Rachel Dolezal, a woman who is just pretending to be Black. If that’s actually it, that would be funny as hell but again, I don’t think that’s it. Given Alana Haim’s reaction to the secret, it feels like the secret is pretty horrifying. Whatever it is, Pattinson’s character is sort of afraid of her after the reveal. Interesting. This better not suck!